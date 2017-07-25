AK Steel Holding (AKS) Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

AK Steel Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKS)

Q2 2017 Earnings Call

July 25, 2017 11:00 am ET

Roger K. Newport - AK Steel Holding Corp.

Thank you, Doug. Good morning and thanks for joining us on our second quarter investor conference call. I am pleased to report that we continue to exhibit solid performance across the company during the second quarter of 2017. On a sequential basis, our second quarter performance was very similar to that of our first quarter in terms of our safety, quality, environmental, operations, and financial performance. For the second quarter, we reported net income of $61.2 million or $0.19 per share, and we achieved adjusted EBITDA of $142 million.

Our second quarter performance reflects the benefits of the margin enhancement initiatives that were part of the strategy we developed and then communicated over 18 months ago. We remain committed to this strategy as we continue to invest in our facilities to ensure the long-term reliability of our equipment while also investing in the development of new and innovative products to meet the future needs of our valued customers. And it is clear that our customers do indeed appreciate the outstanding product quality, delivery, and technical support and service that our team delivers to them each and every day.

As an example of this strong performance, we were recently honored by Fiat Chrysler Automotive US by being named their Raw Material Supplier of the Year. We were the only steel company in North America to receive this distinguished award. We are extremely proud to receive recognition for our unwavering commitment to product innovation, quality, cost, delivery, and FCA's foundational principles. This award illustrates the degree to which we value our customer partnerships both in the automotive market and in all of the other markets which we serve around the world.

While we remain focused on providing outstanding value to both our customers and our shareholders, we never ever lose sight of our most important priority, the safety of our employees. During the second quarter, we once again posted strong safety performance. In fact, employees at seven of our facilities worked the entire quarter without a single OSHA recordable case, and five of our facilities achieved the ultimate objective of zero OSHA recordable cases for the entire first half of 2017. I am proud to give special recognition to all of our employees for making safety such a priority and embracing safe work practices in all that they do each and every day.

One key component of our long-term strategy was to deleverage and derisk our balance sheet. We made additional progress in this during the second quarter as we completed another set of actions that resulted in a further reduction in our long-term debt of $130 million. These actions, along with the balance sheet strengthening activities we completed in 2016, have greatly enhanced our financial flexibility and reduced our interest expense. These recent successful actions to improve our financial position are very important as they position us well to execute on future initiatives to grow and expand our earnings potential.

The most notable demonstration of this is our recent announcement of the strategic acquisition of Precision Partners Holding Company. Precision Partners is a leading North American provider of engineering, tooling, and hot and cold stamped components. Their portfolio of products includes many produce from advanced high-strength steel grades, which help automotive customers achieve their lightweighting emissions and passenger safety requirements. This acquisition expands our portfolio of process and product capabilities as it provides a fully integrated downstream platform. We will utilize this expanded platform to further strengthen our close collaboration with our automotive OEM customers and their Tier 1 suppliers.

Furthermore, the acquisition advances our core focus of product innovation especially in the high-growth automotive lightweighting space. It also enhances our position in advanced high-strength steels to help our customers obtain the best value steel solutions to meet their needs.

Precision Partners specializes in lightweight, complex and hard-to-manufacture components and are known as the go-to problem solver in this space. This dovetails perfectly with our focus at AK Steel as we are viewed as the go-to steel provider for customers needing the highest quality carbon, stainless and electrical steel products and tubular steel solutions.

We are extremely excited about the existing platforms that Precision Partners bring to our company and even more excited about how well this acquisition positions us to expand our capability to provide lightweighting solutions for our automotive customers. This acquisition aligns well with our long-term strategy, and I believe it will play a key role in further strengthening the long-term performance of our great company. We believe Precision Partners will service a platform to enhance our future earnings and ultimately our long-term earnings growth potential as they specialize in niche products and capabilities that typically generate higher margins than we believe are typically achieved in this market.

As we continue to identify ways to enhance the long-term value of our company, we must also take actions to bolster our core business while further expanding our product and service capabilities. As we do so, we remain focused on actions that will improve both revenue growth and margin expansion and growth.

In the shorter term, we continuously evaluate what products we sell as well as where and to whom we sell them. Over the longer term, we remain extremely focused on product and process innovation, and we are making great progress in this regard through our expanded research and innovation team. An example of this is our recently introduced NEXMET family of advanced high- strength steels. After providing demonstration samples to numerous automotive customers just a few months ago, customer interest in these products is clearly very high for future vehicle platforms.

Product innovation is not compliant to just carbon steels. We also have a wide range of new stainless and electrical steel products in development for numerous end use markets and applications. And in the world of automotive, these innovations have applicability for all potential future design trends. In other words, whether it's vehicle lightweighting, hotter-burning engines, electrification, or adoption of fuel cell technology, we're developing the new steel products today that will be required in the automotive world of tomorrow.

In addition, we continue to make progress with our technical collaborations with industry associations, universities, and directly with our customers. Our team continues to focus its efforts on long-term value creation for shareholders to drive sustained profitability through the cycle.

