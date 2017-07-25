Select Income's (SIR) Management on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Select Income REIT (NYSE:SIR)

Q2 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

July 25, 2017, 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Christopher Ranjitkar - Director, Investor Relations

David Blackman - President and Chief Operating Officer

John Popeo - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Bryan Maher - FBR Capital Markets

Joshua Dennerlein - Bank of America/Merrill Lynch

Neil Malkin - RBC Capital Markets

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the Select Income Second Quarter 2017 Financial Results Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions]. After today’s presentation there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions]. Please note this event is being recorded.

I would like to now turn the conference over to Christopher Ranjitkar, Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Christopher Ranjitkar

Thank you and good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining us today. With me on the call are President, David Blackman and Chief Financial Officer, John Popeo. In just a moment, they will provide details about our business and our performance for the second quarter of 2017. We will then open the call to your questions.

First, I would like to note that the recording and retransmission of today's conference call is prohibited without the prior written consent of the company. Also note that today's conference call contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other securities laws.

These forward-looking statements are based on SIR's beliefs and expectations as of today, July 25, 2017, and actual results may differ materially from those that we project. The company undertakes no obligation to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to the forward-looking statements made in today's conference call.

Additional information concerning factors that could cause those differences is contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, which can be accessed from our website, sirreit.com or the SEC's website. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements.

In addition, we will be discussing non-GAAP numbers during this call, including normalized funds from operations, or normalized FFO, and cash based net operating income, or cash basis NOI. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP figures to net income and the component to calculate cash available for distribution, or CAD, are available in our supplemental operating and financial data package, which again can be found on our website.

And now, I will turn the call over to David.

David Blackman

Thank you, Christopher and good morning. On today's call I will review our leasing and investment activity before during the call over to John Popeo to review our financial results.

At Select Income REIT we continue to focus on leasing our properties, moderate growth through acquisitions and increasing rents in Hawaii. For the second quarter 2017 we executed new and renewal leases for 202,000 square feet and one rent reset in Hawaii for 79,000 square feet.

Since our last earnings call, we also acquired three properties for approximately $116.5 million and have entered an agreement to sell one Mainland office property for $18 million.

We ended the quarter with 364 properties located in 35 states containing 45.2 million square feet that were 95.9% leased on both the consolidated and same property basis. Primarily as a result of vacancies at mainland properties year-over-year consolidated and same property occupancy are down 90 basis points. In comparison the last quarter consolidated and same property occupancy is unchanged.

Now let’s review leasing detail. During the second quarter we executed lease renewals with two tenants for 161,000 square feet with a 3.9% average rollup in rent, our weighted average lease term of approximately 36 years and less then $15,000 of total leasing capital.

Almost 120,000 square feet of our lease renewals were with a tenant in Hawaii where the lease expiration date was extended for 2032 until 2064. The initial rent remains unchanged as we expect to grow rent through our Hawaii rent reset process.

This early renewal was at the request of the tenant as they plan to invest capital in their improvements. We believe the tenant need to extend its lease term in order to invest capital in their improvements coupled with our ability to periodically reset rents to market is a good example of the value proposition for our landholdings in Hawaii.

We also completed 41,000 square feet of new leases with two tenants during the quarter that resulted in a 10.7% rollout in rents, a weighted average lease term of 12.4 years and leasing concessions and capital commitments of $4.91 per square foot per lease year.

Although, we do not like rent roll downs, we believe this specific circumstances are positive, approximately 40,000 square feet of our new leasing was with Compass Group at their North American headquarters.

They are expanding in this space that has being vacated by small tenant in the building. The new leases for 12.6 years a Compass Group’s existing rent for the remainder of the property and importantly there is no downtime.

The rent is rolling down because the previous tenant was paying an above market rent for its relatively small size in the property. What is compelling however is the speed at which Compass Group expanded into this available space demonstrating its commitment to the property for the next 12.6 years.

During the quarter we also executed one rent reset in Hawaii for 79,000 square feet that resulted in a new rent that is 48.9% higher than the previous rents. We had three other leases subject to reset in 2017, and we are proactively working to conclude those as soon as possible.

