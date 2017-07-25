ChromaDex: New Cash, New Strategy: Will Success Follow?

Horizon Ventures cash injection has given the company room for its new strategy, but the roll-out could be rocky.

Near-term, investors are looking for progress and updates on new marketing strategy, which could shake up the income statement.

When I first began this article (my first on SeekingAlpha) at the beginning of this year, I planned to focus on the science behind the company’s anti-aging research and products, as well as the improving business case for this small company. But then, just as things seemed to be going well (a new scientific study with promising results related to human bioavailability and uptake of nicotinamide riboside), ChromaDex (CDXC) revealed that it had filed a lawsuit against one of its leading customers, Elysium. Since then, the news has just kept on coming: a new strategic investment from the venture arm of famed Hong Kong real estate tycoon Li Ka-Shing, and the announcement of a new direction in sales and marketing.

For most, the top reason for investing in CDXC is the science, and the company points to its efforts in research and clinical trials that will keep drawing in customers and earned media attention to this part of its story. But investors also need to consider carefully the company’s new strategy, which involves a heady dose of uncertainty. Fortunately, the $25 million injection from Horizon Ventures should give the company plenty of time to put its new strategy into place and potentially make NAD, and Niagen, at least as famous as the earlier longevity supplement resveratrol. In this article, I hope to take a balanced approach, reviewing the basics behind the company’s story while also discussing the new developments.

The scientific case

ChromaDex business is selling nutritional supplements related to two chemicals: nicotinamide riboside and pterostilbene. Nicotinamide riboside (NR) and pterostilbene are linked to promoting the activity of sirtuins, cellular chemicals that are known to decline with aging. A decade ago, a health craze over the supplement resveratrol, which was also linked to sirtuins, led to disappointment as it was found that most resveratrol taken as a supplement or in food is not easily absorbed by the body—resveratrol has low “bio-availability.” Subsequent studies found that another chemical, pterostilbene, activates the same chemical pathways as resveratrol, but with better bio-availability.

A 2013 review article summarized the recent science on pterostilbene as follows:

Multiple studies have demonstrated the antioxidant activity of pterostilbene in both in vitro and in vivo models illustrating both preventative and therapeutic benefits. The antioxidant activity of pterostilbene has been implicated in anti-carcinogenesis, modulation of neurological disease, anti-inflammation, attenuation of vascular disease, and amelioration of diabetes.

Writing about NAD+ in a 2015 review article for Trends in Cell Biology, Shin-ichiro Imai (Washington University of St. Louis) and Leonard Guarente (MIT) summarized recent excitement about NAD+ as follows:

Nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+) is a classical coenzyme mediating many redox reactions. NAD+ also plays an important role in the regulation of NAD+-consuming enzymes, including sirtuins... NAD+ levels decline during the aging process and may be an Achilles’ heel, causing defects in nuclear and mitochondrial functions and resulting in many age-associated pathologies. Restoring NAD+ by supplementing NAD+ intermediates can dramatically ameliorate these age-associated functional defects, counteracting many diseases of aging, including neurodegenerative diseases. Thus, the combination of sirtuin activation and NAD+ intermediate supplementation may be an effective anti-aging intervention, providing hope to aging societies worldwide.

Scientific studies of NAD+/NR and pterostilbene are appearing with ever-increasing frequency in the scientific literature as well as on the supplement-related blogosphere. Popular publications such as Scientific American, Wired, and New York Magazine have even looked into NR and pterostilbene. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) database shows a steady rise in publications related to NAD, pterostilbine, and various diseases of aging. Suffice it to say, mice studies—the old standby—appear to show that both have significant effects on delaying aging and addressing diseases of aging such as Alzheimer’s, various cancers, liver diseases, inflammation, and muscle decline. Translating these results to humans is the stumbling block—anti-aging studies in humans take years, and the FDA has been reluctant to approve trials in this area. Only recently has the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the aging-related human trial of metformin, a diabetes drug already on the market. Numerous other supplements and drugs are being studied for their beneficial effects on metabolic processes, mitochondria function, or interaction with various cellular pathways.

