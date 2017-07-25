Why I Want To Go Long Lowe's

Lowe's (LOW) is an attractive dividend growth stock that trades at a compelling valuation, after the price fell over the last weeks, without there being a good reason for that price decrease.

Lowe's has recently increased its dividend again by a whopping 17% in comparison to the previous level.

That raise comes after dividend increases of 25%, 22% and 28% in the last three years. As we see in the above chart Lowe's' dividend yield has been below 2% for a couple of years now, with the 10-year high standing at 2.5%. With the new quarterly payout of $0.41 per share and a share price of $74, Lowe's is trading at a dividend yield of 2.2% right now - a level that is very high for the stock. It has only been breached for short periods of time during 2009, 2011 and 2012.

Lowe's' dividend yield also is attractive versus the broad market's yield, which is currently standing at just 1.9% - it is very unusual that Lowe's dividend yield is 30 base points higher than the yield of the broad market.

Despite the fact that Lowe's yield is better than what investors can get from the market as a whole, Lowe's is not primarily attractive due to its current yield, but rather due to the dividend growth that could lead to a vastly higher dividend yield a couple of years down the road:

- If Lowe's increases its dividend by 12% annually, its yield on cost in 2022 would be 3.9%.

- If Lowe's increases its dividend by 14% annually, its yield on cost in 2022 would be 4.2%.

- If Lowe's increases its dividend by 16% annually, its yield on cost in 2022 would be 4.6%.

All these growth rates are substantially lower than Lowe's historic dividend growth rates, yet they show that investors could see high yields based on the current share price in just a couple of years. Since Lowe's earnings per share are expected to increase by 14.6% annually for the next five years, a dividend growth rate in the mid to high teens is not a stretch at all: If Lowe's EPS grow by 14.6% a year, and its dividend grows by 16% a year, its payout ratio would grow from 52% to 55% only - still a pretty low payout ratio relative to many other dividend growth stocks.

Over the last weeks Lowe's shares lost about 15 percent of their value, a couple percentage points last week after an Amazon (AMZN) - Sears (SHLD) cooperation got public. I believe that partnership is not a very big headwind for Lowe's (or Home Depot (HD)) at all, as the Kenmore line that will be sold on Amazon's platform in the future doesn't have the potential to hurt Lowe's sales much. There already are a couple of similar brands selling on Amazon's platform, and so far this hasn't had a negative impact on Lowe's sales performance. Since Kenmore is not the very big brand it used to be in the past any longer, it seems hard to imagine how the shift of those Kenmore sales to Amazon's platform can hurt Lowe's in a substantial way.

That partnership may end up hurting Sears more than it does hurt the other retailers: Those customers who want to buy Kenmore tools had to go to Sears in the past and have done other shopping there as well (as they were already in the respective store). But in the future the same customers can just purchase their Kenmore tool on Amazon and do the rest of their home improvement shopping at either Lowe's or Home Depot. The drop in the share price of Home Depot and Lowe's seems thus overdone, and it has made Lowe's shares pretty cheap:

At 16 times this year's earnings, and at an even lower 14 times next year's earnings Lowe's shares look attractively priced, especially with the broad market trading at all-time highs and a much higher valuation. Lowe's also generates higher cash flows than earnings, even the company's trailing free cash flow multiple is just a little bit higher than 14 - this gives investors a free cash flow yield of almost exactly seven percent, which means high shareholder returns via dividends and share repurchases.

Takeaway

A company with strong earnings and sales growth, high dividend growth, an above average dividend yield, high stock buybacks, good fundamentals and low debt, that is also selling at a low valuation seems pretty attractive. I thus want to enter a position in the stock in the next couple of days, which I plan to hold for a longer period of time as a dividend growth stock with substantial capital appreciation potential.

Author's note: If you enjoyed this article and would like to read more from me, you can hit the "Follow" button to get informed about new articles. I am always glad to see new followers!