Nektar Makes A Stride Forward In Resolving Autoimmune Diseases

On Monday, Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) announced that it had reached a deal with Eli Lilly (LLY) to develop NKTR-358. This drug compound is an immunological drug compound that the company has developed and brought up to phase 1 studies. The drug in question is being partnered to primarily target autoimmune diseases. Such autoimmune diseases include: rheumatoid arthritis , Crohn’s disease, psoriasis, lupus and many others. In total there are around 80 or more autoimmune diseases to target. This is a huge deal in my opinion because the mechanism of action is quite different from that in current treatment options. It goes straight after the underlying cause of the disease, which is T-cells attacking tissues in the body.

Big Deal

According to the deal Eli Lilly has already given an upfront payment of $150 million to Nektar. That is a good lump sum of an upfront payment for a development biotechnology company to receive. The deal gets even better, because Nektar can eventually earn an additional $250 million in development and regulatory milestones. Nektar will be responsible for bringing the drug through phase 1 development. In my opinion a phase 1 trial should be completed within a year. Eli Lilly will be responsible for paying 75% of the phase 2 cost. Nektar will then have the ability to participate in phase 3 studies on an indication-by-indication basis. That means that the rate of royalty will largely depend on whether Nektar wants to involve itself with the phase 3 drug in question or not.

NKTR-358

NKTR-358 is an immunological candidate that targets interleukin-- IL2 -- receptor complex in the body. In essence, the drug boosts proliferation of regulatory T-cells. Proliferation means the reproduction of T-cells. That means more T-cells are introduced to the body to correct the immune system itself. This drug corrects regulatory T-cells known as Tregs, and brings back the immune system similar to that of a healthy person. This is a drug with huge potential, because it will change the way how autoimmune diseases are treated. Some drugs that treat autoimmune disorders are immunosupressants. The role of immunosupressants are to reduce the immune system. That in turn reduces the symptoms of an autoimmune disease that a person has. That's because autoimmune diseases occur when the immune system attacks the body's own tissue. In other words, immunosupressants reduce the symptoms of the disease, but don't treat the underlying cause of it. What NKTR-358 hopes to achieve is to change the function of Tregs and correct them so that they no longer attack the body's tissue.

Trial Start

Around March of this year the company began a phase 1 dose-finding study of NKTR-358 in 50 healthy subjects. The next phase 1 study is expected to start shortly thereafter testing a multiple dose ascending study testing patients with various autoimmune diseases like psoriasis or systemic lupus. Nektar moved on to phase 1 trials after observing some positive effects in pre-clinical studies. For starters the IL-2 that NKTR-358 targets was able to activate more regulatory T-cells -- Tregs-- compared to conventional T-cells in pre-clinical studies. To give an example of the magnitude of pre-clinical data, I will state how well NKTR-358 performed in non-human primates. Non-human primates given one single administration of NKTR-358 led to improved Treg movement and magnitude for 14 days. That compares to recombinant human IL-2 -- rhIL2 -- protein that was given to patients that achieved less magnitude, despite being given the regimen daily for 5 days.

Financials

According to the 10-Q sec filing, Nektar Therapeutics has cash and cash equivalents of $362 million as of March 31, 2017. The company has $254.5 million in debt, and expects that its cash will last at least for the next 12 months. Typically, small biotechnology companies don't wait until the last minute to raise cash. In this instance though, the partnership with Eli Lilly provides a cushion of cash for a longer period of time. That means that investors should not expect a dilution this year at least.

Risks

The inherent risk investing in Nektar would be that the trials in autoimmune diseases could end up failing. That is because it has yet to be tested in patients with an autoimmune disease. NKTR-385 has achieved positive results in pre-clinical trials, but hasn't tested its drug in larger studies yet or in people for that matter. Investors should be highly cautious investing in the stock because of that notion. In addition, if the clinical trial in phase 1 does not produce the right amount of efficacy for Eli Lilly, there is a chance it could pull out of the partnership. On the other hand, the company boasts a pipeline full of drugs with many partnerships. Such partners developing drugs with the company include: Baxalta — which was bought by Shire (SHPG) for $32 billion — Daiichi-Sankyo, Bayer (OTCPK:BAYN), Halozyme (HALO), Biogen (BIIB), Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), and AstraZeneca (AZN) Therefore, the loss of Eli Lilly alone will not cripple the company. It has also already received the $150 million upfront payment, with no risk of losing that if the deal was to fall apart.

Conclusion

The early results in NKTR-385 made a bullish case for Eli Lilly to garner a deal with Nektar Therapeutics. Autoimmune diseases are currently treated by relieving the symptoms, and not the underlying cause of them. NKTR-385 has a chance to change the treatment landscape for autoimmune diseases because of that. The financials are sound as Nektar received an upfront milestone payment of $150 million from the deal because of NKTR-385.

