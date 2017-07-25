Norsk Hydro ASA's (NHYDY) CEO Svein Richard Brandtzaeg on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Norsk Hydro ASA ADR (OTCQX:NHYDY) Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call July 25, 2017 10:00 AM ET

Stian Hasle

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon and welcome to Hydro's second quarter 2017 conference call. We will as normal start with a short introduction by President and CEO, Svein Richard Brandtzaeg, followed by a Q&A session also joined by CFO, Eivind Kallevik.

And with that I'll leave the word to you, Svein Richard.

Svein Richard Brandtzaeg

Thank you very much and good afternoon. Let me start with a brief overview of the key developments in this quarter. Underlying EBIT for the second quarter of this year was 2.9 billion from 2.3 billion in the first quarter. The main explanation for the improved results is that we experienced higher realized aluminium prices in the quarter. This improvement was partly offset by lower realized aluminium results prices, higher raw material cost in addition to continued disappointing results in all products.

Following our recently announced acquisition of Orkla's shares in Sapa, I'm very happy to see that Sapa continues its improvements and are delivering record quarterly result in the second quarter. I'm also pleased to say that there were 2.9 billion Better Ambition is progressing towards reaching the 2019 target with clear measures across the business areas. This is expected to reach 2017 target of NOK500 million.

The Karmøy Technology Pilot is running as planned and now it's 85% completed and is on schedule for the first metal in the fourth quarter this year. And finally when it comes to the market side, we reiterate our estimate of largely balanced global market of 2017 with a global demand growth of outlook in the range of 4% to 6%, in line with we what we said in the first quarter.

Let me then take some key priorities going forward. Safety is always number one and good financial and operation performance do not stand alone. It does go hand in hand in safety performance and as I mentioned for several years, as you will probably hear me mention for several years to come, our improvement ambitions remain very high on our agenda. This quarter you have also heard us mention that the special focus on all products, I'm not happy with the performance in all and I want to underline that resolving these difficulties is high on both my and the rest of the corporate management board's agenda going forward and we are taking several measures.

We are prioritizing short and medium term performance in all products through target initiatives to lift production reliability and strengthening project organization. We are confident the operational challenges will be resolved shortly and that both the UBC Line and the Automotive Line 3 will perform as intended after overcoming the initial challenges.

And another priority of ours is to deliver on our main growth project, the Karmøy Technology Pilot in Norway, the Automotive Line 3 and the UBC Line in Germany. Given the announcement we had earlier in July on taking over Orkla's 50% of Sapa, it is natural that we also prepare for the big and challenging task of integrating Sapa into Hydro. We will deliver on all of this, while at the same time ensuring that we maintain the financial strength to be able to handle the volatility and our cyclical industry.

Menno Sanderse

Just two very brief ones. The first one is on new projects and on downstream, your company is struggling a lot with new assets, UBC, automotive mill et cetera. One of the most important new assets is coming on in the next six months. How can we be assured that the start is going to better managed than what we've seen so far especially given the spin-offs, positive spin-offs that have to come from this, what has changed in your project approach to this to make sure there is no repeat of the UBS and automotive mill issues.

And secondly, if I am to play devil's advocate I would say that Norsk Hydro [indiscernible] downstream based on the last three quarters of rolling results. But the company has just committed 12 billion of capital employed downstream. So how can you give us some assurance that once the company takes full control of Sapa, you're not going to encounter the same issues as we've seen in the last three quarters in rolling.

Svein Rick Brandtzaeg

With regards to the projects downstream compared to the big projects at West Coast of Norway the Karmøy Technology Pilot, I think there are some differences. Of course we are absolutely not happy with the performance in the project in Germany. If we take the used beverage can recycling line, that's been another dimension of the fueling channel that was I would say a project that should be delivered ready for fuel operation and it took time before that was identified that's the main problem. So when we have identified it I'm quite sure that we are going to also deliver on the volumes going forward. But still it will take some weeks and months before we reach fuel operation in that line.

