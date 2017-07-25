U.S. Bancorp's Policy Shift Contradicts Objective Of Bank's Client - Federal Government

The move potentially increases financial risk for USB with a less balanced portfolio and by abandoning needed infrastructure projects for the country.

Divestment – the selling of assets in a particular sector – can be driven by a variety of factors, including financial, social and political. Recently, the most prominent cases of divestment have been from anti-fossil fuel advocates that relentlessly urge banks, states, and universities to divest from the oil and gas sector.

The divestment movement hit a stall, however, when many progressive leaders realized that divesting from fossil fuel companies is financial imprudent by creating a less diversified portfolio. As a result, extreme environmentalists have splintered their campaign by asking banks to avoid investing in future oil and gas infrastructure projects.

Recently, U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) announced plans to avoid financing future oil and natural gas pipelines. With the high cost of oil and gas infrastructure projects, this could be considered a financially advantageous move. It’s worth considering how much of this decision was based on financial incentives vs. political motivations.

At the company’s annual shareholder meeting, U.S. Bancorp executives updated the firm’s “Environmental Responsibility Policy” to exclude oil and gas pipelines from the bank’s financing projects. The move was lauded by several left-wing environmental groups that had been publicly shaming the global financier for funding the Dakota Access Pipeline.

After U.S. Bancorp’s announced the shift in its investment policy, I had one simple question: How will this decision impact infrastructure projects in the United States? Although we don’t know the immediate and long-term financial impact to U.S. Bancorp for its decision to no longer fund oil and gas infrastructure projects, such a move jeopardizes and alienates an important segment of U.S. Bancorp’s business: the federal government.

America is reliant on traditional energy resources to power its economy. Even as renewable resources create new opportunities in the market, our economy still needs traditional energy resources as an intricate part of diversification. Consequently, we still need an infrastructure to transport and export our energy resources safely. Energy development also supports our national security by transforming America to be energy independent. As General James “Spider” Marks opined, this approach contributes to a greater security for the United States.

President Donald Trump has indicated that infrastructure development – to include energy infrastructure development – will be a key linchpin to spurring well-paying jobs. And private investment will be critical for the president to reach his goal of $1 trillion in infrastructure investment. Ironically, U.S. Bancorp CEO Richard Davis, who recently announced his retirement publically stated that the Trump Administration is driving a “resurgence” for the private sector.

The incongruence between the federal government’s desire to increase energy infrastructure and U.S. Bancorp’s decision to withhold future funding was first brought to light by Darren Bearson, a former Bush Administration official who said:

It is offensive that a company like U.S. Bancorp, which now publicly spurns investment in infrastructure projects that support American energy development and jobs, can act as a payments and financials manager for organizations like the Department of Energy, which seeks to address America’s energy challenges, or for the Department of Defense, where the Corps of Engineers oversees and promotes construction of energy infrastructure.

More than our need for energy, I’m left to wonder how the U.S. Bancorp’s position on oil and gas infrastructure development will impact the labor unions, including the Teamsters, LIUNA, and IBEW, just to name a few, feel about one of the largest banks in the country refusing to lend and offer credit to projects at the risk of tens of thousands of jobs for their members.

U.S. Bancorp has every right to make decisions based on its corporate investment strategy. And, as a former business leader in the financial services and energy pricing reporting industries, I understand the research, and financial analyzing that goes into this type of decision. However, my concern is that perhaps U.S. Bancorp didn’t consider the unintended consequences of its actions that entail undermining the bank’s major client: the U.S. governments, coupled with the loss of jobs at a time when the America worker and unions are seeking ways to survive.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BAC C JPM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.