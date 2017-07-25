Aralez: A Quick Overview Of The Investment Thesis

By S. Mitra, MBA (ISB)

Almost the entire Aralez Pharmaceuticals (ARLZ) investment thesis is based on the past performance of its key management, specifically the prowess CEO Adrian Adams as previously demonstrated in his ability to sell off companies for billions of dollars. If this was a different CEO, I wouldn’t touch this debt-ridden company with a problem-ridden pipeline even with a long barge pole. But the question is: just because the CEO did it before, can he do it again?

Lets begin with the bad news first. ARLZ’s Yosprala, a combination of aspirin and omeprazole, has a peculiar problem; each of its two parts, aspirin and omeprazole, are separately available and works the same whether taken in this combo or taken separately. So the only USP of Yosprala is that it makes following the drug regimen easier. Now, both these drugs are generic, of course, and are available for as little as a few pennies per tablet. Thus, Yosprala has no pricing power. That is the reason it had to drastically cut its price earlier this year after the company realized that they are getting very little sales revenue from this drug at the higher price point.

Earlier, the drug cost $5 per pill; after the price cut, it effectively costs $0.33 per pill. This is a 15 part price cut.

Now, it is true that prescription numbers have increased after the price cut, as a fellow contributor here has told us. However, the price was cut by about 15 times. So, other costs being constant, prescription numbers must increase 15x before the drug starts making more than it used to make earlier. That is a tall order - and even that was not a lot - bottom line is, do not expect much from Yosprala. Anybody could package two generic drugs that go together; it isn’t much of a novel idea and is not really worth much, despite the highly optimistic $200mn annual revenue tag that has been attached to the drug. Its USP lies mainly in its synergies - with itself and with Zontivity - but the argument is flimsy if the price is high.

As for Zontivity, the CEO has blamed Merck’s (MRK) poor launching process for Zontivity’s poor show in 2015 and 2016, raking in only about $2mn per year. While we cannot comment on that, ARLZ’s own launch of Yosprala has been no show-stopper either, and we cannot but wonder what management was thinking launching this generic combo at such a premium price. They must have been over-expecting; and if that’’s true for one drug, that may be true of management and other drugs as well. While the poor results of Brilinta may come as as relief for Zontivity, I am really curious to see how far a $2mn/year drug can go at the hand of this management. Even if that figure doubles, it will take 6-7 years just to get even with the $25mn buy price of the drug; plus they are paying milestones based on sales targets.

Toprol-XL, from AstraZeneca (AZN), is a popular heart drug gone generic in 2006. I say “gone generic” but luckily for both AZN and ARLZ, the current brand-name licensee, because this is an extended-release tablet, generic manufacturers have found it difficult to produce the drug. AZN apparently still holds a patent on the extended releasing process, and while the drug itself is replicable, the extended release method has not been properly replicated. According to another great article here on seekingalpha.com, the drug could see potential sales of up to $110mn per year; with a price tag of $175mn, those are very good numbers. In my opinion, Toplrol-XL is the most - dare I say the only - high potential product with ARLZ right now.

Finally, there’s the huge debt situation, the cash burn and the low revenue - the entire cash flow situation is precarious. Deerfield, which is backing the company with a huge $350mn credit line, is taking its pound of flesh for the support, in the form of royalties and other assorted special treatments. According to another author:

Taking a 10-year window, the total liability comes to, approximately, $250 million in interest, and the other figures I mentioned, totaling $522 million in the worst case.

That is $50mn/year just to service the debt and other assorted obligations. I don't have recent figures for cash burn, but since the company isn't R&D focused, 2013 figures of $23mn should be still a good approximation. Actual revenue figures from last year may be misleading because of the new acquisitions, however, from what we just discussed, I don't have huge expectations.

What I have said above is the bear thesis. I don’t necessarily subscribe to it; a lot of difference can be made by good management and just a bit of good luck. An earlier article here goes into some details about the past achievements of CEO Adrian Adams. While those are certainly heartening, one needs to go into a lot more details to figure out the circumstantial differences between Aralez and those other companies that the CEO managed to sell for billions of dollars. For example, what were the products, how large was the market, how was the company doing - basically, the question is, if you take out the CEO, how do the various companies compare? Without those details, the CEO’s past achievement is just that - past achievement. This is a new company with its own set of problems, especially the money situation. I would not like to make a major investment in the company just based on what the CEO did last summer. On the other hand, based on the potential of Toprol-XL and the CEO’s past successes, I will certainly like to make a small buy with a two-year window.

