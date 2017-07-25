Verastem Shows Long-Term Potential With Strong DYNAMO Data

Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) focuses on developing cancer therapies using PI3K/mTOR and Focal Adhesion Kinase pathways. The company is testing its lead drug candidate Duvelisib for several conditions under various trials. While its DUO trial for Relapsed/Refractory Chronic Lymphocite Lymphoma is in Phase III, its DYNAMO trial testing the drug as monotherapy for indolent Non-Hodgkins lymphoma is catching up well, exhibiting the long term potential of the company. The company stock is up over 215 percent this year so far, in line with various strong news coming out of the company. Verastem’s latest announcement regarding DYNAMO is expected to keep the stock going up, making it a strong candidate for a long term portfolio.

The company recently reported Phase 2 Long Term Follow up data for Duvelisib in patients suffering from double refractory follicular lymphoma and small lymphocytic lymphoma. The DYNAMO study met its primary endpoint of overall response rate and offers a boost for Verastem, which is exploring additional applications of its lead drug candidate Duvelisib. The lead drug candidate is currently in Phase 3 for treating relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia and is being tested under DUO trials, but DYNAMO trials are also catching up, giving a boost to the company and its stock. Duvelisib is an investigational dual inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)-delta and PI3K-gamma. It is the only dual inhibitor of its type currently being tested and thus has the potential to be a first of its kind treatment for different types of hematologic cancers.

The latest positive news about DYNAMO trials is expected to boost the company’s position as it successfully progresses to establish Duvelisib as a go-to treatment for different indications. With DYNAMO, Verastem targets indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma, which accounts for 40 percent of all non-Hodgkin lymphoma in the US. Globally, Non-Hodgkins lymphoma is expected to grow into a $9.2 billion global market by 2020. Taking a conservative estimate of 30 percent of these patients to be suffering from indolent Non-Hodgkins lymphoma, Verastem is potentially looking at a $2.76 billion market, where it is expected to be in a strong position as a first mover with novel (PI3K)-delta and PI3K-gamma treatment. It is estimated that there will be over 72,000 new cases of Non-Hodgkins lymphoma diagnosed in the US this year alone.

The condition is currently treated with a combination of Rituximab and chemotherapy, however, Bendamustine and Rituximab combo is gaining favor over aggressive chemotherapy. DYNAMO tests Duvelisib in the cases where the patients failed to respond to Rituximab and chemotherapy. This may also have a snowball effect on the drug as owing to various side effects associated with Rituximab and other drugs, Duvelisib may provide a strong alternative. Duvelisib has some other strong features as well. DYNAMO tests the drug as a monotherapy which may not require hospitalization for its administration. This feature may well become a strong selling point for Verastem to market the drug as it will not only make the treatment easy to administer but economical as well as the patient may not be needed to be hospitalized. The drug also showed strong safety profile in its trials and remained well-tolerated.

While Verastem is progressing well on DYNAMO front, the company is doing well in DUO trials as well. It is expected that the company will release Phase 3 top line data in the near future. The results are expected to be positive and may pave the way for filing an NDA for R/R CLL indication. This may prove to be a major catalyst for the company as it will lead to the company establishing a steady revenue stream.

Verastem is working on the financial front as well. Recently, it announced the appointment of Julie B. Feder as its new Chief Financial Officer. As Verastem is in the development stage, the company needs to manage its liquidity to ensure that its trials are well funded. The company inked a loan and security agreement with Hercules Capital Inc. The deal entails up to $25 million in funding. Verastem received the first tranche of $2.5 million at the close of the deal earlier this year. The new agreement will help the company fund its ongoing trials. These funds are also imperative as Verastem steps up its R&D expenses. For the first quarter of 2017, the company reported its R&D expenses at $8.4 million, up $4.2 million from R&D expenses it incurred during the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

While the company is doing well on most fronts and its stock has moved accordingly, there are certain reservations attached to it as well. The company reported cash, cash equivalents and investments of $72.6 million as of March 31, 2017 and the company expects the coffers to fund its research and development programs and operations into 2018. Verastem needs to ensure that it remains well funded at least until the time it has a steady revenue stream. Another operational reservation is with regard to DUO, where the company seems to be lagging behind the schedule for announcing its Phase 3 top line data. However, despite these minor reservations, Verastem is set to provide long term value to its investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.