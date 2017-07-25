Anadarko Petroleum (APC) Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Anadarko Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:APC)

Q2 2017 Earnings Call

July 25, 2017 8:30 am ET

Executives

Robin Fielder - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Robert A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Bradley J. Holly - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Robert G. Gwin - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Daniel E. Brown - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Mitchell W. Ingram - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Analysts

Evan Calio - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Arun Jayaram - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Doug Leggate - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Charles A. Meade - Johnson Rice & Company L.L.C.

Robert Scott Morris - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

David R. Tameron - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Ryan Todd - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

John P. Herrlin - Société Générale

Brian Singer - Goldman Sachs & Co.

James Sullivan - Alembic Global Advisors LLC

Michael Anthony Hall - Heikkinen Energy Advisors LLC

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Anadarko Petroleum Corporation second quarter 2017 results conference call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. Please note, today's event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Robin Fielder. Please go ahead.

Robin Fielder - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Good morning, everyone. We're glad you could join us today for Anadarko's second quarter 2017 conference call. I would like to remind you that today's presentation includes forward-looking statements and certain non-GAAP financial measures. We believe our expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, however, a number of factors could cause results to differ materially from what we discussed. We encourage you to read our full disclosure on forward-looking statements in our SEC filings and the GAAP reconciliations located on our website and attached to yesterday's earnings release. Additionally, we have provided detail in our second quarter Operations Report on our website. In just a moment, I will turn the call over to Al Walker for some opening remarks.

First, I would like to introduce Andy Taylor, our newest member of our Investor Relations team. Andy is a geologist by background and like Pete and me has more than 15 years of experience with the company. He most recently served as General Manager for our Utah and Wyoming operations. And with that, I will turn it over to Al.

Robert A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Thanks, Robin and good morning. Over the last two years we have streamlined our portfolio to focus investing in our U.S. assets in the Delaware and DJ Basin's onshore and the deepwater Gulf of Mexico offshore. This has materially increased our production mix towards oil in order to improve wellhead margins and enhance capital efficiency in a volatile market for oil price discovery. Along with a simpler and stronger business model, we have built a large cash position which we added to this quarter by about $600 million as we exited some remaining non-core assets. This brings our total cash on hand at quarter's end to more than $6 billion.

As we look into the second half of the year, we attempt to again pace our upstream spend to expected returns and cash flow, while using cash to invest in midstream and other opportunities.

This is consistent with how we have previously communicated the company's approach to managing periods of oil price volatility, while retaining the ability to deliver strong growth when the operating environment is more constructive.

We sincerely believe the volatility of the current operating environment requires financial discipline. And as I have said many times, pursuing growth without adequate returns is something we will avoid.

To that end, going forward, we are reducing the midpoint of our expected capital investments for the full year by $300 million. We still expect to invest about $600 million from our cash position to expand the midstream capacity of the company in the U.S. onshore and achieve the oil production exit rates from our focus areas that we discussed in March, which speaks to the efficiency of our upstream spend.

The adjustment to our full-year sales volume guidance reflects the divestitures of Eaglebine and the Utah CBM, which were not in previous guidance, as well as the impacts of our response efforts in Colorado.

In the Delaware Basin, we are in the final stages of securing operatorship on about 70% of the acreage in the former area of mutual interest with Shell, which should provide much greater control over the pace of future development. For the remainder of the year, we will continue our evaluation to better understand the incredible potential of our position there, while beginning to make the transition from appraisal to development, or said differently, loading the spring for the day when significantly ramping activity is more compelling.

In the meantime, we will continue building out our gas, oil, and water infrastructure in the Delaware having recently secured additional take away capacity for both crude oil and residue gas to support future growth.

In the DJ Basin, we have further improved efficiencies and are excited about the results of our continual efforts to optimize our completions formula, which was highlighted in detail in last evening's news release. In the deepwater Gulf of Mexico, our expanded infrastructure position is delivering the results we expected when we made the acquisition last fall.

For additional detail on this, please look at the second quarter operations report on our website. I have stated this in previous venues, and it's still true today. The portfolio we have design offers a level of quality, depth, and durability that's unique and industry-leading. We will continue to look for opportunities to build on this foundation. We are committed to delivering the high level of operational execution our investors expect with the utmost attention to safety, environmental performance, and efficient capital allocation.

With that, we look forward to answering your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. We will now begin the question-and-answer session. Today's first question comes from Evan Calio of Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.

Evan Calio - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Hey, good morning, guys. My first question is on the $300 million CapEx reduction announced last night. It's 100% nonproductive near-term capital and exploration offshore deflation in midstream. How much more could you cut from nonproductive capital if oil price requires a lower budget or compresses in the back half of the year, and generally for 2018, do you expect to budget with an upstream cash flow still?

Robert A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Well, Evan, good morning, and thanks for the question. I think as we look into the balance of the year, we are going to continue to watch the market, see what oil prices do, try to pace our spending this year and next year as I indicated in my prepared remarks, where we pace that spending with cash flow and rates of return as sort of the guiding lights.

That said, we'll continue to look for opportunities to improve our capital efficiency this year, and into next year. I think we feel like we've got fairly durable assets in both the DJ and the Delaware, and we like what we are seeing from the deepwater Gulf of Mexico from the tiebacks that you probably have had an opportunity at this point to look at in our Operations Report.

So I don't want to leave you with the impression that there's nothing that we would overlook. I think we will look at anything. I think, we will continue to look for capital efficiency where we can. At this point, we reduced in that $300 million, $250 million of it is what I think is an upstream spend and $50 million of it is an midstream spend. The midstream spend and other opportunities like that will be invested from cash, where the other is as we think about it is from cash inflows.

