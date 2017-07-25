Dassault Systèmes (DASTY) Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Dassault Systèmes' (OTCPK:DASTY) Q4 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call July 25, 2017 9:00 AM ET

François-José Bordonado - IR

Thibault de Tersant - SVP and CFO

Pascal Daloz - EVP Brands and Corporate Development

Michael Brest - UBS

Jay Vleeschhouwer - Griffin Securities

Monika Garg - KeyBanc Capital

Nicolas David - Oddo Securities

Charles Brennan - Credit Suisse

Gregory Ramirez - Bryan Garnier

Thank you very much for standing by, and welcome to the Dassault Systèmes Second Quarter2017 Financial Results Call.

And I would now like to hand the conference over to François-José Bordonado, Investor Relations.

François-José Bordonado

Thank you for joining Thibault de Tersant, Senior Executive VP and CFO and Pascal Daloz, Executive VP Brands and Corporate Development to review our 2017 second quarterbusiness and financial performance.

Several brief reminders, Dassault Systèmesfinancial resultsare prepared in accordance with IFRS. We have provided supplementalnon-IFRS financialinformation and reconciliation tables in our earnings press release.Some of the comments on thiscall will contain forward-looking statements that could differ materially from actual results.Pleaserefer to today's press release and to the risk factors section of our 2016 Document dereference. Revenue growth figures are inconstant currencies unless otherwise noted. The copy of this morning's webcast presentation is available on our website and these prepared remarks will be on our website shortly after we finish.

I would now like to introduce, Thibault de Tersant.

Thibault de Tersant

Yes. Thank you for joining us, and good morning or good afternoon. I would like to also to thank Pascal Daloz for participating with me to this call. And we’ll start with a brief overview. As you have seen from our earnings press release and from some additional news, the second quarter has been an important one, not just in regard to this year, but also in advancing Dassault Systèmes to a rather path of growth acceleration thanks to the value we are bringing to clients across key disciplinesand to their business in total.

Today, we announced a new expanded strategic partnership with Boeing. This new agreement represents a remarkable milestone. Boeing is the largest this company in the world and the leading manufacturer, who has been admired by its peers and global leaders of other industry. I believe the agreement well underscores that our mission, strategy and investment have been the right one for us to make and are well aligned with the direction companies are moving to. To ramp up starting in 2018 should drive revenue growth, acceleration for several years and represents a key inflection point in [indiscernible] joint adoption by our market.

Coming back to our second quarter financial results, we delivered all key financial objectives as a high end of our guidance. Software revenue increased 7% compared to our 6% to 7% target.

New licenses revenue, increased 8% versus 5% to 7% target and the positive progression from the first quarter. Recurring software revenue grew 6% exactly as planned.

Our operating margin of 30.1% is to be compared to the target range of 29.4% to 30.4%. Earnings per share also came in at a high end of our range at $0.62, up 9%. For the first half, EPS increased 12% if we have to exclude the tax reserve reversal that we did in the year ago period in first quarter.

Cash flow increased finally at 32% in the 2017 first half.

Finally,just to have to reconciled our revenue results with consensus, if you update the consensus figures for the actual currency rates of the quarter, our results are very well aligned. So, in other words we performed precisely as we expected to.

Now turning to our growth drivers. Both the second quarter and first half illustrated our different drivers in action, in terms of 3DEXPERIENCE, the most important event of the quarter was our new and extended partnership signed with Boeing.

From a financial perspective, 3DEXPERIENCE represented one third of related new license revenue.

SOLIDWORKS software revenue was up 14% benefiting from its product strength in the marketplace, its channel partners and the licensing model giving customer choice.

Diversification industry representing 33% of software revenue and more in terms of new licenses.

We're making important investment in the cloud and further then joined the second quarter acquired in majority ownership of Outscale, our cloud provider. Looking to our second half performance, we are reconfirming our constant currency growth rate for total revenue, new licenses revenue and recurring software. Further,we are also managing our expenses and hedging positions to maintain our operating margin objective for 2017 while also continuing our investment for the future. Atthe same time,we are updating our reported revenue and EPS guidance to reflect the recent strengthening of the euro against all of our major currencies.

This morning we announced that we had entered into a new extended partnership with Boeingspanning its commercial aircraft, space and defense divisions. Boeing will be adapting our 3DEXPERIENCE platform for manufacturing operations management and also for product life cycle management. And extending their usage of our design, engineering,simulation and digital manufacturing software. More specifically, Boeing will deploy the 3DEXPERIENCE platform and our aerospace solutions to deepen its end to end digital collaboration, design, engineering and additive, manufacturingplanning and shop floor execution capabilities throughout the enterprise with the aim of improving its value stream from innovation to manufacturing and to our software relying on data intelligence to do so.