I would like to now take a few moments to discuss what we are seeing in the marketplace. Our largest market, automotive, is exhibiting signs of slowing over the past few months. Dealer inventories are presently at high levels, and numerous auto companies have begun to scale back production to bring these inventories back in line. Most industry sources are now predicting a modest year-over-year decline of approximately 2% to 3% in light vehicle build rates in North America.

Most of this reduction is expected to take place on small and medium-sized vehicle platforms. Since the majority of our automotive shipments are used in the production of larger vehicles such as pickup trucks, SUVs, and crossovers, we believe our product mix will help mitigate the impact on our automotive shipments going forward. And even if such a decline in North American build rates should take place, 2017 will still rank among one of the strongest years in the history of the auto industry.

Turning to construction, we continue to see slow and steady improvements in this market. New housing starts reached 1.17 million units in 2016, and most forecasters are projecting approximately 1.23 million units in 2017, reflecting a 5% increase over the prior year. This continued growth rate is expected to support demand for a variety of our carbon, stainless, and electrical steel products.

With regard to the carbon spot market, pricing has remained more volatile than we would have expected with the completion of the successful trade cases. I believe this volatility reflects the challenges we continue to face in the marketplace as imports continue to flood into our country.

While it's always difficult to forecast future spot market prices, we have seen some projections that carbon steel pricing may rise in the second half of 2017. In fact, we just announced another spot increase of $25 per ton last week for carbon steel products, and this is on top of the $30 per ton increase that we had previously announced in June.

However, uncertainty regarding the pending Section 232 investigation makes predicting future market prices more difficult than normal. Meanwhile, inventories at steel service centers remain at rather low levels. The seasonally adjusted inventories are currently estimated at just 2.1 months for carbon products, which would suggest that buying activity may increase should spot market prices continue to gain momentum.

Switching to the electrical steel market, demand in the United States remains fairly strong as housing starts continue their steady growth. However, we continue to see weakness in international markets as global overcapacity has led to depressed global prices. We believe the international electrical steel market will remain rather volatile for the foreseeable future, but meanwhile, we are well positioned to serve an aftermarket with outstanding product, quality, delivery, and technical support.

As with electrical steel, domestic demand for our non-automotive market stainless product remains stable. Demand for these stainless products is primarily being driven by the improving demand in the housing and construction market. The seasonally adjusted service center inventories are presently estimated at just three months for stainless products, which is generally in line with steel mill lead times.

While the successful ruling earlier this year in the stainless trade case against China has helped the domestic market conditions, imports from other countries remained at higher-than-historic levels. We will continue to monitor this closely and work with the Trump administration to ensure that all duties and trade laws are actively enforced.

To ensure we are well positioned to serve our customers and markets in the future, we are also continuing to invest in existing operations to maintain our solid operating performance and position ourselves well for the future. In the second half of this year, we are making planned investments in our Mansfield melt shop and caster, Middletown blast furnace and melt shop, and our Middletown electrogalvanizing line.

Investment at our Mansfield Works will take place during the third quarter and will further enhance the caster performance and provide us additional capacity and product enhancements. We will be investing about $26 million during this outage, and we expect this investment to generate solid return.

Later this year, we will be taking a periodic blast furnace maintenance outage at our Middletown Works. We are performing the normal periodic shot gritting (13:14) of the interior of the furnace lining, and we are also making some other equipment enhancements that will position the furnace well for the long term. In conjunction with this outage, we will also be performing a number of maintenance tests and equipment improvements in the steel shop at the Middletown Works, including replacing one of our BOF vessels.

I want to also comment on the ongoing Section 232 investigation. We believe that the foreign steel import situation in the United States must be addressed, and we support the work of the Trump administration to do so. What is amazing and extremely frustrating particularly given the successful carbon steel trade cases is that carbon steel imports continue to rise compared to last year and China continues to increase steel production.

In addition, grain-oriented electrical steel imports from Japan, China, and Korea have surged in the first five months of this year compared to the same period last year. They have risen in the range of approximately 150% to 190% and are currently on a pace to be more than double last year's rates. Based upon what we have learned in prior trade cases, we suspect that many of these imports involve unfair trade practices of dumping and/or subsidization. When speaking of potential trade remedies to address these unfair trade practices, I often hear other words used such as the word protectionism which I disagree with. We simply want a fair and level playing field. However, despite all the trade actions, we still have not achieved that goal.

We are very pleased that President Trump, Secretary Ross and others in the administration are willing to address this serious situation that endangers our national security. We support the necessary actions and urge the administration to apply them swiftly and broadly. For economic growth in our country, we need to make things in America. To support existing jobs and create an environment for job growth, we need to increase our manufacturing footprint and expand our overall economy. If we allow unfairly traded imports to continue to penetrate our country, then we risk further irreparable harm to the manufacturing base in America into our nation's security. We believe that it's important for the Trump administration to implement the necessary actions to address the unfairly traded imports, and we look forward to their support of a critical need in our country, steel manufacturing.

This is especially important for electrical steels that are used to manufacture the transformers which are a critical component of our nation's electric power grid. We have invested in our electrical steel manufacturing facilities, and we continue to invest in electrical steel innovation to help our customers build more efficient electrical transformers to enhance both the reliability and the efficiency of our nation's electric power grid.