Evan Calio - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Great. Let me shift into a question on the DUCs. In 1Q and 2Q, you guys have built considerable docks in the DJ, in the Delaware, it's 145 on our count. I mean, can you provide color on what drove the DUC built and how much of it was due to operatorship capture in the Delaware and maybe some color on the timeframe for completing these wells?

Robert A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Sure, you bet. Brad and I will tag team you on this one. And I think it's just a little bit like working capital on the standpoint that as we increase revenues, we are going to increase accounts receivable. So as we increase from our standpoint activity, you can expect that working capital of inventory associated with DUCs expand as well. And I will let Brad go through the granularity of how we see that working in both the DJ and the Delaware, but most of this is just a byproduct of being more active with more rigs in the first half of this year than we were in the second half of last year.

Bradley J. Holly - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Sure, thanks, Evan for the question, and Al is correct there. As we ramped up both of these assets, you've seen us pick up the drilling side and we've recently picked up the frac crews in both areas to address that. So we did build some DUCs on the front end, but we expect to work those off in the back half of the year, and for instance in the DJ, we'll have 50% more completions in the second half of the year than we had in the first half.

Evan Calio - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Maybe just a follow-up there, if I could. You spot out, I guess, 104 wells in the first half on a 150 target, as you can kind of complete that operatorship capture in the Delaware, I mean, how should we actually think about the rig count into the second half, kind of given the pace and the target?

Bradley J. Holly - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Sure. So we, as we talked about in March, we had a rig range of 10 to 14. We went up to 16 rigs really to capture that operatorship, and the team was successful in issuing all the AFEs prior to the expiration of the DBPA (09:55), and so we have captured – we've got to execute on that with the rigs, but we have captured the operatorship, and we will continue to watch the commodity prices in the markets to determine what our back half of the year activity levels will be.

Evan Calio - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Great. I will leave it there, guys.

Operator

And our next question comes from Arun Jayaram of JPMorgan. Please go ahead.

Arun Jayaram - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Good morning, Al. I wanted to first talk about your commentary and your expectations of more volatility in prices which you say requires less capital intensity. And specifically, I wanted to see if you could give us some thoughts on Anadarko's oil growth potential. If we think about things in a $45 to $50 world, I know you have a 15% growth CAGR in the mid-$50s, but how do we think about your oil growth in a lower commodity price environment?

Robert A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Well, good morning, Arun. I appreciate the question. That expectation that we established in March, you're right, was predicated on a $55 oil price. It was also predicated on what we thought would be our drilling activity as well as the decline curves that we would see from those two principal basins using broad assumptions associated with each.

I'd say today, based upon what you heard earlier from Brad as well as what you have seen likely in last night's Ops Report with respect to the improved completion technique we have in the DJ, I believe our thoughts are simply we continue to think that the EURs here are probably upward in terms of their bias versus downward. And so therefore, if we're able to improve efficiencies and improve the EUR, then growth at a reasonable rate of return can still be achieved at that compounded annual growth that we gave you in March.

As I've said before and still really believe, we're in the margin business, we're not in the revenue business. So it's really about how we manage that margin that in turn gives us a rate of return that we believe makes for allocation of capital in an efficient way.

So today, I don't know of any indication that it would lead me to believe that if prices are a little lower than $55 that we would come off that compounded growth at this point, primarily for the reasons I'm just trying to highlight here for you. So hopefully that addresses your question.

Arun Jayaram - JPMorgan Securities LLC

That is helpful. And my second question is just looking at kind of the Ops Report, and you really highlighted how the DJ Basin growth kind of took off after you added some of the infrastructure, including Lancaster. It looks like in the Delaware, a lot of the oil and water infrastructure backbone will be completed kind of in mid-2018. So my question is how should we think about growth before the backbone is completed and then after? Does that create maybe an inflection point in mid-2018 in terms of the Delaware?

Robert A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Well, I certainly would've answered that question in March as a yes. I think the inflection here will be driven in part by the infrastructure that you make reference to. I think the other part simply is what are the number of wells that we plan to drill and how many rigs do we think we need to do that? Particularly in the Delaware, as we moved from single well – single pad to multi-well from a pad that will become pretty instructive in terms of how we want to allocate the capital.

So, yeah, at a $55 world, I could have given you the answer pretty emphatically I think for the reasons I just answered. The first half of your question, I think we will watch this, be mindful of the margins that we see at the wellhead but I think investing from the cash position that we've built up, that infrastructure takeaway ability gives us the comfort that when we have the right wellhead margins, we can, in fact, unleash that spring that we're trying to load right now.

Arun Jayaram - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Okay. Thanks a lot, Al.

Robert A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

You bet. Thanks, Arun.

Operator

And our next question today comes from Doug Leggate of Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Please go ahead.

Doug Leggate - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Thanks. Good morning, everyone. Good morning, Al. I got a couple as well, if I may. I guess following up on the last question on the DJ, kind of multi-part question, if I may, if you want to get your pen ready. The type curve that you gave in your guidance at the beginning of the year, has that changed? In other words, there's a 35% uplift reflected in your revised guidance? And I guess related to that, you talked about 290 wells for the year. Is that still a good number in light of the disruptions obviously you had around this situation earlier this year?

Robert A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Well, understandable questions, Doug. I think Brad probably is the right person to address those for you. So, Brad, why don't I turn that to you and hopefully that will get to the question you're looking for, Doug.

Bradley J. Holly - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Sure. Good morning, Doug, this is Brad. Yeah, over the last five years, we've really been refining our completion design out there. It's both deliberate and scientifically tested. And as we've moved to the new design, we are pumping more fluid and more frac intensity, so tighter cluster spacing.

