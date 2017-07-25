SK Hynix's (HXSCL) CEO Kim Jun Ho on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

SK Hynix, Inc (OTC:HXSCL) Q2 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call July 24, 2017 8:00 PM ET

Seong-Geun Cha

Good morning and good afternoon and evening to those calling in from abroad. This is Cha Seong Geun, the Head of IR at SK Hynix. Welcome to the SK Hynix 2017 Second Quarter Earnings Release Conference Call.

Before starting the conference call, allow me to introduce the executives present here with me today. First, Chief Operating Officer, Lee Seok Hui, following his predecessor, Kim Jun Ho, who has moved on to the new SK Hynix System IC as its Chief Executive; Senior Vice President and CFO, Lee Myoung Young; Vice President, Kim Seok, in charge of the DRAM Marketing Group; and Vice President, Kim Young Rae, in charge of the NAND Marketing Group.

Let me issue a disclaimer that all outlooks presented by the company are subject to change, depending on the macroeconomic and market circumstances. With that, we will now begin SK Hynix 2017 second quarter earnings release conference call. Let me now turn over to President Lee Seok Hui, to present the second quarter earnings and the company's plan and market outlook.

Seok Hui Lee

Good morning. This is Lee Seok Hui, newly in charge of SK Hynix Corporate Support. Let me begin with the review of our financial performance in the second quarter of 2017. Second quarter consolidated sales totaled KRW6.692 trillion, up 6% from the previous quarter, once again the highest ever in a quarter recorded by the company, enabled by the favorable market condition that continued into the second quarter. DRAM bit shipment increased by 3% quarter on quarter. Demand for server DRAM continued to rise sharply while supply shortage continued and the company responded by increasing the server DRAM portion in our bit shipment. ASP rose by 11% quarter-on-quarter. It rose across all DRAM products, particularly led by server DRAM, with portion out of sales also grew.

For NAND Flash, bit shipments fell by 6% quarter-on-quarter, but ASP rose by 8% from the previous quarter thanks to strong prices across all NAND products. There was a general slowdown in smartphone demand coupled with a delay in equipment set up in the second floor of M14.

For MCP, bit shipment fell from the previous quarter as demand slowed down with the clients going into inventory adjustments. ASP rose on the back of rising prices for DRAM and NAND, and growing demand for high density products. Consequently, MCP sales fell quarter-on-quarter, while its portion out of sales stood at 20%.

In terms of profitability, our operating profit in the second quarter was KRW3.051 trillion, up 24% quarter-on-quarter with operating profit margin of 46%. It is the highest operating profit in a quarter in the company's history. Depreciation and amortization expense for the quarter was KRW1.212 trillion, up slightly from the previous quarter. EBITDA was KRW4.263 trillion, representing an EBITDA margin of 64%.

There was a net non-operating profit of KRW19 billion, mostly coming from the foreign currency related gain of KRW27 billion. Fall in average Korean won exchange rate in the second quarter resulted in KRW37 billion in transaction loss from the receipt of account receivables. But the rise in quarter end Korean won exchange rate led to translation gain of KRW64 billion in the valuation of our net foreign currency assets. There was recognition of KRW601 billion in corporate tax for the second quarter. Our net profit after corporate tax for the quarter was KRW 2.469 trillion with a net profit margin of 37%.

Consolidated cash balance at the end of the quarter was KRW5.124 trillion, an increase by approximately KRW252 billion from the end of the first quarter. Our interest-bearing debt stood at KRW4.622 trillion, an increase by KRW279 billion.

Next, I would like to discuss the company's market outlook and plan for the next quarter. DRAM market in the first half of this year was driven by the spike in demand for server DRAM, which more than offset the slowdown in mobile demand, resulting in an overall supply shortage. The strong demand for server DRAM is expected to keep driving the DRAM market not only into the second half of this year but over a longer term.

Demand for server DRAM is driven by the sharp rise in the content per box per server rather than in the number of servers, particularly the servers for Internet data centers, whose portion is rising recently, have 60% to 70% higher DRAM content per box than those for traditional data centers. This is because more efficient operations in server systems are made possible by virtualization and continued improvement in cloud computing. So what is more important today is not more servers but servers with higher memory.

There are other factors expected to drive up the server DRAM content per box. There is growing customer preference for higher content products thanks to 32 gigabyte modules having better economics than 60 gigabyte modules as supply of 2Z nano based 8 gigabit DDR4 products began in earnest in the second half of last year. And the recently launched server CPU platforms are able to accommodate a higher number of DRAM modules, leading to continued rise in server DRAM content.

