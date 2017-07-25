IPG Photonics' Laser Technology - Mark Hibben's Idea Of The Month

| About: IPG Photonics (IPGP)

Summary

We have extended our partnership with Cheddar TV to produce a Seeking Alpha 'Idea of the Month' segment.

SA Marketplace author Mark Hibben continues with his idea of the month: IPG Photonics.

Fiber lasers have made tremendous advances in the past 10 years. IPG has reduced costs through vertical integration, and it has expanded into materials processing.

About this article:

Expand
Tagged: , , , Semiconductor - Integrated Circuits,
Want to share your opinion on this article? Add a comment.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own.
To report a factual error in this article, click here