For NR/NAD+, researchers are taking a gradualist approach, looking at the effects of NR on biomarkers related to human health and longevity: blood pressure, cholesterol, and mitochondrial biomarkers. Indeed, this is one of the hallmarks of ChromaDex: they are deeply involved in open, third-party scientific research efforts to study the effects of NR/NAD+. While other supplement makers highlight R&D spending or scientific research, much of this may not be credible, double-blind studies by third-parties.

Recent scientific studies related specifically to Niagen (nicotinamide riboside) include:

February 2015: safety trial of Niagen that showed, for the first time, that NR supplementation would result in an increase in NAD+ in humans.

August 2016: U.S. FDA issues letter confirming Niagen is Generally Recognized As Safe, or GRAS, for mixing with food or other ingredients, which could lead to the product being included in beverages, gums, nutrition bars or protein shakes.

Fall 2016: Nature Communications publishes results showing that NR is an efficient upregulator of NAD in mice and humans.

As the company’s CEO Frank Jaksch, has noted repeatedly (in this instance, on the 2Q 2016 conference call):

Peer-reviewed published science demonstrating the effectiveness of NR is what will drive media attention. Media attention is what’s going to be driving consumer awareness... A new vitamin of this magnitude is the type of opportunity that comes along once maybe every 25 years and all the important pieces of the puzzle peer-reviewed science, media attention to the NAD story, the rise of the treatment of aging as a disease are creating a perfect storm for NIAGEN or nicotinamide riboside to become the next nutritional health and wellness story.

(As an aside, it has always bothered me how few people seem to know that in the Perfect Storm, the boat sank and everyone died prematurely. So, perhaps not the perfect metaphor for NAD+.)

The market case

I've always been skeptical about supplements, which are more lightly regulated than medical products and are permitted to make relatively vague health claims. Several widely available herbal supplements can have dangerous side-effects. The scientific community appears to be divided on the supplements issue, on one side publishing editorials in prominent journals condemning all supplements as unproven garbage (see this rebuttal), and on the other hand publishing thousands of peer-reviewed scientific papers by major university labs showing reproducible benefits to individual supplements. The fact remains, however, that people live a long time, so proving the long-term benefits of any intervention in humans takes, potentially, many lifetimes. And none of us have that long (so far as we know).

For an investor, the salient fact is that the supplements market exists and is growing. Persistence Market Research (PMR) estimates the global dietary supplements market at $109 billion as of 2015, with growth of 7% annually through 2020. Asia-Pacific, the U.S. and India are the largest markets, and PMR notes worldwide demand should continue to grow based on “larger geriatric population, preventative healthcare, and rising disposable incomes.”

Another factor that has the potential to drive supplement sales, particularly for companies like ChromaDex, is the entry of a new customer class: middle-aged geeks. The generation that invented and powered the Internet—or, more properly, the Web and all its myriad life-changing functions—has now reached middle age, heralding the rise of a new attitude toward personal health and wellbeing centered around the intersection of science, technology, and wellness. Real-time biometric devices, online availability of high-quality online scientific information through websites ranging from the National Institutes of Health to YouTube, personal genetic profiling, and rapid advances in basic science of personal health based on genetics and big data are powering new optimism around the power of the individual to slow aging, increase health-span, and prevent cognitive decline. This group—if you’re reading this, you may be one of them—is not averse to following the day-to-day releases of scientific studies of the health effects and bioavailability of obscure chemicals like NAD+ or pterostilbene.

(For some informative and entertaining YouTube videos from the scientists affiliated with ChromaDex and Elysium, Charles Brennan and Leonard Guarente, respectively, see here and here.)

The business case

ChromaDex is essentially structured as a bet on the science behind the health benefits of nicotinamide riboside and pterostilbene. ChromaDex holds long-term licenses on patents related to both substances. Of the 14 patent licenses listed in the company’s most recent 10-K, the critical licenses related to NR and pterostilbene are shown to expire between 2026 and 2032. In 2014 the company stated, “Together with our existing patent portfolio pertaining to NR, we believe our ownership of these new patent rights creates a significant and meaningful barrier to entry for would-be competitors in the entire NAD+ precursor market.”