While we've have had a long successful partnership with Boeing this decision followed a competitive process that included the re-growth and the release of technical and functional capabilities across the value chain. Most of the contract is confidential in nature. We believe it will reflects on our strategy, investment and relationship of trust we have tried to be with our clients all the time. While it is hard to imagine the picture, and look back we have some experience in and what this could mean. Every company today talks about digital innovation but for us it did not begin in 2017, it began over 25 years ago. The importance of the digital world role in innovation was truly first believed thanks to Boeing's historical decision at that time to rely on Dassault Systèmes digital market technology to design its new Boeing 777 aircraft, paving the way for digital twins of products.

Today companies are now seeing that data can become a valuable asset, with a potential to deliver massive benefits for users and their corporations. The road map to do so requires two elements. First, it requires digital continuity and this is what we provide with a 3DEXPERIENCE platform. And the second key element is that to turn data into tool assets, companies need to be able to make sense of this data. And what enabled these models and model based approach is at the core of 3DEXPERIENCE platform and is very valuable to ensure re-innovation effects.

With our 3DEXPERIENCE platform made that delivered in 2014 we believe Dassault Systèmes is pioneering the next generation innovation platform, supporting breakthroughs for clients in product, customer experiences and new business model. Our platform and the industry solutions experiences we have introduced fit very well with our customer requirements and with the 3DEXPERIENCE platform we enabled to digital continuity across departments that our clients are looking for in order to turn data from all areas into their corporate assets and I would say even they are most valuable corporate assets.

We now have reached a much broader scope of all our clients departments, like design, engineering and systems, engineering simulation, manufacturing with expanded [indiscernible] portfolio, global business operations complementing our manufacturing software with the QUINTIQlogistic optimization and digital marketing and sales.

As illustration, last quarter, we discussed the expansion of our footprint with clients in our largest industry, Transportation and M. On an individual customer basis, we have the potential to expand our relationship across multiple departments and from a revenue perspective, double our sales footprint within an individual client and its ecosystem.

Today, we have 100 industry solution experiences across our 12 industries, while we cannot discuss them all, in our business review Pascal is now going to take you through aerospace and defense and several of our diversification industries to illustrate, what is driving adoption of our industry solutions in these respective verticals.

Let me now turn the call over to Pascal Daloz.

Pascal Daloz

Thank you, Thibault. Hello to all, it’s my pleasure to join the call today. Let’s begin the business review with an update on the quarter’s activity diagrams. CATIA had a strong double-digit new licensees revenue growth in both the Americas and Europe in the second quarter.

Total CATIA revenue increased 1% reflecting a mixed quarter in Asia, particularly in China, which is a very important market for it. CATIA3DEXPERIENCE software revenue increased 7% in the second quarter.

Moving to ENOVIA, they are two important takeaways. First, the year 2017 second quarter was the second highest in its history. You can’t see that from the revenue from the growth rate of 2%, which simply reflects the very high comparison base. Let me remind you that ENOVIA new licensees were up 34% and 32% respectively in the year ago second quarter and first half.

The second takeaway is that we are anticipating a year of good growth with a number of larger transactions involving ENOVIA to close in the second half.

SOLIDWORKSperformance reflects multiple growth drivers leading to software and revenue growth of 14% in the quarter and 13% for the first half. First, we are seeing very good demand around the globe and we think, there is much more opportunity to capture. Second, we also saw a good growth rate for multiple product sales and third, we are continuing to benefit from many 3D to 3D wins,customers moving toSOLIDWORKS from other 3D providers.Although software grew 9% with strong results in particular for QUINTIQ, with its software addressing global business operation.

Moving to our software revenue results by regions, let’s begin with the Americas. Total software increased 9% led by double-digit growth in new licensees' revenue in North America. It was a strong quarter therefore both the professional channel with SOLIDWORKS and in our direct sales organization.

Last quarter, we mentioned that we are seeing expanded sales cycle title with large accounts. We were pleased that the very competitive transactions that we were targeting for Q1 was successfully closed in the second quarter. So, this speaks well of the pipeline in terms of qualifying in the transaction, while challenges remain on estimating the time of sales.

In Europe software revenue grew 7% with double-digit new licensees' revenue growth thanks Central and Southern Europe.

In Asia, our software revenue growth of 4% was weighted down on a weak quarter in China where we see quarterly volatility but expect a pretty year of growth. We saw a very good growth from Korea and Asia,Pacific South and for Japan the first half of the year has been slower, except in the provisional channel with very solid results.

Last quarter we shared some specifies on our overall profitability, strong position and mobility, our largest industry, today with the Boeing new partnership announcement we thought it would be very helpful to share more broadly what is elevating our aerospace and different industry verticals. This has been an industry that has been quite in term of investment for several years and a design to increase starting in year 2016 and we expected it will see further progressive improvement in years 2017 and set up thereafter.

