SUPERVALU (SVU) Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Good morning. My name is Adrianne Angst, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the SUPERVALU First Quarter Earnings Conference Call.

Steven J. Bloomquist - SUPERVALU, Inc.

Thank you and good morning, everyone. I want to welcome you to SUPERVALU's first quarter fiscal 2018 earnings conference call. Joining me today are Mark Gross, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Rob Woseth, Executive Vice President, Chief Strategy Officer, and interim Chief Financial Officer. Following prepared remarks, we will open up the call for your questions so that we can accommodate as many people as possible, I would ask that you limit yourself to one question with one follow-up.

The information presented and discussed today includes forward-looking statements, which are made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The risks and uncertainties related to such statements are detailed in our most recent 10-K filing and our interim 10-Q filings.

In addition, certain information presented and discussed today constitutes non-GAAP financial measures. Information required to be disclosed about these measures is included in our earnings release and 8-K issued earlier today. A replay of today's call will be available on our corporate website at www.supervalu.com.

With that, let me now turn the call over to Mark.

Mark Gross - SUPERVALU, Inc.

Thanks, Steve, and welcome everyone to our first quarter conference call. Joining me is Rob Woseth, our Chief Strategy Officer, who has also assumed the role of Interim-Chief Financial Officer, following the departure of Bruce Besanko earlier this month. Rob is a talented member of our management team and we're in good hands with him serving in this role. As you know, today's call is our first since completing the acquisition of Unified Grocers on June 23, and we're thrilled to welcome the Unified customers and employees to SUPERVALU.

We've been operating as one company for about four weeks and our integration efforts are progressing well and as planned. As our first quarter ended on June 17, the operating results from Unified are not included in this quarter's numbers. However, we'll be incorporating Unified into our consolidated reporting beginning with our second quarter results.

I'll now provide a business update before Rob gets into more details around our first quarter performance and financial position. Let me begin with Wholesale, where there is very good news on our performance and growth strategy.

Wholesale sales increased this quarter by about $280 million, or more than 12% compared to the first quarter of fiscal 2017. Adjusted EBITDA including a $4 million bad debt expense associated with March increased by $9 million this quarter, or more than 11% compared to last year's first quarter. We are very pleased with our Wholesale results, and the quarter was one in which we continued to execute on our three-pronged strategy, which I've outlined before.

First, we're focused on retaining our existing customers; second, we're finding ways to do more business with our current customers; and third, we're adding new Wholesale customers. Regarding the first prong of our strategy, our customer retention rate remains very high, a reflection of the great work our teams are doing to make sure we're meeting the needs of our customers and addressing any issues in a timely manner. Next, with our heightened focus on finding new ways to do more business with our customers, we believe that as customers see the depth and breadth of our product and service offerings, as well as the quality and variety of our private brands program, they are choosing to give SUPERVALU a greater proportion of their business.

Part of this quarter's sales performance was due to our Wild Harvest brand, where sales to Wholesale customers increased by nearly 12% compared to last year's first quarter. We're also seeing continued success in produce, where we again saw a good year-over-year growth in total produce sales. In fact, the week leading up to Easter was the largest single week of produce sales in the last eight years.

And then, with regards to our new customer efforts, we've had good success over the past five quarters in adding new customers beyond the three we spoke about publicly. Our new customers have ranged from single-store operators to large multi-store chains and we feel good about the momentum we have as SUPERVALU approaches the midpoint of this fiscal year. We've recently added several new customers, who are formally supplied by Central Grocers and we hope to build on that success over the balance of the year.

Consequently, we're very happy with this quarter's performance and are excited to be doing business with all the new customers we've added. As has been announced, Marsh Supermarkets, one of our large affiliations from fiscal 2017 filed for bankruptcy protection in May of this year, which resulted in us losing some volume. While an unfortunate situation, we're pleased that we maintain the supply for over 15 of these stores with new operators. When you add it all up, we expect to fully mitigate the balance of the lost Marsh volume this fiscal year with new customer wins and to a lesser degree stronger than anticipated sales to existing customers.

Next, as I touched upon earlier, we did complete the Unified acquisition late last month and are pleased with how the combined organization has come together from both an employee, as well as a customer point of view.

Our new Unified customers have told us they're very excited to be part of SUPERVALU as we brought together customers who share our vision. They've also shown a keen interest in both our marketing and merchandising programs, as well as the opportunity to take advantage of many of the professional services we offer.

Furthermore, we'll continue to analyze potential growth opportunities in the market as we continue to focus on growing our business and building on our momentum. Work is also underway on how best to leverage the Market Centre business across SUPERVALU's existing customer base. Market Centre is a dedicated operation that supplies some of the fastest growing categories in the industry, such as specialty and ethnic products. And we plan to move quickly to take advantage of the knowledge and experience Market Centre has developed around these products.

Initial work is also underway toward evaluating the alternatives for reconfiguring our distribution network in the Pacific Northwest. As I said on our call following the Unified announcement, we collectively operate three DCs in the Pacific Northwest with some resulting excess capacity. We believe a different logistic solution will allow us to lower operating cost and we're working towards finding the configuration that minimizes logistic cost and best serves our customers.

