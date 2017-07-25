Morgan Stanley: Still Very Cheap

Given the positive evolution of the US economy, the early stage of the investment banking business in the cycle and the reasonable valuation of MS stock price, the stock is.

The evolution of MS investment banking segments over the second quarter is reasonable, but still at an early stage in the investment banking cycle.

Since we first said it was an excellent idea to buy the stock on September the 9th 2016, Morgan Stanley shares have increased in value by 30.6%.

In our article “Morgan Stanley Has Potential To Double If Not Broken Up” published after the Value Act acquisition of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), we said:

Current depressed ROE levels at Morgan Stanley could reach easily 15% - 17% at the top of the cycle; that is more than 100% upside in a five years horizon.

At present day stock price MS is a bargain; if Value Act is able to unlock value without destroying the equities franchise the upside will become even bigger.

At $32.04 and a ROE for the quarter of 6.7% the call was clear. In hindsight, the increase of stock price to current levels of $46.67 was easy to forecast given the potential for improving Morgan Stanley’s business and P&L bottom line.

Morgan Stanley presented results for the second quarter on the 19th July 2017. Revenues increased to $9.5bn compared with $8.9bn one year ago; net profits increased slightly to $1.8bn from $1.6bn one year ago. As a consequence, annualized Return on Common Equity increased to 9.1% in 2017.

In terms of segment analysis, a reasonable improvement in major businesses can be spotted.

Institutional Securities, the unit of Morgan Stanley that encompass M&A advisory, debt and equity IPOs and sales & trading, increased its revenues and earnings 12% and 10% respectively compared with one year ago.

Investment banking increased revenues significantly, from $1.1bn one year ago to $1.4bn in the second quarter of 2017,even if the US bank did show a decrease quarter on quarter. The main catalyst of this evolution is, as could be expected, equity underwriting revenues.

Morgan Stanley holds what probably is the best equities franchise in the world; therefore together with the re gearing of the US economy and the warming of the stock market, an increase in revenues from this line could have been expected. The future looks rosy for this business unit.

Sales and trading decreased revenues slightly, from $3.3bn in 2016 to $3.2bn in the second quarter of 2017. Again, a good evolution in equities was outpaced by less stellar behavior in Fixed Income. It is still early for this line of the P&L to increase; we are around the middle of the cycle and typically sales and trading volumes increase – and become very lucrative – around the top; we are not there yet.

The Wealth Management unit, reinforced significantly after the acquisition of Smith Barney, reported a pre-tax profit of $1.1bn, compared with $859 million one year before. Net revenues also increased significantly year on year too,, while the quarter’s pre-tax margin was a reasonable 25%.

Results were driven by higher AUM fees and higher loan yields, combined with contained employee and structural costs.

The business expanded at good pace during the quarter: client assets increased to $2.2bn and Morgan Stanley Wealth Management representatives reached 15,777 with an average revenue per representative of 1.1 million.

Finally Investment Management, traditionally the weak spot for Morgan Stanley, increased revenues to $665 million compared with $553 million one year before. Here results were driven by increasing asset management revenues and better results from principal investments.

It seems the deep reorganization of Asset Management implemented during the crisis is having its first positive impact on the unit.

Morgan, still undervalued

With a return on equity of 9.1% at the end of the quarter, a price book value of 1.24 and price earning of 13.13 times, is Morgan Stanley still a good buy? We think so.

Looking at the evolution of MS investment banking segments and comparing it with past cycles, we may conclude that we are still at an early stage in the investment banking cycle. Even more, the investment banking business is probably behind the commercial banking business in terms of economic gearing, at least in the United States.

Since we said it was an excellent idea to buy the stock, 9th of September 2016, Morgan Stanley shares have increased their value by 30%.

The prices chart follows faithfully the evolution of generic banking index KBW Nasdaq Banks. Immersed in the post panic 2016 – 2017 banks bull market, Morgan’s stock price corrected part of the gains between March 3 and April 13 and started a new upside wave that could lead the stock price to historic maximums; overall the chart looks very bullish.

Given the positive evolution of the U.S. economy, the still early investment banking business positioning in the cycle and the reasonable valuation of MS stock price, it is not an exaggeration to foresee an upside across the cycle between 70% and 100%, excluding dividends.

Excluding a cataclysmic event, Morgan Stanley shares will reach the top – very profitably for long investors during the bullish part of the economic cycle- most likely over the next 5 years.

A prudent banks investor should be smart enough to leave the last pennies for somebody else a bit before that...

In the meantime, enjoy the ride.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.