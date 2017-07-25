V.F. Corp.: Q2 Results Show Power Of Brands

The company has several powerful brands with catalysts beyond the struggling department stores.

In an increasingly Amazon (AMZN) world, the V.F. Corp. (VFC) Q2 results show the power of strong brands. In addition, capital return plans remain a prime focus of the investment thesis that signaled value in the stock back in April.

The owner of brands like Vans and The North Face actually trades at the highs for the year following the solid numbers. Does the signal remain strong?

Sales in Q2 only grew 2% to $2.4 billion, but the key was the growth in digital and direct-to-consumer. The ability to shift sales online and DTC eliminates the risk of Amazon that is primarily a threat to department stores and not major brands with plenty of routes to reach consumers.

For Q2, digital revenue was up an impressive 34% and the target for the year increased to 25%. DTC revenues were up 13% with the goal for the related sales to grow up to 11% for the year, up from a previous expectation of high single digits.

If not for some wholesaler bankruptcies in the U.S., sales would've been even higher. International grew 6% due in part to extremely strong numbers in China where sales grew 18%.

These higher sales provide confidence that V.F. isn't going to be trapped and dependent on department store sales. This confidence led the company to increase capital returns for the year.

For the quarter, V.F. repurchased 14 million shares at $54 per share for a total purchase price of $760 million. The company has already spent $1.2 billion on buybacks this year.

The company has a market cap of only $24 billion, so such an amount is a very sizable capital return, especially combined with the dividend. Based on the quarterly dividend payout of $165 million, V.F. will actually surpass the $1.8 billion capital return target for the year. The net payout yield (combination of dividend yield and net stock buyback yield) has already reached a strong 8.4%.

The yield had dipped to about 5.7% before the quarterly boost in stock buybacks. Considering that V.F. Corp. has a solid 2.9% dividend yield, any stock buybacks are extremely positive.

VFC data by YCharts

Amazingly, the yield reached a similar level earlier this year when the stock dipped to yearly lows of $48. The surging yield was a sign to buy the stock then and nothing is different this time.

The key investor takeaway is that V.F. management continues to signal that the powerful brands have a strong future. The stock remains a bargain despite the big gains for the year as V.F. still trades far below the highs of 2015 on Amazon fears that appear overblown.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.