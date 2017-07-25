3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today: July 25, 2017

Welcome to another edition of "3 Things in Biotech You Should Learn Today," a daily digest dedicated to helping you uncover the latest news and hidden gems in the world of biotech and pharmaceutical research.

Tocagen is a priority for Europe in brain cancer

Tocagen (TOCA) is a developmental biotech whose platform rests on the use of replicating retroviral vectors to deliver specific genes to tumor cells. Their most advanced drug candidate, Toca511, forces the tumors to express an enzyme called cysteine deaminase, which is not natively found in humans.

The follow on is the administration of Toca FC, which the body doesn't normally do anything with. However, when Toca FC is encountered by cysteine deaminase, it is converted into 5-fluororacil, a potent chemotherapeutic agent. What's more, once a cancer cell dies, it spills out the 5-fluorouracil to nearby tumors, in a strategy reminiscent of the antibody-drug conjugates like T-DM1.

Toca511 and Toca FC are currently being investigated in a late-stage study for patients with recurrent, high-grade glioma, which would include glioblastoma, which is what Senator McCain has. This trial is fully enrolled, with results expected in the first half of 2018.

But the European regulators like what they've seen so far, apparently. TOCA was recently granted PRIME designation, which is analogous to the FDA's breakthrough therapy designation, which TOCA also got back in February.

Looking forward: I count this as my big "cool thing" to have learned about today, for sure. It's difficult to know how well this approach will work in the long run, given how challenging glioblastoma and other high-grade gliomas are to manage. But it's very much worth a look, and if you haven't heard of TOCA before, you might consider giving them a deeper look, as PRIME and breakthrough therapy designations are not handed out like candy.

Celgene amends protocol to join up with Novocure in glioblastoma

Celgene (CELG) has an earlier-stage drug in the works for glioblastoma, as well: a proteasome inhibitor called marizomib. This in itself might not get on your radar, as a Phase 1b study isn't likely to attract a lot of attention.

However, it's the moves they've made recently that should perhaps pique your interest a little more. CELG announced that they, along with their partner, Triphase Accelerator Corporation, have amended the protocol for this small study to include the use of NovoCure's (NVCR) tumor-treating field modality. This wearable device delivers electric fields that are toxic to tumor cells, while limiting exposure to the rest of the body.

Thus, it would seem to make an ideal partner with systemic therapies.

Looking forward: This kind of news is what I've been looking most forward to since the initial approval of tumor-treating field therapy. Originally, NVCR had shown comparable efficacy in recurrent glioblastoma compared with chemotherapy (and have since gone on to establish themselves as serious contenders in the standard of care), but with markedly less toxicity. Could this be the perfect base on which to build combination approaches? Studies like this are a great first step in finding out.

Pfizer getting close with its own biosimilar bevacizumab?

Biosimilars are becoming a very big deal in cancer therapy right now, with the (likely) imminent approval of biosimilar preparations of trastuzumab and bevacizumab.

Supporting my prior observation that all kinds of big pharma players are jumping into this space, Pfizer (PFE) has announced positive results from REFLECTIONS B7391003, which assessed its own version of bevacizumab in combination with carboplatin/paclitaxel for patients with nonsquamous non-small cell lung cancer.

The trial met its primary endpoint of objective response rate, demonstrating equivalence with bevacizumab.

Looking forward: Of course, equivalence is a major step in the right direction for PFE's entry into the space. As I've mentioned before, the United States has been (embarrassingly) behind the times compared with Europe when it comes to the adoption of biosimilars. Studies like this continue to build an ever-larger body of evidence supporting the introduction of biosimilar monoclonal antibodies after so many years of unanswered questions. Whether these will have the promised impact on cost is anyone's guess at this point, though.

So we had a glioblastoma-heavy day, which is appropriate given the recent news. Thankfully, research is pushing aggressively forward, and at least some good comes out of a diagnosis in a famous person if public awareness is improved. We need more options for these tumors, and hopefully, the highlighted news will bear fruit and be worth talking about again in the future!

