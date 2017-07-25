Illinois Tool Works Finding It Harder To Clear A Rising Bar

ITW shares don't look well-priced for long-term value investors, but I suppose the relative valuation and quality are more acceptable if you're in a "must buy something" mindset.

The great post-election melt-up has continued, but the pace seems to be slowing and expectations have risen to a level that many companies are finding more challenging to satisfy. Illinois Tool Works (ITW) has seen its share price rise about 3% since my last update, lagging the S&P 500 only slightly, and keeping pace with most of its large peers (Honeywell (HON), Stanley Black & Decker (SWK), and 3M (MMM)) apart from Dover (DOV).

As I see it, the story on Illinois Tool Works remains more or less the same. The company is unquestionably a high-quality industry conglomerate, but it's not heavily leveraged to recovering markets like oil/gas and important end-markets like autos are slowing. A very strong operator already, I think Illinois Tool Works will be hard-pressed to drive substantial additional restructuring benefits, but management isn't going to stop trying. In a “gotta buy something” market, I suppose Illinois Tool Works isn't the worst idea, but it's hard for me to like the share price outside of a relative value approach.

A Little Short On Revenue

I can't fairly say that Illinois Tool Works had a bad or disappointing second quarter, but I suppose “disappointing” is relative, and it is pretty clear that expectations were running pretty high going into this report. Given where valuations are today across the sector (if not the broader market), I suppose it's not so surprising that any perceived shortfalls are punished more harshly than might otherwise seem fair.

Revenue rose 5% as reported, with organic growth about half that level. All but one segment was up, but the overall result was a little lighter than the Street wanted. Auto led the way in both senses, with organic growth of 4.4% and a contribution of almost 23% of total revenue. Auto sales were once again stronger than underlying builds, but management guided to weaker results in the second half as auto builds start to contract. Food equipment revenue rose less than 1%, while test & measurement rose more than 4%. Welding was up more than 3%, with 7% growth in equipment offsetting 2% contraction in consumables, polymers and fluids was down 1%, construction was up a little less than 2%, and specialty was up close to 4%.

Gross margin was surprisingly weak, declining 70bp on higher input costs, and I believe this is the weakest performance in several years. Operating income was up 10%, with segment income up 7%. On an organic basis, all but one segment saw operating profitability improve from last year – a testament, I believe, to ITW's ongoing execution capabilities and operating leverage.

Auto Tapping The Breaks

I don't believe there's much argument anymore that the global passenger vehicle market is slowing, and it looks as though global builds will start contracting on a yoy basis in the second half. That is going to pressure the largest (in revenue terms) and one of the most profitable of ITW's businesses.

There is some good news here. This is a consumables-driven business, so follow-on weakness in capital equipment is not a real risk here. What's more, ITW's content is still around 15% to 25% of what it could be (higher in the U.S., much lower China). It's also worth noting that while there is plenty of competition in areas like auto fasteners (an area where Stanley Black & Decker has a presence), ITW's business is built around relatively customized products (developed in close partnership with OEMs) with capital-intensive set-up costs; this reduces the competitive threat and price pressure on ITW's auto business.

A Mixed Grill Elsewhere

Illinois Tool Works' food equipment business is different than Middleby's (MIDD) insofar as ITW is more skewed to institutional clients. The company reported that sales to restaurants (about 20% of the segment) were down 7% in the quarter and I'd note that Middleby, which is more skewed toward restaurants, reported a close to 3% organic contraction in Commercial Foodservice in its first quarter.

Test and measurement is doing well on this nascent industrial recovery, and management noted strength from semiconductor market customers. The weakness in welding consumables concerns me a little, but ITW is not a consumables-oriented welding company and Lincoln Electric (LECO) saw a 7% increase in ex-Venezuela organic sales. I haven't listened to the LECO call as of this writing (it was the morning of the day of this writing), but the stock reaction (down 6%) suggests that the recovery in welding isn't everything the market was hoping at this point.

The Opportunity

All told, I think Illinois Tool Works' performance will go in the books as average. With Honeywell reporting 3% organic revenue growth, 3M a little higher than that, Danaher (DHR) and GE (GE) around 2% and Dover up at 10%, Illinois Tool Works seems to be nestling in around the median, with perhaps a little better than average margin leverage. The outlook wasn't stellar, but that's the emerging theme so far this quarter and I think the disappointment has more to do with the high valuation/expectations rather than true underlying underperformance.

Pretty much nothing about my expectations as changed. I'm expecting long-term revenue growth of around 3% and long-term FCF growth closer to 5%, but today's price would only suggest a long-term annualized return in the mid-single-digits.

The Bottom Line

I really couldn't commit new capital to ITW stock unless I absolutely positively had to buy something and I wanted to get a stock where business quality and management execution mitigated at least some of the downside risk. The argument for ITW on a relative valuation business is more encouraging, but I don't invest that way and it's hard to call this more than a cautious hold.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MMM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.