Now let’s turn to acquisitions and dispositions. As I previously mentioned since the end of the first quarter, SIR acquired three properties for $116.5 million excluding acquisition costs. These three properties contain 648,000 square feet were acquired at an average price per square foot of $180 and our 100% leased for a weighted average lease term of 10.2 years, the weighted average acquisition yield was 8.6%.

Since two of these acquisitions were discussed during the first quarter earnings call, I will focus on the most recent acquisition which closed on July 19. This acquisition consists of two buildings that contain 275,000 square feet that were acquired for approximately $41.1 million or $149 per square foot, the acquisition yield was 10%.

The buildings are located in Indianapolis and are leased to Interactive Intelligence group for 10 years. Interactive Intelligence is a software and cloud services company. Its parent company Genesis also guarantees the lease.

During the second quarter we also entered an agreement to sell a 287,000 square foot vacant office building in Maynard Massachusetts for $18 million excluding closing costs. Should the sales proceed as scheduled it will close prior to year-end. However, the sale remains subject to due-diligence and closing conditions so we can provide no assurance that the sale be completed.

Now let’s review our upcoming lease expirations. SIR’s lease expiration schedule continues to be exceptionally well laddered with only 9.7% of our annualized rent expiring between now and the end of 2021.

During the next 12 months we have only 1% of our annualized rent subject to lease expiration, which includes three mainland tenants representing 70 basis points of annualized rents and 14 tenants in Hawaii representing 30 basis points of annualized rents.

One of our mainland industrial tenants is expected to downsize by approximately 78,000 square feet when its leases renewed at the end of 2017. This is expected to result in about $1.3 million of reduced annualized rents. On a more positive note, we are active with more than 200,000 square feet of new leases that will grow occupancy and more than offset this $1.3 million in lost annualized rents.

I will now turn the call over to John Popeo to provide detail on our second quarter results.

John Popeo

Thank you, David, and good morning everyone. I’ll begin with the review of the income statement. Total revenues for the second quarter of 2017 were $115.9 million, up approximately 0.8% from the second quarter of 2016, reflecting acquisition activity partially offset by mainland office property vacancies discussed on prior calls.

Mainland revenues were virtually flat while Hawaii revenues grew by 3.4% year-over-year. Real estate taxes increased by 3% year-over-year to $10.8 million for the second quarter of 2017, primarily reflecting tax increases in Hawaii, as well as our acquisition activity.

Operating expenses increased by 7% year-over-year to $13.5 million due to timing of parking lot, roof and other repairs and maintenance costs throughout the portfolio. Moving on to operating income, for the second quarter 62.2% of SIR’s GAAP NOIs came from mainland office properties, 18.1% from mainland industrial properties and 19.7% from properties in Hawaii.

Consolidated NOI decreased only slightly by 0.3% year-over-year to $91.5 million, while consolidated cash basis NOI increased by 0.5% to $85.3 million. Same property cash basis NOI decreased slightly by 0.5% year-over-year primarily reflecting previously reported vacancies partially offset by rent renewals in Hawaii.

Operating income for the second quarter of 2017 was $48.8 million compared to $51 million for the second quarter of 2016. Adjusted EBITDA was $85.5 million unchanged compared to the second quarter of 2016.

General and administrative expense for the second quarter of 2017 was $8.2 million, up from $7.4 million in the prior year, the increase primarily reflect estimated business management incentive fees recognized for the 2017 period.

As we have mentioned before, incentive management fees will be calculated at the end of this year based on our common shares total return for the past three years in access of a comparable period index.

The estimated fee for this quarter is based on SIR’s total return as of June 30, 2017. And although we recognized this expense in our income statement during the first three quarters of the calendar year, we don't include the expense and normalized FFO until the fourth quarter when the actual fee amount is determined and subsequently paid.

Interest expense for the second quarter of 2017 was $22.8 million, up from $20.6 million in the prior year. The increase reflects the issuance of $350 million of senior unsecured notes in May which I’ll discuss in a minute; and higher weighted average interest rates on borrowings under our revolving credit facility in terms long during the 2017 period compared to the 2016 period.

During the quarter we paid $1.9 million on recurrent CapEx reflecting commissions related to current quarterly leasing in HVAC [indiscernible] repairs and upgrades throughout the portfolio.