Lastly, this week we are hosting our fourth annual National Expo here in the twin cities bringing together over 4500 participants from throughout the country. This 3-day event will feature a full day of educational seminars and workshops tailored to help independent retailers serve their customers better, as well as provide access to more than 300 vendors. Retailers attending this year's event can expect to find a showcase of innovation featuring new items, new merchandising solutions and new in-store concepts spanning all aspects of grocery retailing. They will also have access to some special products and promotions. Our expo has quickly become one of the leading events in the industry. Later next month, Unified will also hold a sales expo on the West Coast, and we're looking at how to combine the two to create an even larger and more exciting event for all next year.

Moving to our Retail business, identical store sales this quarter were negative 4.9% with customer counts declining by 5%, partially offset by a slight increase in average basket size. Deflation was essentially flat in the quarter. As we work hard to improve traffic trends and drive sales, one area of focus is meal solutions, including Meal Kits and Grab-and-go options. We've long provided meal solutions, but we're excited with the innovation and expansion that we're rolling out in this area.

Our expanded offering will be marketed as quick and easy, an easily understood name that will be carried through several departments. We'll have Meal Kits, heat and serve, Grab-and-go versions all geared to the level of preparation and precooking or not that best fit our customers' needs. We develop many of these recipes in our test kitchens, refine them in our retail stores, and now will make them available in both our Retail and Wholesale operations. In fact quick and easy is a great example of our program developed and tested in our Retail business that can then be rolled out to our Wholesale customers.

Another area where we're seeing opportunity to increase traffic and sales is through closing the gap in organics, including both center store and fresh departments. The organic arena continues to show impressive growth nationally at around 11% last year. Our data tells us that our retail banners have some good opportunities to further drive organic sales as a percent of the total store, and we're working to close this gap. Part of this opportunity also relates to private label organic products, where we continue to add additional SKUs to our Wild Harvest line. In this fiscal year, we plan to add more than 80 new Wild Harvest items adding to a brand that currently has approximately 600 SKUs.

As part of our broader category management efforts, we're continuously evaluating our store assortments to ensure our stores are carrying the most relevant items including our private brand offerings. We found opportunities where certain stores are underpenetrated in private brand SKUs and we're in the process of reworking those store planograms to make sure customers have access to these products.

From an operations perspective, we're working to improve our customer service and relationships. We've talked before about having the right people working in the right place at the right time. Our expectations are three-fold: to improve customer satisfaction; enhance our employee engagement; and increase customer's traffic and sales.

We found that we historically allocated more hours than necessary to certain parts of the store, primarily center store departments including grocery, frozen, dairy and we're reducing those hours and then adding them into customer facing service departments with our fresh departments receiving the most incremental hours, although early, we're encouraged by the initial results.

We continue to make targeted capital investments in our retail stores, particularly in our Cub banner. We currently have several remodels in process where we'll be testing some new innovative merchandising initiatives. If successful we would plan to roll those down later this year and into F 2019. Lastly, we're continuing to pursue store sales and closures for underperforming locations location which will allow us to focus our resources and investments on a smaller core of stronger performing locations.

With that let me turn the call over to Rob. Rob?

Robert N. Woseth - SUPERVALU, Inc.

Thank you, Mark, and good morning everyone. As outlined in this morning's press release for the 16-week first quarter of fiscal 2018, we reported net earnings from continuing operations of $12 million, which included $12 million in after-tax charges and cost comprised of a $6 million legal reserve charge, $3 million of unamortized financing charges and debt refinancing costs related to our term loan refinancing, $3 million in costs related to the purchase and integration of Unified Grocers, and $1 million in employee severance costs, partially offset by a gain on sale of a property. After adjusting for these items, net earnings from continuing operations were $24 million and earnings per diluted share from continuing operations were $0.09.

First quarter adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations as outlined in table 3 of our release was $143 million. Consolidated net sales in the quarter were $4 billion, an increase of approximately $240 million, or 6.3% compared to last year's first quarter. This increase was driven by our Wholesale segment where sales were 12.4% higher this quarter than they were in last year's first quarter, partially as a result of new business.

Moving down the P&L, consolidated gross profit was 13.8% of net sales, lower than last year by about 80 basis points, which was primarily driven by the changing total sales mix of business with Wholesale representing a large portion of total sales and gross profit. In last year's fiscal first quarter, Wholesale sales represented about 60% of our consolidated total and this year's fiscal first quarter the figure increased to about 64%.

Consolidated SG&A expense, excluding $13 million in combined net charges and costs related to a legal reserve charge and merger integration and severance cost, partially offset by a gain on sale of property and benefits from a store closure was 11.8% of net sales for this year's first quarter, compared to 12.3% in last year's first quarter, excluding $3 million of income from a sales and use tax refund, as well as a severance cost reversal. The decrease in SG&A rate as a percentage of sales was driven by changing sales mix of the business in addition to higher pension income and lower depreciation expense.

Wholesale SG&A expense as a percent of sales increased 10 basis points from last year, due to approximately $4 million bad debt expense from Marsh. Retail's SG&A rate increased by approximately 90 basis points, reflecting the 22 former Food Lion stores now operating under the Shop 'n Save name, and sales deleveraging from negative identical store sales. Corporate SG&A in the quarter was down $3 million as higher incentive compensation expense was more than offset by higher pension income.