We are seeing that early time, 35% uplift. It is early at this point. So, we haven't updated our type curves, as we're watching that closely. When it's appropriate, we will make a change to the type curve but we are still on the same type curve right now. But, as you can see, with the more fluid, the oil comes back a little bit delayed, maybe a month delayed but we're getting a higher IP, and it looks like that's sustaining in the near-term. So, we're very excited about what we are seeing in a field that's been world-class for us. It continues to get better.

Doug Leggate - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

And the 290 wells, Brad, is still a good number for the year?

Bradley J. Holly - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

That's still our target. We are still on that.

Doug Leggate - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Okay. Thanks. My follow-up, Al, if I may, is actually two quick ones, hopefully. The first one is the outspend obviously this year is largely midstream. Can you give us some idea what the drop-down backlog/schedule looks like, not just in the Delaware, but just for the company generally? Because I think you still got a couple of hundred million dollars of EBITDA at the Anadarko level. What's the outlook like? And my final one is any additional color you can give on longer-term Gulf of Mexico guidance? And I will leave it there, thanks.

Robert A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

All right. Well, giving everybody a chance to visit with you, this morning, and all those on the call, I'll have Bob address your – first half of your question and Danny, the second. So, Bob, do you want to address the first half of Doug's question?

Robert G. Gwin - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Sure. Sure. I will be happy to. Hi, Doug. The backlog, I think you hit a good number of $200 million, maybe, I don't know the exact, $150 million to $200 million currently, but growing rapidly, I think, is the key. As we put all this infrastructure spending from Anadarko's – on Anadarko's midstream business into the Delaware, it's created an ever bigger backlog of drop-down inventory for Western Gas.

And Western Gas will release earnings today, after the market close, and have a call tomorrow to talk about their organic and inorganic opportunities. But from an Anadarko perspective, we like the fact that we're able to deploy hundreds of millions or well over $1 billion of capital over a multiyear period, and know that we are going to be able to recapture that investment through the drop-down to Western Gas, while simultaneously helping to create a growth curve at Western Gas that endures to (17:48) Anadarko's benefit through, it's about 75% ownership of the WGP units.

So that's one reason that we are very comfortable investing cash into infrastructure, because we know over a multiyear period, it actually is a very profitable business for Anadarko, and is going to give us even more cash in the future to redeploy into the upstream behind those systems.

Doug Leggate - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Sorry, guys, on the Gulf of Mexico?

Robert G. Gwin - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Yeah. Danny?

Daniel E. Brown - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Yeah. So, Doug, this is Danny. From a Gulf of Mexico perspective, I think we feel we've got great visibility into maintaining sort of flat production in the Gulf of Mexico, I'd say through 2019 with – I personally think, as we continue to see our appraisal on development be successful. We get some potential to extend that, maybe out another couple of years, so maybe 3 to 5 years of flat. And with incremental exploration success, I think you could see that extended out further, perhaps to have some growth over that time period as well. But very good visibility for the next three years or so to maintain the Gulf of Mexico essentially flat.

Doug Leggate - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Thanks to the extended team for all your answers. Thanks, guys.

Robert A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Thanks, Doug.

Operator

And our next question today comes from Charles Meade of Johnson Rice. Please go ahead.

Charles A. Meade - Johnson Rice & Company L.L.C.

Good morning, Al, and to the rest of your team there. I'm wondering if you can give us an update or perhaps any change in your thinking in light of the success you've had in the U.S. onshore in the current commodity price environment on how international exploration fits with the rest of your portfolio? And it seems to me, at a minimum you could think about it as a call option, your (19:29) call option on oil, but maybe there's more to it. So can you talk about that?

Robert A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Yeah, that's a great question, Charles. Simply because of the fact of the matter is, we see exploration in the Gulf of Mexico, where we can tieback being particularly attractive to us right now. As such, given the commodity environment that we are in, I think you continue to expect that we will be somewhat active internationally. I think we see some things in Colombia that I can point to specifically that we plan to drill. But I think the large part of our exploration in the deepwater will be more focused on the Gulf of Mexico going forward, simply because the tiebacks there provide us a lot of flexibility around the economics and the risk return.

Charles A. Meade - Johnson Rice & Company L.L.C.

That's helpful, Al. And then, if I could ask the second question on the Delaware, and how things might change with the expiration of this JV. I know you talked about that you can – that you're able to shift from this appraisal and capture mode into more of a development mode, but it seems to me there's also perhaps another degree of freedom that's open to you now, and that's appraisal or perhaps exploration up and down the column, trying out new targets rather than just trying to capture units by drilling the proven target. Is that going to be an aspect of what you guys are doing in the back half of 2017 or 2018?

Robert A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Charles, to some extent, that's probably a fair observation. I will say, though, most of our activity will be focused on the Wolfcamp A, and that is the primary objective we've got this year and in over the coming years. Not to say that the Bone Spring and the Avalon don't have a lot of potential, our focus, however, will be on the Wolfcamp.

Charles A. Meade - Johnson Rice & Company L.L.C.

Got it. Thank you, Al.

Robert A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

You bet.

Operator

And our next question comes from Bob Morris of Citi. Please go ahead.

Robert Scott Morris - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Thank you. Good morning, Al. In looking at the Delaware Basin, you had two very nice Wolfcamp A wells in Loving County that I know you've been trying to capture operatorship and drill shorter laterals, not optimize completions. How do you see that transition now going forward? And how much room do you have to improve or optimize the completions going forward?

And on your acreage versus Shell, how much coordination or discussion is there between the two of you on the optimized completion technique on yours versus their acreage? Because it appears that your wells are a little bit better so far, and it appears to be you're pumping 25% more proppant than them in the Wolfcamp A or the XY Zone on that acreage. So, how much coordination and discussion is there as to how, between the two of you determine the optimum of completion technique here?