In fact, we were recently honored to have been selected by the U.S. Department of Energy to develop the next generation of advanced non-oriented electrical steels for motors used in a wide variety of industrial and automotive applications including hybrid electric vehicles. The objective of this project is to develop an innovative motor design with non-oriented electric steels that will improve efficiency by more than 30% compared to existing designs. Through initiatives such as this as well as through our own product development, we look forward to continuing to push the boundaries of electrical steel technology.

Before turning the call over to Jaime for his comments on our financial performance, I'd like to leave you with these thoughts. We can, we will and we are. And by this, I mean that our team can and will actively manage those things within our control. We'll continue to execute on our strategy to further build on the great strides our team has made over the past 18 months, including the significant investments in both a new research and innovation center and the expansion of our innovation team, solid progress in successfully accelerating our research and innovation activities including the launch of new carbon stainless electrical products along with new tubular products as just in the last 18 months, we have invested over $85 million on the innovation front.

In some of the planned outage work in the second half this year, we'll expand this investment in innovative process capabilities. These investments will broaden the foundation for margin expansion. We also substantially reduced our debt levels and lowered our interest costs while also derisking our balance sheet. And we are in the process of acquiring another strategic growth platform for our company, Precision Partners.

Our team is making great progress, but we are far from finished. We continue to transform our company into a specialty solutions company of stainless, electrical, carbon, and tubular steel products, and as a result of the pending acquisition of Precision Partners, we will expand to be a provider of tooling solutions in complex hot and cold stamped components. As we progress forward, I'm very excited about the future of our company. We will continue to take actions to expand our foundation to increase the value of our company for our shareholders.

Now, I would like to turn it over to Jaime. Jaime?

Jaime Vasquez - AK Steel Holding Corp.

Thank you, Roger. As Roger discussed, we had a solid second quarter as our performance highlights many of the positive changes made within the company over the last several quarters, including our focus on product mix management and attention to cost.

For the second quarter, AK Steel reported net income of $61.2 million or $0.19 per diluted share, which was our highest level of second quarter net income since 2008. This compared to second quarter net income of $17.3 million or $0.08 per diluted share a year ago. The earnings per share reflects the impact of an increase in the weighted average outstanding diluted shares to 319 million shares in the second quarter of 2017 from 217 million shares a year ago.

Net income in the second quarter of 2017 includes $10 million or about $0.03 per share of refundable state tax incentive credits for 2015 and 2016 that became realizable during the quarter. These tax credits are associated with our operations in Michigan and are reflected in the cost of goods sold. Partially offsetting this benefit is expense of $3.4 million or $0.01 per share associated with the call and retirement of our 2020 unsecured notes in May.

Shipments in the recent second quarter declined 6% from a year ago to approximately 1.5 million tons. The decline was mostly attributable to reduced shipments into the automotive market. Although our tons shipped were strong compared to historical levels, the year-over-year comparison was more difficult as we set a record last year for automotive tons shipped in the second quarter. Additionally, auto builds in the U.S. and Canada were down around 7% in the quarter from a year ago.

Despite the lower shipment volume, net sales for the recent second quarter increased 4% from a year ago to $1.56 billion, mostly reflecting an improved pricing environment and higher raw material surcharges. The better pricing environment in the second quarter in addition to higher surcharges for specialty steels resulted in average selling price of $1,058 per ton or 11% higher than a year ago and 3.5% higher than the average selling prices realized in the first quarter of 2017.

A better pricing environment, product mix management, and our continued efforts to control cost resulted in a significant improvement in adjusted EBITDA compared to the second quarter a year ago. Our adjusted EBITDA in the recent second quarter of $142 million increased $43 million or 43% from the $99 million generated in the second quarter a year ago.

Just as important, adjusted EBITDA as a percent of net sales increased by 240 basis points to 9.1% from 6.7% a year ago. The recent second quarter included LIFO expense of $23.9 million, which compared to LIFO expense of $20.7 million a year ago. The most recent second quarter included unrealized losses on mark-to-market iron ore derivatives of $8.4 million as a result of a decrease in iron ore market prices as these derivatives no longer qualify for hedge accounting treatment. You may recall from our fourth quarter conference call of 2016 that our iron ore derivatives no longer qualify for hedge accounting treatment due to the termination of an iron ore pellet offtake agreement. Therefore, adjustments to mark these derivatives to fair value each period are recognized in our financial results at the time of valuation versus being recognized in the period that the underlying iron ore purchases affect earnings.

I would note that as a result of the change in accounting treatment, there were $8.9 million of iron ore derivative gains that settled in the second quarter that were not included in the income statement. These gains were recognized in our financial results in prior periods as a result of the mark-to-market treatment of those iron ore derivatives. Also included in the second quarter of 2017 were $22.4 million of costs associated with maintenance outages as compared to $19.7 million in the second quarter of 2016.

Turning to the balance sheet and cash flow, working capital was a $61.1 million source of cash in the second quarter, which compared to a $54.6 million use of cash in the first quarter. The source of cash was driven primarily by the settlement of iron ore derivatives for net gains and an increase in accrued liabilities of relatively minor changes in accounts receivables and inventory.

