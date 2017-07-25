Tops And DryShips: Which One Is Better?

DryShips have never had hiccups in their massive dilution process. The court now issued its ruling denying for preliminary injunction motion to suspend any further issuances of new shares.

Investment Thesis

Both DryShips (DRYS) and Tops (TOPS) rely on toxic financing from Kalani. The chart below describes the danger of share dilution. They always take advantage of share spikes and dump millions of new shares on the market to raise more money. They are doing it non-stop. This will only create new victims. There are a number of reasons why I believe that neither great investments. We would see a few share spikes but more downside for sure.

Massive Share Dilution

Tops SEC filing indicates that Sovereign Holdings Inc had 53.6% ownership in TOPS on July 17, 2017. Sovereign Holdings is one of the Bahamas Leaks Entities.

The Lax Trust is an irrevocable trust established for the benefit of certain family members of Evangelos Pistiolis, the President, Chief Executive Officer and Director of the Issuer. The Lax Trust is the sole shareholder of Family Trading Inc., Sovereign Holdings Inc., Epsilon Holdings Inc., Oscar Shipholding Ltd, Race Navigation Inc., and Tankers Family Inc., each a Marshall Islands corporation (collectively, the "Holding Companies") and may be deemed to beneficially own all of the Common Shares and shares of Series D Preferred Stock beneficially owned by the Holding Companies, as applicable.

According to CBC news, for nearly a century the Bahamas, which once billed itself as the Switzerland of the West, has been on the radar of tax officials around the world.

Who owns Sovereign Holdings? TOPS's CEO owns it. Both CEOs have their own private company. They own numerous private entities. They both take money from the public companies through their private companies in a form of fees i.e. management consulting fee. When they acquire the vessels, their private companies receive commission (consulting fee) as well. Of course, they disclose everything on the SEC filings. However, disclosing everything on the SEC filings does not make one's action morally correct.

Numerous law firms are gathering information from the DRYS investors who lost money on this massive dilution. The deadline is September 12, 2017 for DRYS shareholders of a class action lawsuit and a lead plaintiff. The law firm "Levi & Korsinsky, LL" says as follows:

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of DryShips Inc. ("DryShips") ( DRYS) between June 8, 2016 and July 12, 2017. You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York. To get more information go to: http://www.zlk.com/pslra-sba/dryships-inc?wire=2 or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Conclusion

DryShips receives the green signal from the court for further share dilution as the court has now issued its ruling denying for preliminary injunction motion to suspend any further issuance of new shares. With more than $75 million planned dilution left, the DRYS stock will continue to fall (continue to hit new all-time lows on regular basis). TOPS earlier received notice from NASDAQ for its non-compliance (trading below $1). They have to re-gain compliance before December 26, 2017. In terms of DRYS, whenever the stock approaches closer to $1, they go for the voluntary reverse split (every time they reverse split the stock falls more than 80%). The both are the too risky bets. Therefore I would avoid the both.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.