Robert A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Well, Brad and I again will tag team that one. Let me just say that it's obvious that we still have a working relationship with Shell for those properties that moved from the prior agreement into the joint operating agreements covering either properties they operate or we operate. I think the dialogue between our two organizations is quite good. I think, we are both looking for ways to make one and one, add up to more than two. So, I don't see any reason we won't continue to work in a collaborative way to try to improve both of our operations and the results.

Having said that, we obviously, as we move into now the development stage, we wanted to be able to control the pace of that a lot more, we've talked about that through the course of this year. We've also done some things on the leasehold side, where about 30,000 acres have been swapped with respective parties in the area, so that we can improve our lateral length as for the reasons that are obvious to improve the EURs.

So, we've done a lot of things in preparation for this. And I think probably, if I could, before I turn it over to Brad, just say, the days ahead are the ones that we plan for, and the price environment and the margins that we get at the wellhead will dictate the rapidity of exactly what we do.

Bradley J. Holly - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Yes, thanks, Bob. This is Brad. Great question. I think both companies realize that we have just a great position in the Delaware Basin, we've got a world-class asset, and we work hard to work together on that. We feel like we have a proven track record of how to do this, and that was why our operatorship and capturing 70% of it was so important, so we could apply the lessons learned that we've had in the DJ and elsewhere to get after this.

So I appreciate you mentioning the two wells we've seen in North Loving. We have about 20-plus adjacent to section laterals that are projected to come on in 2018, that are of that same area.

We've also worked up and down the column, and in that North Loving County area, we've taken seven distinct targets in both the Wolfcamp and the Bone Springs, and each of those individual targets have tested over 1,000 barrels of oil per day. So we're very excited about that.

Obviously, in operatorship, we've been trucking the liquids as we work our midstream system and put in the backbone, and be able to go to a development and pad drilling, we'll be able to bring those volumes on more efficiently, and you'll see that continue to improve in the future.

Robert Scott Morris - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Okay. Great. Thank you.

Operator

And our next question today comes from David Tameron of Wells Fargo. Please go ahead.

David R. Tameron - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Good morning. Al, can you talk about – you talked about you're using some of the proceeds to build infrastructure in the midstream. Can you talk about your willingness to use some of the cash on the balance sheet to accelerate the upstream? And then I guess the second part of that question would be just on the cash piece, with the balance sheet now sitting on the balance sheet, what's – any more color on what you're planning to do with that?

Robert A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

It's an understandable question, David, particularly given that we added another $600 million to that total. I don't think our philosophical approach has changed, and that just being that we will look to deploy this into infrastructure and other opportunities related to that.

We also if we found ourselves in a commodity environment that gave us a lot more comfort that the margins at the wellhead are sustainable, we'd be perfectly comfortable with the idea of moving forward with additional drilling that for some period of time might be slightly out of cash flow.

But I do think it's important that we try during these periods that look pretty volatile to us to pace that amount of drilling with what we believe to be the cash inflows as well as the rates of return we're giving on a go-forward basis. Keeping in mind here that we have a much lower cost of entry as a result of the position that we've got. Therefore, we think this thing as a real attractive investment for – in particular, Delaware, and to some extent as well the DJ.

So the combination of those two really give us a lot of reasons to maintain the cash that we've got to be able to deploy into the assets. But I think a lot of it, too, David, and I've talked about this in different settings, we just philosophically think of the cash as something that we are using for midstream and related types of new opportunities, and that the upstream spend will come primarily from cash flow.

David R. Tameron - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Okay. No, that makes sense. And then second, just Colorado, can you give us – I know you put the – there's a PDF you put out a few weeks ago on the website, and you put a page in your slide deck last night, but can you talk about when you move forward, are there expectations that you're going to have some wells permanently shut-in, as far as the verticals? And I guess more importantly, do you anticipate any permanent shut-ins on the horizontals, like, can you just I guess give us an overall update of what we should expect to see over the next six months?

Robert A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Yeah, as we come out of the notice to operator period and go back to a more normal operating environment, we don't currently see any wells today that would have been impaired from the activities prior to the NTO necessarily.

We expect, based upon the comments the governor has made publicly, that the types of additional regulation, the industry should expect relate to – actually relate to a flowline mapping and testing, as well as some other things related to that. We don't anticipate, because he has not talked about it publicly, and I am not aware of any comments he's made or others have made related to setbacks being a part of that agenda.

So, maybe the second half of this part of your question, I will let Brad address specifically, but I think there is nothing that we have seen from a regulatory environment or things that the governor may be considering legislatively, that will call into question our operations there or cause us to lose opportunities that we would've thought we would've had in March. Brad, do you want to take the other part of that?

Bradley J. Holly - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Sure, Al, thank you. David, this is Brad again. Yeah, to answer your question, safety is our first and foremost priority everywhere we operate, and we won't do anything at Anadarko that we deem to not be safe. And so you saw us not only comply with the NTO, but you saw us go above and beyond to do some voluntary things there to make sure we're safe.

And so all of our wells have gone through a rigorous inspection. You saw that we successfully tested all of our flowlines with 99.6% success rate. And now we're bringing those vertical wells back on. So the horizontal shut-ins were all short-lived and they are producing again. And as we evaluate the verticals, we're bringing those back on through the back half of the year, and we're working on safely and efficiently restoring that production.

David R. Tameron - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

All right. Thanks.

Operator

And our next question today comes from Ryan Todd of Deutsche Bank. Please go ahead.

Ryan Todd - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Good. Thanks. Maybe one quick follow-up first on some of the earlier Gulf of Mexico comments. There's kind of a notable bounce back in volumes applied in the second half of 2017. Can you talk about maybe some of the drivers of the trajectory of volumes in second half 2017? And then is it still a reasonable expectation as we think about that longer-term kind of holding volumes flat that it takes about $1 billion of your CapEx to do that?