During the second quarter, we also successfully completed another transaction that delevered our balance sheet. We retired $530 million of 7.625% senior unsecured notes due in 2020 by issuing $400 million of 7% senior unsecured notes due in 2027 and by using cash on hand, resulting in a $130 million reduction in our long-term debt. This deleveraging transaction will reduce annual interest expense by $12 million.

Our capital investments in the second quarter totaled $19.6 million as compared to $25.1 million in the second quarter a year ago and $32.5 million in the first quarter of 2017.

Let me conclude my remarks by providing you with some insight on our current outlook for the third quarter of 2017. Our guidance excludes any contribution and transaction-related costs associated with our pending acquisition of Precision Partners, which is expected to close in the third quarter. We estimate that third quarter shipments will be relatively flat compared to the second quarter as increased shipments of the carbon distributing and converting market are expected to be offset by a decline in automotive shipments. This reduction is a result of both the typical model and year changeovers in the third quarter as well as from the impact of certain auto companies lowering production in order to better balance vehicle inventory levels.

We expect that our average selling price in the third quarter will be marginally lower than in the second quarter. The decrease assumes a change in the mix of our shipments associated with an expected reduction in automotive shipments (24:36) decline in raw material surcharges. The lower surcharge revenue particularly for chrome scrap will also have a negative impact on our margins in the third quarter as we work through higher cost inventory.

As previously mentioned, we have several significant maintenance outages planned in the second half of 2017, and some of our specialty operations will experience plant-wide outages for several days during the third quarter including our Coshocton Works, Mansfield Works, and Zanesville Works facilities. We will also take a hot side outage at our iron-making operations in Middletown starting in the late third quarter, continuing into October. All of these outages are part of a comprehensive routine maintenance schedule with some of these outages occurring only once every two years. Additionally, at our Mansfield Works, we will be taking an extended outage in order to install new equipment in the melt shop and at the caster. This initiative will result in both improved product and operational yields, higher throughput as well as the opportunity for enhanced product mix through an expansion of our capabilities. And as I mentioned, all of these maintenance outages have been planned well in advance, and therefore, we expect no interruption to customer deliveries.

Due to the nature of the various maintenance activities being performed, a significant portion of the investment will be capitalized versus current period maintenance expense. The outages will include related capital investments of about $26 million in the third quarter compared to about $9 million of related capital investments in the second quarter. The maintenance expense associated with the major planned outages for the third quarter total approximately $16 million compared to $22 million in the second quarter.

I would also note that for the full year, we now expect capital investments to be in the range of $140 million to $160 million. Our previous guidance was $130 million to $150 million. As a result of the planned outages, the decline in surcharge revenue, and the other factors that I mentioned, we expect third quarter adjusted EBITDA margin to be in the range of 5% to 6%. Again, the margin range does not include any contribution or related transaction expenses from our pending acquisition of Precision Partners, and it excludes any impact of unrealized mark-to-market changes in our iron ore derivatives.

In closing, I would like to, again, thank the entire AK Steel team for their continued efforts in helping to implement positive change within the company.

Now, at this time, we would be happy to take your questions.

Timna Tanners - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Yeah. Hey. Good morning, guys.

Roger K. Newport - AK Steel Holding Corp.

Good morning.

Jaime Vasquez - AK Steel Holding Corp.

Good morning.

Kirk W. Reich - AK Steel Holding Corp.

Good morning.

Timna Tanners - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

So, with the last update, I'm still absorbing kind of the guidance that you gave and thank you for the guidance. Thank you for doing maintenance and all that. But want to just understand because you are talking about less overall spending quarter to quarter, is the lower margin guidance more a function of mix shift then or is there something else that's driving things in the guidance?

Jaime Vasquez - AK Steel Holding Corp.

Timna, it's actually a combination of items. Certainly, the maintenance outage plays a big part of that as you do have less absorption. There is some impacts on just the traditional maintenance and labor and supplies but also the lower surcharge revenue as you recognize that chrome had taken a significant drop. The European ferrochrome index had dropped probably almost 50% quarter-over-quarter. So, that's going to impact us as well. I would say those are probably two of the larger components.

Timna Tanners - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Okay. Got it. I really want to ask a little bit more about Ashland still being hot idle. Then if assuming any successful resolution under Section 232, you've contemplated restarting that. Just want to get a little bit more of your planning on that asset going forward.

Roger K. Newport - AK Steel Holding Corp.

Yeah. In regards to Ashland, it's something we continuously monitor with it being temporary idle right now. And there's a lot of factors we've been looking at. When you look at the trade cases, we felt those would help the marketplace out. We've got a lot of successful trade cases, but we're seeing imports go up, and we still see a lot of volatility in the marketplace.

So, it's definitely demonstrating that trade cases are not really working the way they were designed. We have the Section 232 investigation going on right now, and we're hopeful that that addresses some of the what I'll call loopholes that are out there and other ways that other countries are figuring out how to beat our system. So, we're hopeful that addresses it and helps bring some fairer and level – basically brings a fair and level playing field for us in the marketplace.

