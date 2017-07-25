This 4.7% Yielding Top-Shelf REIT Just Raised Its Dividend By More Than 4%

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NNN) is a high-quality REIT with a diversified real estate portfolio and, importantly, a much more attractive and affordable valuation after the correction in the REIT sector in the last several months. National Retail Properties offers income investors an opportunity to capture long term FFO and dividend growth, and the real estate investment trust has just recently handed shareholders another dividend raise.

National Retail Properties is not the only real estate investment trust that has lost market value in recent months. Most REITs have suffered from an increase in investors’ desire to ditch income-producing assets and take profits in income vehicles that have done well for shareholders in the last year or so. On top of that, the Federal Reserve has become more assertive, pushing for higher interest rates. Higher short-term interest rates tend to reduce investors’ desire to invest in dividend-paying stocks. On the other hand, the correction in the REIT sector is a good opportunity in my opinion to gobble up some shares in a top-shelf REIT such as National Retail Properties.



Source: StockCharts.com

Diversified, Large-Scale Property Portfolio

National Retail Properties has accumulated a large, diversified portfolio of real estate over time that is is spread out across the United States. With more than 2,500 properties and a presence in 48 states, National Retail Properties is one of the largest single tenant retail property REITs in the country.



Source: National Retail Properties

Above-Average Occupancy Rates

A REIT’s historical occupancy rates can tell investors a lot of about how successful management has been in renting out its properties. Obviously, the higher the occupancy rate the higher the capital efficiency of the REIT in question. National Retail Properties has consistently beaten the industry occupancy average by a sizable margin. At the end of the March quarter, for instance, the REIT’s occupancy rate hit a superb 99.1 percent.

Source: National Retail Properties

Dividend Coverage And Recent Dividend Raise

National Retail Properties recently lifted its dividend (as expected) from $0.455/share to $0.475/share, reflecting an increase of a healthy 4.4 percent. National Retail Properties has very stable and robust dividend coverage, suggesting further dividend growth as the REIT continues to scale its real estate platform.



Source: Achilles Research

The latest dividend increase is the 28th straight annual dividend increase for National Retail Properties. The REIT hikes its dividend slowly but steadily, magnifying compounding effects for income investors that are in it for the long haul.

Source: Achilles Research

Affordable Valuation And Attractive Entry Yield

I always liked National Retail Properties because of its consistent dividend growth. That said, though, the only reason why I didn't buy National Property Trust in the last year was because the REIT’s shares were just too expensive on a FFO basis. Not long ago, National Retail Properties’ shares cost income investors around 20x FFO, but thanks to the correction in the REIT sector investors can now access National Retail Properties’ dividend stream at a much more attractive valuation.

National Retail Properties expects its core funds from operations to clock in somewhere between $2.44/share and $2.48/share in 2017. Since the REIT’s shares sell for $40.22 at the time of writing, this means investors pay 16.3x estimated 2017 core FFO. An investment at this valuation level implies a decent 4.7 percent dividend yield.

Your Takeaway

National Retail Properties has a strong real estate presence and great portfolio stats that tilt the odds in favor of continued dividend growth. The REIT’s occupancy rate has outperformed the industry average consistently by a wide margin. The valuation is much more appealing after the correction in the REIT sector. National Retail Properties just raised its dividend again, and income investors can access a premier REIT’s 4.7 percent dividend yield with a high likelihood that the yield on cost will grow in the future. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NNN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.