Looking at the second quarter, aerospace and different software, revenue was up 14%, with animportant new win in the area of provisions, where our 3DEXPERIENCE platform and solution won over competitors with a strong legacy position. We are also seeing expansion of our work; with supplier to aircraft manufactures, and diversification to other sub segments of the market thanks to our offer in business operation management with QUINTIQ as well as DELMIA, APRISOin the manufacturing operation management. You can also notice that DELMIA operating and planning and scheduling is also doing a good track record.

Let me share some example, the first is [indiscernible] a current client who's extending the relationship with us adopting the 3DEXPERIENCEplatform and our co-designed to target industry solution experience. These solutions leveraged our ENOVIA internet applications with the objective of improving collaborations across its research and development, manufacturing processes, streamlining workflows and change management and helping mange its internal approach for increasing lead complex system.

Just one example illustrates the trends of our manufacturing offer and speaks to our investment strategy. Latecoere is overlookingour digital manufacturing operation management and advanced planning and scheduling software to strengthen their processes, visibility on synchronization of all the activities.

In the light of new materials, Airbus expended its work with us, it will use the 3DEXPERIENCE platform for additive manufacturing which integrates design, simulation and manufacturing altogether as part of our co-design to target industry solution.

The final new wins highlight in Dubai Airport, their home Dubai Airport International, the world busiest Airport in terms of International travel and runs third in the world of overall passenger traffic. Therefore we're at least, at a definitive advantage.

And looking for work, we have a new extended partnership with Boeing which would expect to be in ramping us in year 2018 as Thibault indicated earlier.

Now let's look at our progress in diversification industry. During the second quarter, this group of industry grew double digits in totalwiththe strongest growth in High-Tech, Life Sciences, architecture, engineering and construction and Consumer Packaged Goods retail.

From a contribution perspective, diversification industries represent 33% of the total software revenue in the second quarter, increasing 2 percentage points. We have multiple driver of our growth in diversification industry.

Starting with our largest brands targeting specific diversification industries, our broader offer in manufacturing and global business operations and our newer brands with Biogen in the Life Sciences adding to our presence in the mean and full manner, and geo gen [ph] natural resources. Looking ahead we see the cloud as important drivers to penetrate certain verticals.

This brings me to the final topic the cloud. While adoption is still at the early stage, we are seeing increasing tractions. The early adopters including the three that are much well fit in term of being project based with a different set of factors working together such as in areas in architecture, engineering and construction for instance.

We are also seeing higher initial interest from companies in our diversification industries more broadly, such as CPG-Retail.

And in our largest industry where there are open innovations with outside parties, these early adopters confirm our initial expectations. Now we are seeing interest from municipalities and from Western and Eastern and France, the city of Rennes and its surrounds are you using 3DEXPERIENCE city on the cloud enabling a range of use cases from interaction with citizen group to stimulation of traffic environmental and other use cases.

From a portfolio perspective, today Dassault Systèmes has the largest cloud portfolio in our marketplace, with 16 industry solution experiences covering 67 industry processes and addressing 175 user roles. To support our customers, we have 10 datacenters, one in Europe, two in United States, four in Asia including Hong-Kong, Singapore, China and Korea.

Our enterprise class cloud computing infrastructure services are being critically provided by Outscale a company which we began working in year 2010 when they were funded. With the traction on our cloud increasing, we decided it was an important step to have more control on our cloud resources and services to be able to deploy more feature and to be sure that we could provide on premises private hybrid-cloud solutions for our customers so we acquire a majority control this past quarter. Importantly Outscale has demonstrated the success of its unique cloud architecture by offering enterprise cloud scale resources worldwide with something which is unique it's data sovereigntycompliances approach.

At this point let me turn the call back to Thibault.

Thibault de Tersant

Thank you, Pascal. So,revenue increased 6% in the second quarter and 7% for the first half, on an organic basis first half revenue increased to 5%. Structure revenue for the second quarter and first half [Technical Difficulty].

Hi. This is the operator. Just to confirm you can be heard in this conference again. Please go ahead.

Thibault de Tersant

Okay. Sorry for the interruption. We got a technical problem with the call. So, I was saying that, I was commenting revenue growth. Software revenue grew by 7% for both second quarter and first half. New licensee's revenue, solid progression with growth of 8%, which certainly is up from the 6% growth that we reported in the first quarter. Recurring revenue was 6% growth in the quarter and 7% for the first half. We continue to have a very good dynamic with maintenance subscription.

