McDermott International's (MDR) CEO David Dickson on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

McDermott International, Inc. (NYSE:MDR)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

July 25, 2017 8:30 AM ET

Executives

Ty Lawrence - Vice President, Treasurer and Investor Relations

David Dickson - President and Chief Executive Officer

Stuart Spence - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Jamie Cook - Credit Suisse Securities LLC

Tahira Afzal - KeyBanc Capital Markets, Inc.

Chad Dillard - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Alan Fleming - Citigroup

Steven Michael Fisher - UBS Securities LLC

Robert Norfleet - Alembic Global Advisors

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Q2 2017 McDermott International Incorporated earnings conference call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session and instructions will follow at that time. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to introduce your host for today's conference call, Mr. Ty Lawrence, Vice President, Investor Relations. You may begin.

Ty Lawrence

Thank you and good morning, everyone.

I would like to remind you that we are recording this call and a replay will be available on our website, where you can also find our second quarter 2017 results press release, and the Form 10-Q we filed today. We have also posted a presentation of supplemental financial information that is available on the Investor Relations section of our website, www.mcdermott.com.

Additionally, our comments today include forward-looking statements and estimates. These forward-looking comments are subject to various risks, contingencies and uncertainties, and reflect management's view as of today, July 25, 2017. Please refer to our filings with the SEC, which are available on our website, including our Form 10-K for the year-ended December 31, 2016, Current Report on Form 8-K, date April 25, 2017, and subsequent quarterly report on Form 10-Q, which provide a discussion of some of the factors that may cause actual results to differ from management's projections, forecasts, estimates and expectations.

Please note that except to the extent required by applicable law, McDermott undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

I will now turn the call over to David Dickson, McDermott's President and Chief Executive Officer, for opening remarks.

David Dickson

Thank you, Ty, and good morning, everyone. Today, I'm extremely pleased to report a successful second quarter, with increased levels of profitability and free cash flow generation through strong project execution and higher activity levels. We had an extremely active quarter operationally, with our One McDermott Way continuing to drive operational excellence globally.

During the quarter, our One McDermott Way was behind the successful mooring of one of the largest semi-submersible facility ever built, the Ichthys Explorer Central Processing Facility off the coast of Australia; the continued fabrication of 14 jackets for Saudi Aramco in our Batam fabrication facility; and the relocation of the DLV 2000, the Amazon and the DB 30 to the Middle East, demonstrating the versatility of our vessels as both the DLV 2000 and the Amazon are subsea vessels operating in shallow-water contracts.

Also this quarter, we were extremely pleased to be awarded the BP Angelin EPCIC contract for a platform located in Trinidad and Tobago, following our successful completion of the pre-FEED and FEED work. The jacket and topside fabrication has already commenced in our Altamira yard and is progressing on schedule.

Taking the project from pre-FEED and FEED to full EPCIC validates our strategic focus on engineering as a differentiator, while also demonstrating a key relationship with BP that has been strengthened over the past few years, as we position ourselves for anticipated increased spending by super majors.

Additionally, we currently have other pre-FEED and FEED activities progressing in a number of our engineering offices for projects in the Caspian, the U.S. Gulf Coast and the Arabian Gulf. Our early engagement strategy is also demonstrated through io oil & gas consulting, our joint venture with Baker Hughes, a GE company, which recently announced appointment by Aminex to assist with the development of the Ntorya in Tanzania. The study being developed by io is designed to identify gas monetization options including potential early development facilities to supply gas to local markets and enable near-term revenue generation.

Also during the quarter, I was extremely pleased that McDermott was the only EPCI contractor represented at the first-ever Saudi-U.S. CEO forum, which coincided with President Trump's visit to Saudi Arabia. During the forum, we signed a second MOU with Saudi Aramco to expand and develop our physical and human capital within Saudi Arabia and support of Aramco's In-Kingdom Total Value Add program, and further build on our long-term focus leadership position in the Middle East.

Back to our operational performance. Efficient execution and continued focus on safety through our Taking the Lead initiative led us to surpass 50-million man-hours Lost Time Incident free as a company. I am proud to say that safety is part of our DNA and a key focus at McDermott.

During the quarter, we were pleased to close our amended and restated credit facility. Stuart will discuss more of the details, but we were extremely happy with the confidence shown by our current and new lenders, as well as the increase to $810 million of capacity providing for continued growth.

