Don't Lose The Faith In Shire

Haemophilia is one of the key growth franchise for Shire (SHPG), estimated by the sell-side brokers to generate around $4B of sales in 2017 (25% of sales).

This franchise has been under scrutiny by investors because it’s likely to face increasing competition over the coming years, especially by ACE910 which has recently reported very strong PIII data in the inhibitor segment.

Since this news, Shire shares have fallen more than 10%, reflecting a negative revision on 2018 and 2019 numbers and a deteriorating sentiment on the long term outlook for the name.

In this article, I will provide a quick overview of the recent newsflow affecting the haemophilia market and I have run few DCF analysis to show why I believe the market has overreacted to this negative news.

What is haemophilia?

According to Mayo Clinic:

“Hemophilia is a rare disorder in which your blood doesn't clot normally because it lacks sufficient blood-clotting proteins (clotting factors). If you have hemophilia, you may bleed for a longer time after an injury than you would if your blood clotted normally. Hemophilia is an inherited (genetic) disorder. There's no cure yet. But with proper treatment and self-care, most people with hemophilia can maintain an active, productive lifestyle.”

In terms of treatment options, as reported on Haemophilia Care:

“Haemophilia A and B are treated by replacing the missing clotting factor (VIII for haemophilia A and IX for haemophilia B) via an injection into a vein (intravenous injection). Treatment can be:

'on-demand' - provided once a bleed has started

'prophylactic' - provided to prevent bleeds starting in the first place”

One common complication of treating haemophilia with clotting factor medicine is the development of antibodies in the immune system of the patients, called inhibitors, which make the medicine less effective. In fact, as discussed on Haemophilia Care:

“When a patient who was born with haemophilia develops an inhibitor, this most often happens when he is a small boy. The first way this is treated is to try to eliminate the inhibitor, in a process called immune tolerance induction, or ITI. If factor VIII doesn’t work to control bleeding the doctors may need to use a different type of clotting factor that does not rely on factor VIII – these treatments are called “bypassing agents”, as they work on different parts of the clotting process to “bypass” the effect of the inhibitor.”

Shire is currently a leading player in the haemophilia A market, with their Advate and Adynovate, which are approved for the treatment of haemophilia without inhibitor, and Feiba, which is a bypassing agent for the treatment of haemophilia with inhibitors.

Recent newsflow

On July 8-13th 2017, at the ISTH 2017 Congress in Berlin, several players have discussed interesting results for new agents which could dramatically change the way of treating haemophilia in the future.

Shire’s investors should be aware of three potential threats:

Roche’s (OTCQX:RHHBY) ACE910, which has reported very strong Phase III data from a clinical trial, HAVEN 1, in patients affected by haemophilia with inhibitors. As discussed in the press release:

“The primary endpoint showed a clinically meaningful and statistically significant reduction in treated bleeds of 87% (risk rate [RR]=0.13, p<0.0001) with emicizumab prophylaxis compared with on-demand (no prophylaxis; episodic use only) bypassing agents (BPAs). All 12 secondary endpoints were positive, including a statistically significant reduction of 79% (RR=0.21, p=0.0003) in treated bleeds in a first of its kind intra-patient analysis in a subset of patients comparing two prophylaxis regimens (emicizumab and BPAs)”

The data has been published in the New England Journal of Medicine, which reported enthusiastic comments about this new drug:

“In conclusion, emicizumab prophylaxis was associated with a significantly lower rate of bleeding events than no prophylaxis or previous prophylactic treatment with bypassing agents among patients with hemophilia A with inhibitors, and it improved health-related quality of life. Emicizumab was safe when administered alone or in conjunction with recombinant factor VII. Thrombotic microangiopathy or thrombosis occurred only in patients who received high cumulative doses of activated prothrombin complex concentrate for breakthrough bleeding while receiving emicizumab prophylaxis; thus, the usefulness of this bypassing agent may be limited in patients who have bleeding events while receiving emicizumab prophylaxis. Emicizumab may provide a weekly, subcutaneous, prophylactic therapeutic option for patients with hemophilia A with inhibitors.”

ACE910 will likely be approved and launched by year end and I think it’s likely to dominate the non inhibitor market.

Lastly, it’s worth noting that Roche will present in late 2017 the data from a Phase III study of ACE910 in the non-inhibitor segment. The unmet need in this segment is much lower than in the inhibitor segment, because the factor VIII replacement therapy (i.e. Advate) is a high efficacious therapy for these patients, but if the drug will show a similar compelling profile also in this segment, it’s reasonable to assume that Shire will lose additional market share also in this therapeutic indication.