Net interest expense in the first quarter, excluding $5 million in unamortized financing charges and debt refinancing costs was $38 million, compared to $53 million in last year's first quarter when excluding $7 million of debt refinancing costs and unamortized financing charges last year. The lower net interest expense reflects lower outstanding debt levels following the sale of Save-A-Lot and our paydown of debt. Finally, our tax expense for continuing operations in this year's first quarter was $14 million, or 52% of pre-tax income, compared to $10 million, or approximately 34% in last year's first quarter.

The primary driver of the higher tax rate, which lowered EPS by about $0.015 was an adoption of a new accounting standard pertaining to stock-based compensation where certain elements of stock comp are now recorded on the income tax line, as opposed to their historical recognition in additional paid-in capital.

Moving from our consolidated P&L to segment results; Wholesale operating earnings excluding a $9 million legal reserve charge were $71 million compared to $64 million in last year's first quarter. As a percentage of sales, operating earnings in the first quarter of both this year and last year were 2.8% of sales.

Our Retail segment, we reported an operating loss of $4 million in the first quarter compared to operating earnings of $8 million in last year's first quarter. The decrease in operating earnings was driven largely by the deleveraging impact of negative identical store sales.

Finally, Corporate operating earnings excluding $4 million of merger and integration costs, $2 million in severance costs, and a $2 million gain from the sale of property were $13 million, largely unchanged from last year's first quarter when excluding the benefits from a sales and use tax refund, as well as severance charge reversal. Lower services agreement revenue was offset by SG&A savings, I outlined earlier, including a higher amount of pension income.

Moving to the balance sheet, at the end of the quarter, our outstanding debt and capital lease obligations totaled $1.49 billion. We ended the quarter with no ABL borrowings and approximately $1 billion of available liquidity from our ABL facility and our cash balance.

On June 8 of this year, we completed the refinancing of our senior secured term loan. The new facility was a 7 year term and bears interest at the rate of LIBOR plus 350 basis points, reflecting a 100 basis point rate reduction compared to the prior term loan. Initial borrowings of $525 million were used to refinance the outstanding balance under the prior term loan.

We subsequently drew an additional $315 million under the facility in the first week of the second quarter to help finance the purchase of Unified Grocers, with available balance sheet cash used for the balance of the acquisition costs and expenses. Overall, we're pleased with the outcome of this refinancing and thank our lender group for their support.

Turning to cash flow, cash generated from continuing operations in the first quarter of fiscal 2018 was $47 million, down from last year driven by net investment and working capital in the quarter associated with new Wholesale business and lower adjusted EBITDA. We invested $84 million in the business, including the purchase of land and building for our Harrisburg, Pennsylvania distribution center that we spoke about last quarter.

Finally, let me finish with some comments on how we see the balance of fiscal 2018 playing out. The Unified acquisition closed one week into our second quarter, meaning we'll have approximately 35 weeks of Unified results included in our consolidated numbers this fiscal year. On a go forward consolidated basis, with the base SUPERVALU business and now including Unified, we expect full year adjusted EBITDA to be between $475 million and $495 million.

Our outlook for the base SUPERVALU business that is our operations prior to the acquisition of Unified remains unchanged from last quarter. We won't be reporting Unified results separately. However, we are presently on track to achieve at least $33 million in run rate synergies by the end of 18 months following the closing of the transaction and $60 million in run rate cost synergies by the end of the third year of operations following the closing.

From a capital perspective, our overall spending plan will increase modestly with Unified now part of SUPERVALU. We will now expect fiscal 2018 capital spending to be in the range of $250 million to $275 million.

With that, let me turn the call back to Mark.

Mark Gross - SUPERVALU, Inc.

Thanks, Rob. On our last earnings call, we provided guidance for adjusted EBITDA for fiscal 2018. As Rob stated, we've updated that to a range of $475 million to $495 million, which includes the benefit of Unified for the 35 weeks that will be included in our results.

I'm pleased that our outlook for the base SUPERVALU business, our operations prior to the acquisition of Unified remains unchanged from what we provided last quarter. The integration of Unified is on track and I'm excited for the growth that will come from Unified beginning with our second quarter.

Speaking more broadly, there's been a great deal of industry speculation during the past month driven by Amazon's announced agreement to acquire Whole Foods. Questions and comments have been put forth regarding what this pending deal means for both the retail food industry as well as the implications for our Wholesale business. At this point, it would be premature to speculate too deeply given that neither Amazon nor Whole Foods has articulated any go forward strategy or changes that would be made. A relatively small percentage of our stores and those of our customers have a Whole Foods store in their immediate trade area, remembering that many of our customers operate in more rural parts of the country. However, we do see Retail and our business becoming more of an omni-channel business, meaning we need to be able to meet and serve customers across several potential shopping experiences. This may be in a store, it maybe online with your order delivered to your home or it may be a combination, such as click and collect where part of the order is done online, and part likely perishable items, selected by the customer in the store.

Fundamentally, I expect the services we offer, including e-commerce solutions, will become increasingly more important to our Wholesale customers and help them compete in this environment. And we are accelerating our investments in these areas in ways that we believe will make SUPERVALU the supplier of choice.