Moving to an overview of our markets. As the results show, orders in the first-half 2017 were low. To provide context, we have not seen many awards in the markets in which we operate. We believe this is the result of the continued low oil price environment, driving the unpredictable pattern of awards in our industry.

Our five-quarter revenue pipeline continues to stay strong, remaining robust around $20 billion. This remains consistent with our views that the markets in which we operate continue to bump along the bottom. Although, we would highlight increased FEED contracts, demonstrating our long-term view of increased activity.

Our identified target projects have increased almost $3 billion from the prior quarter, driven by national oil companies and super majors.

Our bids and change orders outstanding of $1.4 billion is done quarter-over-quarter due to one project lost in the Middle East and one bid expiration with no decision by the client.

We anticipate a steady movement of targets over the next two quarters, and a material increase to our bids and change orders outstanding as a result.

Now, let me provide an operational update for each of our areas. In the Americas, Europe and Africa, during the second quarter of 2017, detail design and fabrication of the compression platform from the Pemex Abkatun-A2 project continued progressing on schedule. Procured equipment has begun to arrive, with major lifts of the mezzanine and top deck sections remaining on schedule and jacket fabrication commencing.

As I previously mentioned, during the quarter, we were awarded the BP Angelin project for a platform located in Trinidad and Tobago. The Hess Penn State project, a subsea tieback contract in the Gulf of Mexico, continued to make significant progress with fabrication of the rigid pipeline stalks completed in our Gulfport spoolbase.

Engineering for the Atlanta Project in Brazil was completed with all flexible lines, umbilicals and structures ready to be installed. Upgrades to our Altamira fabrication yard are essentially complete. We believe these upgrades position us well to deliver larger jackets and decks that we anticipate customers will require in this growth market. The recent major E&I-Empowers [ph] emphasize the importance and potential with the Mexican energy reform, where we believe we are strongly positioned as the only fully vertically integrated contractor in the country.

In the Middle East, fabrication activity in our Jebel Ali and Dammam yards is operating a record high activity levels and area marine assets continued to operate at the highest levels in over five years leading to highest revenues and profitability in the area in more than five years. While we are operating at high levels, our One McDermott Way continues to drive high standards of quality and safety.

The DLV 2000, the Amazon and the DB 30 join the area fleet, and I am now working on existing shallow-water projects with DLV 2000 installing 7 jackets during the quarter. The Saudi Aramco LTA II project is progressing on schedule, and the three Saudi Aramco projects awarded in 2016 are also progressing on schedule.

Engineering and procurement activities associated with the Safaniya Phase 5 and 4 Jackets and 3 Observation Platforms projects continue to progress well and in line with the agreed schedules. I am extremely pleased of the Area's exceptional QHSES performance driven by our Taking the Lead initiative was maintained through the second quarter, which means we are now in excess of 61 million man hours Lost Time Incident free.

In Asia, McDermott successfully completed the mooring and hook-up of the world's largest semi-submersible facility ever built, the Ichthys Explorer Central Processing Facility off the coast of Australia. The Lay Vessel 108 is now utilizing its newly installed vertical lay system to install the flexible risers and umbilicals.

The remediation work for the failure identified in a supplier-provided subsea-pipe connector component was substantially complete with diving intervention by July 7, 2017, and the remaining residual work expected to be completed in the second half of 2017.

The diving intervention on Ichthys was the deepest saturation dive ever performed off the coast of Australia and was performed without incident. With four diving support vessels in our fleet and over 185 diving personnel, McDermott is currently one of the largest most active and safest diving contractors in the world.

Engineering, procurement and fabrication for the Woodside Greater Western Flank Phase 2 pipeline project continues, with the project progressing on schedule. In India, the ONGC Vashishta project continues to achieve significant progress, with completion of the remaining deepwater pipeline sections utilizing the North Ocean 105.

Our consortium partner, Larsen & Toubro, an alliance agreement that we are extremely pleased with, is finalizing the construction of the onshore pipeline sections and installation of the onshore umbilical.