And then as we look out what's the total supply and demand picture not just here in the U.S. but in North America and then globally and where does it fit, when you turn on Ashland, it is you bring up capacity. You're talking roughly 2.1 million tons. So, you go from zero to 2.5 million tons. You don't go to a partial blast furnace.

So, naturally, what we got to look at is (30:19) is it sustainable for the long term. We had made a really tough decision to idle that facility and have employees on layoff, but we couldn't be selling products that wasn't making money and we got to look at and say, does it generate return for the money we'd be continuing to invest in there over the cycle, and that's really what we'll be focused on.

And it's really still too early to tell because there is so much volatility still out there in the marketplace. And where all the trade actions will actually land out, we just do not know. And it's not just what happens here but also what happens in other countries.

Timna Tanners - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Sure. And then if I could, just to wrap up on the Section 232 topic, speaking of unknowable (30:54) issues, how much of the price hikes – I know you just announced the second one in the last month or so. How much of those do you think depend on buyers being nervous about imports and Section 232 ramifications?

Roger K. Newport - AK Steel Holding Corp.

Well, I think if you look at what's been going on in the price side, the main driver that we have for what we're doing on the price side is driven on what's happening on the cost side. If you look at year-over-year or quarter-over-quarter, we've seen increase in raw material cost. We've seen scrap go up. We've seen iron ore. The IODEX has risen some, and year-over-year, if you look at what happened in the coal industry, et cetera. So, we think really just looking at it is the pricing improvements are really just supporting what's happening out there more on the cost side than anything.

Timna Tanners - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Okay. Fair enough. Thank you.

Curt Woodworth - Credit Suisse

Yeah. Hey. Good morning, guys.

Roger K. Newport - AK Steel Holding Corp.

Good morning.

Curt Woodworth - Credit Suisse

Just wanted to drill down on the guidance a little more as well. So, the ASP guide is marginally lower mainly on mix. Does that assume that you get this $25 per ton price hike? And if you do get that $25 a ton, where would that place hot rolled for you?

Jaime Vasquez - AK Steel Holding Corp.

Yeah. We're not going to comment specifically on our hot rolled pricing. But yeah, as Roger mentioned, the increase is reflected in kind of our average selling price for next quarter. It's really just to recapture a lot of the costs that have come through on raw materials.

Roger K. Newport - AK Steel Holding Corp.

And I'd comment on when you look at it just quarter-over-quarter, there's going to be a couple of things that drive down. The surcharge revenue, as Jaime mentioned, going down will lower the average selling price just by (32:40) because you're getting less surcharge revenue. He commented that we're going to have a little bit of lower automotive shipments which is normally cold rolled and coated stainless products which normally carry a higher selling price and having less of that in the quarter just for the normal seasonal downturn along with their inventory corrections. So, you have that mix change along within, giving a little bit of an improvement in our shipments to the spot market. So, it's kind of the net effect of those that's really driving pricing in the third quarter.

Curt Woodworth - Credit Suisse

Okay. And then just in terms of the EBITDA margins going down 300 to 400 basis points, can you comment on how much of that is being driven by lower surcharge on the chrome scrap relative to, say, mix? Because you identified maintenance outages of $16 million which is actually going to be lower than what you had this quarter. So, I was kind of confused on how the maintenance plays into it given the cost you outlined are lower this quarter versus last quarter.

Jaime Vasquez - AK Steel Holding Corp.

Yeah. There is a lot of them, I would say, things tangent to that maintenance expense number that we give. So, we do have an impact on kind of where we melt products that will have an impact on margins among the various facilities. There are other things not in that number that are expense-related items. But I would say it's probably an equal balance between lower surcharge revenue working through some of the higher cost inventory and then the impacts from the maintenance outage.

Curt Woodworth - Credit Suisse

Okay. That's helpful. And then just lastly on the 232 investigation, Roger, I believe you're in Washington last week. Can you provide any feedback on those meetings? Do you have any sense for timing or what the remedy might be?

Roger K. Newport - AK Steel Holding Corp.

No. We just continue to support what the administration is doing and making sure they understand the ramifications and also understand the situation of what's happening out there. As I mentioned, we've seen electrical steel, for example, because of that trade case we lost in the appeal back late last year, we've seen electrical steel coming in from China, Korea, and Japan, and it's doubled almost this year.

And so, just demonstrating what's going on in the marketplace and that we support what the administration is investigating and providing them whatever information they need, and we want to be supportive that they find any solution to address the trade situation here in the United States and that it is broadly applied that it addresses and doesn't create and leave loopholes out there that people are continuing to figure out ways to jump through to bring steel into our country.

And there's a lot of other things going on with the administration. They're also working with what's going on in China and addressing capacity there and production over there. Yet we're still seeing production rise in China as they are supposedly cutting production.

Curt Woodworth - Credit Suisse

Okay. Great. Thank you.

Michael F. Gambardella - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Yes. Good morning. First of all, the third quarter decline in pricing, I mean, it's a normal thing. You have the seasonal increase in spot sales as your contract business declines in the third quarter. That's correct, right?