Meanwhile, the average mobile DRAM content per box in smartphones kept increasing in the first half of this year. Demand for mobile DRAM slowed down as smartphone makers went into inventory adjustment following component shortage and price rise. But large companies that use high density DRAM has increased their market share.

Looking ahead to the second half of this year, there will be new smartphone launches as well as demand growth by Chinese mobile customers to prepare for seasonality. However, supply is expected to keep falling short of demand growth despite the increase in mobile DRAM supply.

For the year, supply growth is likely to remain slightly slower than demand growth. Suppliers who can significantly increase DRAM capacity do not have enough clean room to do so, and the pressing need to invest in 3D NAND will leave less financial room for investment in DRAM. But supply growth is expected to accelerate in the second half, gradually easing the supply shortage.

Meanwhile, in the NAND market, mobile demand was lower than expected due to slowing smartphone demand in the Greater China region and limited density growth coming from the cost burden. For SSD as well, there was slowdown in density growth due to stronger prices. But in the second half, launch of new smartphones with higher density NAND will drive demand for NAND products. Particularly with the leading players expanding their market share, higher hardware specifications for smartphones will become the new norm.

And for client SSD, attach rate is expected to grow as PCs enjoy seasonal demand, but growth in content per box will be limited due to strong prices. As for enterprise SSD, demand for high-density PCIe is growing, mostly for Internet data centers despite the relatively high price. Its adoption is expected to accelerate when supply of products using 3D NAND increases. From supply side, the supply shortage is expected to ease somewhat from the fourth quarter this year. Suppliers continue to increase their 3D NAND production capacity and will start shipping 64 or 72 stack products in the fourth quarter.

In this changing environment, SK Hynix will solidify its positioning in the high-profitability, high-growth market with the mix of server and mobile products that will keep driving demand. We will keep up our development efforts and volume production as planned while focusing on preparing for the newly emerging market for high-performance products.

First, in DRAM, after continuous expansion of 2Z nano, the company achieved bit crossover of 2Z nano production in the second quarter. In the second half, the company plans to keep increasing production and sales portion of LPDDR4X, a high-performance mobile product, for which demand keeps growing. Meanwhile, for 1X nano, mass production is set to begin in the second half as planned, starting with computing products.

For NAND, we started setting up the Phase 1 equipment on the second floor of M14 where the clean room was completed at the end of the first quarter this year. There was some delay, but it has been completed since and mass production of the 48-stack product will be ramped up starting in Q3, to be provided for high density mobile solutions and cSSDs. And we will start shipping 72-stack products within this year, first, for high-density mobile solutions and cSSD products, then for eSSD products next year.

As for bit shipment growth, the company is planning low 10% for DRAM and mid-20% for NAND in the third quarter. For the year, DRAM bit shipment growth is planned at low 20%, on par with the market, and NAND bit shipment growth is also planned at low 20%, slightly below market growth. The company was able to achieve another record performance in the second quarter amidst a favorable memory market environment that started in the second half of last year. The memory market remains untapped for consistent growth despite some concerns, thanks to the growing role of memory semiconductors in the ICT industry. SK Hynix will keep striving to make bigger contribution to the ICT industry by strengthening its business competitiveness.

This concludes my report. Thank you.

Seong-Geun Cha

And with that, we are ready to take your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] The first question will be presented by Mr. Peter Lee from NH Investment & Securities. Please go ahead, sir.

Peter Lee

And I have two questions. First is on DRAM; second, NAND. First is about the DRAM. So for next year, your DRAM bit shipment growth is also likely to be limited because of the limitation of your clean room. So what is your outlook for the DRAM bit shipment growth next year?

Unidentified Company Representative

Now regarding the DRAM bit growth projected for next year, now there's going to be continued robust growth coming from the server segment, so probably in the high 20%. And then we also expect content per box growth for -- especially coming from the mobile side in the second half of this year, somewhere in the mid 20% level. Now for DRAM, DRAM itself then, we believe that the demand for the DRAM would be in the low 20% level, and supply will be similar to that level, about low 20%.

Peter Lee

Now my second question regarding NAND. So you talked of your plan for the 72 stack products for this year. And when do you believe that this will start contributing to your profits?

