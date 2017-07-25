What Does Hibbett's Horrible Quarter Say About Foot Locker?

Shares of Foot Locker traded down over 4%, but I think the reaction is overblown.

One of my favorite trades is when weakness at one company is extrapolated for an entire sector. Shares of Foot Locker (FL) were absolutely hammered in response to Hibbett Sports (HIBB) 10% comp store decline reported Monday morning. Shares of Foot Locker now trade at $45 -a decline of about 36% YTD. Although I am not expecting a great quarter from Foot Locker, I have not noticed any signs of desperation via e-commerce markdowns [I have seen this occur at Finish Line (FINL)], nor do I believe the company will see equally as dramatic of a decline in sales as Hibbett, given its premium product allocation. Let's walk through the reasons why I think Hibbett's pre-announcement is an unfair extrapolation for Foot Locker, and why I believe shares of Foot Locker are cheap.

Hibbett - Wal-Mart and geographic concentration

Foot Locker is a global footwear seller with 3,300+ stores across the US (63% of stores, 72% of sales), Canada (5% of stores), Europe (26% of stores), and AsiaPac (3% of stores).

Hibbett's stores are limited to the United States, and more importantly, Hibbett's stores are geographically concentrated within the United States. Unlike Foot Locker, which has stores virtually everywhere; Hibbett is highly concentrated in the South and Southeast. In fact, 851 stores are located in strip centers near Wal-Mart (WMT).

Given this geographic dynamic, as well as recovering European economies, I do not think Foot Locker will register the same level of weakness in Q2.

E-Commerce isn't comparable

Foot Locker owns Eastbay, one of the early movers in bulk online sales. On the other hand, Hibbett just launched its online site. Although I have seen a decent product allocation, I do not believe Hibbett has the infrastructure to compete with Foot Locker in e-commerce at this point. Given its ability to turnover product, Foot Locker receives the best allocations of premium products. Additionally, Hibbett will need to inform consumers about the existence of its ecommerce site. The company is miles behind Foot Locker in e-commerce, and Hibbett didn't even participate during Q2.

Revenue mix and product allocation

Over the past several months, we have seen fairly broad weakness in apparel. Hibbett remains heavily leveraged towards both apparel and sporting equipment. In fact, in FY17, Hibbett's footwear sales were about 50%, with apparel and sporting equipment making up the balance.

Source: HIBB 2017 10-K

In contrast, Foot Locker is almost entirely footwear.

Source: FL 2016 10-K

Weakness in apparel, accessories, and to a much lesser extent, equipment, will have little impact on Foot Locker.

Lastly, a topic that was alluded to before, is Foot Locker's exposure to premium product allocations. Foot Locker receives all of the hottest styles of not only Nike (NKE), but also adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY), Under Armour (UA), and Puma. Foot Locker has proven capable of driving inventory, and vendors reward the company accordingly.

Hibbett does receive some premium product allocation, but it does not receive product to nearly the same extent as Foot Locker. I am quite confident that vendors are significantly more selective with Hibbett due to its smaller and less premium footprint.

Why Foot Locker is cheap

After a slight miss in Q1 driven by tax refund timing and poor signature basketball product for All Star Weekend, shares of Foot Locker fell significantly. The fall has been exacerbated by Nike's announcement of a partnership with Amazon (AMZN), leading many market participants to loop Foot Locker into the realm of companies that Amazon will destroy.

There are several reasons why this is untrue, including the importance of Foot Locker in demand generation as well as the high percentage of Foot Locker's sales that are done in cash (estimates of 60-70%) that are unlikely to be disrupted by e-commerce.

At just 9x last year's earnings, shares look quite cheap. Even if Foot Locker is only able to earn $5 this year, the company should generate around $600 million in free cash flow and it should be able to repurchase a significant amount of stock. The share count has declined about 7.5% since 2014, and I think the company could accelerate its repurchase program in 2017 given the market conditions for its share price.

Over the long-term, I expect Foot Locker's business to perform relatively well, and I do not see significant disruption. I believe shares could trade to $70 if the company surprises to the upside in Q2 and Q3, but more realistically, I think a return to $60 before the year's end could easily be in the cards.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FL, AMZN.