Our customers will be able to leverage our scale, experience and expertise to help them continue to meet evolving customer demands. It's important to focus on who we supply, and the vast diversity of that portfolio. We supply merchants, nimble, innovative, creative and resilient entrepreneurs. These are not cookie-cutter operations, they range from high-end gourmet to price-plus format, and they reflect the incredible ethnic, cultural and economic diversity of our country. They are embedded in the neighborhoods they serve, and know their local shopper.

Our customers continue to adapt and I believe with the help of SUPERVALU, they will continue to do so and thrive. Our strategy has not changed. We remain focused on growing our Wholesale segment and expanding our services business both organically and through M&A opportunities.

On Retail, to reiterate what I've said in the past, our stores provide leverage for our distribution and procurement networks and they serve as a test lab where we can develop store-level solutions that can be shared with our Wholesale customers helping them better compete. We're working to stabilize our Retail business through initiatives such as the ones I outlined earlier. The new fiscal year is off to a good start. And I look forward to updating you on our progress.

We're now ready to take your questions.

William Kirk - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Hey, guys. Thank you for taking the question. In the prepared remarks, you mentioned the wins out of the Central Grocers' bankruptcy, did you start servicing any of those new customers in the quarter or is that a bigger impact going forward?

Robert N. Woseth - SUPERVALU, Inc.

Yeah. I'll start off with that. This is Rob. Yeah. We did start servicing those customers throughout the quarter and it was a piece of that $280 million revenue increase for the Wholesale segment.

William Kirk - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Okay. And maybe more broadly as it pertains to the Wholesale business, are struggles at other distributors, would that be a larger tailwind than maybe some struggles that are seen at the retailers are a headwind?

Mark Gross - SUPERVALU, Inc.

Hey, Bill, it's Mark, that's a real interesting question. We've talked about the opportunity for us that as competition increases, there's this demand for greater complexity and variety. So the store customer, the retailer needs a degree of a vast spread of different types of products and to compete.

And then secondly, needs a degree we think of technological assistance and there's a piece where some of the smaller distributors, I think are struggling to provide both. And there lies the opportunity for us to gain additional business. So it's interesting to the point if I understand your question, some of those pressures that are laying (26:29) on the Retail business generally across the country, actually become an opportunity for us on the Wholesale side, because we're able to provide both the vast degree of variety and also be able to meet complex technological needs.

William Kirk - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Okay. That's perfect for me. Thank you.

The next question comes from the line of Chuck Cerankosky with Northcoast Research.

Mark Gross - SUPERVALU, Inc.

Chuck, are you on?

Vincent J. Sinisi - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Hey. Good morning, guys. Thanks very much for taking my question. First, just a quick question on the Wholesale side, obviously, some nice strength this quarter. Can you break it down just kind of any further in terms of how much of the existing customer volumes are increasing versus as you mentioned some of those new customer opportunities and if you are kind of seeing anything different in terms of the pipeline that is out there?

Robert N. Woseth - SUPERVALU, Inc.

Yeah. I will straight out again, this is Rob. Thanks for the question, good one. So, the big driver, of course, in the first quarter was onboarding around 160 of The Fresh Market stores. And as we mentioned earlier, we began shipping some of the former Central Grocers customers as well during the quarter. We've talked historically about some of the other new business that also hit the quarter, really Marsh and also America's Food Basket. Keep in mind that, all of these customers that we're just talking about here were not part of the first quarter fiscal 2017.

So, hence driving that $280 million volume increase and as a reminder that Marsh really started rolling in, as you think toward in the third quarter of last year, America's Food Basket was more or less in the fourth quarter of last year. I think, as we watched the volume from Marsh starting rolling off towards the tail end of the first quarter, as Mark described in his prepared comments, we fully expect to fully mitigate that balance of lost volume through sales to new customers, and increased sales to existing customers.

Vincent J. Sinisi - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Okay. All right. That's very helpful. Thank you. And maybe just a quick follow-up on your Retail side of the business, you guys had mentioned some of the new initiatives in store that are untapped and also around kind of getting more omni-channel ready, can you just kind of qualitatively tell us kind of where you think you are today with that, and should we expect to see a kind of major ramp in some of those initiatives, and would it be across kind of all banners or really just centered around Cub? Thanks a lot.

Mark Gross - SUPERVALU, Inc.

Thanks, Vince. So I think if you break down the different pieces, this better alignment of labor needs in the store and the other work we're doing there, you would sit there and say that those initiatives really need to be across all stores. Same on the e-commerce part, we've had this goal of having smart, prudent investments, where we take this measured growth to manage both profitability and the customer experience. For a long time we've known how to do e-commerce. But it's always been that piece, I think for many retailers, where we struggle with the profitability aspect of the last mile, and therefore have not fully encouraged the customer to adopt it, fearing that it cannibalizes more profitable sales. But I think what many of us in the industry have come to realize, the customer is going to shop where the customer wants to shop and therefore you have to make that offering.

So we see ourselves making sure that if that's the way someone wants to spend time with us that is what we're going to offer because we do not believe – in our research, we do not believe someone is just one type of shopper, we're not. Sometimes they're in the store, sometimes they're sending in an e-commerce order and we want to make sure that that shopper stays with us and that we're fulfilling their experience.