Services came in a little lighter in the second quarter, but with the strong first quarter, the growth in services revenue for the first half was 7%, accompanied by improvement in the gross margin from 5.6% to 9.5%. So, to summarize, first half was the half of the 7%, in terms of growth essentially at all levels.

Moving to our operating performance, there are three points I would like to share. First, we delivered at the high-end of our target range, with a non-IFRS operating margin of 30.1% in the second quarter.

Second, we’re continuing to maintain the higher level of our investments in sales and results and development.

Third, we outlined at the beginning of the year plans for about 50 basispoints underlying organic improvement and we are confirming this goal.

Looking at the results, operating income increased over 6% to €244 million inthe quarter and reached €444 million for the first half. As anticipated theoperating margin decreased by about 30 basis points on higher investments representing20 basis points with also acquisition dilution and some currency small benefits.

Earnings per share at $0.62 also came in at the high end of our objectives in the second quarter. And for the first half EPS would be up 12% if we were to exclude

the tax reserves reversal that we did in the first quarter of 2016.

Moving now to cash flow, probably from a financial standpoint, the brightest highlight of the quarter, there are two key points Iwould like to make. The first is that we had a very good evolution of cash flow inthe 2017 First Half. Our operating cash flow increased by 32% to €592 million, reflecting higher net income before non-cash items and a strong improvementin working capital coming from accounts receivables and the timing impact of taxdown-payments.

The second point I would like to highlight is unearned revenue. For the first half, unearned revenue increased by 4% excluding currency and this is shy compared to 6% of normalized and is due to two factors. we continue to focus closely on accounts receivables management as you can see from the DSO performance we had in second quarter. But we also did a very detailedreview during the second quarter of receivables where we had reserves against themto evaluate collectability and we did essentially a clean-up, removing them fromaccounts receivables when we believed they were unrecoverable, essentially companies without cash are going bad.

Second, as we advance our BIOVIA and even more importantly, QUINTIQ solutions, there is lesscustomization in the delivery of the software solutions and as a result, a lower levelof deferred software revenue -- of deferred software revenue for the future. So, to be clear, there is no change in our policies interms of converting the existing unearned revenue to actual revenue. But there is less customization for QUINTIQ that is required.

Now turning to our outlook, we are maintaining our constant currency guidance for revenue growth of 6% to 7%, maintaining new licenses revenue growth of 8% to 10% and maintaining recurring software revenue growth of about 6% and our operating margin objective of about 31.5% despite of currency evolutions.

Based now upon the strengthening of the euro against multiple currencies, we are taking away €50 million from our revenue range, bringing it to €3.240 billion to €3.265 billion. The key components of this include a €28 million impact from the dollar, €13million from the Japanese yen, and 9 million from the other currencies like the sterling, the Chinese yuan, the Australian dollar, the Russian ruble and in fact there is a long list because the strengthened again all our major currencies. As I stated we are maintaining our operating margin target at about 31.5% and thisembeds an estimated 50 basis points of organic improvement excluding currency

For EPS, we are reducing the range by about $0.06, which is directly driven by the reduction in the reported revenues in euros, and so this to a range of €2.62 to €2.66. This represents an EPS growth target of 5 to 7%, or 7 to 9% if we are to exclude the $0.05 impact coming from the tax reserves reversal in the first quarter of 2016.

Our estimated tax rate for the year is about 33.5%. For the third quarter, you will find our objectives in the earnings press release.

We laid out our perspective on 2017 in February and we see a year where we are progressing towards an inflection point for 3DEXPERIENCE and Dassault Systèmes

in total.

It is clear that we are bringing the next generation innovation platform to the market and that we are helping companies convert data into an enormous asset with significant benefits for their businesses. The new Boeing partnership and the multiple new client engagements we have discussed today illustrate this very well.

We would now be happy to answer any questions and thank everyone for their participation to our earlier webcast and this conference call and again we apologize for the interrupt.

[Operator Instructions]. Your first question comes from the line of Michael Brest from UBS.

Michael Brest

In terms of currency,just a technical one there, you had about 26 million headwinds in the first half. You are guiding for a 3% hit in Q3 which is almost $20 million. It also seems as though there is much less for Q4 but actually the dollar euros haveprobably got its biggest swing year-on-year, is there something wrong in my math there?

Thibault de Tersant

There was no headwind in Q1 Michael. In fact, currency was slightly a help in Q1, so I'm not sure exactly what…

Michael Brest

Yes, I mean so for the first half there was a 26 million tailwind and you were expecting it to be flat for the year, so in Q3 its about 20 million headwinds. I'm just -- it also seems to be much left for Q4 headwinds?

Thibault de Tersant

In total, it's the 50 million headwinds that we have in terms of reported revenues. What we are doing is we are actually changing the dollar from 110, currency rate to 115.