Robert A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

You bet, and Danny is excited you asked that question. So I'm going to let him knowing he is smiling right now inside. Danny, why don't you address that one.

Daniel E. Brown - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Thanks, Al. Ryan, this is Danny. So as we mentioned in the last quarter, we had a lot of significant planned maintenance and construction activity occurring last quarter. And so that ended up driving about 2 million barrels of incremental oil downtime for last quarter that we don't expect on a sort of go-forward basis.

So our current run rate in the Gulf of Mexico is over 150,000 barrels of oil a day. On an equivalent basis, we are running over 190,000 barrels. On top of that, as you look forward, we've got incremental wells that we will be bringing online. We've got a new Lucius well that will be online later this quarter. We've got a couple of workovers that will come online and add incremental production. And then we also have the ability to ramp some additional wells that were currently producing, notably the Horn Mountain well, which you probably saw in our Ops Report, that was the first of the Freeport wells we drilled, we got that online 108 days after spud, which I think is a great accomplishment. It's currently producing 12,000 barrels a day. We just stepped it up there from 10,000 barrels a day, and we think we are going to take it higher than that.

So, all that to say, our current run rate is much higher than what you saw in this second quarter. It's around 150,000 barrel. Our 130,000 barrel a day sort of average, we feel really confident about that for the reason I just mentioned. And as I previously mentioned, I think we've got a great line of sight with all the infrastructure we have, all the tieback opportunities we have to keeping that production flat over the next few years.

Ryan Todd - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

And the...

Robert A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Yeah, I just want to – could I add, Ryan, I think the Horn Mountain well just speaks to the things that we've been talking about that we saw from the Freeport-McMoRan deal last fall, and I'll just say that's not by itself in terms of the things that Danny and Ernie are seeing. A part of the things that we picked up from them can easily be tied back.

Ryan Todd - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

That's great. And the CapEx number? Is the $1 billion still a kind of the right annual number to think about in terms of rolling volumes flat?

Robert G. Gwin - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Roughly $1 billion.

Ryan Todd - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Great. And then maybe just one more question on portfolio management. You guys have been very active over the past couple of years at monetizing assets. I mean, when you look at the portfolio from here, should we expect to see that activity slow down, are there still a lot of non-core assets that we could see on the market? And does – the $6 billion in cash that you have, does that slow down the potential pace at which you want to continue to add cash to the balance sheet via disposals?

Robert A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Well, how about, Bob Gwin and I addressing this separately. I'll say I have seen us go into a situation where we've done a lot of capture of dry gas assets that we philosophically didn't think were the right part of a footprint for us and monetize them in a way that I think was extremely well timed and thoughtful. I think the asset footprint you see today is one that we are largely comfortable with and believe as we go forward we'll have the places that we put capital. And I say that as the markets change and, obviously, if you think back through this decade, it changed a lot.

So if you feel like we've had a lot of historical volatility, I think the future volatility will probably be just as great, if not greater. So you're never married to a footprint, but we think we are largely done with any refocusing and restructuring of a portfolio that gives us today, we think, as I said in my prepared comments, a very unique industry-leading and a very durable asset footprint. But as it relates to how we think about the cash, Bob, why don't you address that, if you would?

Robert G. Gwin - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Sure. I would be happy to, Al. I mean, there's a couple of things in the portfolio, as you can imagine a company as big as we are and the number of acquisitions in the past, the number of assets that have come with it, there's number of things that we will continue to cleanup. I think in the aggregate those things are just going to be smaller than the $600 million you saw on the transaction we already did this year.

You will see a few things over time. It will help supplant the cash balance, but we obviously don't feel like we need more cash today. We wouldn't do something just to achieve cash, and for instance that's why we haven't pursued any sales of any of our WGP holdings which, as you will recall, in the past few years, we had monetized order of magnitude $500 million a year or so of those holdings. We have not seen any need to do that this year. That asset will yield north of 4% for us, where cash yield is something far less.

I think most of the divestitures were not driven by a desire to build cash, but as Al said, to reposition the portfolio to be more efficient, less complex, easier to understand, easier to model, easier to manage, and focused on higher margin oil growth. And so – and the things we'll continue to do will be to refine the portfolio, but from a macro standpoint about repositioning the portfolio and building the cash that we now have available to reinvest in the core assets, I think that is very largely behind us.

Ryan Todd - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Thanks. That's very helpful.

Operator

And our next question today comes from John Herrlin of Société Générale. Please go ahead.

John P. Herrlin - Société Générale

Yeah, thank you. For the DJ wells that you mentioned, the completion changes, you said you were using more fluid. Does more fluid mean less sand? And in terms of the completion designs, is this something that will be transferable to the Delaware?

Robert A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

John, that's a great question, and one that we're a bit of a work in process on, but I think Brad can hopefully give you some insights there, but we are definitely a work in process on that question.

Bradley J. Holly - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Yeah, John. This is Brad. Thanks for the question. We certainly have experimented with all of that. It's no secret we have experimented with less sand out there. We continue to refine and work on that secret recipe to the completions. I will just say that it's much more complex than just a one recipe. We use different completion techniques across the DJ, because we have different fluid types, and different parameters, and we are obviously working very closely with the Delaware team to transfer those knowledges.

So, we do consider that our proven track record and a competitive advantage, and so we're sharing all of that information with the Delaware Basin team. It also goes into our 8 team (37:20) that you heard us talk about, and so digitally getting the data and being very diligent, and looking at that and learning from it, we'll continue to apply those lessons hopefully faster and faster to the Delaware Basin, and we'll see results in our well performance.

John P. Herrlin - Société Générale

Great. Thanks.