The largest source of revenue for ChromaDex is Niagen, the company’s trademark-protected brand for NR. Niagen accounted for 68% of ingredient segment sales in full-year 2015. The company has announced in 2017 that Niagen will increasingly be the main focus of the company’s strategy.

Marketing and distribution channels: A quick surf of Amazon shows the variety of companies that currently license the distribution and marketing rights of Niagen. These include Now Foods, Life Extension, Jarrow Formulas, ProHealth, HPN, VitaMonk, just to name a few supplement brands.

Recently, as will be discussed below, ChromaDex plans to shift away from its existing distribution channels to capture more of its retail revenues itself, while pursuing food and beverage company partnerships to include Niagen in other products. ChromaDex is also working with the pharmaceutical industry on drugs: two relatively near-term prospects are related to treating Cockayne’s Syndrome and to alleviating chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN).

Rising revenues, up until 2017

Source: Company filings

ChromaDex net sales have been trending up, with a compound annual growth rate of 39% between 2013 and 2016. The growth looks to moderate considerably in 2017 as the company digests a customer lawsuit and attempts to take a large part of its distribution channels in house. Taking the company’s estimate that total retail Niagen sales are $60-80 million annually, and assuming ChromaDex can capture 75% of the upper end of that range once it takes over distribution, revenue could surge to $60 million per year. (These big assumptions are all my own, so see the discussion below.)

Source: Company filings

Gross margins have also improved. Gross margins rose from 31% in 2013 to 44% in 2016. It appears the company had benefited from economies of scale as its ingredients business took off. Taking distribution in house could boost margins further, while leaving room for cutting sales prices to end-users, which could further boost sales volume.

Operating expenses have been substantial, and have resulted in a net loss for the company up to the present. However, because operating expenses have been rising more slowly than revenues, the company’s losses have gradually narrowed over time, up until 2016, when research and development expenses started to take off. In 2017, there should be a similar jump in marketing expense.

Operating expenses

Source: Company filings

In particular, the company saw rising research and development expenses related to various clinical trials of NR, while the trend for general and administrative and sales and marketing was relatively flat from 2014 to 2015 and from the first three quarters of 2016 compared to the same period in 2015.

Given the huge unknowns of revenues and marketing expenses, both of which are up in the air due to the company’s new distribution strategy, it is too early to say whether there is a potential for the company to reach profitability by the fourth quarter.

Balance sheet

The company has been burning through cash in recent quarters, and at the end of 1Q had just over $1 million in the bank, with total current assets of $15 million. Accounts payable has risen to $7.8 million. After the $25 million cash injection from Horizon Ventures (which was announced after the closing of 1Q accounts), the company’s balance sheet situation is greatly improved, to say the least. Whereas prior to 2017 the company was pursuing a steady-state strategy that seemed poised to take the company to profitability in a more or less linear fashion, the Elysium lawsuit had thrown this into question. Now the company has the room to act in the best interest of long-term investors, even if it means disrupting its former distribution channels completely.

Lawsuit with Elysium

For background on the lawsuit, the best summary I’ve found is here on TechCrunch.

ChromaDex, the sole supplier of anti-aging startup Elysium Health‘s two main product ingredients pterostilbene and Nicotinamide Riboside (NYSE:NR), is suing the startup for failure to make payments on those ingredients and for breach of a trademark and royalties agreement... The suit alleges Elysium agreed to order these products through ChromaDex in February of 2014. However, the startup supposedly broke that agreement by failing to pay shortly after in June of 2014... Despite the non-payment issues, it seems the two companies carried on with their partnership. Then Elysium suddenly quadrupled its order of the products from ChromaDex in June of 2016...

The TechCrunch article also contains a brief response from Elysium, which states that its customers can be assured they have “100% confidence in our ability to supply them with Basis now and in the future.” Since Niagen from ChromaDex is the source of one of the two key ingredients of Basis, the TechCrunch authors speculate that Elysium has found an alternative source of NR or its equivalent.

