Colgate-Palmolive: Time To Move On

Colgate-Palmolive (CL) has been like a lot of other consumer staple stocks in the past year or so: It has bounced around a lot without actually going anywhere. Very full valuations certainly aren’t helping, and general uncertainty about rates are making dividend stocks relatively less attractive than they have been. CL has been caught up in this and in addition, the company’s fundamentals have been weak for some time. There was more of that to be seen in the Q2 report, and after a positive initial reaction, the stock was weak again on Monday. And to me, there are lots of reasons to be pessimistic.

CL has one of the flattest 200DMA you’ll see, the product of a stock that oscillates around a particular level without making any actual progress. That’s better than a downward-trending stock, of course, but it does make sustaining a rally difficult as well. The weakness off of the report has taken us down to not only where the 200DMA is but also an area of important support. The gap up in February and the April low are in the $69/$70 area, right where the 200DMA is right now. That area will be critical for the stock to hold, and if it doesn’t, look out below; the $62 low from February is in play at that point. There’s a long way to go before we get to that point, but keep an eye on what happens in the $70 area because it will help determine the near-term direction of the stock.

Now, I mentioned that CL’s fundamentals have been weak and I’ve been saying that for some time. It has struggled with revenue growth (volume in particular), and margins haven’t exactly been gangbusters either. But how did it fare in Q2? In short, it was more of the same.

CL’s revenue was very weak yet again as it fell 50bps. The decline was due to a 50bps loss from forex after a gain of 1% from pricing offset a 1% loss from volume. This has been the story for the consumer staples and indeed CL for some time now; volume continues to be weak (negative in a lot of cases) while the manufacturers gradually move pricing up. CL has been working this game for some time, but volume is the key driver of future growth for any business. After all, if you gradually lose volume, it doesn’t really matter how good your pricing is. There needs to be someone around for you to peddle your wares to, and if there isn’t, all the pricing power in the world won’t help. CL continues to suffer from weak volume, and given the commentary from management, that doesn’t look to change anytime soon.

Here’s what the chap running the place, CEO Ian Cook, said:

As we look ahead, uncertainty in global markets and slowing category growth worldwide remain challenging. Based on current spot rates, we continue to expect a low-single-digit net sales increase for 2017, and given our slower than expected first half, we are now planning for low-single-digit organic sales growth for 2017.

When the CEO of a company starts using words like “uncertainty,” “slowing” and “challenging” when describing his business, you’d do well to take notice. If you own CL and you don’t pay attention to this warning from the man himself, I have to think you’re asking for it. CL wasn't exactly a growth machine before this, so the extra dose of cautiousness has to scare longs.

Unfortunately for CL, even its margin situation isn’t improving. Gross margins were up due to the cost savings initiatives it has so diligently worked on, but profligate SG&A spending spoiled that party, offsetting the hard-fought gross margin gains. That has been the story with CL; it fights for every penny with input costs and then squanders it elsewhere.

In other words, you have a stock with very little top line growth and flat margins that is trading for an eye-watering 25 times this year’s earnings. Does that sound reasonable to you? Because it doesn’t to me given that this isn’t a hot new startup that is building its brand. This is a lumbering, global powerhouse that continues to cede volume and cannot seem to get its operating costs under control.

Worse, the press release always contains paragraphs about how CL leads whatever market in toothpaste sales and how its share is growing. Who cares? Yes, toothpaste is an important product for CL, but it is as though management doesn’t realize all the problems that exist and is instead focused on how much toothpaste it sells relative to its competitors. Somewhere along the way, the point is being missed given all the weakness this business is showing.

The bottom line on CL is that yet another weak earnings report is under its belt and the stock remains ridiculously priced. I happen to think a failure of the $69/$70 area of support will fail and that the stock will go lower. This earnings report was once again weak, and with so much negative commentary coming from the CEO, perhaps market participants will finally take notice and sell this stock. I honestly don’t know why anyone owns this thing, but if you do, please do yourself a favor and look for something better; it won’t take long.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.