Michael Brest

Okay. It sounds like 41, constant slow currency expanding growth with currency 6% to 7% for both? I was saying there is no currency effect for the year which?

Thibault de Tersant

No, there is. Of course, there is a currency effect for the year.

Michael Brest

Okay. Maybe slide 41 just got a typo in it, I’ll, take it offline. And then just on SOLIDWORKS,another strong performance. Can you say whether volumes were broadly in line with the growth, or is it priced that drove that?

Thibault de Tersant

So, it’s for the volume, there was no pricing impact. Actually, there was a very slight pricing improvement for SOLIDWORKS.

Michael Brest

Okay. And then just on Pascal, I think you said 7% growth in 3DEXPERIENCE. I’m getting that V6 is 36% of sales for the quarter, is that fair?

Pascal Daloz

I have in mind 33%.

Michael Brest

33%, okay. And then just on Boeing. Can you say if there is going to be any substantial product development revenues, one off customization work around this and when that would come in, would that be this year or not till ’18?

Thibault de Tersant

No Michael, there is no product development for Boeing. And actually, they are very, very few technical gap, Boeing is introducing solutions essentially out of the box.

Michael Brest

And I see that you had an agreement with them signed in September 2012, which looks like, it was coming up for a renewal. Is this the sort of success to that product? And I also know that they signed a 10-yeardeal with UGS in 2012. Are you expecting to migrate some off of that the full 2022 or at 2022?

Thibault de Tersant

Well, certainly, it’s not our goal to comment on competitors. But the goal is to do a significant ramp up with Boeing starting in 2018 and coming ’18 fouryears after.

Michael Brest

Okay. Just one, one last one for me. Just on Q3, did you think, your growth in licensees will be bigger or lesser than Q4, is it a more Q4 loaded year for licensees?

Thibault de Tersant

In terms of growth rate, Q3 is a delicate quarter, because it’s a shorter quarter. So, this is not an easy call. Right now, the estimation we have at least, but I can say is that we’re counting on double-digit new license growth for both Q3 and Q4. We’re going to win the growth rate is to be seen, but in absolute figures of course Q4 is much larger.

Michael Brest

Would you expect SOLIDWORKSto become a little less of a contributor given that the comps are tougher?

Thibault de Tersant

In respective terms absolutely, because we are certainly counting on a lot of 3DEXPERIENCE revenue in the second half. So, brands like CATIA, ENOVIA, DELMIA should deliver, so in proportion, SOLIDWORKS should go to a lesser percentage in total revenue in second half.

Your next question comes from the line of Jay Vleeschhouwer from Griffin Securities.

Jay Vleeschhouwer

Let me start with Boeing and your expectation that it would have in accelerating effect on revenues starting next year. Once upon a time when you used to disclose your customer concentration data to the extent that they were and may still be your number one customer, it appeared years ago they’ve already spending something in the order of €60 million or more per year with you. Although our [indiscernible] variability around projects, so could you talk about what you think the increment might be relative to some of the older historical data that you used to disclose for your largest customers.

And there had been some discussion in the industry as to whether Boeing would impact continue to split the business between you and Siemens and now it appearsthey are moving more towards consolidating, is this a unique situation do you think or do you think that there are other prospects of consolidating among major aero, auto and other customers that might be [indiscernible] otherwise than splitting their business.

Thibault de Tersant

So, Jay, it is true that Boeing was our number one customer, could well become our number one customer again by the way and based on the win. €16 million is not exactly what I remember although maybe it was including services. But if I have to speak without mentioning precise figures about the potential, I think here we have the potential to certainly more than double what we’re receiving in software in these years of Boeing revenue. Concerning the standardization, I will let Pascal maybe comment on it, but it has to do with digital continuity a lot.

Pascal Daloz

So, you answered the question Thibault.

Thibault de Tersant

Sorry.

Pascal Daloz

No but what is interesting to see on the market right now Jay, more and more customers are using the fact that we have a platform to certain extent to de-consolidate. They use to have plenty of homegrown sustain to decommission sorry, the legacy system. And if you remember, if you take the stimulation domain or if you take the manufacturing domain, it’s a collection of pump [ph] applications and at the end it cost a lot to them to maintaining the integration in place and each time we basically changed to a new version, it’s a lot of hidden cost behind it. So,it's point number one.

Point number two, the activity the 3DEXPERIENCEplatform to be the data age. And to a certain extent we are changing the pattern because they do not want any more to life cycle the data; we also want to have the data deck on which we're doing big data analytics and deep learning. And if you want to unlock this value to a certain extent it's very important to standardize on one platform and this is major trend we're seeing on the market going on. And we have been able to prove to Boeing that it was basically the way to go.