BioMarin (BMRN), reported interesting clinical data for its investigational gene therapy treatment for severe hemophilia A. As reported on Bio Pharma Dive:

“BioMarin presented data from its open-label Phase 1/2 study of its hemophilia A gene therapy BMN 270, which was conducted in 15 severely sick patients.Patients in the BioMarin study received either a dose of 6e13 vg/kg or 4v13 vg/kg. As of the end of May, those patients receiving the 6v13 vg/kg dose had reached 52 weeks of follow-up. At one year after treatment with BMN 270, all of these patients had retained mean and median Factor VIII levels above 50%. Meanwhile, by week 24, all patients on the lower dose had gone from severe hemophilia to mild cases of the bleeding disorder. Of those patients on the higher dose, five out of six had zero bleeds, and none required Factor VIII infusions after they reached levels of 5% or greater. Analysts believe that BMN 270 could hit the market as early as 2019 and be the first gene therapy for hemophilia A.”

Alnylam (ALNY ) reported updated data about its PII study in patients with haemophilia with inhibitors, which could offer an alternative option for these patients in addition to Roche’s ACE910. As reported on Bio Pharma Dive

“The companies presented further data from an open label extension of a Phase 2 study showing the drug was both safe and effective in hemophilia A and B patients. Of the 33 patients in the study, nearly half have not experienced a bleed during the 11 months on the drug. While the monthly dosed drug doesn't cure the disease like gene therapies could, it can reduce the bleeding events that patients experience. One of the only adverse events was the presence of elevated liver enzymes, which could be an indicator of liver toxicity. The company has proposed excluding patients with hepatitis C from further studies to avoid the complication.”

In summary, it’s reasonable to assume that Shire will face increasing competition in the haemophilia franchise and I have updated my valuation tools to take this newsflow into account.

DCF Valuation

I discussed here the methodology behind my DCF Valuation for Shire. In this article, I update my analysis on the basis of the announcement of the Q1/2017 Results and of the recent negative developments about Lialda and the haemophilia business.

Here are my key updated assumptions for the estimates of Sales, EBITDA Margin and FCF:

Source: Bloomberg & My Own Valuation Model

As you can see, these estimates are below consensus. Specifically, I assume a lower sales growth compared to sell-side estimates for 2019-2022 to reflect a more aggressive erosion of the haemophilia franchise, given the competition which Shire will face over the coming years.

Source: Consensus Comparison vs. My Own Valuation Model

To generate a DCF Analysis, I used 2 different methodologies:

Perpetuity Growth Method: I used conservative assumptions for the perpetual growth rate and the WACC. In details, I used a perpetual growth rate of 1% (which is lower than Bloomberg’s estimate) and a WACC of 8.5% (that is higher than BBG).

Source: Bloomberg

As can be seen in the table above, Shire is undervalued by 31% based on the Perpetuity Growth Model, even if I have downgraded my long term estimates on sales and profitability.

EBITDA multiple method: this analysis reveals a similar result for Shire’s valuation, because the company looks undervalued by 30%.

Source: Bloomberg

Thus, it’s clear that Shire looks dramatically undervalued, even on my conservative assumptions, which reflect a worst case scenario for Lialda and for the haemophilia Business.

Scenario Analysis

In addition to my Base Case DCF Valuation, I have run an additional DCF Analysis to assess how much would be the NPV impact from a “doom scenario” in which Shire’s sales in the heamophilia market will goes to $0M in 2020 for the Inhibitor Segment and to $0M in 2025 for the non-inhibitor segment.

Source: My Own Valuation Model

The main takeaway from this analysis is that the NPV impact is only -$23, or about -10% of the valuation. Thus, even assuming that Shire will lose all its sales in this market over the next 8 years, the stock would be still undervalued by about 20%.

This scenario is unrealistic, but I think it’s very helpful to show why I think the market have definitely overreacted to the recent bad newsflow about this franchise.

It's worth noting that I have assumed a WACC of 7.8% and a Long Term Growth Rate of -2% in this analysis.

Conclusion

The recent newsflow about the incoming competition in the haemophilia market has been unwelcome news for Shire's investors, but I think the market has overreacted to these events. Thus, with the stock trading at 10x on NTM (next – twelve months) P/E, I think investors’ patience will be rewarded.

Source: Bloomberg