In Batam, the Yamal LNG project, which was on an accelerated timeline was completed on time with successful load out and sail away of the last three modules in April 2017. Also in Batam, the fabrication of 14 jackets for Saudi Aramco progressed well with the last 3 jackets completed early in the third quarter and loaded out for delivery to Ras Tanura, Saudi Arabia. In Brunei, the Brunei Shell Petroleum offshore pipeline installation is nearing a successful completion with both pipelines laid by the DB 30.

With that, I would like to turn the call over to Stuart Spence, our Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, for a review of our financials.

Stuart Spence

Thanks, David, and good morning, everyone. As David mentioned, we were pleased to announce the refinancing of our primary credit facility and repayment of our term loan of $217 million during the quarter. The amended and restated credit agreement increases our letter of credit capacity with $810 million, an increase from $450 million under our prior credit agreement.

With a supplement of up to $300 million available for revolving loans. The current facility to mature in June 2022 provided our $500 million senior secured notes are paid in full by December 1, 2020. The amendment is a continuation of our financial transformation over the past few years provides a simplified capital structure with increased balance sheet flexibility and lowered borrowing costs, which we believe for position McDermott for future growth.

Turning now to our more detailed financial results. I'd like to remind you, in addition to our GAAP reporting, we are also reporting certain adjusted financial information net of what we believe to be one-time items, as we believe this provide a helpful understanding of the underlying performance and drivers of our business.

Our second quarter 2017 results included revenues of $789 million compared to $519 million for the first quarter of 2017, and $707 million for the second quarter of 2016. Our Asia and Middle East areas continued to contribute significantly to revenue in the second quarter, with the ONGC Vashishta project, Inpex Ichthys and BSP pipeline projects contributing $186 million combined in Asia and the Saudi Aramco LTA II lump sum project.

Aramco 9 jackets, Marjan power systems replacement and RasGas Flow Assurance contributing a combined $447 million to revenue in the Middle East. This quarter, we reported net income of $36 million, or $0.13 per fully diluted share, which includes the write-off of $4 million and debt issuance costs associated with the repayment of our outstanding term loan under our prior credit agreement.

For the prior year second quarter, we reported net income of $21 million, or $0.07 per fully diluted share. Our adjusted net income of $23 million, or $0.08 per adjusted fully diluted share after adjusting for restructuring charges of $2 million.

Operating income was $87 million during the quarter, our operating margin was 11.1%, which represents an increase of approximately 300 basis points and 270 basis points year-over-year on an unadjusted and adjusted basis, respectively. Results continued to reflect efficient project execution, productivity improvements on multiple projects.

In addition, on the Inpex Ichthys project substantially competed - completed our remediation of the supplier-provided subsea-pipe connector component, we've previously reported. We took action to further mitigate the risk of possible additional increases in the cost to remediate. And I am pleased to announce that our current estimated cost to replace the components is less than our December 31, 2016 estimate of $34 million, which has been reflected in the projects total estimated costs at completion.

As a reminder, we report financial results under three segments consisting of Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East and Asia. We also report certain corporate and other non-operating activities under the heading Corporate and Other. Corporate and Other, primarily reflects costs that are not allocated to our operating segments.

In the second quarter of 2017, Corporate and Other included $24 million of SG&A and $28 million of unallocated direct operating expenses. This under-absorption, primarily driven by the ramp-down of activity in the Batam fabrication yard, as well as upgrade time for the Amazon and drydock time for the DB 27.

Company-wide, we incurred SG&A expenses of $50 million, an increase from $37 million in the prior quarter. The increase in our SG&A expenses from the prior quarter was primarily driven by investments in our IT systems and increased bidding costs in our operating segments.

Cash provided by operating activities in the second quarter of 2017 was $42 million, a decrease compared to $48 million in the sequential quarter and an increase compared to the $17 million in the second quarter of 2016. The increase from the prior year was primarily driven by the strong earnings for the quarter due to efficient execution and high fabrication and marine activity.

Cash provided by operating activities less CapEx led to free cash flow of $24 million for the quarter.

Moving now to our balance sheet, at June 30, 2017, we reported a cash and restricted cash balance $409 million, a decrease of $233 million from the sequential quarter. This decrease is attributable to the $217 million repayment of our prior term loan in connection with the amendment of our credit agreement, which provides an increased borrowing capacity and revolving cash sublimit of $300 million.