At the same time, ChromaDex and Elysium both have strong motives for resolving their dispute. The two are the leading commercial proponents of the NAD+ and pterostilbene approach to mitochondrial health, and they share the philosophy that funding and participating in basic science and clinical trials is the best way of advancing the market for such products. Dr. Charles Brenner of the University of Iowa (affiliated with ChromaDex) and Dr. Leonard Guarente of MIT (affiliated with Elysium) are the foremost scientific experts working on NR. This gives the commercial dispute a bit of star power, at least among the longevity crowd. Yet legal disputes don’t necessarily slow the science—witness the battle over CRISPR patents.

Investment by Li Ka-shing

On April 27, 2017, Horizon Ventures announced it was pouring $25 million into ChromaDex in three tranches, priced at $2.60 per share, as a part of its strategy to invest in the field of healthy aging. Horizon Ventures will become the largest shareholder. ChromaDex had this to say:

Recently we announced an investment led by Mr. Li Ka-Shing and the team at Horizon's Ventures. Mr. Li and Horizon's Ventures are very accomplished strategic investors that see the category of healthy aging as an emerging high growth opportunity... We'd look to partner with them and their portfolio companies to distribute Niagen globally.

Horizon Ventures has invested in companies ranging from Facebook to Spotify to Impossible Foods.

“We see the category of healthy aging as an emerging, high-growth opportunity,” Tony Lau, investment professional at Horizon Ventures, said in the release. “We look forward to supporting ChromaDex in developing products in the healthy aging market and expand the market overseas.”

In the days following the investment, the stock shot from $2.35 to $3.80, and currently trades around $3.60. Horizon Ventures isn’t the first big company to take a stake: DSM Ventures, the investment arm of Dutch chemical company Royal DSM, invested in CDXC back in 2013.

Whenever a famous investor makes a move like this, it lends gravitas, deserved or not. We don’t know if this investment was motivated mainly by strategic ideas or hopes about the science of NR. Or by offshore cash management as some of my Hong Kong friends have speculated. Li Ka-shing is mainly famous for real estate and big PE deals, not for transforming small-cap strategies or making their sales explode in Asia. But I think it’s notable that ChromaDex changed its distribution strategy fairly quickly after the Horizon Ventures investment was announced.

Distribution strategy change

ChromaDex has announced that rather on relying on a bevy of supplement marketing distribution channels, it wants to take over sales of Niagen and create its own consumer brand. Part of the motivation is financial (cut out the middle man, capture more value), and part relates to cleaning up the messaging around the science of NR, NAD, and Niagen.

Here’s what the company had to say on the most recent call, shortened for brevity:

We've had over 40 [distribution] relationships. You probably noticed that there's a lot of different products that you can find on the web. We have way too many of these guys and you start seeing them competing based on claims that they're making, and they've started competing based on price. We have to think about this differently: We have the intellectual property, we're the one who's spending money to develop the science through collaborative studies, as well as clinical trials that we're doing on our own. Making an investment in our own consumer product brand is a priority for us.

The company stated that they expect it will take into 2018 for some of the inventory to come off the shelves, and ChromaDex might actually purchase some product back if needed. Yet based on the rising demand, ChromaDex expects to take home “a significant portion” of the current Niagen retail sales value of $60-80 million. (To me, this implies they expect to keep the majority of this revenue, and more as sales grow.) As for marketing expenses, ChromaDex thinks that most customers become loyal repeat customers—and presumably will switch over to buying Niagen from ChromaDex without a hitch. But in the company’s view, customer acquisition has been expensive due to the excessive number of distributors; once ChromaDex starts swimming into a “blue ocean” (with no retail competitors for Niagen), customer acquisition costs will come down.

Unfortunately, the company was not willing to offer any detail on how much it plans to actually spend on marketing or how they will master the transition from focusing on science to becoming a vertically-integrated player. The immediate positive aspects of the plan are clear: no more trade disputes with partners like Elysium, no more worries about whether distributors are saying scientifically indefensible things about the product. Greater quality control is another clear gain. In the past, scientific labs have found many supplement-makers don't necessarily put key ingredients into their pills. (See the 25:00 mark of this video.)

The long-term benefit is that the company can keep more revenue for themselves and match production more closely with demand. “The demand for Niagen is very, very strong ... growing dramatically,” the company said on its last call. “Yes, it will be an increasing marketing cost, but we expect to see a return very quickly.”

