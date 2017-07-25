Ford/GM Investors Should Sell Now: Ridesharing Will Soon Penetrate Suburbs, Devastate Dividends

82% of total population is urban/suburban. The impact on GM and Ford sales will be enormous, and rural areas alone cannot prop up these companies profits or their dividends.

For the past year, I have been arguing for investors to avoid auto stocks, such as Ford (F) and GM (GM), which I feel are poised for a fundamental disruption from ridesharing services like Uber (UBER) and Lyft (LYFT) that will have a substantial adverse impact on profits. And that has been my opinion for longer than I have been putting it to paper.

So admittedly, this is an idea I've become somewhat invested in, and becoming invested in an idea can be bad if it makes it harder to jettison the idea or revise it in light of new evidence.

So today, I am going to move away from repeating my own points and try to address some of the pushback I have gotten against the idea in the comments. If I cannot offer a strong rebuttal, perhaps I have gotten a little too invested in my theory.

I hope to perhaps do a few of these articles, as several good points have been made in the comments on my previous articles. But I thought I'd start with one in particular that has come up repeatedly: the idea that ridesharing is confined to a relatively small sliver of the population that lives in the most high-density population centers of cities, and cannot expand to more suburban areas.

The Argument

"What percentage of new vehicle sales are to city dwellers?"

That was the comment in one of my articles, and I got a lot of others to much the same effect. If sales to suburban and rural areas remain safe, then the impact of ridesharing on private auto sales is greatly diminished.

Another commentator says, "There is ALOT (sic) of rural america (sic) that wants nothing to do with rideshare. i agree that those analyzing this have a big city mentality that puts a bias on the importance of rideshare"

The first part of that, at least, is true, so far as it goes. Ridesharing is indeed far, far less practical in rural areas. It is, and almost certainly will remain, an almost exclusively urban/suburban phenomenon.

But before every Ford and GM investor starts to breathe a sigh of relief, the reason I focus so much on what is happening on the urban mobility market is that approximately 82% of the American population live in urban areas.

With my side conceding that ridesharing has little relevance to rural areas, and the other side (seemingly) conceding that it may have some traction in high-density urban areas, the main question then becomes how relevant it can be to lower-density urban areas, what we usually think of as the suburbs. We also need to break down that 82% urban stat to see how many of them are in the allegedly rideshare-averse suburb component.

Calculating Density Differentials

That last is actually harder than you might think. The US Census Bureau does not distinguish, officially, between urban and suburban in its polling. However, the US Department of Agriculture did report that 72% of all American land was in rural counties, but just 15% of the American population lived there.

On the other end, the Census Bureau did use state level surveys to extrapolate that 63% of Americans live in areas comprising only 3.5% of the land mass of the US. So the remaining 22% of Americans live in the remaining 24.5% of land area. Call those the suburbs, or even the exurbs.

Density and Service Requirements

As I have documented before, rideshare companies have found that in order for them to be considered viable in the eyes of consumers they have to be able to respond to your call within three minutes. Past that, consumer patience wears thin and they begin looking to alternatives.

This is empirical observation, not hypothesis. Uber has always found this to be the key number, and further confirmation was provided two years ago when Lyft, which had toiled below the target for years, finally allocated a large budget to hiring enough drivers to hit it. Their growth rate exploded when they hit the mark.

Calculating from the survey data, suburban population density is approximately 5% of that in the "core" city areas. In other words, to get ridesharing traffic sufficiently dense to achieve the same penetrations we are seeing in core cities already, Lyft and Uber would have to attract roughly twenty times as many customers as they are now, so that they could afford to pay twenty times as many drivers to get wait times down to three minutes. How feasible is that?

Very, as it turns out.

Taxi Market Size And Extrapolations

Unfortunately, we don't have detailed data for what percentage of US VMT Uber and Lyft account for. But in 2009, before the ride hailing craze really took off, the entire taxi industry in the US accounted for just 0.2% of household VMT. That's households only, so excluding heavy freight and the like.

Since then, Uber and Lyft have stolen considerable market share from taxi companies. It is a little less clear how much they have expanded the total market for taxi services. But it seems safe to assume they have expanded it considerably. And of course taxis have not gone extinct, they're just less common.

If we assume they have doubled the total size of the market - probably generous - then the total "taxi" market today is 0.4%. At that rate, taking 8% of the total household VMT would make Uber/Lyft service in the outer urban/suburban areas as reliable and prompt as it is in the core cities now.

Considering that 82% of the population is in those areas, this basically amounts to 10% of the rides given therein. While this is far above the current market size, it is a relatively small share of the total VMT, and well within the realm of what's feasible. If 1 in 10 people decide to forgo private transportation for a ridesharing service, they will provide enough critical mass for a fully functional urban/suburban ridesharing network. Two of them, in fact, since Uber and Lyft are both represented in that pool. Additional riders might make a third or even a fourth feasible.

Investment Implications

The implications for Ford and GM are substantial. As I've said before, the real danger to these companies is from true ridesharing services such as UberPool and Lyft Line, which can dramatically reduce the number of VMTs needed to provide the same number of Personal Miles Travelled.

But this analysis is still relevant, because in order for those services to be implemented the network must first expand to reach those outer urban areas. The feasibility of such expansion hinges on the factors analyzed in this article. And it is clear from this analysis that these services can be expanded to service the entire 82% of the population that does not live in true rural areas.

If those 82% represent 82% of total vehicle sales, or anything close to it, and their need for private automobile ownership is about to be substantially reduced, the implications for automakers are profound. A sales cut of even 20% among this population would be enough to reduce total sales volumes 15%, in an industry where operating margins run in the single digits. The high fixed costs of the industry, in such a scenario, could not help but produce substantial losses and seriously threaten the underlying dividends.

Of course, not everyone is convinced that rideshare companies are going to reduce VMTs by shifting to pooled services. But there can be no doubt that whatever they do, it is going to spread to the suburbs and the whole 82%. So, there is no doubt that if I am right about ridesharing pools, the implications for the auto companies are massive.

Conclusion

It is always important to be willing to re-examine one's position. But the commentators have not persuaded me that ridesharing is infeasible for suburban and lower-density urban areas. It seems to me the entire 82% of the urban population is a viable target market for ridesharing services, and the corresponding decline in auto sales they will produce. I re-iterate my bearish thesis on automakers and recommend investors avoid Ford and GM stock.

