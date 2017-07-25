Celgene: Gearing Up For New Highs

During my nearly decade long trading career, one sector I have always shied away from is Biotechnology (IBB). Volatility is rampant, things can turn on a dime, and the losers are not just losers, but catastrophes. While this doesn't mean I refuse to invest in biotech names, I typically need to find good technical and fundamental reasons to do so. The Great Biotech Wreck of 2015 has made me even more apprehensive to foray into this sector, but I've decided to bite my tongue as a certain name has caught my attention. Not only does Celgene (CELG) boast beefy levels of earnings growth, it's also emerging from a base that's nearly two years in the making. The stock finally looks ready to put this trading range in its rear-view mirror, and it's for this reason I've gone long.

(Source: TC2000.com)

While several biotech names were taken out and shot during the Great Biotech Wreck, Celgene was one of the few that managed to stand its ground on a relative basis. It was also one of the first to get back on its feet and emerge from the rubble, as it currently sits near all-time highs. The biotech sector plummeted 40% over a 9-month period between July 2015 and March 2016, but Celgene actually fell less than the index. This is quite surprising as in a sector that's known for its beta, several biotech names lost closer to 60% of their value. Alexion (ALXN), Valeant (VRX), and Akorn (AKRX) are a few of those hit the most by the sector-wide carnage. The simple fact that Celgene held up better and woke up quicker is a sign of relative strength, and what I look for when I do go shopping in beaten up indexes.

I first adopted this lesson after reading an anecdote by Randy McKay in the book The New Market Wizards. Randy was bullish on the market in 1982 but since he knew little of stocks (he was primarily a futures trader) he decided to put some money to work with a broker friend of his, instructing him to buy a cross section of stocks. His broker's theory was to buy the weakest stocks, as he thought that they had the most upside if the market was going higher. After 3 months of the market going higher but McKay's account losing value, McKay asked his broker to send him charts of the stocks he owned. He quickly realized his broker's theory was the exact opposite of his own.

The remainder of the anecdote is as follows, from the book:

I discovered that he was steering me into stocks that were near their lows, while my natural inclination was to buy stocks that were moving higher. I decided the arrangement wasn't working out, and I closed the account. I pulled out the phone book and found that there was a Merrill Lynch office nearby at the comer of Michigan and Wacker [in Chicago]. One summer afternoon after the market had closed, I walked over to the bank and withdrew a cashier's check for $1 million. I then went to the Merrill Lynch office, walked through the door and asked, "Who's in charge here?" The branch manager came over, and I told him, "I want to talk to your least experienced broker." That's the honest truth. I wanted somebody without any opinions. He turned me over to a broker who was about twenty-three years old. I put the check down in front of him and said, "I want to open an account, and here's what I want you to do. I want you to start out by investing three-quarters of this money in a wide variety of stocks, all of which are at or near all-time highs."

(Source: TC2000.com)

The lesson from this article is simple, and one that I've adopted across my own portfolios since. If I am bullish on the market and therefore want to own stocks, I want to buy the leaders as they will likely out-perform the general market. Digging deeper into this lesson, if I want to rotate into a sector that's trying to come back into favor, I want to own the strongest stocks in that sector - not the ones that have been left for dead. This is why I currently own stocks like National Beverage (FIZZ), Live Nation (LYV), Apple (AAPL), and Cae Inc. (CAE). These stocks were leaders to start the year, and the easiest way to own the leaders is to buy the leaders.

Buying stocks that are trendless, and near their lows during a bull market is a near guaranteed way to underperform. The reason for this is two-fold. If you are in stocks that are near their lows or trendless, you must wait for these stocks to first bottom and begin new bull markets which is a huge opportunity cost while others stocks are busy going up. The second problem is that if one's thesis on the market going up is wrong and these stocks are not able to go up even during a bull market, they are sure to under-perform in a sideways to down market. Meanwhile leaders tend to perform better than the market, and also tend to be insulated to market weakness much more than their counterparts.

