'Sparks' A-Flyin'

Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) is a $2.3 billion market cap company focused on developing specific gene therapies for patients with limited or no treatment options. Spark uses adeno-associated viral vectors to insert functional genes which when expressed are intended to replace functionally deficient or inactive native gene products in retinal, liver, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead candidate, Luxterna, is in late-stage clinical development to treat biallelic RPE65-mediated IRD. LUXTURNA has the potential to be among the first gene therapy products approved by FDA (with a group of CD19-targeting CAR T-cell therapies) for inherited retinal disease, and this treatment could reach the market in 2017. The company is in mid-stage clinical development for candidates SPK-7001 in choroidermia, SPK-9001 for hemophilia B in collaboration with Pfizer (PFI), and SPK-8011 in hemophilia A. The company has several preclinical candidates including RhoNova in rhodopsin-linked autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa (RHO-adRP), SPK-TPP1 in a form of Batten disease, and candidates in Leber heriditary optic neuropathy (LHON) and Huntington's disease.



Lead candidate, LUXTURNA (voretigene neparvovec), has completed the pivotal part of a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of biallelic RPE65-mediated inherited retinal disease (IRD). This progressive disease usually results in severe vision loss or blindness. LUXTURNA has orphan and breakthrough therapy designations in the United States, and recently announced rare pediatric disease designation from FDA. Investigational voretigene neparvovec also has orphan designations in the European Union. Positive results for LUXTURNA phase 3 patient treatment group includes sustained four-year functional vision improvement, sustained two-year average functional vision improvement, mean increase in visual field relative to a decrease in control group, visual acuity improvement, and consistent safety results. An article published in peer review clinical journal, The Lancet, summarizes the findings at 65% of the study participants demonstrated maximal improvement in bilateral multi-luminance mobility testing (primary endpoint of navigating a course in varying levels of light) and full field light sensitivity and visual field area (secondary endpoints) at one year. FDA accepted ONCE's BLA submission for filing with Priority Review in July 2017. One seeking alpha author gives a peak sales estimate for LUXTURNA at $350 to $900 million. With approximately 3,500 individuals with RPE65-related IRDs in the United States and Europe, and an estimated price tag of more than $100,000 per treatment, the estimates may add up. It was reported that in 2011 adjusted economic burden of vision loss for people aged 40 and over was over $139 billion dollars in the U.S. alone. It is estimated that 1 in 200,000 may have an inherited degenerative disease of the eye, with over 250 genes found to be involved.



Phase 1/2 interim results for SPK-7001 in choroideremia were announced in Q1 2017 report, with 10 late-stage disease patients reporting no product-related serious adverse events, and one procedure-related adverse event. Although as of the March 29, 2017 readout, interim efficacy analysis did not show statistical significance, non-significant differences between injected and control eyes were observed for one or more endpoints in four of ten participants. The phase 1/2 trial, which has been expanded by five participants and is well underway, will focus on patients with earlier-stage disease. Choroideremia is a rare inherited disorder on the X chromosome (therefore affects males more than females) that affects about 1 in 50,000 individuals. It manifests itself as blind spots in the field of vision and progresses to greater severity including blindness.



Candidate SPK-9001 is a unique gene therapy candidate with positive proof-of-concept data because it could eliminate the need daily (or even multiple) infusions to control and prevent bleeding episodes in patients with hemophilia B. In a phase 1/2 clinical trial, 8 of 9 patients demonstrated a 100% reduction in the use of coagulation factor infusions and in the number of confirmed bleeds. One participant has taken precautionary coagulation factor infusions for suspected bleeds. 2 of 9 patients experienced increases in liver enzymes correlated with increased T-cell response. Data as of June 2017 in 10 patients demonstrate a 99% reduction in annualized infusion rate and 96% reduction in annualized bleeding rate. These patients have sustained increases in coagulation factor IX activity. Nine of ten patients have not experienced a bleed since treatment with the vector. This data was reported at International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis 2017 Congress. SPK-9001 thereby earned Breakthrough Therapy designation by FDA and PRIME by EMA. In January ONCE received a $15 million milestone payment from PFI for achieving pre-specified safety and efficacy for it's ongoing hemophilia B Phase 1/2 trial of candidate SPK-9001. The deal included a $20 million up-front payment from PFI, and is eligible to receive up to $230 million plus a low double-digit royalty on potential sales. The hemophilia market is large (and competitive), currently estimated at greater than $10 billion, with estimates of over $15 billion for 2024.