Our net debt, which you will find broken down on Page 15 of our supplemental presentation was $137 million at quarter-end, broadly in line with the $135 million at March 31, 2017. Capital expenditures for the second quarter were $18 million. Approximately, $10 million of CapEx during the quarter was related to maintenance and project CapEx, and $4 million was attributable to initial upgrades to the Amazon, which was deployed to the Middle East during the quarter.

Now, turning to our backlog. We reported $3.3 billion at June 30, 2017, and approximately $600 million decrease sequentially. We achieved order intake during the quarter of $188 million. Approximately 85% of our backlog relates to offshore operations and approximately 15% relates to our subsea operations.

Of the $3.3 billion of backlog, we currently expect approximately $1.7 billion to roll off in 2017 and $1.6 billion in 2018.

As of June 30, 2017, the combination of our backlog, bids and change orders outstanding and target projects, which makes up our potential revenue pipeline for the next five quarters total $20.1 billion, which represents an increase of approximately $500 million from the prior quarter, driven by targets with national oil companies and super majors over the five-quarter horizon.

Moving now to our 2017 full-year guidance, which reflects our overall view of the company, market and the status of our operations at this time, we have updated the guidance provided in the first quarter to reflect the impact of the closing of our amended and restated credit agreement and repayment of the term loan.

We still expect 2017 revenues to be approximately $3.2 billion and operating income of approximately $265 million. We anticipate net income of approximately $120 million and earnings per share of approximately $0.42 per share.

Our 2017 EBITDA is expected to be approximately $365 million, our total expected CapEx spend in 2017 remains approximately $120 million. Cash and restricted cash is now expected to be approximately $315 million at the end of 2017. We now expect gross debt to be approximately $550 million, and net debt is expected to be approximately $235 million at the end of 2017.

We have also adjusted forecast for cash interest and deferred issuance cost amortization to an expected to an expected $55 million and $15 million respectively. These adjustments reflect the signing of our amended and restated credit agreement and repayment of our term loan of the prior credit agreement.

We expect adjusted free cash flow, adding back the effect of the sale-leaseback arrangement on the Amazon to be approximately positive $17 million. As a reminder, the supplemental slide-deck available on our website provides additional financial information, including reconciliations of our non-GAAP measures to comparable GAAP measures.

Now, I'd like to turn the call back over to David.

David Dickson

Thanks, Stuart. As a recap, I'm extremely pleased with our results this quarter. Financially, earnings and free cash flow were strong. The One McDermott Way continues to drive operational excellence, leading to a number of operational achievements and firsts throughout the business.

Our growth strategies continue to deliver with early involvement on BP Angelin through pre-FEED and FEED leading to a full EPCIC award. We continue to focus on core growth markets such as the Middle East, India and Mexico, where capital is being invested and where we have taken steps to strategically strengthen our position, such as our near engineering office in Mexico, our consortium with Larsen & Toubro in India, and our two recent MOUs with Saudi Aramco.

Additionally, we continue to look to deploy our existing assets in new markets, where we currently are not present, such as Europe and Africa. Our bid pipeline remains robust and we see - and we expect to see more awards in the marketplace in the second half of 2017.

As overall market continues to bump along the bottom through this low oil price environment, we continue to focus on the things we can control, such as disciplined bidding, efficient project execution and liquidity while preparing for the anticipated upturn in our market.

With that, I would now like to open up the line for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Jamie Cook with Credit Suisse.

Jamie Cook

Hi, good morning, congrats on a nice quarter. I guess a couple of questions. One, it was nice to see the BP Angelin award and sort of when you look at your bid prospects or your bids outstanding, it's nice to see that you guys are sort of - there are some opportunities outside of work with just the NOCs. So if you could just sort of elaborate on how we should think about more incremental work with the super majors or perhaps diversifying out of the Middle East as we think through 2018.

And then, I guess, also as we sit here today, your visibility into 2018 is not too dissimilar versus where we were last year. So can you sort of talk about - I know you said timing of awards in the back-half of the year, but will they'll be enough to at least think of - how should we think about 2018? Could it be a flat year or based on the award flow, should we think about 2018 being more of a transition year? Thanks.

David Dickson

So, Jamie, so firstly talking about orders, so yes, so BP Angelin is very strategic for us. And then, this is where we stick our strategic plan of getting more involved in the pre-FEED to FEED business and then been able to take that into a full EPCIC contract. And we see many opportunities of that coming up across all our - across all our three areas.