If you go to Automotive Line 3, I will say that we are 75% compared to the plant operational level as we are now. We have identified also this on weaknesses in the production line that we are now fixing and installing. And of course both with regard to the UBC recycling line and the Automotive Line 3 these are very complex production lines which are highly sophisticated with regard to different technologies that are connected.

And I will say that there's not been built such lines before. And of course we had used the expertise from the market which was not sufficient in this respect. So we are not happy with the progress there. If you go up to the Karmøy Technology Pilot, the difference there is that we are now installing a technology that has been developed by Hydro over several decades. We have experienced in ramping up electrolyzer cells, we have also experienced on the building electrolyzer cells.

And I would say that what could [indiscernible] should be done rectifier or the high voltage system because we know that the electrolyzer cells are working because we have electrolyzer cells that are in operation identically to what we are going to install at Karmøy. We have these running in the research center and we know the technology is working. So in fact in that respect we have done it before but now we are going to do it in a bigger scale.

And with regard to rectifier and high voltage systems, we are testing that before we restart or I don't think we will get the initially prices on that with respect to that. The same with if you think about the support system around the technology pilot at Karmøy, there are cranes which are delivered by standard suppliers. I would say that the probability of having supplies there are less than what we have done and experienced in Automotive Line 3 and also Used Beverage Can line.

With regard to the skills downstream, of course I understand where you're coming from when you're asking the question, but I will say that we have quite good overview of our opportunities and challenges we are not underestimating that but you also know there is a lot of opportunity also in this business. And I will say that both Eivind and me has been responsively for that business in the Hydro before. And we were also responsible for establishing the joint venture which we found the best way to develop this business.

And of course we have been following this very closely to the Board of Directors in, so this is not something that is completely new for us. And we are quite optimistic what we are going to achieve, but we also know that this is a big task that we are not endorsing. So I think with regard to the situation [indiscernible] as I said it is very disappointing, I'm not happy about the situation and we have no strength in the organization, we have even changed our management, new brand manager in Hungary, we have strengthened the project execution management in Germany. So I think we have better resources in place now than was the situation some months ago, but at the same time I cannot promise that this is going to be sold in the next couple of weeks because it is quite complex lines and we are also dependent on supplies from external suppliers. So this is going to be of course, first priority for us going forward and again, we see that gradually all products has solved the issues but it has been very disappointing to see how this problem has been built up in the first and second quarter.

Menno Sanderse

Very brief follow-up on bauxite, how much extra reactive [ph] silicon and less bauxite was there in this batch and is this a particular part of the mine that the company went through or is that more of this slightly lower quality bauxite and higher caustic soda consumption to come?

Eivind Kallevik

What we typically do is that we mine different areas of the mine and then blend it. What you saw in Q2 is that we mined mostly in, let's call it, the lower parts of the mine. So it is all of Q2. As we get into Q3, we will be back to normal consumption of bauxite.

Hjalmar Ahlberg

Hi. First question on, again on the bauxite and alumina division. Could you share something about overall cost per tonne? I mean, you had one-time issue with a lower quality bauxite, but then you will have high raw material cost in Q3. Would you say that cost per ton will be up or down in Q3 versus Q2?

Eivind Kallevik

If you look into Q3, Hjalmar, what we will see is that caustic prices will increase with roughly 10%, which has an effect of probably around 50 million the way we see this. There will also be increased depreciation in Q3 as we start utilizing an additional down piping in the Paragominas mine. And you have to remember of course that we had an obsolete asset write down in Q2 of roughly 50 million. So there will be some price increase on the caustic side of around 50 and then depreciation goes against each other.

Hjalmar Ahlberg

Okay. Thanks And just regarding sourcing of alumina, I mean, you have the long-term contract of 900,000 tonnes, but the other one nice thing I guess you source more on near term pricing, is that still a good business with higher aluminum price or will you see lower sourcing volumes going forward in bauxite and alumina?

