Gilead: Q2 Earnings Preview

Gilead (GILD) will report second quarter earnings results on Wednesday. Positive results could help the company's shares continue their recovery, especially since expectations are low and the company's valuation remains pretty low as well.

On Wednesday afternoon Gilead will report its second quarter results. Right now expectations are pretty low:



The analyst consensus is calling for $2.15 in earnings per share, which would represent a 30.2% decline from last year's Q2 EPS number of $3.08. Analysts are also forecasting a revenue decline of 18%, which would be a rather huge decline compared to the past:

We see that Gilead's revenues have declined by 6%, 10%, 14% and 16% in the last four quarters, if the analyst community is right and Gilead's revenues drop by a little over 18% this quarter, that would be the weakest performance in a long time. These very weak estimates show that the sentiment is still rather negative, which makes it easier for the company to perform better than expected. When we compare how Gilead's share price changed over the last months and how the analyst consensus has changed over the same time, we see some differences:



The consensus estimate has improved barely over the last three months, and by just two percent over the last two months.

GILD data by YCharts

At the same time Gilead's share price grew 13% over the last three months, which shows that the market seems to be anticipating better results than the analyst community is forecasting right now.

As the product mix is shifting, with HIV products contributing a growing amount of sales, whilst HCV products decline in importance, the shrinking of Gilead's HCV sales is becoming less important over the years: A 20% fall from a high basis has a bigger impact on the company's total top line than a 20% fall from a smaller base, thus revenue estimates, which call for a small decline on a quarter-to-quarter basis, could be too conservative. This is likely also true for Gilead's own guidance which sees revenues coming in below the analyst consensus for the current year.

Gilead's management had to face a lot of criticism after the company corrected its guidance downward in 2016, thus management has good reasons to be very conservative with its guidance this year, in order to avoid the same this year -- the company would likely much rather announce that its guidance will be increased because things are going better than expected.

Investors should also keep an eye on any mentions regarding acquisitions or new plans for the company's cash pile, which keeps on growing: As Gilead has lowered its buyback pace to $500 million quarter, and since its dividends total about $700 million a quarter, Gilead's total cash has likely grown by another $1.5 billion during the second quarter -- as cash reserves already were very high before that, it would be good to see a clear plan what management plans to do with that cash to increase shareholder value.

GILD PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

Gilead continues to trade at a big discount compared to the broad market: Shares trade at nine times forward earnings, and 10 times 2018's expected earnings. A discount to the broad market's valuation is justified as Gilead is facing a declining top line, but I believe that the discount doesn't have to be this big. At 11 times forward earnings, which would mean a share price of $90, Gilead's shares would still be pretty cheap, and would continue to trade much lower than its peers and the broad market.

Over the last months we have seen that multiple expansion alone can provide a lot of capital appreciation, and that there is no need for a big catalyst -- Gilead's valuation is so low that even a small positive change in the market's sentiment can make share prices increase by 17% in just a month.

I believe Gilead's upcoming earnings call could be a factor that could accelerate the recovery of Gilead's shares further, if either of the following happens:

Gilead increases its guidance for the current year.

Gilead provides guidance for the next year that is better than the analyst consensus.

Gilead announces a plan to employ its cash in a way that is beneficial for shareholders.

Gilead announces positive, meaningful news regarding its pipeline, product portfolio, etc.

The technical picture is rather positive right now as well: The 20 day SMA has recently broken above the 200 day SMA, after having broken above the 50 day SMA at the end of June. The share price is higher than all three SMA lines, and the 20 day as well as the 50 day SMA are bother moving upwards. Investing based on technicals alone isn't a very good idea, I believe, but a good-looking chart can help a stock show gains as long as the fundamentals are moving into the right direction, thus those factors should be viewed as positives.

Takeaway

Gilead's earnings as well as revenues will show substantial declines in the next quarterly report, but that was clear for a pretty long time. The current estimates could be a little too conservative, and there are a couple of catalysts that could help Gilead's shares continue their recovery.

Since shares are pretty cheap and since the technical picture is constructive, it may not take very much for Gilead to reach even higher.

Author's note: If you enjoyed this article and would like to read more from me, you can hit the "Follow" button to get informed about new articles. I am always glad to see new followers!

Disclosure: I am/we are long GILD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.