At this point you might be saying "Yadda yadda yadda — what does any of this have to do with Celgene"?

Celgene is a near perfect case study of buying the leaders as the stock is only 3% from its all-time highs, while the IBB is nearly 20% from its all-time highs. This tells me right away that the stock is a leader in its sector, and leaders tend to stay leaders. Look no further than the semiconductor industry and Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI), or the soft drinks industry and National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ).

So what defines a leader?

In addition to being a leader technically, I am seeking out stocks that have 20% or higher earnings growth for the past 2 quarters, annual earnings growth of a minimum of 10%, and annual revenue growth of 20% or higher. Celgene is a great fit for for all these categories. Diluted earnings per share for Celgene has grown from $0.94 in 2010 to $2.49 in 2016, an increase of nearly 300% in a span of 6 years. This more than satisfies the requirement for 10% or higher annual earnings growth, and can be seen below.

(Source: YCharts.com)

In addition to annual earnings growth, Celgene has reported annual revenue growth of 20% or more for the past 2 years, and double digit revenue growth for the past decade. This tells me that the company is consistently growing without any missteps, and even as the company becomes larger it is not losing its momentum from a revenue standpoint.

(Source: YCharts.com)

Finally when analyzing quarterly earnings growth, we can see that Celgene goes above and beyond my fundamental screening requirements of 20% earnings growth quarter over quarter for the past 2 quarters. The past 2 quarters Celgene has seen earnings growth of 114%, and 157% respectively, and is a clear leader across all sectors in this metric. To put things in perspective Activision (ATVI) which is one of the top performers of 2017 put up quarter over growth earnings growth of 64% and 30% respectively, roughly half of the growth that Celgene has seen.

(Source: YCharts.com)

For the reasons outlined above, Celgene is the epitome of a growth stock and a leader, and has all the right ingredients to enjoy a very nice run if the biotech sector can stay in favor.

Having said that, strong fundamentals do not complete an investment thesis for me and are not cause for me to put on a new portfolio position. The technicals must align with the fundamentals and tell me that the stock is ready to move higher by the way of a new high, or a new breakout. Fortunately Celgene also meets this criteria and this is why I've become so interested in the stock recently.

Let's take a look at the technicals.

The below chart shows my entry on the stock in my premium newsletter a few weeks ago, right after the stock dipped from its new base breakout. I was looking for any kind of weakness to establish a position in the stock as I felt that any dips back towards the breakout level at $128.00 would be bought.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Moving onto the weekly chart below, we can see that Celgene has been carving out a base for the past 2 years, and finally broke out of the lower level of this base just over a month ago. The top of this base and the all-time highs sit at the $135.00 level, and as of last week the stock has made a new all-time weekly closing high, also putting this resistance level in the rear-view mirror. This is extremely bullish action for Celgene as while the IBB is still 20% off of its highs, Celgene is bumping its head up against all-time highs.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Finally looking at the daily chart, we can see that Celgene broke out of its shorter term base near the $127.00 level and showed very nice committment to this move as it gave up almost no ground, while it flagged to shake out any short term traders. The stock has since traded above the highs of the initial break, and all of the moving averages are now playing catch-up.

(Source: TC2000.com)

As always if I am wrong on Celgene, I have a stop below to mitigate my risk. Any close below the $110.00 level would represent a break of the uptrend line, and the 200-day moving average, and would tell me that the chart has moved from bullish to neutral at best - forcing me to exit.

In summary, Celgene has all the ingredients of a market leader but is just beginning its stage one breakout, unlike many other market leaders that have exploded higher the past year. For this reason I've taken an entry at $131.60 in my portfolio, and intend to hold this position as long as the stock does not break the $110.00 level on a daily closing basis. The stock has strong earnings growth, strong revenue growth, is breaking out of a tight-base on the daily chart, and at the same time is flirting with new all-time highs. Celgene is an excellent long candidate as we begin Q3, in a sector that is finally beginning to get its luster back.