Jay Vleeschhouwer

For Pascal, let me follow-up with a technology road map question. So, with respect to the upcoming 2018 release could you talk about some of the major architectural or functional objectives that you have with that release and in particular,how it further enables your profit strategy. I appreciate that you have some cloud apps available and in market already and at the co-conference a few months ago you said at the show that you have already 250 customers that were reportedly entirely on the cloud with you. But how do you see the 2018 release furthering that those objectives and those kinds of adoptions?

Pascal Daloz

Thanks for the question Jay, it's an important one. Two key objectives for year 2018, the first one is basically to have almost the entire scope of solutions being available on the cloud. Today we have close to two third of the applications and roads being available on the cloud with 18x we will reach 87% to be precise. So, which is almost the entire year portfolio Dassault Systèmes. So, it's really a point number one.

And point number two, we are coming with something we will probably explain more in detail in Q3 which is the [Indiscernible] strategy and you know that for the customers having CATIA V5 for example, moving to 3DEXPERIENCE platform is a double-jump because they have to deploy amongst the price platform and they also have to jump to new solutions called CATIA 3DEXPERIENCE. So, to de-correlateto a certain extent, those two jumps, we are proposing a path to our customers which is so called the powered by which is nothing more than to use the 3DEXPERIENCE platform in the context of B file applications and having the capability to leverage all of the common data model and be able to maxim use the 3DEXPERIENCE portfolio, the basics software if you want in conjunction with the V5 portfolio. So those are the two key milestones for the 18X series.

Jay Vleeschhouwer

Okay, couple of last ones from me. With respect to Boeing and the implications have further such business and other consolidation thing you talked about earlier. What effect might that have on your services business within the next number of years, particularly through 2022 as people refer to the Boeing ramp or do your partners in the services world whether it's a geometric or topic that they have the capacity to do all of these ramps and deployment that we are talking about.

Pascal Daloz

Services is not the area where -- the code on revenue projection is the interest to be honest because one side we continue our strategy of off-loading to a system integrator and I think the partnership we have with them are strengthening and more and more work is being given to system integrators. On the other side, customers really willing to go for a deep transformation. I am also counting on us to be involved with an important role in managing the projectand defining the architecture and how it is being ramped. So, this is truly the transformation we are in. We are revising the profile, the skills of the people that we are involving on our side. And we lack of history to define exactly the right proportions between our services and system integrator services at this point.

Jay Vleeschhouwer

Okay. And finally, on SOLIDWORKS, by our calculation, the SOLIDWORKS has probably close to a third of the entire industry's active base of [indiscernible], by far the largest. The question however is, what kind of legacy affects does that impose in terms of maintaining the model as is versus offering as your peers are increasingly doing alternative forms of either licensing or technology deliverables?

Thibault de Tersant

So, the answer is very simply. In fact, the same strategy will be applied to city work [ph] as well. So, we are committed to continue to enrich and support the desktop solutions for more than a decade. We probably did in front of the SOLIDWORK users at large SOLIDWORKS world. But at the same time, we want to give excess to the 3DEXPERIENCEplatform to the rest of the portfolio we have. And this is something again we’re going to start to put on the market with 18X, so probably where it would be SOLIDWORKS, so I guess 2018 and the next month will be done in September.

Your next question comes from the line of Monika Garg from KeyBanc Capital.

Monika Garg

First on the Boeing deal. Like this year if I look, you’ve guided 6% to 7% constant currency growth. So,with the Boeing deal, is it fair to say, it could add couple of points higher growth than this year in constant currency somewhere 8% to 9%?

Thibault de Tersant

Well in fact, the ramp up for this Boeing transaction starts in the course of 2018 because there is of course precaution work to be done. So, there is no incremental revenue coming from Boeing for us in 2017 based on the transaction, at least in software with Boeing, maybe some on the services side, but not in software.

Monika Garg

Right. I was talking 2018, which adds couple of points growth in 2018 on top of what we have seen in 2017?

Thibault de Tersant

So, the question is really our guidance for 2018, which is a questionI will be very happy to answer early February when we leave 2017. Boeing will help the growth rate, but hopefully some other factor will also.

Monika Garg

Okay. Would it be fair to assume that Boeing could add couple of points of growth going forward, I’m talking 2018 onwards?

Thibault de Tersant

Well, if you speak about 2 points of total revenue, there is ramp up, but it’s not as fast. That is a very substantial revenue increment and it's really one that is going to take multiple years actually to reach, because it is more than €60 million. Boeing is a rental customer, so Boeing is not purchasing licenses, it's completely, it remains completely rental customer for us. So, it’s a very progressive ramp according to the deployment of licenses which will happen.

Monika Garg

Got it thanks, then the question on SIMULIA, like we've have seen over the last one-yearSiemens, Hexagon, even you guys in Dassault, have made acquisitions in simulation. Have you seen any change in competitive dynamics in the market?

