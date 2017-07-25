Wayfair: It's Getting Much Less Crowded After The Recent Run Up

The recent run up appears to be at least partially fueled by a short squeeze, even as insiders have sold into the rally.

The negative valuation case is well known to investors but its cash flow situation is more precarious than it would seem.

Wayfair, Inc. (W) operates an on-line furniture retail store. It offers a wide variety of furniture and home décor available through its e-commerce website. Wayfair has been seeing tremendous sales growth, with growth of 28.5% quarter over quarter in its most recent Q1 2017. Like many growing businesses, it is also growing its operating expenses, up 32.5% year over year. This financial performance is part of what has made it a battleground stock with investors.

In looking at recent analysis on Seeking Alpha, there is a definite negative skew with just one true bullish article on the company in the last five months:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Well-known short sellers like Whitney Tilson and Andrew Left's Citron Research have also been very bearish on the stock in recent years (Citron authored an update just one month ago). Despite all these apparent headwinds, the stock has more than doubled in the last four months.

W data by YCharts

The negative case for Wayfair justifiably focuses on the continued losses, both on book and on cash flow; it is hard to give a company a price/earnings ratio when it has no earnings. It is also viewed as a "me-too" stock that could be at risk from Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), though it seems all retailers could be at risk from Amazon if we are to believe recent press. From a price to sales side, Wayfair trades at roughly 2x sales, which is not exceedingly expensive for a growth stock, especially in today's elevated market. I have a bias towards value investments, but over-valuation by itself is not enough for me to initiate a short position in any equity.

I did find several other reasons that I feel Wayfair makes a very good short at these levels, especially as a hedge against a generally long market position. These are:

Very high cash burn rate Negative working capital position Rapid reduction in outstanding short position

Cash Burn Rate

Wayfair has a prodigious cash flow drain, going through $67m in its most recent quarter. The company's capex only makes up around $20-25m quarterly, which roughly matches its depreciation. This level of investment means it cannot simply "turn on the cash flow" by deferring investment like competitor Amazon has done periodically to try to prove its profitability to the markets. If Wayfair is not able to reduce this cash burn, it is in danger of running out of cash in the next 6 to 7 quarters, or sooner if it continues to increase sales at a negative operating margin.

It doesn't appear to have much ability to remedy this cash drain other than margin improvement. It is already in a negative working capital position (more on that below) and the capex level is not prodigious enough to offset the operating losses on its own. The company will have to improve its operational efficiency in order to remedy this situation.

All that being said, Wayfair is not in an immediate financial crunch. It has $310m in cash and investments on its balance sheet at the end of Q1 2017. It also has access to a $100m revolving line of credit and $40m credit card program through Citibank. This gives it up to $450m in dry powder to fund itself, not accounting for any potential equity or debt raises.

Negative Working Capital

Sometimes negative working capital can be a real plus for an operating business. When a company receives funds in advance for services rendered or products supplied, this deferred revenue can be a real boost to a company's cash flow. Many subscription-type businesses generate this type of cash flow benefit.

Wayfair is not one of these businesses. On its most recent balance sheet, Wayfair had $21.8m in receivables, $14.5m in inventory and a staggering $362.7m in accounts payable. I believe Wayfair has been able to accomplish this financial position due to the timing of the transactions in its sales cycle.

When a customer clicks on-line to purchase something from Wayfair, Wayfair is able to register its sale immediately; collections from the credit card processing companies is quickly converted to cash. In most companies, the sold items would be pulled from inventory and shipped to the customer, reducing its stock level. As stock is required, the company will purchase them through the accounts payable cycle.

With just $14.5m in stock, I don't believe that this is the case at Wayfair, especially for a company closing in on $1B in sales in the most recent quarter. I believe that at the time of the sale to the customer occurs, a purchase order for the sold items is sent to one of Wayfair's 10,000 vendors, who are likely required to carry minimum stock level to be able to service Wayfair's customers with one or two day shipping times.

In exchange for these high volumes, Wayfair has likely been able to secure a longer payable cycle than its receivable cycle, which in turn allows it to harness the cash flow out of its working capital. Wayfair would essentially allow its business to be subsidized by its vendors as long as sales remain flat or increase.

I see a lot of risk to this business model. In Q1, payables fell by $17m, despite the rising sales levels. This could be an indication that Wayfair may be reaching max financial capacity with its vendors, who may no longer be willing to fund Wayfair's inventory or are simply demanding payment. This negative working capital position also creates the very real risk of a cash crunch for Wayfair should sales fail to grow or even worse, contract.

If there are fewer current cash receipts (sales) coming in, with more payables coming due from prior months, Wayfair would be forced to settle up with its vendors, causing a drain to its cash flow. It could attempt to renegotiate terms with its vendors, but with a complex vendor network, a ripple in its accounts payable could quickly become a wave if vendors become concerned about the collectability of their receivables with Wayfair.

Even switching to cash on delivery would cause an immediate cash crunch to Wayfair as it would immediately need to settle its outstanding accounts payable which would almost completely drain its cash on hand. Wayfair needs to continue to increase sales to avoid this situation.

Short Position Reduction

Wayfair has had a historically large short position against it. It appears that this position has been unwound over the last five months. The rapid appreciation in its share price has at least been partially driven by this reduction in its short position. Wayfair has approximately 87m shares outstanding but has a float of closer to 30m shares. We can see its short position in terms of percentage and absolute shares outstanding is down almost 50% and 41% respectively from its highs.

Source: Gurufocus.com

This would indicate that many of those who had been short Wayfair have closed their positions as the stock rallied, which helped to propel the stock even higher off its base in the $38 to $40 range. Of a greater concern, it appears insiders have been doing some substantial selling into this rally even as those that were short were buying:

Source: Nasdaq.com

With the short position now down substantially, there is now a much smaller put underneath Wayfair's share price as the squeeze appears to have already taken place.

The Takeaway

I believe that there is not a lot of upside left in Wayfair shares, with a substantial amount of risk still not being reflected despite the on-going coverage of the stock. The fall in the short position has taken away some of the "kindling" that could push Wayfair shares higher with the remaining short position likely being in much stronger hands.

The risk to its balance sheet is substantial. Wayfair needs to increase its sales levels to be able to support its negative working capital cash flow model, but the bigger the business gets, the greater the losses it seems to incur. A fall off in sales would be catastrophic for shareholders as it would cause an accounts payable crunch on the cash flow side, eating up most of its cash on hand, while also revealing cracks in the sales growth narrative.

Due to my own personal risk methodology, I don't naked short. I do like to use put options as a hedge instrument, though I do so at lower risk levels with the assumption that any put option can go to zero. In Wayfair's case, I went long January 2018 Puts at $40, for $1.10. I also looked at the same time period at $55 for $3.40, but I liked the risk reward at the lower strike price better.

Wayfair's Q2 and Q3 earnings results will give two chances for investors to be rewarded on this trade. A contraction in accounts payable, a sales miss or continued high expense ratios could all potentially take the bloom off Wayfair's rose. The market reaction to Blue Apron (APRN) could easily happen to Wayfair if profitability becomes an investor concern. The risk to this trade is that Wayfair begins to execute financially, either by cutting its burn rate or by improving its profitability. I am not optimistic for either, especially in the current retail environment.

If you see something in this article that you agree with, or even better disagree with, please take the time to comment below. This makes all of us better investors. I predominantly focus my investing in the small- and micro-cap company space but reserve the right to deviate from time to time. If you like what I'm doing, you can follow me by hitting the "Follow" button at the top of this article. Plus, you can follow me in real time by selecting that option.

Disclosure: I am/we are short W.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long January 2018 Put Options at $40.