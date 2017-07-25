Mid-Con Energy Q2 2017 Forecast

Mid-Con Energy Partners (MCEP) is a small-cap upstream exploration and production company whose revenues are nearly all generated through the sale of oil. MCEP is one of the lowest-cost upstream E&P in its peer group. A summary of the company is provided in the table below:

Reserves 19.2M BOE Proved Developed 65% Units Outstanding 29.9M Debt Outstanding $120.5M Enterprise Value $157.3M

Q2 2017 Forecast

I have created a simple model for forecasting MCEP's cash flow, earnings, and net debt position. It performed very well for both Q4 2016 and Q1 2017. Key details of the Q2 2017 forecast include:

WTI averaged $48.15 for the quarter

Capex of $4.25M per quarter

$15.30 per BOE operating expenses

production of 337K BOE

WTI to realized price differential of $4.70

production tax rate of 5.2%

cash G&A of $4.50 per BOE

Given the assumptions above, I am forecasting:

$5.7M EBITDA

$0.8M operating free cash flow

3.5x leverage ratio

$117M in net debt outstanding

In Q1, operating free cash flow came in well above my expectations. This was due to lower than expected CAPEX. It will be interesting to note if this continues in Q2. On the Q1 2017 earnings call, MCEP's CFO had this to say regarding production:

we updated our full year 2017 production guidance. Raising the bottom end of the range to 3,600 Boe per day. Given that the first quarter production came in slightly above 3,600 per Boe and what we believe to be a trough quarter, we felt it was appropriate to raise the floor.

Did production really trough in Q1 2017? Let us hope so. It is the biggest question that will be answered this quarter.

Looking Forward

Using the same model as noted above, I persist the key assumptions on capex, production tax, G&A expense, and operating expense. I then assume constant production in 2017 and decline it by 3% per year thereafter. The futures curve is in mild contango, and I assume these prices for future quarters through 2021.

Elephant In The Room

The elephant in the room is the high likelihood of MCEP exceeding its 4.0x net debt to four quarter trailing EBITDA as soon as Q3 2017, and maxing out at just under 5.0x in Q4 2017 and dropping back down below 4.0x by end of Q2 2018. The good news is that MCEP can get through its covenant violation via purely organic means. That is, all they have to do is to keep chopping wood and for oil to stay where it is. This is unlike other upstream E&Ps I have followed, including the likes of Linn Energy (OTCQB:LNGG), Breitburn (OTCPK:BBEPQ), and Vanguard Natural Resources (OTCPK:VNRSQ). Once they violated their covenant, it was obvious only a white swan oil price movement was going to save. The question is, will MCEP's lenders play nice? Let us dig into this question.

MCEP has never modified its 4.0x debt to trailing four quarter EBITDA covenant. But other upstream E&P companies. The best analog I can find is for EV Energy Partners (EVEP). In April 2016, EVEP announced amendments to its credit facility, including:

EBITDAX to Cash Interest Expense ≥ 2.50x for the quarters ending March 31, June 30, and September 30, 2016

EBITDAX to Cash Interest Expense ≥ 2.00x for the quarters ending December 31, 2016, and March 31, and June 30, 2017

EBITDAX to Cash Interest Expense ≥ 1.50x for the quarter ending September 30, 2017, and thereafter

Total Debt to EBITDAX ≤ 5.50x for the quarter ending March 31, 2018

Total Debt to EBITDAX ≤ 5.25x for the quarters ending June 30 and September 30, 2018

Total Debt to EBITDAX ≤ 4.25x for the quarter ending December 31, 2018, and thereafter

Additionally, the borrowing base decreased from $625M to $450M, or 28%. Given this, I could envision a scenario where MCEP's borrowing base is reduced 14% to $120M and the debt to EBITDA covenant relaxed to 5.0x or 5.25x for Q4 2017, decreasing to 4.0x by Q4 2018. I estimate EBITDA to interest at 3.6x, so MCEP could also withstand an increase in its net interest expense. This is one possible solution (and my preferred one).

Another possibility would be to issue preferred equity. There is a precedent for MCEP doing so. The first time around us basic unit holders were diluted by 39% to raise $25M. To get the covenant below 4.0x at current strip pricing, I calculate about $20M would be needed to get raised.

Takeaway

With the unit price languishing in the low $1 range, I find MCEP's unit price compelling at these levels. The convertible preferred equity has an exercise price of $2.15, and we are trading well below this level. This limits the downside from here, and even a small increase in WTI to mid-50s will substantially increase MCEP's valuation due to operating leverage.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MCEP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.