Normalized FFO attributed to SIR for the second quarter of 2017 was $62.1 million or $0.70 per share compared to $64.2 million or $0.72 per share for the second quarter of 2016. This $0.02 decrease primarily reflects the year-over-year decline in occupancy and the increase in interest expense primarily related to our May bond offering partially offset by acquisitions.

The $0.03 decline from first quarter normalized FFO excluding nonrecurring write-off reflects annual percentage rent received during the first quarter and the lot of rent during the second quarter related to the first quarter vacancy in Pennsylvania. Both of these items together account for about $0.02 per share and both were discussed during first quarter call.

In addition, the decline in normalized FFO from the first quarter also reflects the increase in interest expense related to our issuance of $350 million offset seven-year senior note in May. These notes carry a coupon interest rate of 4.25% and mature in May 2024.

We use the net proceeds from this offering to repay amounts outstanding under our revolving credit facility and for general business purposes. I’d like to also point out that interest expense this quarter only reflects 45 days of interest on the senior notes we issued in May.

Interest expense is expected to increase by around $1 million next quarter reflecting a four quarters worth of ventures on these new bonds. The increase in interest expense is expected to reduce SIR’s third quarter normalized FFO run rate by around $0.01 per share.

As of June 30, we had $67 million outstanding on our $750 million revolving credit facility. During July we repaid at par of $17.4 million, 5.95% mortgage due September 1st. We have $350 million of 2.85% senior unsecured notes that come due in February 2018. We continue to weigh our refinancing options for these notes.

Finally, our fixed charge coverage ratio was 3.8 times as of June 30, while our total debt to adjusted EBITDA was 7.1 times.

That concludes our formal remarks. Operator, would you please open the line for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Yes. We will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]. The first question comes from Bryan Maher with FBR Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Bryan Maher

Good morning, guys. Couple of quick questions. The Maynard Mass property that's being sold, that's one of the two vacated properties up in the Boston area. Is that correct?

David Blackman

That is correct.

Bryan Maher

And then can you give us a little bit of an update on the Hanover PA property with respect to kind of formalizing, releasing of the property with those undocumented tenants or doing something else with it?

David Blackman

Yes. At this point, Bryan, there really is no update. We’re still subject to the automatic stay from bankruptcy. We file to have the least terminated, but it has not been ruled on yet. So we’ve had conversations with one subtenant, but have not been able to formalize anything with them at this point. So, as I said last quarter it’s probably going to take us some time to work through this, but nothing really new to update at this point.

Bryan Maher

How much space does that one subtenant use of the property?

David Blackman

They are using 120,000, 150,000 square feet of a 500,000 square foot building, so not a tremendous amount. Honestly, if we can get down to pay the operating expenses we’ll probably be in good shape.

Bryan Maher

Okay. And then lastly, the July acquisition at a 10 cap, that’s pretty impressive. What are you seeing out there in the marketplace kind of in the back of this year, when you look at acquisitions, is it more stuff in the eighth and this 10 was an aberration or what is the landscape look like?

John Popeo

I think the 10% cap rate was an aberration. We – I think the seller was particularly motivated to move away from that asset. They had taken it out earlier in the year and marketed it as a three property portfolio. One of the buildings not being occupied, and when they didn't get the number that they were looking for, they took it off the market and brought it back out.

I think we were not the high bidder, but we been an all cash buyer and been assured close. We’re able to buy the property at a slightly higher cap rates than a leveraged buyer. We think we have a good tenant. We’ve got a very good lease structure. We’ve got the parent guarantee [ph] lease which is incredibly well-capitalized. So we think it's a good acquisition.

I would say, Bryan, I don't expect us to be incredibly active in the acquisition market between now and the end of the year. We will continue to shop. But we are approaching the Mac leverage levels that we want to be at this company. So, we are being very cautious and frankly the only reason we move forward with the Indianapolis acquisition was because of the compelling yield and the accretive nature of the acquisition.

Bryan Maher

Thanks. That’s helpful.

John Popeo

Good.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] The next question comes from Joshua Dennerlein with Bank of America/Merrill Lynch. Please go ahead.

