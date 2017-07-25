Chevron - Q2 Earnings And Beyond

In the event of no capex cuts for the year, I would like to hear some management comments regarding the plan for the next couple of months.

As Chevron (NYSE:CVX) is set to announce Q2 earnings at the end of the week, investors continue to hypothesize about what the results might hold and how the way forward for the rest of the year might look for the company. There is no doubt that these are troubling times for the oil industry as a whole, but Q2 has been a turbulent one compared to Q1. That said, read on to find out what I think might be the key highlights for Q2 earnings in the face of oil price declines.

Q2 Slated to Reflect Oil Price Declines

Oil prices are all that everyone is talking about these days, and rightly so. In retrospect, if I were to compare Q2 oil prices with those in Q1, I'd note a stark difference as prices have taken a considerable dip in the second quarter of the year. The impact of the dip in oil prices is likely to be reflected in the upcoming earnings release in the form of pressure on CVX's upstream cash flow from operations. What remains to be seen is how much trouble oil prices have caused for operating cash flows. Regardless, operating cash flows for Q2 might find it very difficult to be at par with that which was reported in Q1, primarily because the oil market was in a completely different zone during the first quarter of the year. Alongside that, I am expecting the downstream segment to act as a hedge and come in to save the day for CVX. That, along with increasing production, is all that any oil company can rely on as oil prices continue to slip downward.

Depending on how the cash flows from operations come in this quarter, I won't be too surprised if there are capex cuts planned out for the rest of the year. The company had its mind set on a capex bill of $19.8 billion for the year. Keep in mind that $4.4 billion was doled out in Q1, which leaves $15.4 billion to be spent for the remainder of the year (on average, $5 billion per quarter to meet the target). Assuming that capex budgets remain untouched by Chevron, investors should be geared up for higher cash outflows to meet the capex budget target for the year.

In that scenario, Chevron will be under pressure to make sure that cash flows from operations remain healthy enough to avoid any shortfalls. In the event of no capex cuts for the year, as an investor, I would like to hear some management comments regarding the plan for the next couple of months given that oil prices might continue to remain bearish for the rest of the year. So, in my opinion, this is one thing investors should look out for in the upcoming results.

Will cash flows from operations continue to remain healthy for the rest of the year? That is the bigger question at the moment. I'm not so sure now that the IEA has highlighted that the oil market rebalancing is taking more time than was earlier expected. In light of this news, I don't see oil prices recovering until at least the middle of 2018. If I am correct, this means that until that time, oil companies will have to rely on their other divisions (downstream and chemicals) to ensure that operating cash flows hold steady for the company overall. If oil continues to remain on the wrong side of $50/barrel (which is a strong possibility for the rest of the year), we could see the pressure reflected in the operating cash flows for Q3 and Q4 as well.

The Bottom Line

To conclude, I expect that there will hardly be any big news items in the upcoming results. As a whole, I don't expect Q2 to be as good as Q1, and that stands true for all oil companies at the moment. As a strong dividend-paying stock, I don't see the company's payout as coming under threat. CVX has remained committed to rewarding investors for their confidence in the company, and this quarter -- and even this year --will be no different. Divestitures and taking on debt (the DE ratio is at 0.3, marginally lower than the industry average of 0.4) to fund the dividend is something that CVX will continue to turn to, since FCF will most likely remain in the red zone for the current year as well.

However, debt piling on to the balance sheet would do more harm than good for CVX, since the company has already piled on a significant amount of debt since 2012 and has seen interest rate expenses increase on their income statement each year. In other words, more debt will just put more pressure on the bottom line for CVX. With revenues and upstream operating cash flows not doing too well, Chevron will have to either pick up its production pace or rely heavily on its downstream units to contend with the pressures that oil prices have put on the upstream segment. I've talked about CVX's future growth projects and its debt levels in an earlier article here.

If I were to recommend this stock to investors, I'd say that in the current scenario it's a good pick for income-focused investors given the 4% dividend yield. For those who are looking to make big bucks from capital gains, I can't make a recommendation for the stock at the moment. I do foresee a sell-off following the results on Friday, giving income investors a good entry point. I'm foreseeing capital gains on the stock only coming in if and when oil prices begin to reflect some semblance of normalcy, which, as mentioned above, is probably coming around during the midpoint of 2018.

CVX still trades at $103/share (it was at the same price when I analyzed the stock more than a month ago). I would like to take this opportunity to reiterate my view on the stock and target the price at $120/share, but over the next one- to two-year time horizon. Let me know your thoughts in the comments section.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.