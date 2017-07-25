Will We Get A Monarch Earnings Surprise?

Note: This article was exclusive to House Edge subscribers until after the market opened on Tuesday July 25. MCRI is expected to release its Q2 earnings after the close that day.

Our last recommendation on Monarch Casinos & Resorts,Inc (NASDAQ: MCRI) was 11/26.16. On that writing the stock was $24.89. We put an intermediate PT on the shares to rise to a range of $27 to $30 by Q3 of this year.

As of this writing the shares are $29.75, up about 20%. We’ve kept our eyes on the stock and its results since noting it continues to gather strength based on consistent earnings beats and a steady management hand on the wheel as it absorbs its property improvements and expansions.

Current consensus earnings estimates are for Q2 to post 0.37. Severe winter weather impacted casino visitation in northern Nevada in part of Q2 so this could have hit earnings. On the other hand the company has a solid record of earnings beats based on its nimble marketing, execution and cost controls. In Q1 of this year it reported revenues of $53.4 million, against net earnings of $4.87m with a steady increase in gross margins.

Whether we see a beat, meet or miss for Q2 is less telling than what we see as the real story behind this company and the rationale for what we also see is a runway to a sturdy rise in its valuation. Even for investors with a low risk profile the performance of the company over time suggests that you might well want to be partners with the Farahis, the controlling family of Monarch. The risk/yield logic we see here is compelling. Yes there are bigger companies, with huge market caps in US regional gaming. Yes, there are companies with much wider geographic reach, more properties in more places and still others that have solid management teams moving the pieces on the ever tricky casino business chessboard.

What we like about Monarch most is that despite its conservative, smart chessboard moves, low debt, strong operating margins and excellent customer service ethos, it remains thinly traded. Its average daily volume is a puny 34,558 shares. Yet if you look among its key institutional holders you get something of a different story: Blackrock,Inc, JPMorgan Chase, Wellington Management, LaFitte Capital, Davenport & Co LLC. Clearly these guys have lots of places to put their money in gaming and most do. Yet over the past six months the shares traded by institutions on the stock are equaled. The top holders were not sellers. There is more than meets the very naked eye here. Let’s see why.

The basics

Who are these guys? The founding patriarch of the Farahi family fled to the US from revolutionary Iran in 1979 and bought the Golden motel. From that beginning, he continued to expand slowly, using bank debt and mostly free cash flow to expand. Eventually transforming his holdings into what is now one of the major integrated resorts in the rapidly growing Reno metro area: The Atlantis.

The company added to is holdings in 2011 when it bought the Riviera casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. It renovated the property interior and started producing earnings. Then last February it announced plans for expanding the now renamed Monarch casino resort into a fully functioning integrated resort. Casino space will be doubled to 60,000 square feet, a 500-room tower will be built and is scheduled to open in early 2019. It has already expanded the garage to accommodate much more direct drive-in business than that enjoyed by the previous ownership.

Now with second generation management in place, Monarch brings a strong hospitality management ethos into what will soon be two large-scale integrated resort properties in its two markets. The demographic profiles of Reno and Black Hawk markets bear similarities that unquestionably formed the basis for the appeal of the $295 million to be spent on the Colorado expansion. Both properties are expected to feed off the population gains, technology employment booms, and in-migration of families fleeing the high taxes and crowding in many California cities and towns.

Money spent on both properties will come out of free cash flows. The company’s debt profile is admirable, showing a debt to equity ratio of 0.1093, very low for the capex-heavy land based casino industry. (Total debt as of 3/17: $26.2 million). Its interest coverage is 28.40 as of 3/17 so given its predictable flow of EBITDA, there is little downside risk in the company running thin on completing the Black Hawk expansion as forecast. (MCRI’s interest coverage is ranked higher than 66% of the companies in the Global resort and Casino Index).

Recent history

Revenues:

1Q16: 49.75

2Q16: 54.58

3Q16: 57.11

4Q16: 55.6

1Q17: 53.44 (this was partly due to weather related revenue declines)

P/E ratio: 21.25

52 week range: $21.13-$32.55

One year consensus PT: 33.60

Our one year PT: $40

Gross margins as of 1Q 17 were 41.90 up from 40.94 and YoY EBITDA margins were essentially flat at 21.81.