Unidentified Company Representative

Now in order to give you a more complete answer, let me first begin by explaining the development status for the 42 stack products. Now first, for the 72 stack standalone products, as has been reported already, we have completed our internal validation and it is currently in the sampling stage. So now for the mobile products and the cSSD based on 72-stack 3D NAND, we are expecting the development to be completed within this quarter and the sampling to also start within this quarter, meaning, that for the high-density mobile and cSSD products, we believe that they will start contributing to our revenue within this year. And last, about the 72 stack enterprise SSD, now for this, we plan to start sampling to customers within this year. And now for the eSSD, because this is for enterprise, we believe that the customer qualification would take much longer time. So this will start contributing to our revenue perhaps after the midterm point of next year.

Operator

The next question will be presented by Cha Do Hyun from Shinhan Investment and Securities. Please go ahead with your question.

Cha Do Hyun

I also have a two part question. First is about the server DRAM. So regarding the demand for the server DRAM, if you could provide some quantitative interpretation, please, because now regarding the growth in the server DRAM, for the investors, they actually find it harder to quantify this compared to the PC or the smartphone demand. So if you could provide us with some quantitative interpretation. So for example, what is the current trends in the server DRAM demand, and what is the midterm to long-term forecast?

Unidentified Company Representative

Now in terms of the quantitative interpretation of the server demand, and I would like to point to three highlights. Now first, in terms of the server set customers, now on the customer side, we see that the share of IDCs is rising. Now the IDCs, they want to make more efficient use of their CPUs and that is why they use a lot of virtualization technology, which also requires a lot more higher memory. And second point is also about the memory size and this was also mentioned in the report earlier. But now the mono dye for 8-gigabit DDR4 has been made available since last year, and this has improved the 32-gigabyte module's economics over the 16 gigabytes. And that is why there has been increase in the uptake of the 32-gigabyte modules, and this is also another factor that is driving the server DRAM demand. And the third factor driving the server DRAM demand is on the CPU side. So both for the existing models and also the new models coming out this year, we see that the number of memory slots, in other words, the number of channels, has been increasing. So -- and also for the other CPU suppliers, they have also increased the number of channels, meaning that for the server set companies, there is an environment that is being created where it is more conducive to use high memory. And for the mid- to long-term projection, now what is -- one big factor driving the server DRAM demand is data traffic. Now in order to accommodate the growth in the data traffic, simply increasing the number of servers will not suffice, meaning the scaling out will not be the right strategy because of the limitations in space as well as power usage. And because of this, we believe that there is going to be more scaling up. In other words, the number of servers will remain largely the same while they improve the efficiency of the CPU as well as the memory.

Cha Do Hyun

And my second question is about your new capacity planning. So for this year and next year, what is your plan for the NAND and the DRAM capacity, including M14 and M15?

Unidentified Company Representative

Now for both DRAM and NAND, there is some capacity increase planned within this year, especially because for DRAM it is -- we cannot meet the growing market demand only with technology migration, so we do need some capacity increase. Now for the M14, the second floor of M14, now 50% of the space allocated for NAND Flash has been already filled with equipment, and the production would start in the second quarter and it will start contributing to the NAND bit growth in the third quarter of this year. And then for the new fab construction that has already been reported, now we are building new fabs, one for DRAM in Wuxi, China, another for NAND in Cheongju, Korea. So the construction of the new fabs is already underway, but then they are slated to be completed by the quarter 4 -- the fourth quarter of next year at the earliest. So we do not believe that these will contribute to the increase in the wafer supply within next year.

Operator

The next question will be presented by Mr. Woo Dong je from Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Please go ahead, sir.

Dong je Woo

Now first question is regarding the cash flow chart in the IR document. And I see that in terms of the cash flow itself coming from the operations, it seems quite robust, about KRW6 trillion in the first half. But then I see that over KRW5 trillion actually has been for investment. And this means that although there have been some dividend payouts, yes, but so despite the excellent performance in the second quarter, this means that the net cash increase that would be held by the company is not so big. So rather than a question, it is my one wish or request is for the company to be a bit more conservative in its expenditure. And I do understand that because of the circumstances, you do need a lot of spending, but then I do hope that you could be a bit more conservative and find ways to save your expenditure. So what would be your expectation for the investment -- so what was actually the cause of such a spike in investment activities in the second quarter?