In Q1 2017 ONCE initiated a phase 1/2 clinical trial to examine candidate SPK-8011 in hemophilia A. Spark and Select Biosciences (SELB) announced a license agreement whereby ONCE can use SELB's synthetic vaccine particle technology for co-administration of gene therapy products, including FVIII for hemophilia A (and four other additional undisclosed targets, which Strong Bio regards as very interesting, given their focus on large autoimmune markets like gout). Selecta's technology additive is designed to suppress neutralizing anti-viral immune response post-infusion, including T-cell response to the viral capsid and spike in associated liver enzymes. It is thought that for more severe genetic pathology (such as hemophilia A compared to hemophilia B) that higher doses or multiple injections might be needed to confer efficacy. ONCE pays $10 million to SELB in the deal, and buys $5 million in SELB stock, then agrees to buy another $10 million in stock and makes another $5 million milestone payment within the first year of the agreement. In total, SELB is eligible for $430 million in milestone payments for each target, with up to $65 million based on achievement of developmental milestones and up to $365 million for commercial milestones. Speculating on the unknown projects might be a little dangerous, the potential for likely candidates is so large Strong Bio wanted to give it a mention. Autoimmune disease markets (SELB likely targets) are estimated at well over $16 billion by 2020. SELB has projects targeting gout as well, which incidentally is an $8 billion market by 2025.



ONCE also has a collaboration with University of Massachusetts Medical School, a leader in gene therapy, for AAV projects for debilitating diseases in the eye, liver, and central nervous system.

Research and development expenses for the company were $86 million for 2016, up from $46 million in 2015, with general and administrative expenses also increasing from $23 million in 2015 to $48 million in 2016. Net loss for 2016 was approximately $124 million. As of end 2016 ONCE had cash and cash equivalents of $318 million, which did not include $15 million milestone payment by PFI in January 2017. The company reported $285 million at end Q1 2017. Net loss for Q1 2017 was pegged at $52.3 million. This provides a cash runway of approximately early 2019. Workforce has expanded to 240 employees.

10 analyst consensus is at $72 per share, approximately where the company stock is currently trading as of July 2017. Given (likely) FDA approval for LUXTERNA, further dilution of stock should be minimal if necessary at all. Gene therapy approvals are currently quite newsworthy, and Strong Bio suggests that biotechnology investors keep ONCE (and SELB) on the watchlist. The company could have some real gems in its SELB partnership with larger markets to be targeted, and if any of those shake out as autoimmune in nature could have very large markets. This is the primary WOW factor now that the company has developed a proof of concept approval. Its impressive partnership with Pfizer in hemophilia B is certainly a solid revenue-making opportunity (in spite of competition) that combined with inherited retinal disease treatments can more than support its market cap. Moreover, Pfizer could decide to acquire ONCE from its hemophilia potential alone.

Risks for ONCE include FDA approval risks. As of this time there are no FDA approved gene therapy products, and the project for LUXTERNA is certainly a pioneer. As they say, the pioneers are the ones with all the arrows in them. However, if this bottleneck at the gate is kicked open this year with several gene therapy approvals in IRD and CAR-T, it should expedite its future regulatory processes. There is competition in gene therapy, including existing therapies that will still be used due to habitual nature of some patients. Other risks include that the company is going to have to demonstrate it can produce revenue to be of use to investors. Given that the company is attacking rare diseases this can be a concern, but Strong Bio has been somewhat surprised that companies that target rare diseases can often be quite profitable. Because of severity of these diseases, effective treatments get good support from physicians and hospitals, and a fair or premium price is often paid due to money saved by insurance companies for dumping supportive costs. Other risks include the relatively small size of the clinical trials (due to rarity of diseases tested) might not have completely unmasked all adverse effects for the population at large. This would be an unfortunate occurrence, and though unlikely, is possible. Overall the reward to risk ratio seems very attractive for ONCE.

