Pure Industrial REIT: Benefiting From The Rise Of E-Commerce

Investment Thesis

Pure Industrial REIT (OTC:PDTRF) (TSX:AAR.UN), a Canadian-based industrial REIT, has been benefiting from the rising demand of industrial properties due to the rise of E-Commerce. As a result, its occupancy rate and net operating income has been improving and growing. Over the last few years, the Trust also improved its payout ratio and reduced its debt leverage to a more comfortable level. For conservative income investors seeking steady dividend, Pure Industrial REIT (PIRET) appears to be a fine choice.

Source: Company Website

Pure Industrial REIT Overview

PIRET has C$2.6 billion worth of industrial properties that includes 168 properties at the end of March 31, 2017. Its largest market is Ontario, representing 31% of its net operating income [NOI]; United States came second, representing 29% of its NOI. Alberta and BC consists of 21% and 14% of its NOI respectively. The overall weighted average capitalization rate was 6.03% by the end of Q1 2017.

Source: July 2017 Investor Presentation

About 95% of PIRET’s properties are located in or near urban centers in North America. In total, PIRET has 22.8 million square feet of asset under management (AUM). In addition, the REIT also has 42.4 acres of development land. These developments are expected to bring more rental revenue in the future.

Source: July 2017 Investor Presentation

Well-Positioned for Future Growth

The rise of E-Commerce has resulted in an increasing demand for warehouse distribution centers near urban cities. As the graph below shows, the demand for logistics space has increased from less than 40 million square feet in 2011 to over 60 million square feet in 2016. This upward trend is expected to continue in 2017, and the next few years. Because 95% of PIRET’s properties are located near major urban centers, PIRET is well-positioned to benefit from the trend of E-Commerce.

Source: July 2017 Investor Presentation

At the present, 3.5 million square feet of properties are leased to E-Commerce related tenant activity. E-Commerce tenants include well-known companies like FedEx, Canada Post, Purolator, All Canadian Courier, Ikea, Porter Warehouse & Distribution, MTE Logistics, etc.

Source: July 2017 Investor Presentation

In PIRET’s largest market, Canada, the demand for industrial properties has remained very high in the past few years. As the graph below shows, this trend of excess demand has continued to carry on in Q2 2017.

Supply and Demand of Industrial Properties (Source: July 2017 Investor Presentation)

At the end of the first quarter, the national availability rate and vacancy rate is at 5.3% and 4.1% respectively. This is much lower compared to 8.1% and 6.1% at the height of the Great Recession in 2009. In the Greater Toronto Area, the availability rate and vacancy rate is ever lower at 3.3% and 1.8% respectively at the end of 2016 (Source: CBRE Canada Industrial Q4 2016 Industrial Marketview Report). It is expected that PIRET will benefit greatly as 7.6 million square feet of leasable properties are located in Greater Toronto Area.

PIRET’s Top Ten Tenants

The table below shows the industry sector distribution of PIRET’s tenants. As the table shows, 46.4% of its revenue come from tenants in the transportation/logistics sector. This sector has been benefiting and is expected to continue to benefit from the rise of E-Commerce. The rest of the sectors include manufacturing, retail trade, wholesale trade, services, etc.

Source: July 2017 Investor Presentation

PIRET’s top 10 tenants consists of 48.8% of its revenue in Q1 2017. FedEx is its largest tenant accounting a quarter of its revenue. While some may say that FedEx is an anchored tenant, it can still be a risk especially FedEx has recently announced its closure of 24 office stores in Canada. While these closures are office stores, not distribution warehouses, it does speak of the vulnerability of having too many eggs placed in one basket. Currently, PIRET’s top 10 tenants have an average lease term of 7.9 years and FedEx’s average lease term is 9.0 years. The long lease term is healthy as it adds some safety margin against any unexpected events.

Source: Q1 2017 MD&A

Improving Occupancy Rate and increasing SPNOI

PIRET’s occupancy rate has been improving steadily. Its Q4 2016 occupancy increased by 3.1% from 94.6% in Q4 2015 to 97.7%. The occupancy rate in Q1 2017 dropped to 96.3% from Q4 2016. This was consistent to the trend that the REIT experienced in the past few years. The occupancy rate in Q1 2017 upped by 1.4% from Q1 2016. PIRET’s Same Property Net Operating Income (SPNOI) increased by 3% relative to Q1 2016. With strong demand, both occupancy ratio and SPNOI are expected to continue increase through the rest of 2017.

Healthy Balance Sheet

PIRET has done an excellent job in the past 10 years. Its debt to gross book value ratio has improved significantly from above 60% in 2008 to 41.8% as at March 31, 2017. While some may argue that a slightly more leveraged REIT will increase its ROE, in an increasing interest rate environment, it will eventually impact its AFFO.

Source: July 2017 Investor Presentation

PIRET’s debt maturity ladder appears to be healthy and reasonable. Its debt maturity before the end of 2019 is only about a quarter of its debt. Given its relatively low debt to gross book value, the REIT should have no problem manage this debt even a rate increasing environment. With a strong demand in industrial properties, the Trust should be able to generate more revenues to offset the increase in its interest expense.

Source: Q1 2017 MD&A

Healthy Dividend Payout Ratio

The graph below shows PIRET’s AFFO, Dividends and payout ratio from 2011 to 2016. As can be seen, management has kept its dividend per share below AFFO per share. As a result, the payout ratio has been in a declining trend except the year 2014. In its Q1 2017 result, its 3-month payout ratio has improved to 84.7%, down from 87.7% a year ago.

Source: Created by author based on company data

While PIRET’s AFFO per unit has been steadily increasing since 2011, its dividend payment of C$0.026 per month (or C$0.312 per year) has stayed the same since 2012. With an improving payout ratio, a forecast of better demand, we do believe there is room for its dividend to increase in the foreseeable future. However, it is uncertain whether management will pursue that option or use the money for future acquisitions.

Comparing with its Canadian Peers

PIRET’s dividend yield is about 4.7% at today’s trading price. It pays a monthly dividend in the mid of every month. The stock is trading at C$6.68 with a book value of C$5.51. This implies a Price to Book Ratio of 1.21. Compare to other Canadian industrial REITs, its P/B Ratio is slightly higher than Dream Industrial and Summit Industrial. However, its yield is significantly lower. This is likely due to the Trust’s relatively conservative leverage. Pure industrial appears to be a safer bet for conservative investors.

Yield Price to Book Ratio Debt Ratio Pure Industrial REIT 4.67% 1.21 41.8% Dream Industrial REIT (OTC:DREUF) 7.78% 1.19 ~64% Summit Industrial REIT (OTC:SMMCF) 7.20% 1.14 53.2%

Investor Takeaway

PIRET has been benefiting from the rise of E-Commerce. With strong industrial property demand, the REIT’s revenue is poised to continue to grow in the future. It has a healthy balance sheet of low leverage and an improving payout ratio. This will allow the Trust to pursue accretive acquisitions and/or raise its dividend. However, it is uncertain about PIRET’s dividend hike as the Trust has not hiked its dividend since 2012.

Investors whose focus is on a steady dividend income and some capital appreciation, PIRET is a good REIT choice. However, this REIT may not be the best choice for those who seek consistent dividend increases (although we do see the potential for PIRET to consistently increase its dividend).

