Cameco: Uranium Rebound Play

The price of Uranium has languished over the past decade, but several factors point to the possibility of a coming turnaround.

Cameco (CCJ) has languished along with the price of Uranium over the past decade as nuclear energy's use has been limited by its continuing political and environmental unpopularity in much of the West, delays in Japan's rebooting of its nuclear reactors in the wake of the 2011 Fukushima, and Chinese and Indian nuclear programs not living up to speculators' expectations:

CCJ data by YCharts





Source

Germany plans to totally scrap nuclear power by 2022, American growth was stalled by eight years of inconsistent support from the Obama administration, while nuclear programs in South Korea, Switzerland, and South Africa have also recently taken hits.

Despite these setbacks, several factors point to the likelihood of global uranium demand increasing significantly over the next decade and Cameco is uniquely positioned to profit from a corresponding recovery in Uranium prices. Japan's nuclear program has been making considerable strides and will soon be restarting more of its 42 usable nuclear reactors (only 3 are being used at present) after the nuclear power industry won a key legal battle earlier this year. The Paris Climate Accords - though receiving a major blow from the U.S. withdrawal earlier this year - have endorsed nuclear energy as a major player in reducing global carbon emissions. This will likely mean continued support for nuclear power usage in major economies like France, despite Germany's retreat. Additionally, there remains considerable political momentum in the U.S. for increased nuclear usage, including 4 new reactors being approved and scheduled for construction by 2021. This number will likely increase in the future as local, state, and federal government policies become increasingly accommodating. Meanwhile China, motivated by major air pollution problems and over-dependence on fossil fuels, continues to invest heavily in nuclear power. With 26 nuclear power reactors currently in operation and 25 under construction, they plan on constructing ~100 more by 2030. If it can even come close to those projections, uranium demand will likely increase immensely over the coming decades. India is also planning major increases to its nuclear power infrastructure: looking to build 10 new reactors, more than doubling its current output. Middle Eastern countries are also seeking to build nuclear capabilities, including recent initiatives by Iran and the United Arab Emirates.

As a world leader in quantity and cost-efficiency of uranium production, with strong growth potential, CCJ is primed to profit richly from this projected escalating uranium demand. The company boasts some of the world's finest production assets, enabling it to rank among the lowest-cost uranium miners, while the fact that most of their production comes from politically and economically stable Saskatchewan, Canada should limit the risks of production disruptions:

Source

Insiders apparently feel good about the company's valuation and future prospects, signaled by considerable insider buying over the past year:

Source

Additionally, the company has consistently maintained a strong balance sheet (5.37 current ratio and 0.28 Debt-to-Equity) and avoided major dilution of shares since 2009, while paying a solid dividend (currently yielding ~3.1%) despite the low price of Uranium, reflecting prudent management and the free cash flow generating prowess of the company:

Investor Takeaway:

Though profits have dwindled over the past decade, CCJ remains an operationally strong company with top-tier assets and cost-efficiency. With the evidence pointing strongly towards significant increases in uranium demand over the coming decade, CCJ is uniquely primed and perfectly priced (trading at just 0.9 P/B and 8.5 P/CF) to handsomely reward patient investors while also offering a competitive yield. I recommend making room for CCJ in your portfolio as a speculative long-term investment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CCJ over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.