Roger K. Newport - AK Steel Holding Corp.

Yes. On the average selling price as the average selling price...

Michael F. Gambardella - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Yeah.

Roger K. Newport - AK Steel Holding Corp.

(35:57) automotive is going to be down a bit. Yeah.

Michael F. Gambardella - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Right. Okay.

Roger K. Newport - AK Steel Holding Corp.

But then...

Michael F. Gambardella - JPMorgan Securities LLC

How much of...

Roger K. Newport - AK Steel Holding Corp.

...effect, as Roger outlined earlier, that impact the average selling price.

Michael F. Gambardella - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Right. Yeah. Yeah. But I'm just saying that the dip in pricing is not average price realizations. It is not unexpected given the seasonal impact that you would have in the third quarter from higher spot sales versus contracts.

Roger K. Newport - AK Steel Holding Corp.

Right. It should not be unexpected. I mean, when you look at it, what happens (36:25).

Michael F. Gambardella - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Right. Okay. For the rest of the year, how much of your volumes have upside potential from increased prices?

Kirk W. Reich - AK Steel Holding Corp.

Well, non-automotive speaking, the vast majority of them, we have upside potential. Some are through spot tons that would be impacted kind of as the spot market changes, and that's 15%, 20% of our business. The rest is would have factors in there that are in some cases CRU-based or market-based that will also kind of rise and fall with whatever that spot price is. So, some of those sales are indexed based on a monthly in arrears (37:16) and some are quarterly in arrears (37:18). So, there's a fair amount of the business that still has, I'll call it, that ability to move with whatever the market would do.

Jaime Vasquez - AK Steel Holding Corp.

Yeah, Mike. We have talked about previously that about 70% of our business is really related to kind of fixed price contracts. There may be little nuances in that. But about 30% would be exposed to some type of index, and sometimes that spot sales are obviously captured immediately. Sometimes, they lag a month or two behind.

Michael F. Gambardella - JPMorgan Securities LLC

In the 2018 calendar year, how much of that is already locked in at a fixed price, if any?

Kirk W. Reich - AK Steel Holding Corp.

A little to none, Michael.

Jaime Vasquez - AK Steel Holding Corp.

Yeah, very minimal (38:02)...

Michael F. Gambardella - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Okay.

Kirk W. Reich - AK Steel Holding Corp.

Those are mostly annual, and so there will be some that would be annual that were set at the end of the first quarter that would carry through the first quarter of next year. But that's not the lion's share of things. Certainly, the rest will get set here as the year progresses, at the end of third quarter and then in the end of the year.

Michael F. Gambardella - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Have any of your automotive customers try to come in early to get a price for 2018?

Kirk W. Reich - AK Steel Holding Corp.

Michael, it's, I guess, a mixed bag. Some we have more extended terms with. Others are just the normal annual type of arrangement, and we've seen some efforts one way or the other to do that. But each one of them really is kind of an individual negotiation and case by case based on how they want to do that.

Roger K. Newport - AK Steel Holding Corp.

But I wouldn't say we've seen an increase or anything here recently. Everything is pretty much (38:59).

Kirk W. Reich - AK Steel Holding Corp.

Fairly typical.

Roger K. Newport - AK Steel Holding Corp.

Yeah.

Philip N. Gibbs - KeyBanc Capital Markets, Inc.

Hey. Morning. Thanks very much. Hey, Jaime. Can you give us again update on your full-year maintenance expense and then also what you think the LIFO is going to be for the year?

Jaime Vasquez - AK Steel Holding Corp.

Yeah. So, we had guided in the first quarter. Because of the outages that we had in the third quarter and we talked about some more outages in the fourth quarter and again all planned, that maintenance outage number is about $90 million for the full year.

In respect to your LIFO question, with kind of the rise in recent raw material prices, it will probably be slightly higher, several million dollars higher each quarter than what we've seen in the first, second quarter, which were pretty similar (39:54).

Roger K. Newport - AK Steel Holding Corp.

And really what's going to drive LIFO is what happens with raw materials basically towards the end of the year and what's left in inventory that drives what happens with LIFO.

Philip N. Gibbs - KeyBanc Capital Markets, Inc.

Okay. So, the maintenance fees, the $90 million, is unchanged. And with the capitalized increase in – oh, I guess, part of it is capitalized now with the increase in CapEx. That's more so you're tucking on (40:18) some longer-term dated investments on the existing assets?

Jaime Vasquez - AK Steel Holding Corp.

Yeah. Yeah. So, Mansfield is a good example where we're putting in new equipment. But our recent guidance as we go through kind of the extended outages, there may be things that we do tangent to the original outage that we were planning on. And so, that's really the reason for the increase in the CapEx because we're about $10 million higher than our previous guidance range.

Philip N. Gibbs - KeyBanc Capital Markets, Inc.

Okay.

Roger K. Newport - AK Steel Holding Corp.

But our $90 million of outage cost still has not changed.

Jaime Vasquez - AK Steel Holding Corp.

Right.

Roger K. Newport - AK Steel Holding Corp.

It's still the same.

Jaime Vasquez - AK Steel Holding Corp.

Right.