So, again, I would say that's across all banners. On the quick and easy meal solutions, that's a piece to have this sort of ribbon through the stores, whether it's meal kit or prepared food or grab and go, and that's something you should see across all the banner.

When it comes to the last part, on some of the more in-store investment, that has to go with the places where we think it will drive shareholder value and that's going to be more specific in its locations.

Vincent J. Sinisi - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Okay. Thanks very much. Good luck.

Charles Cerankosky - Northcoast Research Partners LLC

Good morning, everyone. Sorry, I lost you before. Mark, can you talk about what Marsh's sales were in the first quarter, just to break that out, so we could sort of scrub it from the numbers going forward?

Mark Gross - SUPERVALU, Inc.

Yeah. And I'll let Rob take a shot at that. Go ahead, Rob.

Robert N. Woseth - SUPERVALU, Inc.

Yeah. I'll tell you that there is around $80 million, plus or minus, of Q1 type sales related to Marsh in the first quarter. Keep in mind that we kept around 15 stores related to that business, going forward, with the new owner of the stores. Hopefully that provides a little color for you.

Charles Cerankosky - Northcoast Research Partners LLC

Yeah. That's helpful. It gives us something to think about. And how would you characterize the Food Lion stores now that they're part of the business, part of the Retail segment, how are they performing? Are they – I don't think they're in the comps. Are they profitable?

Robert N. Woseth - SUPERVALU, Inc.

No, you're right. They're not in the comps. They are part of the Retail segment. I think we've talked about it last quarter. There the sales are a little less than they had hoped they would be but we were focused on improving the business there and I think we are making good strides. And as we talked about in the last quarter, it would be on strategy for us to look to a Wholesale customer to take those on eventually.

Charles Cerankosky - Northcoast Research Partners LLC

Are they contributing to segment profits at this point?

Robert N. Woseth - SUPERVALU, Inc.

Yeah. We're not going to comment on kind of the contribution on that segment of our business listed (33:50) assets.

Charles Cerankosky - Northcoast Research Partners LLC

And can you give us any details on the legal reserve, the $9 million that was taken in the court?

Mark Gross - SUPERVALU, Inc.

Yeah. So that was a piece of a transaction from 2003 and litigations that then commenced I think in 2008 and finally there's now a signed settlement agreement with the plaintiff that's subject to court approval, but some stuff from deep in the past, obviously.

Robert N. Woseth - SUPERVALU, Inc.

And there will be a little more disclosure on that, Chuck, in the Q that comes out later today and that's something we've disclosed in all of our Ks. So you can kind of get a little bit from that.

Charles Cerankosky - Northcoast Research Partners LLC

All right. But this puts it to the rest. It's nothing new.

Mark Gross - SUPERVALU, Inc.

Right. Exactly. Thank you.

Charles Cerankosky - Northcoast Research Partners LLC

All right. Thank you.

Stephen Tanal - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Hey. Good morning, guys. Thanks for taking my question. I guess, just a start. I was wondering if you – how you explain what's happened in PPI, specifically, in the return to inflation relative to the margin performance in Wholesale and how do you think that will play out from here now that it looks like PPI has accelerated a bit, and may be a sustaining kind of inflation. Are you getting that pass through or are you seeing pushback from Retail customers that maybe need help and are having trouble passing it through? How would you frame that?

Mark Gross - SUPERVALU, Inc.

Yeah. I think – good morning, Stephen, it's Mark.

Stephen Tanal - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Hi, Mark.

Mark Gross - SUPERVALU, Inc.

I think, the usual cadence of stuff when you see a change in the cycle, where stuff that previously was deflationary, and retailers brought prices down, that is the input prices start to increase and are no longer deflationary that the retailer is not able to pass through that cost increase immediately because of competition. But that over time when those price inputs become inflationary, the market as a whole is able to respond and raise prices. So there is always – there is always this lag period, and I would be surprised if this cycle would be different from prior ones.

Stephen Tanal - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Sure. But on the Wholesale side, as I understand that those contracts are sort of cost-plus, right. So, to the extent that the PPI side is inflating is that flowing through to the business kind of immediately or there is still a lag as a wholesaler?

Mark Gross - SUPERVALU, Inc.

Yes. – No. I'm sorry. I was really answering from the perspective on the Retail side. Right, as you point out in your question, on the Wholesale side, you're able to take those price increases, and put them through.

Stephen Tanal - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Got it. So that – presumably that's helping already, and maybe it helps more. And, I guess, just as a follow-up, also on Wholesale, if you could comment on sort of the contract pipeline or the RFPs that are out there. How do you feel about what's going on right now?

Mark Gross - SUPERVALU, Inc.

Yeah. I hope, I think, the answer is good, is the simple answer. It's the pieces we were talking to Bill's question earlier that I think these pieces that are proving – driving competition on the Retail side, drive a desire on the Retail side to say how will I better compete, and what are the services that I need, and make someone look around at their operation and I think all of these things are leading to a degree of conversation and energy and enthusiasm.

