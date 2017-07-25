Gazprom - Value Or Value Trap?

I discuss the catalysts that could unlock its value and their timing.

Nevertheless, it has been getting cheaper for five years now.

A company that probably pops up whenever a value investor runs a screen is Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY) (OTCQX:GZPFY). Now, the fundamentals of a company that owns 17% of global natural gas reserves at a price/book ratio of 0.2 are clear. But those who invested in it in the last five years haven't enjoyed positive returns. In the video below, I analyze Gazprom from a value/value trap perspective. Many stocks have value, but if there aren't any catalysts on the horizon to unlock that value and change the market's sentiment toward it, a value stock can quickly turn into a value trap.

In my analysis, I touch on Gazprom's fundamentals, look for potential catalysts that can trigger a significant stock increase, and also discuss risks that can keep Gazprom a trap that I'm sure many value investors have already fallen into. I look forward to your comments.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.