Note that just because ChromaDex plans to “clear the field” (their words) of companies distributing Niagen as a supplement, that doesn’t mean they won’t pursue partnerships. The company is actively seeking to work with food and beverage companies to add Niagen as a product ingredient to cereals, granola bars, meal-replacement shakes, and gums. In May, the company announced the first such product, the “Barology Live Younger” bar, which comes in blueberry almond and dark-chocolate cherry. Based on the press release, I gather the bar is an invention of a satisfied Niagen customer. I didn’t find it on Amazon and I’m not sure how widely available it is. But it’s early days.

In the long run, the company no doubt expects to partner with more household names. Back in November 2015 the company announced a two-year joint development agreement with Proctor & Gamble (PG), but I'm unaware whether any new products are in the pipeline there. Heck, if P&G doesn't pan out, maybe put Niagen in the Impossible Burger, the meatless burger made by Impossible Foods, another past investment target of Li Ka-Shing's Horizon Ventures?

The strategy of including Niagen in regular food products not only would increase sales and revenue, but it should boost customer familiarity. I might have never heard of the vitamin niacin (related to, but different from NR), had I not eaten it in breakfast cereal as a kid.

Here are the main risks I’m focused on:

Risk 1 – small cap risk: The company has a small market capitalization of $165 million and is priced under $5. Such issues are typically subject to high volatility, and are therefore suitable only for speculative investors in any case. (The mid-2016 short attack and retracted research article amply illustrate the risks of such stocks.)

Risk 2 – strategy risk: The company’s new strategy of taking more marketing in-house and limiting the number of distribution channels has risks as well as potential rewards. Prior customers may not switch over. Business partners may feel spurned. ChromaDex may not choose the best distribution partners and its own marketing efforts may be less effective than the shotgun approach they pursued previously—especially in the short-term. The proof will take several quarters, and we may see a few lackluster quarters as inventory rolls off and ChromaDex competes with its own former distribution channels.

Risk 3 – margin risk: Niagen is expensive. Reading the science, many potential customers may want to take as much as 1 gram daily—which could mean 10 pills a day, a tedious and costly endeavor. Casual customers may pop a single pill per day whatever the science says. Either way, Niagen isn’t cheap, and it competes with other supplements on the market. (Even good old vitamin B itself, as this SA thread has shown.) Yes, the drumbeat of NAD scientific articles and popular media attention will continue, but that might not suffice to boost demand at these prices. Fortunately, the strategy of taking sales in house could boost margins and enable price cuts, depending on how things shake out.

Things to watch in quarterly earnings (early- or mid-August):

What are the details of marketing expenses going forward?

When will the new brand campaign be rolled out—all at once, or slowly over time? When should we expend competitors to start disappearing from Amazon?

Are there any synergies—such as brand relationships—with the Horizon Ventures deal?

Any news on food and beverage products the company could partner with? Household names? Progress with P&G? (Admittedly, such deals are likely to be highly material and hence disclosed separately.)

I wouldn’t expect a lot of clarity on the financials other than the above given that revenues, margins, and expenses are now likely to go through a few quarters of pain before recovering.

Overall view: cautiously bullish. I am realistic, and am holding on to my (small) position, entered in 2016 at around $2.75. I’m mainly bullish on the science: like other SA authors on this topic, I’m a customer. I agree with ChromaDex management that there is likely to be a steady drumbeat of scientific articles regarding the relationship between NR, NAD, sirtuins, mitochondrial aging, and aging-related diseases. While I largely support the new strategy so far, I also believe that growing the market will require a lower price point. Margins could still improve long-term as ChromaDex takes more retail revenue onboard and reduces customer acquisition costs. While it’s too early to guess the strategic value of the Horizon Ventures investment, there could be some synergies with other buzz-worthy companies such as Impossible Foods.

This is my first effort at providing something useful to SeekingAlpha. I plan to monitor all feedback and hope my investing and analysis will profit as a result, just as I hope you will gain some insights from this article. If you’d like to see more, please drop me a note.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CDXC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.