Svein Rick Brandtzaeg

The way we see this, this is still a good business. Unless we do, we do need to split it in two, the sourcing out of [indiscernible] in Australia is still a very good business with today's aluminum prices. The other parts that we source in the market is typically more related to bauxite prices. And that is more to do with optimization between different geographic markets. There is still a good business here.

Hjalmar Ahlberg

Okay. And then enrolled products, I think you mentioned that there is both product mix issue here and there is also the production issue. Could you say how much is due to the product mix and how much is due to production issues? The profitability, I mean, you were above $200 per tonne before and now you're down to 150 or so. I was just asking about how much is mix and how much is production issues?

Eivind Kallevik

This quarter, we said in Q1 that we had roughly 70 million to 80 million in extra production cost. The large part of that has been fixed in Q2. So significantly less. So only a small fraction of that less. So it's predominantly sales mix in this quarter, where we produced more can body than compared to the other higher margin businesses such as [indiscernible] on the average margin this quarter.

Hjalmar Ahlberg

Okay. And then looking at 2018 and beyond, do you think you will be able to improve mix again or is it a tougher market for those products?

Eivind Kallevik

The target is of course to improve the product mix in all products going forward. We see that it is also coming up at better product mix, but changed up. You also know that there is one market segment that is under pressure, that is general engineering, which - where we see lower margins going forward. So of course, we're trying to reduce the low margin products and increase the high margin products, but - and we say that it is still hard work that has begun to compensate fully for this development.

Svein Rick Brandtzaeg

If I can add just one comment, Hjalmar, remember that we talked about 17, 18 in Q1 and less this quarter. That is of course the cost side. There is also, of course also revenue impact by this when you have operational issues, meaning that we are able to produce less of the higher margin products that we anticipated originally. That of course will also come back when the production issues have been fully resolved. So then there will be a natural transition into higher margin products again.

Hjalmar Ahlberg

Okay. And then you have the Sapa acquisition, I mean, this one closing in H2. When will you start reporting when fully - Sapa fully consolidated. Could that be in Q3 or is it more in Q4?

Svein Rick Brandtzaeg

That all depends on when we do, when we close the transaction. So for argument sake, we will close early September and we will consolidate as of Q3. If it closes in Q4, it will be as of Q4. So it's really after when we get the final approvals from the competition authorities in the regions where we have applied for approval.

Daniel Lurch

And just three quick questions from my side. First one also on old products. I understand the operational issues and you are basically working on your set up there. Are there any - can you shed any light on are there any investments required for these improvements, do we expect there might be increased CapEx in that business unit over the next six to twelve months?

Second question is quickly a follow-up on the bauxite and alumina business. I mean, you already indicated the cost performance here. Just a quick one on the ramp up process of the press filters in Alunorte. Is that a major component of the cost increase or will that be a major component going forward or is it relatively small?

And the last one, just a backlog question on Brazil and your bauxite mining operation. Today, there seems to be talks on a new mining charter in Brazil, which might be introduced and changes in royalty rates could come, but it's not yet confirmed. Is there anything you can share on this, any thinking or any feedback from your local management there? Thank you.

Svein Rick Brandtzaeg

Maybe I can start on the first and the last question and Eivind can more into the cost and ramp up cost in Brazil. With regards to the operational issues and investments, we don't expect that there will be major investments that is needed. There are some equipment that is going to be fit in place, but they are minor in adjustments that, not significant investments necessarily, necessary for bringing this lines up to full speed as we see it now.

On Brazil, we know that there's been talks about the royalties and we have people on the ground to follow this up. The Brazilian Aluminum organization are always following it up and there is no signs that this is including bauxite, but of course you're following this carefully.

Eivind Kallevik

In terms of the ramp up cost for the press filters and running the drum filters at the same time, the total cost for this year is probably around $24 million, the way we look at this and roughly half of that has been taken already in the second quarter. So around 12 million for the second half.

Stian Hasle

Okay. As there seems to be no further questions, I think we can end this quarter's call. Thank you for joining us today. And if you have any follow-up questions, please do not hesitate to contact us. Thank you and have a nice evening.