Robert A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

And, John, as you know I have talked when we have been together, our advanced analytics and emerging technology groups that Brad made reference to, as we call it the 8 (37:48), what we're able to do today as the industry with data is substantially different than two or three years ago. And I'll say as a company, our ability to look and use technology to get ahead of an issue, that would've taken us in a different world, in a different approach, years to get to the same answer, is part of the reason that we're able to experiment the way Brad's making reference to, to understand how to in fact apply the right recipe in different places.

John P. Herrlin - Société Générale

Great. Thanks, Al.

Robert A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

You bet.

John P. Herrlin - Société Générale

With the Delaware, are you going to have to build a crude stabilization unit like the DJ or no?

Robert A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

I'll let Brad address that exactly, but the question really in here is that we don't have as much volatility in the fluids in the Delaware as we obviously have in the DJ. It's a lower gravity crude, and so therefore, that volatility requires a little bit different handling.

John P. Herrlin - Société Générale

Okay.

Bradley J. Holly - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Yeah, John, this is Brad again. We are looking at stabilization of facilities in the Delaware as well. We feel like it's a best practice from a health, safety, environmental standpoint that allows us much less emissions releases on individual well pads and we're now in our (39:11) in the DJ Basin, we're seeing over 99% run rate. And so we think we can duplicate that in the Delaware Basin.

It's a wide area, and so we're going with more kind of a regional – instead of having one large oil transfer facility in the Delaware Basin, we're looking at a more regional concept to better apply to the geography that we have out there. But we are working in that direction, and as mentioned in an earlier call, we're really trying to take the DJ playbook and play that in the Delaware Basin and see that same kind of growth and performance that we've seen in the DJ.

John P. Herrlin - Société Générale

Great. Thank you. My last one is on the deepwater. Going forward, to do your tiebacks time wise, are you shooting for basically 100 days, to say, 160 days to drill a well, and then tie it in like you did with Horn Mountain? I mean, how short-cycle can you be?

Robert A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Well, Danny can help you understand it. Each of these are a little bit different, but I think 108 days that we had at Horn Mountain was pretty noteworthy. I'm not sure that was anticipated by many people, and we were pretty proud of it.

So, Danny, you might give him some sense for just – it's not a round peg, round hole, and John knows our industry well enough to know that's the case, but as we're able to do longer reaches or the radius from these production facilities increases, some of that's going to be a variable.

Daniel E. Brown - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Thanks, John. This is Danny. Yes, Al is exactly right. I think the 108 days we saw at Horn Mountain is pretty noteworthy. We had a flowline architecture in place at Horn Mountain with manifolds on the subsea, so it's a very easy process for us to drill that subsea well and just essentially lay a jumper into that existing manifold and bring that well online.

We may have opportunities to do that or in fact, we will have opportunities to do that on other wells in the future in other areas of the Gulf of Mexico, but not for all of our tiebacks. And so in some cases, you'll be further away with no subsea architecture, so you'll have to construct and install that over time, and that obviously would lead to longer timeframes for the tiebacks.

The great news on all the tiebacks is clearly you get a significant expense of the topsides that you're avoiding and you can leverage that opportunity moving forward. But from a timing standpoint, I think the 108 days we saw at Horn Mountain was quite noteworthy, and we would normally expect something a little bit longer than that.

John P. Herrlin - Société Générale

Great. Thank you.

Robert A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Thanks, John.

Operator

And our next question today comes from Brian Singer of Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead.

Brian Singer - Goldman Sachs & Co.

Thank you. Good morning. Al, it was only about 15 months ago that on these calls there were questions on where you were going to improve the balance sheet and gain cash, which you did via asset sales, as has been talked about on the call. And as you get more and more questions on use of cash, you talked about the midstream, you talked about trying to keep upstream in line with cash flow, not necessarily doing a lot more asset sales for the purposes of building cash. But how do you prioritize doing nothing with your cash and just maintaining a stronger balance sheet in this volatile time versus acquisition opportunities? And how do you view the acquisition landscape to the degree that that is a focus?

Robert A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Well, Bob did a good job earlier talking about why the midstream business or line of business in terms of application of cash and how we think about it working into the midstream from an APC perspective and coming back through Western Gas. So, I'm happy to have him kind of also discuss that as a part of his answer. But as we look at acquisitions, we are just as interested in that as a lot of people.

I think we have up till now not found an acquisition in the Delaware Basin that was noteworthy from our perspective to be able to deploy some of this cash versus either improving our midstream take away and handling capabilities with that cash or accelerating in an environment where we think there's more stable and predictable margins at the wellhead that would cause us to want to get ahead of cash flow with CapEx and the deployment of that cash. But that's not to say that we wouldn't look for opportunities to improve either in the Delaware or the DJ or in places that we may find ourselves in the future that our growth teams looking at for new basin entries and new opportunities to do other things.

Now, I think like many companies, you wouldn't want us talking a lot about that until we actually get to a point where it's worthy of a conversation. But we, obviously, are doing what a lot of other people are doing. That's looking for opportunities within the two areas that we are particularly focused, as well as for things that would be new basin entries, new opportunities on an another day.

Bob, you might, if you don't mind, just reiterate how we think about that midstream spend, how we deploy that capital and sort of the relationship between Anadarko and Western, which you describe probably better than any of us.

Robert G. Gwin - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Well, thanks, Al. And I want to highlight first, Brian, one thing you said, and that is that the cash is also, obviously, a very significant hedge in the current commodity environment. From a commodity hedge standpoint, our positions are fairly limited. The outcomes are uncertain and certainly the forward strip doesn't give us a lot of opportunity to lock in any more hedges that we would find materially attractive at these levels.

So, the natural hedge that the cash provides is a good one, and it provides a hedge in the same way as our philosophy has been over time, which is not to hedge to justify project economics at a project level, but to hedge in order to protect the balance sheet and ensure that we are able to commit to longer cycle spend around things, such as today most significantly the infrastructure build out, and make sure that we are able to spend on those things through the cycle, because we know that it's the right decision in order to build future value.