I would say though, in the near term and as we look at the bids that we anticipate to submit over the second half of this year, there's still a heavy emphasis towards the national oil companies. So, some good diversification away from the Middle East, but also that with contracts such as Pemex over on the West and some opportunities that will come up with companies such as ONGC in places such as India. So there will - still will be in the near-term a focus on the Middle East, but also a focus on the national oil companies.

Now, the super majors, from what we see in the FEED market today, we're starting to see an increase of activity. And as I said earlier, we have positioned ourselves in the marketplace to participate in some of that market as we grow that, what I would call, organic strategic plan. So I think that there will be more opportunities like Angelin. We are getting ready to bid a project called Cafius [ph], which is also the same area as Trinidad so that will be a further example of that.

As of 2018, still too early to discuss, as you said we're in a similar position to where we were this time last year. And again, everything is really driven by customer timing around timing of bids and then obviously timing of awards. So at this stage, still a bit too early to give any guidance towards 2018.

Jamie Cook

Okay. Thanks, I'll get back in queue.

Operator

Our next question comes from Tahira Afzal with KeyBanc.

Tahira Afzal

Hi, folks. David, great quarter by the way in terms of execution.

David Dickson

Thank you.

Tahira Afzal

Hey, so just to the extent - there obviously a lot of the larger prospects you're looking at, seem like they're needed from an economical standpoint. But to the extent you don't - you're not able to book those by the end of the year, just because customers remain skittish. Will it make 2018 difficult to deliver the same type of top-line growth with or do you think there might potentially be enough smaller project activity next year? It's been pretty light for last few years.

David Dickson

So, again, Tahira, it's too early to talk about, for 2018 [we'd book] [ph] is obviously subject to what's going to happen in the second half. I think that we are anticipating and I said it in the prepared remarks is that - and then it's next quarter and in the fourth quarter, very significant increase in bid submissions. You'll have seen there has been a few awards from Aramco which has been inconsistent from the previous two years. So we'd anticipate an increase of awards and such as from Aramco to the marketplace, but also increased awards coming over from the West. Nothing in terms of Mexico this year and we would expect a ramp up, and obviously, the projects in places such as India, which have been well discussed and documented for a period of time.

So we anticipate in Q3 and Q4 for quite a significant increase of bid submission. As you say, and as I said earlier, obviously, they're subject to customer's final sanction. But I would say that a lot of those awards are with the national oil companies, which aren't so much driven by oil price today and most of these projects are needed for - particularly in India for domestic purposes. So I think we've got a better way to go yet before we can start discuss them about how 2018 look.

Tahira Afzal

Got it, okay. And then, David, if you can comment, I don't know, this is for you, Stuart. But so I'm looking at the implied second-half guidance. Obviously, a little more top heavy versus the first, but the margins, implied margin seems [ph] lighter. I assume that's just mix and some utilization, but would love some more color on that please.

Stuart Spence

Yes, Tahira, yeah, when you look at our second half, we're looking at some project sequencing, some mix and some typical seasonality in our fourth quarter. And those combinations combined, leads us to a slightly lower profitability level for the second half.

Tahira Afzal

Got it, thank you, and I'll hop back in the queue.

Operator

Our next question comes from Chad Dillard with Deutsche Bank.

Chad Dillard

Hi, good morning.

David Dickson

Good morning.

Chad Dillard

So, David, you mentioned you're expecting to see a pretty significant increase in change orders outstanding in the second half. I was hoping if you could flush that out. And then of the $1.4 billion that you have right now in change orders, could you just talk about how we should think about the cadence in terms of the approval and what percentage typically gets approved historically?

David Dickson

Yes, so, Chad, in that category, we talk about bids and change orders outstanding. So on the bids, as I've said in the last couple of questions, we do anticipate a significant increase on the number of bids to be submitted in the second half of this year. As I said, still unclear on timing of awards, whether it'll happen in the second half or they'd slip into next year. Some of those bids have already been significantly - the way they give us confidence is the action or the activity in the second half.

So in that category we look up to is the change orders outstanding, we would expect to see an increase, but it will be more related around the bids that will be outstanding that will submit during the third and the fourth quarter.

