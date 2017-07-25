Hartstreet LLC: Eagle Ford Enhanced Completions Help Show Why The Marginal Cost Of Production Remains Low

The isolation of these well designs provide a look at where economics are headed as operators improve fracturing near the well bore.

I first covered the improvement in production linked to enhanced completions over four years ago. This has proved important, as the lower for longer oil price, and its effect on the US Oil ETF (USO) has been felt here and by OPEC.

There are other reasons for the drop in the USO, but its lack of recovery has been due to production increases. Additional barrels are also from Nigeria and Libya, but also the US. The lower 48 has seen a consistent increase in production over the first half of the year. This is being accomplished through lower costs, but also increased production per foot. This was OPEC's mistake in its ability to bring world oil inventories down to the 5-year average. The more OPEC cuts, the more motivated US operators are to increase production.

EOG Resources (EOG) has been a pioneer in its usage, and continues to lead the way for other operators.

Source: EOG Resources

This slide provides an idea of how completions changed from 2010 to 2015. More events are created closer to the well bore. We are beginning to see a number of operators change to this design. This includes Pioneer (PXD), Exxon (XOM), Conoco (COP), and Occidental (OXY). These are just a few, as most operators are moving to plug and perf with cement liners. It is increasing the volumes of sand and frac fluids. We continue to see relatively large production improvements. This should continue into the foreseeable future.

All operators are moving to enhanced completions. The economics of today support the design. To track these completions and its effect on oil price, we pulled all wells using more than 10 million lbs of proppant in the Eagle Ford oil and condensate windows. Due to shorter laterals, some locations were included if over 1,000 lbs of proppant were used per foot. In the Eagle Ford, we pulled 424 well drilled and completed since October of 2015.

Source: Welldatabase.com

The majority of wells were completed in Karnes, Gonzales and DeWitt counties. This isn't surprising as it is core. Eleven total counties are represented.

Source: Welldatabase.com

Cumulative Oil follows the same trajectory as the number of locations. Karnes and Gonzales are significantly higher by comparison. These well have the highest pressures and production. Geology with greater pressures respond better to enhanced completions.

Source: Welldatabase.com

The graph above provides the production curve of each individual location. This is true production and is not estimated. 157 wells produced between 100,000 and 200,000 BO. 35 locations produced between 200,000 and 300,000 BO. The most intriguing locations are those above 300,000 BO. Two wells have eclipsed 600,000 BO. Seven wells are between 300,000 and 500,000 BO. While the number is low, these EOG wells are far and away the best in play. The three top producers have produced for less than ten months. It is possible this is due to geology, but keep in mind, there are already locations on line in the same general area. One might ask if these results are repeatable?

Using 18 months of production, half cycle economics are shown above. We used $50/bbl oil and did not include differentials.

In summary, the Eagle Ford play as a whole has decent economics. As with any US play, there are considerable differences in production. Several newer core wells have outproduced by a wide stretch. The average well models to 145 KBO in 18 months. This is much lower than other plays we have surveyed, but there is a significant difference in depth from the southwest to northeast. Operator costs decrease significantly depending on county, but this is figured the D&C used for calculation. This is a sign of things to come, and it could continue to pressure oil prices to the downside. In upcoming articles, we will cover the Bakken, Delaware and Permian Basins.