I think one of the flexibilities that Western Gas provides us is certainly the ability to spend money at the – in the Western Gas entity, when it is appropriate relative to Western's capital structure, and now with this additional cash, it puts us in a position where we aren't limited by Western's capacity or Anadarko's cash flow to limit our midstream spending, and by extension, to limit the future growth profile.

One of the reasons that we've been able to have this five-year compound annual growth rate that we believe is visible and achievable is, because we understand that we have unfettered access to the cash to put the infrastructure in place and get our commodities to the market on a timely basis synced with the upstream.

Quite humbly, we say that, because we don't believe that's true for several others in the basin that are required upon the underlying third-party midstream providers. We know that our ability to deliver production volumes on time and on schedule once we move into a pad development scenario, is going to be greatly enhanced once that midstream's there.

And so when you hear us – with the cash position, you hear us keep coming back to spending money on the midstream, it's because we fundamentally believe that that – that the Delaware Basin is an onshore megaproject, that requires tremendous midstream spend in advance of the development drilling and much like an offshore or a global megaproject. Once we get the infrastructure in place, it's highly leverageable across Anadarko volumes and third-party volumes to significantly improve the economics and obviously the full-cycle economics that come back to Anadarko through the MLP are quite impressive.

The only other thing I'd say on the cash piece is, as Al points out, acquisitions that make sense for us are, of course, interesting to us. Things where we could spend some of that cash or the cash that comes back to us through drop-downs, to enhance our core position in a bolt-on method relative to our existing operations or places where we have competitive advantage is, of course, attractive.

But because of a highly visible growth profile, not only through that five-year window, but beyond, we can be selective. And so I think everyone should take comfort that we expect to be very disciplined in how we'll look at potential acquisitions and just because we have the cash, it's not burning a hole in our pocket, we are not sitting around seeking to make an acquisition for the sake of growth, but rather to do things that on the margin help us to leverage those competitive advantages, one of which is, of course, that infrastructure.

Brian Singer - Goldman Sachs & Co.

That's really helpful across the board. My follow-up is on Mozambique, since it hasn't been talked about much here. In the Ops Report, you mentioned progress with long-term buyers and progress on the legal and contractual side of the equation. Can you add any color on what that means, and what you're seeing from long-term buyers? Maybe how fully contracted you may be and what the implications are for potential FID?

Robert A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

All right. I'm going to ask Mitch if he doesn't mind in a minute to address the marketing aspects of this, as well as anything else he'd like to talk about. I will say, I personally I'm more encouraged today with the way in which the government has been positioning itself to support this project. I think we see things going on with partners that we find also very supportive. And consequently, this is an important part of the future of the Mozambique country itself. And many of these ingredients are now starting to become something that resonates with the offtake community. And maybe with that, rather than stealing Mitch's thunder, I will let him walk you through that.

Mitchell W. Ingram - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Thanks, Al. And, Brian, just on your questions, I think I'll just start with, as we stated previously, to get to FID, there's really four key components to get there. So legal and contractual framework is the main one. And then, obviously, the resettlement activities, get in the market, moving it from hedge (49:25) agreement to sales and purchasing agreements, and obviously, project financing.

So just on the first one, we are actually in the final stages of gaining approval on marine concessions, and when we get that that will mark really the completion of legal and contractual framework. That will also allow us then to move on to commencing resettlement activities really once we get the remaining impairments which we expect to get those quite soon.

With regards to marketing, we are making good progress with all our key strategic buyers, and really they're looking for progress as well really from the government in final stages of approval. So really we're hopeful that once that is announced and we commence resettlement that will move forward with we concluding the key agreements for sales and purchasing agreements in the marketing side.

Obviously, in parallel to that, we are continuing with our project financing, and those activities are going well, including the engagement with our contractors who continue to de-risk the project. So we're looking at all the areas, and the execution phase of the project and how we can de-risk that. So we're working well with all our contractors, as Al indicated earlier, with the partners and government. And really, the timing for FID will be dictated by market conditions. So once all four of those conditions are met, we'll then be in a position to take FID.

Brian Singer - Goldman Sachs & Co.

Great. Thank you.

Operator

And our next question comes from James Sullivan of Alembic Global Advisors. Please go ahead.

James Sullivan - Alembic Global Advisors LLC

Hey. Good morning, guys. Thanks for taking the question. A lot of stuff has been answered already. But if I can just go back for a second to the Delaware here. Obviously you guys are running the 16 rigs, that's probably not consistent with loading the spring program, and then it may have to do with the operatorship strategy that you're pursuing. But can you guys give us a sense, if you had all the optionality in the world in terms of cash flow, how many rigs you think you could run their share with the midstream build up that you anticipate coming online in 2018? And then how many rigs do you think you would kind of minimally have to run if reverse were the case and you were in a really capital constrained environment? How many you think you would need to run to kind of maintain the momentum of the program?

Robert A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Well, Brad and I will tag team you on that one. Keep in mind, as we move from single pad, single well to multi-well single pad, it becomes more an equation of how many wells we are going to drill in a calendar year versus how many rigs we're going to run, because all things held equal, at a common rig count, we would drill more wells. We can actually achieve the types of well drilling activity we want with fewer rigs. So hopefully that helps you philosophically understand that we would encourage you not to just look at the rig count per se but think more about the types of activity you're going to see from us because typically in the DJ, we've paced our activity there not by the number of rigs, but by sort of telegraphing to you what we think is our well count that's anticipated for the year, and the same thing will ultimately be true in the Delaware. So maybe, Brad, with that, why don't you take that a little further?

