Hasbro: Buy On The Drop?

This article is the 69th installment in a segment called "Buy on the Drop?" in which I choose a stock that recently experienced a large decrease in price and give a recommendation on whether investors should "buy on the drop" or not. The recommendations are Sell, Hold, Speculative Buy, Buy, and Strong Buy.

Hasbro (HAS) reported Q2 earnings results before market open Monday, demonstrating strong growth is still alive and well, the company's valuable brands are still chugging along, and profit margins and free cash flow are still healthy. The stock sold off 10% in response to the report in what is likely a mixture of profit taking after the stock's 30% rise over the last 12 months and the loftiness of investor expectations due to HAS' current valuation.

I think HAS is trading at a multiple too high to justify adding more shares at current levels, but also has enough fundamental strengths to make the notion of selling shares unappealing as well. I rate Hasbro a Hold on the drop.

HAS data by YCharts

Hasbro reported Q2 revenue of $972.5 million, up 11% YoY and in-line with consensus estimates, and EPS of $0.53, up 30% YoY and 15% higher than consensus estimates. The headline numbers are impressive and Hasbro continues to demonstrate strength at a time when the toy industry, or at least some players, are seeing demand weakness. While Hasbro is growing the top line by double digits, rival Mattel (MAT) is tanking hard and had to cut its dividend last month:

HAS Revenue (Quarterly YoY Growth) data by YCharts

Tack on a 10.6% to Hasbro's revenue growth graph and it's apparent how much the results of these two companies are diverging. This article will focus on Hasbro, but I just wanted to bring up the comparison to demonstrate how well Hasbro is doing relative to the industry as a whole. Now I'll run through what I consider to be the most salient points of the report and then move on to a broad discussion of the stock.

U.S. and Canada revenue, which represented 50% of overall revenues in Q2, grew by 16% YoY on the back of strong growth in Franchise brand, Partner brand, and Hasbro gaming revenue, which offset decline in Emerging brand revenue. This market is the company's high-margin bread and butter, and while this level of growth is impressive, the stock's valuation, which we'll get to in a bit, would seem to necessitate performance this good to maintain current prices. Regardless, I think shareholders should be encouraged by results in the region, especially by operating margin, which grew 290 bps to 16.5%.

International revenue was a bit more lackluster as sales in the region grew just 6% and operating profit plummeted by 43% YoY. Hasbro blamed weak economic conditions in Brazil and the U.K., which caused the company to get rid of excess inventory in the second quarter, likely at low margins. Operating margin in the International segment was a dismal 4%, which may be the price of growth, but trails U.S. and Canada's operating margin by a substantial amount. If the International market continues to be soft, Hasbro could feel the effects on revenue and the bottom line as declines in the region offset gains elsewhere.

Aside from weak International results, the rest of the report seems solid. Debt reduction YoY was nearly $350 million even as cash grew by more than $500 million, Hasbro Gaming revenue jumped 6% YoY, demonstrating some success with that new, important initiative, Franchise brands revenue was up a whopping 21% in Q2 YoY and 12% in 1H 2017 YoY, and Star Wars: The Last Jedi's upcoming release in the Fall provides a catalyst for Partner brand revenues going into the holiday season. Last but certainly not least, in 1H 2017, Hasbro generated $300 million in free cash flow, a 20% increase YoY.

Aside from the sub-par performance in the International segment, Hasbro turned in what I consider to be a solid Q2 report that should reassure current shareholders that their investment is safe. However, despite the good earnings report, I don't think this 10% drop represents a particularly attractive buying opportunity.

HAS is trading at more than 20 times forward earnings and a PEG ratio close to 2.5, indicating the market expects strong growth from the company in the coming quarters and years. While growth is chugging along now, International sales appear to be slowing, and profit from the region is already closing in on break-even. U.S. and Canada can continue to grow, but I don't think HAS is particularly undervalued at current prices considering the struggles of International sales and operating margin.

On the other hand, selling HAS doesn't make much investment sense either considering the growth drivers that can still offer potential upside from here. One such growth driver could be the change in the Transformers movie cycle where we're expecting a Bumblebee standalone movie in summer 2018 and Transformers 6 in summer of 2019. More movies equal more revenue and if the films continue to be as successful as they are now with the additional titles, this could give Hasbro a boost.

Another growth driver is the core market of U.S. and Canada, which, as I mentioned, saw YoY sales growth of 21% and operating margin expansion of 290 bps. This pace might be hard to maintain consistently, but I think the current growth also serves as an example of Hasbro's innovation and ability to generate new revenue streams when traditional streams start to dry up. When growth again begins to slow in the coming quarters, Hasbro management has earned the benefit of the doubt that they'll be able to drive renewed growth (should that be the strategy).

Ultimately, I think HAS shares don't offer an attractive enough deal to warrant buying shares here, but I also don't think selling shares at this level is warranted either due to the company's potential. I rate Hasbro a Hold on the drop.