Unidentified Company Representative

Now yes, as you have pointed out, for the investment in the first half, it was in the high KRW4 trillion level or when you count this on the basis of the equipment received by the company, then it was in the KRW5 trillion level. The biggest portion of the investment went into, as you can imagine, for the 3D NAND Flash equipment for the second floor of M14. In addition, there has been some investment into the capacity for DRAM as well as R&D and utility. And as I have explained in my response earlier, the demand, being what it is these days, it's not going to be enough for us to try to fulfill the growth in demand simply with technology migration, meaning that we do need some capacity increase. And that is why there has been increase of CapEx in the first half, and we believe that it would also require additional CapEx in the second half. And of course, the company always tries to save on CapEx by trying to maintain efficient investment while trying to meet market demand. But as I have reiterated earlier, the circumstances today, especially looking at the market environment, simple technology migration will not suffice. So we would need to have some capacity increase in the second half as well.

Dong-je Woo

Now then my second question is when do you believe you can start to see 1Y node? And then also for the EUV, do you believe that the EUV is necessary for the critical layer?

Unidentified Company Representative

Now regarding the 1Y, the R&D for the 1Y will be completed by the second half of next year. And for your second question about the EUV, this will not be applied for the 1Y technology.

Operator

The next question will be resented by Mr. Nicolas Gaudois from UBS. Please go ahead sir.

Nicolas Gaudois

First one is a follow-up question on your -- the comments you just made on capacity. Again, I have a question on products for DRAM. On the capacity side, so you're basically suggesting that you need more wafer capacity before year-end. You find this, [indiscernible] currently due to demand. And -- but we see rising of your CapEx for the rest of the year. So could you maybe quantify a little bit, i.e., how much worth of capacity approximately do you think you would need to add? And as you expected to see the M14 on the [indiscernible] of the second floor and what would be the revision up of total CapEx from your KRW7 trillion budget that you had so far for this year? And I have a follow-up question.

Unidentified Company Representative

Now regarding the capacity, please understand that it's difficult for me to give you the specific number of the expected capacity. But then I can tell you that compared to last year, the DRAM capacity for this year will probably increase between 3% to 5%. And then regarding the CapEx, now as I have also explained earlier, because of the need for capacity increase, we are also revisiting the CapEx number. And if -- so we are currently reviewing whether we need to upwardly adjust the CapEx number or not. And if we come to a decision, then it will be disclosed in due course. And then now this is because, as I have explained earlier, because of the demand growth, simply -- and also because of the limitation in the technology migration, it's simply not enough for us to just implement technology migration to fully meet the demand. And then now another point that I would like to make is about the completion schedule for the Wuxi and -- Wuxi, China, fab and the Cheongju fab. Initially, our guidance for the completion was first half of 2019, but we are also currently reviewing whether we should pull this up to the fourth quarter of 2018.

Nicolas Gaudois

That's great clarification. I've got a question on products. I think earlier in Q2 you published your specs for DRAM for new products, and you have now announced GDDR6 and high bandwidth memory to HBM2 availability, I think, for later this year, I suspect, on 21 nanometer. Could you maybe clarify at what pace you think you would make these products available and if, in your opinion, initially they will justify a premium and what kind of premium versus GDDR5 and current high bandwidth memory products as well?

Unidentified Company Representative

Yes, for both the GDDR6 and HBM2 for 2Z nano, we are currently developing them with the target of completing the development by the end of this year. Especially for HBM, we are currently collaborating with a number of partners, and we expect volume production to begin in the second half of this year. And compared to the GDDR5, it is clear that both products would have price premium over it. And although I cannot specify the exact pricing that we expect, I can tell you that the customers are willing to pay at least double or, let's say, 2.5 times of the HBM.

Operator

The next questions will be presented by Ms. Claire Kyung Min Kim from Daishin Securities. Please go ahead ma'am.

Kyung Min Kim

Now I also have two questions. First is about the wafer. Now I understand that the wafer prices have been very strong from the latter half of last year. And although the wafer price official numbers are not announced, we see that there is undersupply of wafer, and this probably means that it is a better position bidding. So for the semiconductor companies with a long track record of semiconductor business, they are probably in a better position given this environment. And although I do realize that the wafer cost is only about in the in the low 10% of the overall cost, meaning that the cost portion is not that big, but still I would like to understand what your strategy is in terms of wafer procurement.

Unidentified Company Representative

As you have correctly observed, the wafer demand/supply has been quite tight, especially coming to this year, driving up the prices by about 15% to 20% compared to last year, and we believe that the price increase in wafer will continue into next year. Now given this tight market, the company, as a major memory supplier, we have the strategy of reserving the wafer volume through long-term contract with the wafer suppliers. So through such long-term supply contracts, the company on one hand tries to ensure a steady supply of wafer, while at the same time trying to keep down the cost increase by keeping down the price increase compared to the market price increase. And then after some time, so we believe that perhaps in the time of 2019, after continuous rise in the wafer prices, this will also improve the profitability of the wafer suppliers, meaning that it's likely that they would try to increase wafer supply around that time.