Bradley J. Holly - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Sure. Thanks, James, for the question. And it is a thoughtful question, and we actually look at it from maybe the sales meter back. And so we're all about long-term value creation and really getting efficient systems. So as we can build it and as we can get it commissioned and put in, the easier part is getting the wells and the deliverability behind that. And so we see great deliverability from our wells, and we're very encouraged by that. And we'll kind of drill to fill to create that long-term value creation.

There has been a – it's certainly been a challenge in the Delaware Basin on securing services. We've been able to do that at this point, but that has been a challenge that we've managed successfully to date, and we'll continue to work that as we go forward. We think having our people out in Midland is a key to that as well. So we're establishing those long-term relationships, getting close to our stakeholders. Being on the ground out there has really added some value, and so 95% of our people are now out there. We have over 200 people in Midland and working in the Delaware Basin, and we think that's going to continue to create value as well.

James Sullivan - Alembic Global Advisors LLC

Okay. Thank you, guys, for that. And then I don't know if you've updated the market yet on this, but do you have any further comments, I know you had about 180 days to think about what you wanted to do with Shenandoah post the write-down last quarter. Is there any update on that on your thought process there?

Robert A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Not a lot other than we continue to look for opportunities with it. I think as we indicated last quarter, our decision there was driven by accounting convention and not economics.

James Sullivan - Alembic Global Advisors LLC

Okay. Fair enough. Thanks, guys.

Operator

And our next question comes from Michael Hall from Heikkinen Energy Advisors. Please go ahead.

Michael Anthony Hall - Heikkinen Energy Advisors LLC

Thanks. I appreciate the time. A lot has been answered, but you just kind of hit on one thing that we haven't really addressed around just service costs and availability. Just curious how, if at all, those conversations have evolved since the last quarter's call, and kind of outlook on that going forward?

Robert A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Well, I think simply in the Delaware, we all continued to see price pressure upwards, not downwards. I think there's still abundance of demand. How that plays out in the second half of the year, and how much activity is out there, we'll dictate that. Beyond the Delaware, we do not see in places where we are active that same sort of pressure we see basically costs either flat to down.

Michael Anthony Hall - Heikkinen Energy Advisors LLC

Okay. That's helpful. And then you identified or talked about the 50% more completions in the second half versus the first half in the DJ. I don't think you kind of provided any sort of similar color for the Delaware. How should we think about completions in the Delaware in the second half? Any color on that cadence?

Robert A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Brad, why don't you handle that, if you don't mind? Let me just say before I turn it over to him, keep in mind the Delaware by enlarge has been in an appraisal stage, and it will be still in an appraisal stage for another 90 days to 120 days as we work through those AFE that Brad made reference to at the beginning of the call. And then as we move into development, you can expect a different approach than you would have during the appraisal period.

Bradley J. Holly - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Yes, Michael, this is Brad. I think Al is correct there. And I'll just add that we did talk about picking up completion crews, and so throughout the year, we've added completion crews in the Delaware Basin. We're now up to six completion crews, and so those six crews will continue to turn out completions and we'll get those wells online as the facilities allow us to.

Michael Anthony Hall - Heikkinen Energy Advisors LLC

How do you think about maybe how completion – like how many wells a single completion crew could turn in line over the course of the year during an appraisal phase versus a development phase in the Delaware? Is that a reasonable way to think about how things change?

Bradley J. Holly - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

This is Brad again. I think in the appraisal in the operatorship capture, it's a lot of one wells per pad, and so it obviously takes more time. The real efficiency gains when we go to development and we get multi-wells on the pad, and we can keep that completion crew on that location, and so you'll see that time and costs drop as we become more efficient in the development stage.

Michael Anthony Hall - Heikkinen Energy Advisors LLC

Great. That makes sense. If I could squeeze one more in on just the completion design enhancements that you've been executing on in the DJ. Of your completions, how many wells have been treated with some sort of enhanced job this year, and how does that look going forward? And just on a proportionate basis is fine.

Bradley J. Holly - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Yes, Michael. This is Brad. I think we see that as a continuing evolving technology, and so we are always trying to tweak our completions and watch results. And so the new ones that we talked about and we're showing the results on, from the first part of this year, we are continuing to apply that in areas of the field where the rock quality and the fluid say that that's the right thing to do. And so we are, obviously, the 35% BOE uplift we are very excited about and we continue to apply that everywhere that that's practical and it fits. And we'll continue to tweak and optimize those completions as we gain more data, and as we learn and get results from the testing.

Michael Anthony Hall - Heikkinen Energy Advisors LLC

Okay. I mean, I guess is that – is there any way to quantify like how much of the acreage footprint you think is amenable to those sorts of completion design changes? Or is that just too early to really put a number on that?

Bradley J. Holly - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Yeah, Michael, I understand that question and we are as curious as you are. I think it's a little bit early to do that, but we're applying that to our Niobrara completions and we are seeing great success.

Michael Anthony Hall - Heikkinen Energy Advisors LLC

Great. All right. Thanks, and I appreciate that. I appreciate the time and color.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes today's question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Mr. Walker and the management team for any final remarks.

Robert A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

No, not a lot of remarks here. I'm mindful of the fact that those of you on the phone have a full day today, we've taken an hour of your time. I suspect there is a number of people that probably did not get a chance to have their questions addressed. If that's the case, please don't hesitate to call Robin and her staff and make sure that we've addressed any questions you might have.

We do appreciate the fact that everybody participated today. Thank you for your questions. And as we go into the second half of the year, I am very comfortable the way we have positioned the capital and the activity level that we have talked about today, and we'll look forward to talking to you in another 90 days. Thank you.

Operator

And thank you, sir. Today's conference has now concluded. And we thank you all for attending today's presentation. You may now disconnect your lines, and have a wonderful day.

