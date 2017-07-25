Phillips 66: Get Ready For An Upside Breakout On A Strong Q2 Report

As opposed to upstream oil and gas producers, Phillips 66 (PSX) has long been my favorite stock for investors interested in benefiting from the Shale U.S.A. energy renaissance. That is because rather than fighting it out based on the (relatively low) price of oil and natural gas, PSX benefits from an increasingly advantaged slate of oil, natural gas and NGLs feedstock and also from rising pipeline volumes.

For the upcoming Q2, the refining segment may surprise on the upside. Crack margins jumped in mid-March and have been a pleasant surprise to the upside as compared to Q1:

Source: EIA

Meantime, the chemicals joint venture with Chevron (NYSE:CVX) - "CPChem" - is on track to start-up its two U.S. Gulf Coast petrochemical mega-projects between now and the end of the year:

The 1,000 kMTA polyethylene plant at Old Ocean, TX (start-up imminent).

The 1,500 kMTA ethylene plant at Cedar Bayou, TX (start-up in Q4).

These plants will extend CPChem's global chemicals production cost advantage:

Source: PSX May presentation.

In midstream, the company continues to invest and bring assets online at the Sweeny Hub, the Beaumont terminal, and with numerous crude oil and NGLs pipelines: Sand Hills, Bayou Bridge, and STACK for example. As a result, the company's MLP - Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP) - is expected to grow its EBITDA run rate from the current $625 million to a 2018E run rate of $1.1 B. Not quite a double in just over one year. PSXP currently yields 4.9% and appears quite undervalued for an investment grade MLP with such a high growth rate.

Also in the midstream segment, DCP Midstream - now a 50/50 joint venture with Enbridge (ENB) after the Spectra Energy merger - has been significantly streamlined and simplified since the merger with the old DPM:

DCP is the largest gas processor and NGLs producer in the country. Note that DCP released substantially improved financial results in Q1 of this year as opposed to the year earlier period:

Source: DCP May Presentation (available here)

And, of course, this will eventually translate into higher distributions and IDRs for the general partners (PSX and Enbridge).

Meantime, while all these positive operating factors will boost cash flow and distributions, note that capital expenditures are set to fall dramatically from the recent past:

Earnings Estimates

Current EPS estimates for Q2 are for $1.02, up from last year's $0.94 (+9%). But the big pop in annual EPS will come in 2018 when the new projects will contribute a full 12 months of earnings. As a result, the company is expected to earn close to $4/share next year - yup over 40% as compared to 2017E earnings. That is a huge jump for a company of PSX's size ($43 billion market cap).

Source: Yahoo Finance

Summary and Conclusion

Phillips 66's stock price has been range bound for a couple of years now as relatively high capital expenditures coincided with weak crack spreads. However, the company will soon demonstrate the realized potential of its midstream and chemicals investment strategy. As a result, PSX's recent 11% dividend increase should not be viewed as a one-off anomaly.

Dividend increases of that size (or higher) will likely be the norm rather than the exception over the coming years. PSX is one of the highest quality dividend growth stocks in the S&P 500. And despite the stagnant stock price over the past 2-3 years, the company has substantially outperformed the S&P 500 since it was spun-off from ConocoPhillips (COP) back in 2012 (see chart below).

Get ready for another leg up to $90-$100 as the market begins to price in growing cash flow and distribution growth. The stock currently yields 3.4%.