Kyung Min Kim

Now my second question is regarding the return to shareholders based on your free cash flow. So for SK Hynix, it seems as if your free cash flow is going to increase significantly this year. So based on the consensus of the operating profit as well as the guidance of CapEx for KRW7 trillion, your free cash flow for this year is expected to be around KRW8 trillion, which would actually increase the call for -- to increase the return to shareholders. So of course, there is going to be dividend payout. But in addition to what has already been announced, do you believe that there will be something more for the investors to look forward to?

Unidentified Company Representative

Now regarding the return to shareholders, as we have communicated in the past, our plan is to increase the dividend payout up to the level of the free cash flow, 30% to 50% by 2018. But then there are other factors that we have to consider. So for example, as I have explained earlier, there might be some changes to our overall investment plan, and then there are still some uncertainties over the current ongoing Toshiba deal. So we would have to take all these other factors into consideration as we review the dividend policy and come to some kind of decision in the second half of this year. But then let me tell you that in addition to the cash dividend, we are not currently considering something like share buyback.

Operator

The next questions will be presented by Mr. S. K. Kim from Daiwa Capital Markets. Please go ahead, sir.

S. K. Kim

Now my question is regarding the financial performance in the second quarter. In terms of the bit growth for both DRAM and NAND, they seem to have fallen short of the guidance that you communicated in April this year. So part of the reasons have been touched upon in the report, but I would still like to better understand what the major factors were in terms of the bit growth falling short of the guidance for both the DRAM and NAND. And in relation to this, I wonder whether it has been caused by changes in the inventory. Has there been increase in the inventory?

Unidentified Company Representative

Now for DRAM first, as I mentioned earlier, there has been some slowdown in the demand coming from the mobile customers. Then also there was some inventory adjustments, and then there was strong demand coming from the server side. So in the course of adjusting the mix between the mobile and the server DRAM, there has been some slowdown in bit growth. So between Q1 and Q2, regarding your question about inventory, there has been a slight increase in the inventory from 1.3 weeks to 1.5 weeks. But then now going into the third quarter, on the back of the continuous strong demand from the server side and then also pickup in the mobile demand, we believe that even the currently low inventory level will fall even further.

Now regarding the NAND bit growth, now for the second quarter, let me respond separately for demand and supply. Now for demand, there were some expectations for new products to be launched in the second half, and that is why because of the seasonality, the demand for mobile has dropped a little bit.

And then from the supply side, as was explained earlier, in the course of relocating and increasing the equipment for the second floor of M14, there has been some slight delay. And in terms of the inventory for NAND, whereas at the end of the first quarter, it was below one week. In the second quarter it was slightly over one week, so not a cause of concern. And this shall be the last question.

Operator

The last questions will be presented by Mr. J.J. Park from JPMorgan. Please go ahead sir.

J.J. Park

I also have two questions. Now in the IR book, it says that your server DRAM revenue portion is around mid-30% level, and it seems like a big increase Y-o-Y. So now my question is based on the bit shipment in terms of the unit then, what is the server DRAM portion in the second quarter? And has there been increase Y-o-Y?

Unidentified Company Representative

Now please understand that it's difficult for us to give you the specific numbers for the company's product mix. But I can tell you that in terms of the bit shipment as well, yes, there has been increase Y-o-Y for the server DRAM, and it's about 20, so it's about high 20% level.

J.J. Park

So the next question is about the content growth or the -- any slowdown in the content growth for DRAM because now for NAND, it's mentioned that because of the price rise, it seems as if there is going to be slowdown in the content growth, but then there is no mention of a similar trend for the DRAM. So you do not expect any content growth slowdown on the DRAM side despite the rise in prices?

Unidentified Company Representative

Now actually for the mobile side, we see that because of the rise in the mobile prices, the smartphone set companies, they are upgrading their segmentation, meaning that they are moving more from the low to mid-market segment and then also more to the higher segment than the mid-market segment. And because of this, in terms of the memory demand, we're actually seeing an increase in the gigabytes per box.

Seong-Geun Cha

Thank you very much, and this concludes the SK Hynix 2017 Q2 Earnings Release Conference Call. Thank you so much.