I think the biggest opportunity though we have always laid out this piece of this retail strategy of keeping the customers we have and doing more business with the customers we already have, and I think that's a significant opportunity as well as the pipeline of new customers. So back to the first words, feeling really good.

Stephen Tanal - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Got it. Okay, that's helpful. And just lastly, as I understand it, I think TFM is not yet fully ramped or at least during the quarter was not, right? So that's up a little bit. Is that still the case?

Robert N. Woseth - SUPERVALU, Inc.

I think that's right. We basically had onboarded them, I'd say up through about mid part of the quarter. We had most or all of the stores onboarded by midway through.

Stephen Tanal - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Got it. Thanks a lot, guys.

Mark Gross - SUPERVALU, Inc.

Yeah, thanks, David.

Shane Higgins - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Hey, good morning. Thanks for taking the questions. Mark, I think in your prepared remarks you alluded to having had some conversations with the Unified customers. Do you expect to maintain most of that business or do you think that you'll see some slippage this year. I know sometimes these transitions can be kind of tricky for customers and kind of what's embedded in your outlook for the rest of this year?

Mark Gross - SUPERVALU, Inc.

Yeah. Good morning, Shane, great question. I take no one's business for granted and it's our view. We win our customers business every day. We've spent a good amount of time and we'll be spending more time with those Unified customers. But our expectation is that in total, we would maintain that volume and over time be able to grow it. There is always a situation and you're right, because your question points to it that in a transaction someone will look and say, is this is the right answer for me to be supplied by. And we've got – we've got our expo this week and Unified Expo comes up in August, which is a – these are big selling shows, where you've got a combination of your major CGP companies, they're showing their product and Unified would have out their services offering and the picture of the combined business of the SUPERVALU team out there with the Unified customers I think will be a great opportunity for us to showcase some of the services offering that we have.

Unified had some very good unique pieces, but there is a much broader universe of services that we can have. And as part of this conversation that we've been having with the Unified customers is I think their ability to access that stuff has many of them excited and will be an ability for them to further appreciate the benefits of this transaction. And then you have also the introduction of some of our private brands, and you've got the Unified customers out there in particular with respect to Wild Harvest and Culinary Circle, very excited about what that might add to their stores for those who want it. So, I think we should with hard work and dedication and everything that the SUPERVALU team is able to bring to it, and the great relationship that Unified had with its customers previously, we should be able to grow that business in total over time.

Shane Higgins - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Great. Thanks. Appreciate that color. And then just switching gears to the Retail side, can you guys just give some color on how the competitor price investments and promotional activity was during the quarter? If there was really any significant change from the fourth quarter? And then I'll yield.

Mark Gross - SUPERVALU, Inc.

Yeah. I think the degree of detail behind that chain is it changes by market, and the price positioning is to make sure that these stores are competitive in the marketplace in both their – in pricing and offering and service. And I'm not sure we've previously given and I'm not sure this will be the call where we'll start giving more detail on that by market. I will add one last thing. The world didn't become less competitive though this past quarter. I think that's pretty clear across the country.

Ajay Jain - Pivotal Research Group LLC

Yeah. Hi. Good morning. My main question is guidance related. So based on the run rate level for the first quarter, it looks like you would be on track to do around $465 million in EBITDA for the year and so that would exclude Unified and I think the previous range was $440 million to $460 million. So, the first question is for the legacy SUPERVALU business. Did you actually perform better than what was implied in previous guidance, is that a correct read through or am I maybe missing something because of seasonality or anything else? I just want to confirm how you think you're tracking compared to your initial expectations from a few months ago.

Robert N. Woseth - SUPERVALU, Inc.

Yeah. This is Rob. I'll take a crack at that. So I think in Mark's prepared remarks, I think we've confirmed the $440 million to $460 million for our base set of business. So that guidance kind of remains as we described the last time we had our earnings call. We essentially added $35 million to that range to reflect the Unified business over the next 35 weeks. So, that's how we get obviously to the $475 million to the $495 million range.

Ajay Jain - Pivotal Research Group LLC

Okay. So for the core legacy business, there has really been no change in your outlook?

Mark Gross - SUPERVALU, Inc.

Yeah. Hey, Ajay, that's exactly right. I mean, what you're seeing is no surprise, better performance on Wholesale and slightly worse on Retail and so you shake out at exactly where we thought we were.

Ajay Jain - Pivotal Research Group LLC

Okay. And for Wholesale I think the consensus revenue number was around $2.4 billion and I know you had some benefit from the Central Grocers' bankruptcy, but apart from that, what else is behind the revenue upside in Wholesale. I think you confirmed that Unified didn't have any impact in the quarter. So I'm having trouble reconciling the 12% increase. Was there any one-time benefit or was the first quarter kind of representative of what you're expecting for the year after accounting for the impact of Marsh and some of your recent customer wins?

Mark Gross - SUPERVALU, Inc.

Yeah. It's several things. It would be the more sales with The Fresh Markets, it would be more sales with existing customers. You've got the benefit from Central Grocers. It's all of those pieces combining to give us those good sales. And the good news is if you look at those pieces, that should be continuing into the next quarter. You have some Marsh business in that quarter and that goes away. But you have other business that came on through the quarter, for example, Central and more business with existing customers that stayed.