Chad Dillard

That's helpful. And then just zooming on the AEA performance, within the last position this past quarter, I'm just trying to understand how to think about the cadence going forward. It seems like you've gotten a little bit more - a few more awards in that business. And I'm just trying to understand whether actually there is a chance to get back to positive through the end of the year?

Stuart Spence

Yes, Chad, it's Stuart here. We are very, very pleased with the performance of AEA. As you'll see, its backlog is growing, has been very successful for the last year. We also continue to heavily invest in business development in new areas, specifically around Europe and Africa. And I would expect over the next few quarters, as these booked projects turn to execution that you'll see a significant uptick in both revenue and profitability for that area.

Chad Dillard

That's helpful. Thanks, guys.

Operator

Our next question comes from Alan Fleming with Citi.

Alan Fleming

Hi, good morning, guys. David, maybe you can talk…

David Dickson

Good morning.

Alan Fleming

Good morning. Maybe you can talk a little bit more about the progress you're making on Ichthys, seems like the project is right in that 90% to 95% complete range. I know you talked about the remediation of the supplier issue this quarter, but did you make as much progress on the project as you were expecting? And can you talk about what's left to do on a project and the risk going forward to complete your scope and when you think that can be done?

David Dickson

Yes, so, on Ichthys I would say that we are very happy how things have progressed. There are two major floating facilities. The hook-up in the first one was completed, and we're still waiting on the arrival of the second one, which will happen sometime in Q3. We have commenced the installation of the flexible risers and what I'd refer to as the final plumbing. So project is well progressed. We made good progress in changing out the components in the subsea pipeline connectors, so that was in line with our plan.

So generally overall we feel very good about Ichthys, and obviously the company, we are very proud of what's been achieved when you consider the complexity and the quantum of activities that's been involved in executing such a large project over the last few years. We've still got little ways to go over this next couple of quarters then. Overall we are very happy with things.

Alan Fleming

Do you think the majority of the risk is behind you on the project?

David Dickson

Yes, I would say that the most complicated parts of the project everything that we are doing now is - none of it is first of a kind. It is all of picking up of the final plumbing and then obviously some hook-up and commissioning work to support the customer. But what we have ahead of us is there is nothing that we haven't done before, and we've done many times in the past.

So from that aspect, I wouldn't put it as high risk. The work to change out the components of the subsea connectors went extremely well. So that was a milestone. Even now, we've still got a little bit more work to be done on that. But we've certainly got the confidence to complete the balance of that work. So, yes, generally, we feel that the majority of the risks are behind us.

Alan Fleming

Okay. And, Stuart, maybe a follow-up for you, it seems like you are really stayed on top of working capital even as the work for the NOC [ph] has been ramping up. How much more low-hanging fruit is there for you to continue to improve working capital? And can you sustain cash flow from operations to conversion close to where you were this quarter? Why couldn't you going forward?

Stuart Spence

Yes, Alan, as we've always highlighted as we've focused on the national oil companies through this down cycle, their working capital requirement is significantly higher than super majors and other customers. We have worked very effectively with all of our customers to minimize the working capital investment that we make, we were very pleased in the second quarter albeit we did see a net increase in working capital that we kept that to lowest amount possible.

As we go over the back half of the year given where some of the projects are, and the ramp up that we are seeing in Mexico. I think, we will still see a build of working capital in the second half. So we are looking at all the ways we can to minimize that build and be as efficient as we can, but we are expecting a build in the second half.

Alan Fleming

Okay. Helpful, guys. Good luck.

Stuart Spence

Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from Steven Fisher with UBS.

Steven Michael Fisher

Thanks. Good morning.

David Dickson

Good morning, Steven.

Steven Michael Fisher

David, could you can talk about what are the dynamics that are driving the expected pickup in awards in the second half or in early 2018. Are customers getting more confident for some reason, is it - just production replacement. What are they telling you about why they are moving forward with these project in a still volatile and perhaps weak commodity environment?

David Dickson

So I'd say the first part that Steven is that for the next two quarters is that we have seen a delay on a number of what I would call large contracts, which we anticipated to be bid even as early as at the end of last year, slipped into this year. So it seems to be above way of projects coming through that - there is pressure from the customers to move this forward, and a lot of them are for domestic purposes with refer to the projects such we see in India as an example.

