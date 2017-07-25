Natural Gas Exports Hit All-Time High

Storage forecast for this week is 24 Bcf, which is 3 Bcf lower than our preliminary Friday estimate of 27 Bcf.

For the week ending July 21, our storage forecast is 24 Bcf, which is 3 Bcf lower than our Friday release. If EIA reports an injection around 24 Bcf, it would be compared to +20 Bcf last year and +47 Bcf for the five-year average.

Exports reach all-time high...

US natural gas exports reached a milestone today eclipsing for the first-time the 7 Bcf/d mark. See chart below:

The increase came as a result of a jump in LNG export which saw it average 2.5 Bcf/d today. Cheniere had its train 4 approved and ready for gas flow in May, and we are now starting to see the flows starting to come through. Mexico gas exports are also expected to keep rising as additional pipeline capacity come online.

Natural gas prices along the curve are rallying today as injection estimates are revised lower for the next several weeks. Overnight weather models were not bullish however, but given the recent strength in power burn demand and higher gas exports, prices should be well supported at the $2.90/MMBtu level.

Looking ahead, natural gas storage is on pace to decline to the five-year average by the end of August. Our injections are currently lower than what you see in the ICE settlement report above, so this is still subject to change over the coming weeks.

What are the traders saying...

Traders turned mostly bullish today following the record export runs and lower production data. Some traders are pointing to the market's complacency for pushing prices lower to incentivize power burn. With exports now moving higher, we think prices will need to keep moving higher to offset the balance.