Ajay Jain - Pivotal Research Group LLC

Okay. That's very helpful. I just had one final housekeeping question and maybe forgive me if you've already talked about this. But can you confirm how much the TSA impacted revenues and EBITDA in the quarter? I think back in April, I think it was supposed to be $30 million EBITDA headwind for the year. So if you could just give the quarterly breakdown that would be helpful?

Mark Gross - SUPERVALU, Inc.

Yeah. I think what we'll be able to provide is, basically, just reiterating what we said last quarter. So I think what we said last quarter was annually we are expecting the TSA revenue related to the Albertsons business down about $40 million for the year.

Ajay Jain - Pivotal Research Group LLC

Got you. Okay. Thank you.

Robert N. Woseth - SUPERVALU, Inc.

Yeah. And maybe quickly I'll add to that, Ajay. If you look at the year-over-year change, you also need to take into account that pro forma adjustment. So last year's corporate segment didn't include the stabilized PSAs (47:04) in the adjustment line. So if you include that, maybe that will help you try and get it little bit tighter around what you may have been expecting.

Ajay Jain - Pivotal Research Group LLC

Okay. Thank you very much.

Mark Gross - SUPERVALU, Inc.

Thanks, Ajay.

Joseph Isaac Feldman - Telsey Advisory Group LLC

Hi, guys. Good morning. Wanted to go back to sort of a bigger picture question. Where do you guys foresee margins for the Retail and Wholesale business over the next couple of years? Like I know where we're at today, but like what should we think about as a normal run rate for each business?

Mark Gross - SUPERVALU, Inc.

I think – Joe, it's Mark, I'll take a crack at that. On the Wholesale side, what we've described before is that we thought in total, we would be driving to maintain margins that you would, A, as you added larger customers that there is no difference from this industry as others; that someone who has 200 stores generally thinks that he should have a slightly lower rate than someone who has one store. And that's true in this business and that volume discount applies here as well. However, we thought there were a number of opportunities of being more efficient in our business that would add to the profitability. So we saw a relatively stable outlook on margins in Wholesale. On Retail, that one's a little tougher to call because so much of that can be responsive to pricing pressure of the competition. And that's kind of the way I view the two segments.

Joseph Isaac Feldman - Telsey Advisory Group LLC

Got it. No, no, that's helpful. Thanks for reminding us of that. You mentioned in your prepared remarks about Amazon-Whole Foods deal. However, at the other end of it, it seems like maybe a bit more immediate impact on some of the grocers is Aldi and Lidl and their ongoing talk of expansion and we've seen Walmart and others react in certain markets. And just wanted to get your sense of what you're seeing out there from a pricing standpoint, whether it's, A, on the Wholesale side, are you seeing your customers trying to push back on price to get your price down? And conversely, on the Retail side, have you seen any kind of an impact? I know your stores aren't really located in some of those markets, but just wanted to get a sense of what you're seeing.

Mark Gross - SUPERVALU, Inc.

Yeah. It's a great question, Joe, because right, it's a total competitive landscape with these different places. What I was trying to say in our prepared comments was to pull back and give that picture of the diversity of our customer base, I'll call it of our customer base portfolio. Each one depending, upon the market that they're in, they are answering the question that you ask differently. So some of those players are in the price-plus format where they are competing on price in the communities that they battle it out with and they're well-structured, I would say, to fight with in Aldi or Lidl on price, because that is their focus. And the people who own those stores are, I don't want – maybe ruthless is the best word, they're extremely focused on making sure that they are operating their businesses in a low-cost environment.

There's a whole another swathe of our customers who are at the highest end in the country, and it's a very gourmet offering. There's another group of our customers where it is a very – what we might think of as specialty, but in the communities that they operate, I would call it mainstream, on an ethnic offering. So that's the bit of – I think in total, we are roughly around 3,000 stores being supplied. And the diversity amongst those stores reflects the vast diversity of this country. So each come to this competitive landscape with different answers, and it's our goal to give them the tools that they need to fight that battle.

Joseph Isaac Feldman - Telsey Advisory Group LLC

Got it. That's helpful. Thank you. And then if I could sneak one more in just about the sort of organic product mix within – I don't know if there is a way to look at it maybe. You have to look at it on the Retail versus the Wholesale side. But what is the organic mix today? And is it growing at that same 11% industry rate that you talked about?

Mark Gross - SUPERVALU, Inc.

Yeah. Listen, it's one of these pieces. I think the shopper and I think the shopper at all income levels. It used to be that access to organics, because of the pricing difference was limited to our higher-end markets. And that's where you saw the greatest organic penetration. But I think we see across the spectrum, yeah, it's tempered by affordability, but that shoppers appreciate, have this desire for health and wellness, and typically that health and wellness has intercepted with organic products. And that we see an ever-increasing desire for – at least a choice of people between organic and non-organic products.

And so our goal is to make sure that we have that variety and that people can make the – can choose between whether they want to have product or not and pay in some cases the price difference from it. I think you see those numbers generally apply across the country of the growth in that and I would expect continued growth. We've moved from a world where maybe that was a specialty, a niche to again mainstream where the overwhelming majority of all organic products are sold in conventional grocery stores.

