What To Make Of Michael Kors Acquiring Jimmy Choo

Michael Kors (KORS) shocked the high-end retail world today (Tuesday, 7/25) when it announced it was acquiring luxury brand Jimmy Choo for $1.2 billion. In context, the deal comes after handbag competitor Coach (COH) acquired Kate Spade (KATE). M&A seems to be the theme in luxury retail these days, as high-end retailers are desperately trying to figure out ways to best ward off the Amazon (AMZN) led e-commerce threat.

Investors initially didn't like the KORS-Jimmy Choo deal at all. Shares of KORS dropped sharply at the open, but have since recovered to trade about flat on the day. Overall, we think the market has it right on this one. It's too early to tell how much benefit this could yield to KORS, but the risks are large considering the huge price tag and the acquisition target. Overall, we are slightly bearish on the deal and remain long-term bearish on KORS stock.

Here are our key takeaways from the deal:

Jimmy Choo isn't immune to the retail slowdown, so KORS just acquired a company that, like itself, could experience a long run of negative comp growth. Jimmy Choo's comps were down 0.8% last year, reflecting a macro-economic slowdown in the luxury retail sector. That continues what has been a multi-year downtrend in comp growth (+5.7% in 2014, +1.1% in 2015, and -0.8% in 2016). Clearly, the Choo growth story is decelerating, and that illustrates that even high-end, big-moat, wide-reach fashion players like Jimmy Choo are feeling the pain in the retail world. Its troublesome that KORS in acquiring another high-end fashion brand with negative comp growth.

Luxury retail, though, does have a bigger moat than non-luxury retail, and Jimmy Choo does add necessary product diversification. Despite the slowdown concerns, Michael Kors CEO John Idol is right in saying that the luxury space offers the best long-term opportunity in retail. Simply, big-ticket luxury retail items (like Jimmy Choo shoes) are the sort of products where brand matters. That means Amazon or other e-commerce giants can't fully replicate the value prop, giving brands like Jimmy Choo more lasting value to investors. Jimmy Choo also adds necessary product diversification for KORS, and transforms the company into a multi-faceted luxury group. While it's likely that handbags go out of fashion for some time or that shoes go out of fashion for some time , it's unlikely that both go out of fashion at the same time. This product diversification will smooth out fashion cycles.

Despite the slowdown concerns, Michael Kors CEO John Idol is right in saying that the luxury space offers the best long-term opportunity in retail. Simply, big-ticket luxury retail items (like Jimmy Choo shoes) are the sort of products where brand matters. That means Amazon or other e-commerce giants can't fully replicate the value prop, giving brands like Jimmy Choo more lasting value to investors. Jimmy Choo also adds necessary product diversification for KORS, and transforms the company into a multi-faceted luxury group. While KORS paid a hefty price tag for Jimmy Choo, and it doesn't look warranted considering the brand's bleak growth prospects. KORS paid $1.2 billion for the company, which is more than 37-times 2016 adjusted profits (24.3 million pounds or about $31.7 million with current FX rates). That multiple falls to about 12x if KORS can successfully grow Jimmy Choo into a $1 billion sales business (versus under $500 million last year) with adjusted profit margins of roughly 10% (versus 6.7% last year). In other words, the price tag only makes sense if Jimmy Choo margins explode higher and sales double. But that is unlikely. As stated earlier, Jimmy Choo is a decelerating growth story with negative comps. It doesn't make much sense for a negative comp business to all the sudden double revenues in just a few years. On the margin growth side, cost savings "will be hard to come by as the two brands have very little overlap in manufacturing and distribution", according to CNBC. Without a doubling of sales and a significant ramp in margins, the deal looks absurdly expensive.

Overall, this deal doesn't make us like KORS stock any more or any less. We have been bearish on KORS stock for some time, and recently reiterated our thought that the stock was doomed. We reiterate that stance today. Although this deal could be hugely beneficial to KORS shareholders, that would require KORS management doing some amazing things with the Jimmy Choo brand which seem counter-intuitive for a company with decelerating comp growth trends.

KORS stock remains a sell in our minds.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.