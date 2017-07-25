4% Dividend Yield From IBM: International Business Machinations?

IBM’s (IBM) current dividend yield of 4% makes Big Blue a mouthwatering proposition for dividend investors. But with revenues declining for 21 quarters in a row, how safe is IBM’s dividend growth in the medium term - and is the company really worth the risk for investors ready to stay the course for the long haul?

Before we get into analyzing IBM’s potential earnings in the future, let us first take a closer look at IBM’s numbers and how the company’s effort to steer itself into new business lines has impacted their balance sheet.



IBM’s journey to reshape itself made the company buy and sell business units in the order of several billions of dollars over the last five years. As revenues kept declining, IBM did its best by buying back shares and increasing dividends during this period, and the net effect was the company’s long term debt shooting up from $24,088 million in 2012 to $34,655 million by 2016.



We are used to seeing technology companies sitting on cash piles, but IBM is sitting on a debt pile after pouring considerable amounts of money into acquisitions, Capex, dividends and share repurchases. IBM raised its dividends so fast in the last five years that, despite the company spending nearly $47 billion in buying back shares between 2012 and 2016, the amount of annual dividends paid increased from $3.8 billion to $5.3 billion during the period.



IBM’s free cash flow dropped from $18.2 billion in 2012 to $11.6 billion in 2016. With quarterly revenues still declining, FCF is going to get dragged down along with it. In 2016, IBM spent $5.3 billion towards dividends, and has been spending around $4 billion towards capex. IBM’s focus on its “strategic imperatives” - its cloud computing and analytics initiatives - will require the company to keep investing, which means the Capex does not have much room to go south without impacting the company’s technology strength in a negative way.



To put that in perspective, Microsoft (MSFT) spent $8,129 million towards capex during fiscal 2017, while Oracle Corporation (ORCL) increased its capex from $1,189 million in 2016 to $2,021 million in 2017. Both these companies have made cloud computing services their main focus, as has IBM, and it's clear that any company competing in that segment needs to spend in the order of billions to stay competitive.



Even if the company holds its dividends and capex at around the same levels as they were in 2016, the company will need $9 billion, or 77.5% of its FCF. If free cash flow keeps coming down, then the already narrow wiggle room the company has to move things around in gets even smaller.



The increasing competition in the cloud segment may require IBM to continue buying more companies in the future. Though the number of big ticket acquisitions may come down, IBM will need to invest as and when it finds new opportunities in the market.



It's clear that IBM has no other choice but to use debt to keep its dividends and share buybacks going, while not hitting capex and acquisitions. IBM can avoid this problem if revenues start going back up again, but that day seems to be many quarters away, if not years.



In 2016, IBM paid $630 million in interest. With operating income of $12,330 million and FCF in excess of $11 billion, and also the fact that interest rate environment remains favorable, IBM will utilise debt to make up for any shortfall that it faces over the next few years, just to keep the dividends flowing to the investors. The company may choose to slow the dividend growth rate, which would be a prudent decision; but, considering the intense pressure on IBM’s stock price, the odds are quite high for the company to keep increasing the dividends during the short term.



Investment Case

Due to the nature of the competition in the cloud industry, it is very difficult to pin down the amount of time IBM will need to get its revenues back on the growth track. During the second quarter 2017, Strategic Imperatives, which IBM is hoping will drive its future growth, posted revenues of $8.8 billion, and in the last 12 months this segment accounted for 43% of IBM’s overall revenue. That means IBM needs a lot more time to get its revenues back on track - and that can only imply more financial engineering until that point. Until that passage can be clearly seen, it is very difficult to recommend IBM as a great pick for long term dividend investors.

