Honeywell Is Off To The Races Again

Honeywell (HON) has been on fire in the past year or so in terms of not only growing revenue at a decent pace, but also continuously improving its margin profile. I said going into the Q2 report that I was cautious, but the stock has continued its trek higher, currently trading for a new all-time high. My concerns surrounding the valuation and the lack of strong bullish momentum don’t appear to be shared by market participants, and HON is off to the races again.

First off, my concerns over bullish momentum appear to have been at least partially answered by the immediate reaction of the stock. The RSI is moving higher along with the stock price, and while the MACD is still at a subdued level, a bullish cross in the shorter term MA over the longer term one adds some credence to the idea a further rally is coming. In addition, the obvious bullish fact is that the stock is trading for a new high; that is never a bad thing. In short, then, it looks like market participants are picking up the bullish conviction once more, something I was on the fence about going into the report.

Now, as far as the actual report goes, it was a very good one. That has become a normal thing for HON, but still, we must give credit where credit is due and here, it certainly is. Total sales were up just 1% on a reported basis but 3% on an organic basis, with the lion’s share of the difference coming from divestitures. That number exceeded HON’s own guidance for Q2 and indeed that of the investing community as well. Home and Building Technologies as well as Performance Materials and Technologies posted very strong organic revenue growth in Q2, carrying the weaker Aerospace and Safety businesses. This is the beauty of Honeywell’s diverse revenue base; we see strength in one offset relative weakness in the other, but lately, there has been only strong and stronger. The 3% organic revenue gain in Q2 was really quite the start to the report.

On the margin front – the bit that I’m really interested in – results were quite good as well. Segment margin rose 50bps to 19% as Performance Materials and Aerospace carried the team to a good result. Home and Building was the weakest with flat margins, and while Safety and Productivity had a reported negative margin growth number, that was due to M&A. Excluding one-time costs, its margins rose as well. In other words, the main thrust of my reason for being bullish on HON – expanding margins – is still very much intact. HON has been on this road for a long time and the massive investments it has made with respect to growing capacity – and growing it efficiently – have really paid off. In addition, the reasons for HON’s higher margins are still in place and thus, there is no reason to think the margin party will stop anytime soon. I continue to expect higher margins from HON, and its guidance raise suggests that is coming as well.

This was another very good quarter in a string of them that HON has put together in the past couple of years. Analysts have bumped their estimates for this year and next slightly, but I have a feeling that by the time we get to 2018, estimates will be even higher. HON continues to surprise to the upside in terms of what it can do with revenue and margins, with the latter providing the bulk of its EPS growth potential.

Even at new highs, we are still at 19+ times this year’s earnings, so we aren’t talking about an egregious valuation by any means. Given its high single-digit EPS growth rate, I wouldn't say it’s particularly cheap, but it isn’t expensive either. There are many other stocks in this market that are more expensive with dimmer outlooks than HON, so on that front, I’d posit the rally certainly could continue.

I do think that at $15, the difference between the stock price and the 200DMA is getting a bit stretched, but that’s what happens when a stock doesn’t pull back. HON is currently dancing along the rising 50DMA and until that stops happening, the trend is certainly up. I thought the Q2 report might be a catalyst for a pullback to occur, but HON came through and it is once again moving higher. Given the report and the guidance raise, the only thing that makes me cautious is the fact that it hasn’t pulled back for so long. At some point that needs to happen, but buyers are still out in force and that’s good enough for now.