Joseph Isaac Feldman - Telsey Advisory Group LLC

Got it. Got it. Thank you for that, Mark, and good luck for this quarter, guys.

Mark Gross - SUPERVALU, Inc.

Thanks. Really appreciate it.

John Heinbockel - Guggenheim Securities LLC

So, Mark, from a timing standpoint, when do you think that the Pacific Northwest supply chain gets restructured? Is that really a 2018 story? And then when you think about the capacity you're going to want for incremental business up there, so how do you think about building enough capacity? And I know you have too much now but you obviously don't want to have too little.

Mark Gross - SUPERVALU, Inc.

Yeah. Great point, John. I think our overwhelming goal will never be to have to whittle in and to make sure we have the capacity to meet the business that people want to do with us. The situation as we've described in the Pacific Northwest is there are three facilities up there. To greater serve our customers there, you are presumably looking at construction of a new facility, and we're designing and we're looking at work to see what that looks like. We haven't come to a final design plan. So if you just think of the time that it takes to build – to design, permit, build you are late 2018, 2019 before you would have something fully in place there. But, in the meantime, we continue to work with and meet the desires of those customers up there to do more business with us.

John Heinbockel - Guggenheim Securities LLC

So you could easily just extend – their lease expires, I think, in April. You could just extend that for a year until the new facility is ready. Is that fair?

Mark Gross - SUPERVALU, Inc.

Yeah. There are multiple solutions up there. We have our facility in Tacoma as well...

John Heinbockel - Guggenheim Securities LLC

Right.

Mark Gross - SUPERVALU, Inc.

...that has excess capacity. You can move some volume. You can bring volume down to Portland, put more volume there, which would free up space. You can extend the lease. There's a multiple ways to come at this, and we'll figure out what's best for the shareholders, what's best for the customers, and implement it.

John Heinbockel - Guggenheim Securities LLC

And then just lastly, sort of, as a follow up on that. If you think about some quick wins with their customer base, right, if you look at kind of going into the merger, top line has been a little soft. Is that solely uncertainty around how this process was going to play out? And now that there is sort of a permanent ownership and capital structure solution that business can now pretty easily come back if it had less (57:28).

Robert N. Woseth - SUPERVALU, Inc.

Yeah. I'm not sure, John. You see different avenues of how people are being supplied, and I don't know if it's uncertainty as to future. I mean that's a pretty good guess in ways. All I know is, hey, we have this offering, there is certainty, and we're excited to do more. I think everyone wants so far – sometimes uncertainty is not just limited to what will the future hold, but people want to make sure that an integration is moving smoothly. And I think the great news is so far so good that the integration teams I think we put together a great game plan and they've executed well. And I think both from an employee and a customer viewpoint, there is an appreciation that things have moved pretty smoothly.

John Heinbockel - Guggenheim Securities LLC

Okay. Thank you.

Robert N. Woseth - SUPERVALU, Inc.

John, you're welcome.

Michael Otway - Wolfe Research LLC

Hey. Good morning, everybody. This is Mike Otway in for Scott. Thanks for taking the question. Just a housekeeping question first. Operating cash flow was down pretty significantly year-over-year. How much is due to the inventory build with the Wholesale that I think you mentioned? Can you parse that out? And then how should we think about cash flow for the rest of the year?

Robert N. Woseth - SUPERVALU, Inc.

Yeah. I'll pick that one. So you are right, it is – the operating cash flow, a big use of that was in connection with the ramp-up and onboarding of meaningful amount of business in the first quarter. And like I said, I'd point to, the cash flow for the rest of the year really in line with the guidance we provided of the $475 million to $495 million.

Michael Otway - Wolfe Research LLC

Can you help frame from a dollar perspective or with respect to historical standards, what that actually means?

Robert N. Woseth - SUPERVALU, Inc.

Yeah, that's not something that – I think, we're going to go in here – go into today.

Michael Otway - Wolfe Research LLC

Okay. And then, secondly, just I wanted to get your sense on the bifurcation in the operating performance between Wholesale and Retail. And is there a point at which the performance in the Retail segment now that, in particular, because it's losing money on an operating segment basis, does that become a bigger challenge for its relationship with Wholesale and for the company in totality? And just talk about, I know you guys have some solutions to address the challenges there, but any thoughts?

Mark Gross - SUPERVALU, Inc.

Yeah, I think, Mike, we're running this business with the best interest of our shareholders in mind, right. We're focused on stabilizing the performance of our retail banners through the initiatives that we outlined earlier on the call and on the questions.

I think, our retail stores provide leverage from both a logistics as well as a procurement perspective and they serve as this test lab for ideas that we can bring to our Wholesale customers, such as on the whole meals solutions and meal kits would be a great example of that. But with that said, like all companies, we expect our assets to perform, and we continually review that portfolio of assets and we evaluate the alternatives for maximizing shareholder value.

Michael Otway - Wolfe Research LLC

I appreciate it. Thank you very much.

Robert N. Woseth - SUPERVALU, Inc.

You're welcome.

Steven J. Bloomquist - SUPERVALU, Inc.

I think that will conclude the call. Thank you for joining us. If you have any follow-ups, shoot me a note, I'd be happy to spend some time with you. So, thanks, everybody.