Our theory of investment

1. We like regional gaming companies that continue to have strong family managements rooted deeply in the DNA of their operational skill sets on and off the casino floor. Others we have recommended on SA are ElDorado Resorts (NYSE:ERI) - $20.60 - and Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) - $25.86.

All are solid operators, all have much larger market caps, all are priced well and on the surface offer better value than does MCRI. El Dorado is in the early stages of absorbing its recent acquisition of Isle of Capri Casinos, which puts them into many markets we think bring some saturation challenges. Boyd, since the sale of its 50% ownership in the highly profitable Atlantic City Borgata to its partner MGM, (NYSE:MGM), has opted to put its strategic focus and capex dollars behind its large Las Vegas locals market footprint. (It recently acquired the Atlantis and Cannery Row locals properties).

MCRI fits the family management paradigm - that’s a big plus it has in common with its much larger industry peers.

Yet its debt and interest coverage ratios are better due to its smaller size in part but also due to what lies on management’s plate. The historical management style of the Farahis to make their moves with great care, build growth out of free cash flow wherever possible, limit their appetite for geography and debt to markets that despite being long established, have a currently strong demographic growth curve. Many of the more mature markets in jurisdictions in the southeast and Midwest where Isle operated have been trending flat with low single-digit growth or declines for several years.

2. M&A could be a hand yet to be dealt sooner rather than later in the US regional gaming space.

There is a reason the small-cap, two-property Monarch company sells at a premium to its two larger industry peers. Fewer shares in fewer hands is of course, one reason. But on a deeper level, I believe that institutions like the tightly managed asset allocation mantra of the Farahis, their strong customer service history and their first things first approach to growth. Right now their entire focus is on the continuing improvements to the Atlantis in Reno and of course, the big Black Hawk expansion which should take their capex outlays and primary focus through the forecasted grand opening in early 2019. Yet there is a great stirring afoot in the US regional gaming space. We’ve seen it in REIT conversions and in consolidation acquisitions like the recent ERI buy of Isle and Boyd’s moves in the Vegas locals market. On top of this we have the pending exit from bankruptcy of Caesars (NASDAQ:CZR).

The currently approved CZR post bankruptcy plan is to split the company into a REIT and an Opco. The senior lenders will own the REIT and the juniors have a major stake in the Opco. In our view the Caesars that existed pre-bankruptcy will bear no relationship to the one that will emerge. We believe that the company’s new owners will be in a selling mood, especially for those Caesars properties which are in questionable market situations. I put two of their three major Atlantic City boardwalk properties in those crosshairs, Caesars and Ballys. I believe Harrah’s Marina will be fine in the new, smaller scale AC market. In addition, properties like the CZR Horseshoe in Baltimore (like all Maryland casino operators) is getting its lunch eaten monthly by the dynamic new MGM National Harbor property. My sense is that the bondholders have little appetite to remain very long in the casino business and would be open to offers on at least 10 of the nearly 40 regional properties owned by Caesars. Bear in mind, while the seniors basically recovered around 100% of their principal in equity and cash, the juniors after a protracted legal battle only reached in the mid-sixties.

Their alternate strategy would be to hold on to their new shares, await the greater fool theory to come into play and nudge the stock north from where it now sits around $12 to a level that enables them to sell large blocks either back to the company or on the open market. But that will take time. Under its new structure, CZR will be constrained to do big deals in Asia, probably won’t be a bidder for Japan and will have some of its good earnings numbers from its strong Vegas properties dragged down by regional weak sisters.

To me that spells a trip to the showroom for some of their regional properties, which in the hands of better positioned operators could make sense at a given price range.

With these currents rushing at an ever increasing pace, the entire US regional gaming space is up for grabs. As companies consolidate buy or sell, we see valuations for small, strongly financed, well operated regionals like MCRI rising rapidly this year.

So with its financial house in very good order, its Black Hawk expansion moving apace, its Atlantis sailing nicely along as one of the premium properties in a reviving Reno, we like what we see about MCRI. Whatever the earnings numbers show in the next 48 hours, the bigger story seems to escape the market and provide a good entry point now.

Author’s Note: All my gaming stocks are held in a blind trust for my family so as to avoid any potential conflict of interest with clients past, present or future. MCRI is not, nor has ever been, a client of my consulting practice.