Thibault de Tersant

As you know the SIMULIA strategy is built upon two main differentiations, one is the coupling of the different discipline together starting from the structure stimulation going to feed dynamics simulations, electromagnetics and so on. So, to a certain extent, you have one competitor limiting this strategy, but they do not have the [indiscernible] culture to manage life cycle of the data.

And the second axis is really the multi scale stimulations and this is really something unique on a market, because we’re capable to simulate at the product scale, at the system scale, atthe system or system scale and if you go down at the nano scale, at the atomic level with all the materials to your capabilities we have. So, in a net scale, yes, we have some active competitors doing acquisition into this space, but the reality in the stimulation it's not anymore, a collection of fund solution you need. The challenges for the future is really how you couple the different discipline together in order to have the synthesis on the digital market and I think if you take the platform plus all the components we have built over the time, I think we are in a unique position to tackle this market in a good manner.

Monika Garg

Okay thanks, then question on the Outscale acquisition. Is it only for the infrastructure as a service related work, it is related to Dassault customers or will you be open to the renting the space to others. And did Outscale had other customers decide that so and what is your strategy going to be going forward.

Pascal Daloz

So,I would answer Thibault and you could probably complement. So right now, the vast majority of the revenue of healthcare is coming from Dassault Systèmesand our customers. Okay, so nevertheless the infrastructure has been developed to be open to third party and the plan to make a long story a short one for all the partners we've developing applications to complement our portfolio, believe it’s unique resources for them to provide their solution on the cloud. So, we expect not only to be the users of the solution as well our customers but also all the third party we have, I mean it’s a powerful infrastructureand I think it's relatively competitive compared to the different player on the market.

Thibault de Tersant

But to be very precise and not let any question unanswered, we kept them so busy that they did not have time to develop their business to our other customers and Dassault Systèmes', so today I think the revenue coming from other than the Dassault Systèmes' is at a yearly level in the range of 200,000. So, let's say it's non-existing.

Monika Garg

Then are you seeing customers want to buy more cloud-based solutions or do you think that design is so core to these customers that they still want to do mainly on perm [ph]? Thank you so much.

Thibault de Tersant

No in fact we are seeing some structure on the market I believe we are still at the early stage and we shared this information in the morning calls, basically the growth quarter-to-quarter is 30%. So,the adoption is really real and the momentum as well.

Now if we sub-segment the market, you have three categories. You have the one using the cloud because they are project based. If you take the architects, you take the design offices, all this kind of business I mean the cloud is really the solutions suitable for them because the business model fits very well.

Then you have all the new industries like CPG, retail, to a certain extent Life Science as well because they almost start from stretch so they do not have to deal with the legacy systems and they want to basically rely on the state-of-the-art architecture.

And the last one which is basically the cost, customers we have in aerospace and defense in automotive and transportation, they are more and more using the cloud solutions to drive their open innovation initiatives. So, each time they have to work with the startups, I understand they want to connect the cloud to collect the information. The only way to do it is by using the cloud architecture and this is really where we are seeing the growth coming from.

So, in summary in fact it's an interesting topic because we are not substituting for a license revenue by the subscription revenue if you want. It's really an extension of use cases we are seeing on the market going on.

Monika Garg

Thank you so much.

Your next question comes from the line of Nicolas David of Oddo Securities.

Nicolas David

First, could you give us more color confirming your recurring revenue growth in Q2 between periodic licenses and maintenance, are periodic license winning more or weighing more on growth or did you saw furthering maintenance this quarter and what are the trend we should expect for the coming quarters in both division?

And my second question is just a clarification on the ramp-up of the Boeing contract. So, should we expect this contract to add a bit more than €10 million per year in the next five years to which I would say something like €60 million a year and then within five years and then stabilize, is this something,a good assumption?

Thibault de Tersant

So recurring revenue in second quarterwas a growth of 6% as you know. The rental portion was growing 4%. So, it was growing a little bit less than the average of recurring, but still growing. I cannot answer your question on Boeing, because, I don’t have authorization to share the value of this contract. And fairly, if I answer your question, I’m giving a very clear indication of itsvalue.

Nicolas David

Okay. I understand perfectly, but in the term of this came up ramp up, it will very progressive, we should not expect recurring revenue to be since the first year at full scale?

Thibault de Tersant

It’s very progressive. In fact, in 2018, the first increase, but there is an acceleration of this magnitude of this increase sell in ’19, ’20 and ’21 and we hope to be fully deployed in 2022.

Nicolas David

Okay. And the maintenance revenue growth in Q2 was in the same magnitude that in Q1 or did it slow like you had expected earlier in the year?