Philip N. Gibbs - KeyBanc Capital Markets, Inc.

That's helpful. And I know you expected the second quarter to take a little bit of a dip back on the auto side in the third quarter to pick up as you regain some new contracts, and maybe some of the inventories were cleaned out a bit better. But what may have changed relative to your expectations a couple of months ago? Because I'm now hearing that you expect some of the auto shipments to be a bit weaker in the third versus the second.

Kirk W. Reich - AK Steel Holding Corp.

Yeah. So, I think what's changed the most has been inventory adjustments that you've heard. Yeah. So, obviously, everybody expects the seasonal downturns that always happen in July. But in many cases, folks have extended those or come back from those more slowly in order to try to adjust for that inventory that, in some cases, has run up a bit. And so I'd say several months ago, they didn't forecast that either, and we've just been reacting to that and expect that to peel back a bit.

We still anticipate more volume in the second half. I would say that we've had some delay in some of the resource automotive business we expected in the second half. But we still see that coming on and not a whole lot different. It is really the inventory adjustment piece, Phil, that everybody is reacting to and I think prudently so and we're seeing the effects of that.

We still think at the end of the year, though, it's likely that – and this is not a surprise either, that we will ship fewer tons in the automotive space than we did last year, but we expect to be down less than the overall market trends which would say we're still overall gaining some market share. So, we still see that much the same as we've talked in the past.

Philip N. Gibbs - KeyBanc Capital Markets, Inc.

That's really good color. One more quick one here for Jaime on the chrome piece. Just trying to get a sense of how much inventory typically carry of that sort of alloy or anything along with stainless input side just to get a sense in terms of how long that may take or just get a sense of the mismatch in terms of timing. Thanks very much.

Kirk W. Reich - AK Steel Holding Corp.

Yeah. Phil, so the raw material inventory, the alloy inventory of chrome is very little. It's not the inventory. It's the work-in-process material that was melted with chrome at a higher price but is now flowing to the system and will now be sold at the "lower price chrome equivalent". So, it's a work-in-process issue not a we have a stockpile higher priced chrome. We live very close on alloys from that standpoint.

Philip N. Gibbs - KeyBanc Capital Markets, Inc.

I appreciate the color. Thank you.

Seth Rosenfeld - Jefferies International Ltd.

Hi. It's a follow-up question on outlook for your stainless business in the U.S. I recognized that (43:58) value add and contract focus, but how is recent volatility in the chrome market impacted by your (44:04) behavior, thinking about both your contracted business but also the service centers and the way (44:09) that's impacting your realized base prices going into H2? Thank you.

Kirk W. Reich - AK Steel Holding Corp.

So, I'd say we haven't seen any impact of that at all. Certainly, everybody understands what's happening with the volatility of that market. Over time, that kind of comes out in the wash. It ebbs and flows and those that have been in the stainless business for a long time, while that has been more volatile of late, there's always movement in that. And I would say the behavior really hasn't changed at all.

Seth Rosenfeld - Jefferies International Ltd.

Okay. Thank you. And on the electrical field side, obviously, you flagged the surge in import you've seen (44:47) year-to-date. In the absence of Section 232, should that disappoint? Can you give us a sense of what other options you're currently considering to address the current pressure of rising imports within your electrical...

Kirk W. Reich - AK Steel Holding Corp.

Sure.

Seth Rosenfeld - Jefferies International Ltd.

...steel market?

Kirk W. Reich - AK Steel Holding Corp.

Sure. Yeah. So, it varies. So, domestically, it continued to provide the high-efficiency products that we have for a long time and kind of fight that fight, if you will. We're working on next-generation of even more efficient grain-oriented electrical steel products, and so we'll continue to bring those forward. We think that will continue to sit well with our customers here within NAFTA. So, that will continue to be a challenge, but that's how we'll fight them there.

Internationally, actually, exchange rates have been coming our way a bit. And so, we see a little wind in our sales from that perspective. International, if you go to like the Asian markets, the international electrical steel price has started to bump off the bottom, so that's good news.

I would say beyond that what we're working on is next generation of our TRAN-COR H, our highest grade, highest efficiency material for transformers. We've got a new generation of that that we are working on and we'll be introducing in the not-too-distant future. And that's really getting a lot of attention particularly internationally where they are really liking the fact that we're going to have even a more efficient product at the same gauge that they're used to using which will be really important for their ability to maintain the product lines that they've been using and increase the efficiency. So, it's all about kind of coming up with the next great product and staying ahead of the competition with that regard. And so, that's how we'll fight that fight in the grain-oriented.

And then the non-oriented electrical steel area is, as Roger referenced earlier, we've got a grant from the Department of Energy where we are working on a 30% improvement in the efficiency of electrical motors that are made with our non-oriented electrical steel that will help not just in general industry which will be obviously a big savings in electricity costs and efficiency but also we think make a big impact from a hybrid electric vehicle standpoint that allows us to have even more efficient engines in cars, which would translate into, therefore, longer range, more range on electric vehicle which is huge. So, those are all the ways we're combating it. We're not sitting idly by, waiting for Section 232, hoping it comes in. We're doing plenty of other things that will bear fruit kind of regardless of what happens there.