Joshua Dennerlein

Hey. Good morning guys. I’m curious, what’s the outlook for the mark-to-market on the Hawaii rent reset through 2018?

David Blackman

Well, we have three rent resets for the balance 2017. They are all part of the former Damon Estate portfolio which is where we’ve had the greater success. I would say, we would hold to achieve in the 40-ish percent rollup in rent range for the resets that are do this year. The ones we have eight resets in 2018 also part of a Damon Estate. I would expect those to maybe not be quite as high. Although it's hard to tell what’s going to happen between now and the end of 2018 when we execute those.

Joshua Dennerlein

Got it. And it sounds like you were saying you’re approaching your kind of Mac leverage, how would you expected to evolve from here do you expect just kind of pay it down and to go or any thoughts on where you protect the..?

David Blackman

Yes. We've got a couple of properties that we will sell over the next six to nine months, not I would say a significant amount of proceeds. So that will have some modest impact on leverage. Other than that we’re not actively pursuing any other capital market strategy right now. We are -- we don't feel compelled to necessarily acquire assets right now given the current aggressive state of the market.

If we see our share price move upwards a fair amount we might consider a common equity raise, but we’re pretty far away from the price where we would comfortably like to go back into the market. So I would say for now, its kind of a wait and see. No real strategy that I think is actionable over the next quarter.

John Popeo

The other thing worth noting is with this May bond deal we were able to pay down our $750 million revolver to the balance today of around $82 million. So, now we have plenty of capacity to take out our February senior note maturity by simply drawing down on the revolver. No pressure -- no median pressure to issue equity to take out those or refinance those bonds.

Joshua Dennerlein

Okay. Great. Thank you.

Operator

The next question comes from Neil Malkin with RBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Neil Malkin

Hey, good morning guys. Thanks for taking the question. First, you mentioned tenant -- industrial tenant downsizing coming up shortly. What industry would that tenant in and was it -- what was the reason for the downsize; is it really revenues falling, is it anything e-commerce related, that would be helpful if you could answer?

David Blackman

It is not e-commerce related. The property is in upstate New York. They had not occupied the full building for a few years. They had a subtenant that was taking part. The other part of the building they did not occupy. That subtenant decided to not renew direct with us at the end of the year. That lease expires on 12/30/2017 [ph] so it won’t have an impact on earnings until the first quarter of 2018.

The company is an industrial company. So just -- an unfortunate circumstance in a market that is not particularly dynamic, we have some active prospects, but nothing far enough along that we’re prepare to talk about.

Neil Malkin

Okay. And then could you -- in your Hawaii market, could you just talk about the strength of that market, the ability -- how deep it is the ability to backfill if they gates for any bankruptcy there?

David Blackman

Sure. So, we have properties in Hawaii really two distinct markets. We've got former Damon Estate assets which are primarily in the airport industrial market, Mapunapuna area. It is land located between the airport to Seaport and Downtown Honolulu. That land is an incredibly high demand given its location to the airport, the Seaport and Downtown. And we tend to maintain a waiting list of tenants for that space. So the vacancy, we tend to have there, tends to be more frictional vacancy as we – as one tenant moves out and other ones moves in. That, the lands we have in that former Damon Estate represent 80% of our NOI in Hawaii.

The other 20% of NOI in Hawaii is in the Campbell Industrial Park which is in West Oahu. The parcels there tend to be larger. It zone for heavy industrial use and it is not as in high as demand as the Mapunapuna and airport industrial market. We tend to expect maybe six months downtime in releasing depending upon the size of the parcel and what the former use was. So its – the rents that we get out in the Campbell Industrial Park area, they tend to be between a $1.75 and 2.25 square foot versus in the Mapunapuna area are approaching $70.07 square foot. So there's a huge difference in the value and the NOI of those landholdings. Is that answers your question?

Neil Malkin

Yes, great. I appreciate that. That’s all from me.

David Blackman

Great. Thank you.

Operator

This concludes our question and answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to David Blackman for any closing remarks.

David Blackman

Thank you. And thank you for joining the call today. That concludes our call.

Operator

All right. The conference has now concluded. Thank you for attending today's presentation. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.