Thibault de Tersant

Well the expected level exactly, if anything is we had in Q1 as you know a better performance of getting all renewals better than in former years. So, if you look at first half in total, we are exactly where we should be with slightly better growth in the first quarter, slightly lower in second quarter, simply because the renewals were already done in first quarter.

Nicolas David

And we should expect everything to normalize in ’19, I know that you don’t want to discuss about ’18 yet, but just to give us a sense or should we be back to like in 2016 or just for maintenance?

Thibault de Tersant

If we maintain a good dynamic of new licensees and we establish double-digit growth in new licensees, we will see the recurring going up year-after-year. According to my computations, we should renew the growth in recurring by at least 0.5 point in growth every year.

Nicolas David

It is the Boeing contract?

Thibault de Tersant

No, no. I’m speaking here answering first on maintenance and the Boeing contract has different life, which certainly is going to help the rental part of recurring.

Your next question comes from the line of Charles Brennan of Credit Suisse.

Charles Brennan

I just wanted to list the horizons if you can to 2019 and in particular your €3.5 earnings target. Do you spend any time thinking about that target is also getting closure to us now, what does that target look like given the exchange rate movements we had so far and what's the runway to get there, you obviously need to do about 15% earnings growth per annum through '18 and '19 that’s certainly beginning to feel like a stretch organically? I know you are adamant at the start, but you could do it organically, do you still feel that’s the case, so would you now need M&A to get you over the line. Thanks.

Thibault de Tersant

So, Charles thank you for the question. First of all, we take very seriously our commitment for 2019 and it is a target that we are all watching. As we speak I can confirm that it's absolutely still our target and I absolutely believe it is achievable. Based on the acceleration of topline that we believe is going to happen and the fact that we have been investing and therefore should also enjoy an operating leverage.

The target of doubling EPS or reaching 50 was established in constant currency rate; I should simply remind you of that. So, we will see where currency is going. For the time being it has essentially the owning batch compared to when we established the target, so if it stays where it is, should be okay even in reported euros for the target. We don’t necessary need M&A but we are certainly willing to do acquisitions because we've been working on a few targets which would make a lot of sense and so I'm still hopeful we can do them;however, I'm not counting M&A to reach the target because generally the companies we have in mind are not bringing massive EPS reserves in general nor very good margins by the way.

Charles Brennan

Certainly, assume that revenue growth can accelerate towards the high single digit run rate, you either need to relay on margin expansion probably above a 100-basis points annum or you need some help from may be a lot of tax charges we go forward to get you to 15% earnings growth, so which one of those in margin and tax gets you to that 15% earnings growth.

Thibault de Tersant

That’s a very good question, right now we are notactuating that we will improve margin a lot more than a 100 basis points in the coming years but certainly we have the potential to have a declining impact rate. Our tax rate for this year is high for multiple reasons but we certainly are seeing based on a few projects in France and in the U.S., but also our own work on relying more and more on patents, we certainly see a decline of tax rate, so that is going to be a lever, this is true.

Charles Brennan

I haven’t previously thought about tax as being a meaningful driver of my model. Can you give us some framework to think about what sort of tax benefit you might get over the next few years?

Thibault de Tersant

Well, I'm counting on some improvement, right. I'm also very prudent because I know what I'm dealing with here and we are dealing with government in need of taxation but compared to what we see in terms of taxation this year, I'm certainly hopeful we can reduce our tax rate by between 2 and 3 points by 2019.

Charles Brennan

That's helpful. Thank you.

Your next question comes from the line of Gregory Ramirez from Bryan Garnier.

Gregory Ramirez

I would like to come back to the CapEx level because it has significantly increasedsince Q4 2016 year-to-date we have 148% increase and it seems very significant, what seems to run rate or the growth you can expect for this year and do you think this level of CapEx is sustainable for next year and maybe the year after?

Thibault de Tersant

I don’t see the same CapEx increase so [Multiple Speakers] there is a slight increase in CapEx in our model but nothing dramatic.

Gregory Ramirez

I have a €45.7 million of our H1 this year versus €18.4 last year.

Thibault de Tersant

Last year was low but the only significant terms in CapEx is the fact that we are now consolidating I would say, so there is an effect coming from this consolidation of Outscale, but that's the only factor other than that there is no real change in our CapEx expenditures.

Gregory Ramirez

Yes, so do we have to expect I would say a €25 to €30 million run-rate per quarter going forward?

Thibault de Tersant

No, I don’t think so. No, I think that it's more or like in the neighborhood of 20 million.

Gregory Ramirez

Okay, thank you.

François-José Bordonado

Okay, well. Thank you very much for participating to this call, and we happy also to take any follow-up question you might have. Pascal or myself. But we are also certainly going to go back to you with our third quarter earnings results. Thank you. Have a good day.