Roger K. Newport - AK Steel Holding Corp.

And as you heard from Kirk indicating what we're doing on the innovation front, we serve our customers with better electrical field. On the trade front though, all options still remain on the table, too. We'll see what comes out of this. We had, one, non-oriented electrical steel trade case. We have lost the grain-oriented electrical steel trade case that we felt we had a very strong case. We disagree with the ruling on that, and we'll look at everything that's out there, whether it's a trade case or any other remedies that may be out there because ultimately, we will fight to make sure there is a fair and level playing field, fair trade and level playing field here in the United States, especially when it comes to electrical steel that is so critical to the infrastructure of our country and to be able to make things here in America and be able to turn the lights on, et cetera. It's very important to national security, and we will be pushing hard on this front on electrical steel because it's very important.

Sean M. Wondrack - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Hey, guys. Great quarter.

Roger K. Newport - AK Steel Holding Corp.

Thank you.

Sean M. Wondrack - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

As I take a look now, can you confirm something for me? Are you guys now below three terms of net leverage?

Jaime Vasquez - AK Steel Holding Corp.

Yeah, I think when we kind of look at where EBITDA has been on the trailing 12 months basis over the last several quarters. So, you're going to get a number anywhere on the as reported side between say $400 million and $575 million.

Sean M. Wondrack - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

All right. Correct. So, it has come down fairly precipitously. I'm getting around 2.9 times. I guess, the point I'm getting at is that where your bonds are trading and the health of your company and the free cash flow, have you guys been in discussions with the rating agencies at all lately to potentially get upgraded on some of your unsecured notes?

Jaime Vasquez - AK Steel Holding Corp.

We do our annual maintenance check in with them, and we have discussions with them from time to time.

Sean M. Wondrack - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Yeah. Just because in particular, having delevered at least a third of the turn this quarter in particular...

Jaime Vasquez - AK Steel Holding Corp.

Yeah.

Sean M. Wondrack - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

...and with your cash flow profile, it seems like the healthier companies really improved a lot over the year.

Jaime Vasquez - AK Steel Holding Corp.

I agree 100% (49:39). We do push them very hard to make sure that they recognize that.

Roger K. Newport - AK Steel Holding Corp.

And I think the market is demonstrating that, too, and how our bonds trade.

Unknown Speaker

Yeah. Good morning, guys. Just a quick question on working capital. Do you have any guidance you can provide for the second half (50:07) the $60 million contribution this quarter was accrued liabilities and I guess, the iron ore derivative settlement? Does accrued liabilities go the other way in the second half, or do you anticipate any significant moves in working capital for the second half of the year?

Kirk W. Reich - AK Steel Holding Corp.

Yeah. I think holistically for the full year, we expect working capital to be a small source of cash.

Unknown Speaker

Okay. That's helpful. And then I might have missed it, but did you provide any detail or can you provide any detail on the financing of the Precisions Partners? I think you said it'd be some sort of mix of debt and equity. Is there any update on that?

Kirk W. Reich - AK Steel Holding Corp.

No, it's the same story. We're going to close the transaction and fund it through our revolving credit facility. And then we'll love to see how the markets are in terms of bringing leverage back in line kind of pre-acquisition.

Unknown Speaker

Okay. Great. Thanks.

Novid Rassouli - Cowen and Company, LLC

Hey, guys. Just had a couple quick ones. Just on the price increase announcement, you guys have been seeing kind of a decrease in your largest end market. I just wanted to see if you can help us understand the impetus for the price hikes or what's driving that?

Roger K. Newport - AK Steel Holding Corp.

The big driver of that is what's happening on the cost front, what's happening on the raw material front. That's going to be the biggest driver. It's how we look at it is we want to be selling products that are making reasonable margin and as cost go up, the price has to follow.

Novid Rassouli - Cowen and Company, LLC

Okay. And then for your shipments on cold rolled and coated, is it safe to assume that we should see those kind of continue to decrease as we go into year-end or what is your thought process on the progression of that into year-end?

Roger K. Newport - AK Steel Holding Corp.

I would say we're not as focused on whether it's cold rolled or coated or hot rolled. What we're focused on is what's the margin of it. When you look at it, as Kirk mentioned about our automotive business, that can be hot rolled, cold rolled and coated. It's not – as we look at what's happening with our shipments in the automotive market. So, our focus is more on where is the margin on those products, and we'll adjust as market conditions allow to give us the best margin. So, I would not give any specific guidance where we go because that will change week to week, month to month, quarter to quarter just based on domestic and global market conditions.

Kirk W. Reich - AK Steel Holding Corp.

And we'll follow where the margins are, but I wouldn't expect those to go down, the volume of those products.

Roger K. Newport - AK Steel Holding Corp.

Yeah, I wouldn't expect any material change with the amount that we have that's in the contract business and automotive market.

Novid Rassouli - Cowen and Company, LLC

Thanks, guys.

Roger K. Newport - AK Steel Holding Corp.

I'd like to thank you for joining us today. We appreciate your continued interest in AK Steel, and we look forward to updating you on our progress in October.

