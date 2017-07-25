IPG Photonics' Laser Technology - Mark Hibben's Idea Of The Month
Summary
We have extended our partnership with Cheddar TV to produce a Seeking Alpha 'Idea of the Month' segment.
SA Marketplace author Mark Hibben continues with his idea of the month: IPG Photonics.
Fiber lasers have made tremendous advances in the past 10 years. IPG has reduced costs through vertical integration, and it has expanded into materials processing.
