Mercury General In The Garden Portfolio

As I've written about, most recently in Tending the Dividend Garden – June Update, I like to group my stocks into several categories that I relate to crops from my garden. I believe this is an apt analogy because investing and gardening both require similar traits like planning and patience. My groups are defined solely by a stock's dividend yield and dividend growth rate (DGR). The examples of my crop categories are Microsoft (MSFT) for apple tree, Target (TGT) for strawberry, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) for green bean, AT&T (T) for watermelon, and Realty Income (O) for spinach. These two metrics are by no means the only criteria I measure a stock by when performing my due diligence, but organizing my stocks based on their dividends helps to keep me balanced between the high-yielding, low DGR stocks and the low-yielding, high DGR stocks. In this article, I will explore the dividend of Mercury General (MCY) a bit deeper and evaluate valuation in terms of the dividend. I’ll also analyze future prospects and explain why the yield isn't enough for me to overlook some other troubling metrics.

MCY falls into the category of watermelon in my Garden Portfolio. A watermelon vine typically produces only a few fruits, but they are massive. Similarly, watermelon stocks have DGRs below 5% but make up for that low number with yields over 4%. MCY has a current yield of 4.54% and with 30 years of increasing dividend payments, is a Dividend Champion. That streak will almost assuredly enter its fourth decade this December.

MCY has DGRs of 0.4% 1 year, 0.4% 3 year, 0.6% 5 year, and 2.6% 10 year. I would normally be interested in any deceleration that’s been occurring as determined by the DGR ratios to one another, but there isn’t much further for the DGRs to fall. The 10 year DGR is skewed higher by an 11.5% raise in 2008 with each subsequent raise failing to break the 2% mark. To be fair, no one should be investing in MCY for its dividend growth but should be enjoying the high current yield.

In order to use the dividend yield as a measure of valuation, I’ll compare the current yield, 4.54%, to the 5 year average yield, 5.01%. Using that data, MCY looks a bit overvalued since the share price would have to fall to $49.70, or over 9%, for the yield to be in line with its recent history.

Another metric I’ll compare to the historical average of itself is the payout ratio. MCY has an EPS payout ratio of 179.1% with an average payout ratio of 91.6% over the last 10 years. The current ratio isn't exactly an outlier either as its been over 180% the previous two years. I generally look at these data to ensure a bit of consistency, but in this case, even the average is higher than I'd prefer.

As I suspected from the high payout ratio, earnings have not kept pace with even the minute dividend growth. Over the last 5 years, earnings have contracted 17.6% while the dividend crept higher at 0.6%. That discrepancy is not sustainable but based on projected earnings growth, it won’t have to be. Earnings are estimated to grow at 23.4% over the next 5 years which will immediately help bring down the payout ratio and could even marginally improve the DGR.

The last metric I’ll incorporate into my dividend projections is the debt to equity ratio. For MCY, the D/E is a pleasant surprise at only 0.21. Therefore, I don’t anticipate debt hindering the dividend growth anywhere close to the amount the payout ratio will. I expect dividend raises to continue to increase one penny per year, close to 0.4%, over the next 5 years for a total payback of $12.58 per share, or 23%. As dividends are reinvested, each 5 shares will generate an additional share by July 2022.

MCY has a nice, juicy yield and a long history of increasing its dividend. However, the DGRs are anemic and the stock looks a bit overvalued based on its yield. While the payout ratio should improve as earnings recover, MCY is not something I'm interested in adding to my Garden Portfolio in the foreseeable future. Thanks for reading.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JNJ, MSFT, O, TGT, T.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.