I'd also say that as we talk to customers now, we are starting to see longer term that needs to be a buildup of projects through replenish the depletion of production that we're starting to occur from offshore and deepwater are projected to be just over the few years for the offshore and deepwater, so that's why we see the increase in FEED activity. But generally, I'd say there is more positive sentiment longer term on projects moving forward.

The nearer term projects, I would say are still driven by national oil companies although now we're starting to see some of the super majors and the independents only move ahead with projects which are economical today with, say, the current oil price.

Steven Michael Fisher

Okay. And if you end up staying in this range of $3 billion, and change of revenues for the next couple of years, what would you say is the potential to squeeze more profitability out of it, either by a mix or cost or something else?

David Dickson

I would say, it's really to see, Steven, I think that from operational efficiency is that we came mostly significant wins over the last two to three years. I think we are seeing the benefits of the hard work through our [NPI and AUR] [ph] program. I think a lot of virtual drive profitability in the near-term over the next year or so, is going to be driven by the pricing environment in the competitive marketplace, so that's going to be a driver that we have to take on that challenge as we get through this nearer term.

But as I look at what we've done internally, we've done a lot of great work to achieve our cost structure that we have to maintain the capability or increase the capability and competency of the company then maybe further opportunities for us to look at our cost structure. That I think today the performance of Q2 is a reflection of good work that's been done over the last few years. But I think the price in the marketplace is subsequently drive profitability for the next one to two years.

Steven Michael Fisher

Fair enough. Thanks a lot.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from Rob Norfleet with Alembic Global Advisors.

Robert Norfleet

Good morning, guys. Quick question, David, you've historically said over the last couple of quarters that - even that we have seen very little signs of life that you'd expect to see some improvement in subsea activity in 2018 - maybe late 2018. Do you still see that trend picking up? And I guess on top of that, can you discuss kind of the timing of deployment of the Amazon and any initial interest that you guys have seen in the vessel?

David Dickson

Yes, going back to, so subsea, I would say that we are starting to see pickup. I mentioned earlier that there is an increased activity on pre-FEED and FEED work. And a lot of that relates to subsea market. I would say, initially, we have seen a little uptick in the subsea tieback market, which is obviously the cheapest and quickest way to, obviously, exploit some of those deepwater resources. So I think that is moving in the right direction.

So in terms of the Amazon, so the Amazon today is working in Middle East to supporting our existing work and replacing what would be third-party vessels and working extremely well. So we're very happy. In terms of the longer-term upgrade to the vessel, we are working with our equipment suppliers, who have submitted proposals for the upgrades, and we are currently evaluating those options. And we'll look to make a decision over the next few months.

Robert Norfleet

Great. And just quickly, it's my second question, just in terms of under-absorbed costs, obviously - traditionally that's obviously vessel utilization and fabrication utilization. Are there any additional initiatives you guys are looking at to improve that, obviously, putting more vessels to work makes sense? But can you discuss any other things that you're doing to kind of help drive those utilization rates up?

David Dickson

Yes, so as we look at our business, also in our primary business is to be a full EPCI contractor utilizing everything from our engineering to our fabrication facilities, to our vessels. On the fabrication side to maintain utilization, we continue to make efforts to look at markets, which are outside of our normal EPCI. We've been, as you know, successful in the past with - particularly with the Yamal LNG. So we see more opportunities coming up in that area to provide or fabricate modules for whether it is both - whether it is for the onshore or offshore facilities.

Now, that means we don't get the advantage of the field vertically integrated offering to the marketplace, but allows us to create utilization and get cost recovery on our facility. So we see more and more opportunities. The onshore plant market whether it's in LNG, gas plants, refining, et cetera, we do see more of a move globally to more modular construction, which would benefit companies like McDermott in terms of building modules for these facilities. So that's certainly an initiative that we are looking at.

Robert Norfleet

Great. Thanks a lot.

Operator

And I am not showing any further questions at this time. I'd like to turn the call back over to our host.

Ty Lawrence

Thank you for taking the time this morning to listen to McDermott's second quarter 2017 earnings call. As a reminder, a recording of this earnings call will be available for replay for seven days on our website, www.mcdermott.com. Operator, this concludes our call.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, this does conclude today's presentation. You may now disconnect and have a wonderful day.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.