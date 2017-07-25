Tears For Sears (And Other Amazon Competitors)

I can't stand this indecision

Tears For Sears

Last week, we reiterated that Amazon's (AMZN) greatest threat wasn't its brick and mortar retail competitors but the prospect of antitrust action against it, and that the bone it threw to Sears (SHLD) last week should be viewed in that context (Amazon Acts Against Its Greatest Threat). A few commenters suggested that the Amazon deal would do little to help Sears. Since then, we've come across more information that supports both points. We elaborate below.

The Amazon Effect And The Real Estate Thesis

We've long been skeptical of the value Sears bulls have imputed to its real estate. Looking for an image of a Sears store for this article, we came across a post from 2008 from our old blog, The Mystery Of Sears:

Sears Holdings (Nasdaq: SHLD) announced another desultory quarter today (AP: "Sears' 2Q profit drops 62 percent"). No mystery there. The mystery I refer to in the title of this post is what well-respected professional investors such as Bruce Berkowitz see in the company. I've heard the pitch that Eddie Lampert is a great asset allocator, and Sears has great assets in its brands and its real estate, but I don't see it. I have no idea what its brands are worth, but their association with a shabbily run retailer can't be making them more valuable. Whatever the real estate was worth a few years ago, it's certainly worth less now, and, in any case, this would seem to be an inauspicious time to try to monetize it.

Flash forward nine years, and Miles Johnson made a similar point in the Financial Times last weekend - Chinks Emerge In The Armor Of Prized Malls (paywalled here). In it, Johnson compares the putative strength of high-end shopping malls to that of AAA-rated mortgage debt securities before the financial crisis:

A defining feature of the financial crisis was a group of hedge funds making vast sums by wagering against supposedly AAA-rated mortgage debt well before markets imploded in 2008. Now some believe a similar story will play out for US shopping malls - that the most risky investments will end up being those investors now believe to be the safest. Central to their premise is the idea that too much faith is being placed in a classification system used for shopping malls that is little known outside of the real estate sector.

Readers of Michael Lewis's The Big Short, or viewers of the film version, may recall the field research Steve Eisman's hedge fund's team conducted on Florida real estate. The FT's Miles Johnson notes hedge funds have been doing similar research on shopping malls, and he describes a visit to an undisclosed mall in the outer boroughs of New York City:

The mall was ranked by real estate consultants as an "A mall," meaning it was a low-risk premium property that generated more than $600-per-square-foot of sales a year. To their surprise, the researchers quickly came across a pop-up shop selling cheaply manufactured stuffed teddy bears and plastic toys. Two months later, the store had disappeared. "We were very surprised," one person at the fund says. "These sorts of crappy stores are not meant to exist in prime malls in America - there is simply no way a store selling stuffed toys can generate the level of sales needed to pay prime rents. We traveled to a dozen other supposedly 'prime' malls in other towns and kept seeing these weird temporary tenants."

The article mentions that the outer borough mall had an Apple (AAPL) store as an anchor tenant, and that short-interest in high-end mall REIT Simon Property Group (SPG) hit a post-2009 high last month. Imagine how hard things must be for malls with Sears as an anchor tenant. And recall how, in his recent interview with Bloomberg TV's Eric Schatzker (Interview With The Dog Catcher) Fairholme Fund (FAIRX) manager Bruce Berkowitz kept emphasizing the value of Sears's real estate:

My focus from the start has been on the real estate, the physical world, as the margin of safety, in the businesses. I'm not a retailer, I have great love for Sears, I think it's an iconic brand... I want to see the company transform, as a retailer. But there are many businesses in Sears - there's Kmart, the Kenmore brands, Craftsman, Diehard, there's an insurance company, there's over 100 million square feet of real estate, there's the working capital... there are many parts to Sears, and it's a tremendous asset base.

In the comments on our article on our previous article, one theme was that Amazon's deal to let Sears sell its appliances on Amazon's site was akin to a bakery giving a few crumbs to a starving man. The market seems to have come to a similar conclusion, having deflated the brief bubble that inflated Sears shares last week after the deal was announced.

It's worth noting, too, that Sears isn't the only retailer where longs may have unrealistic hopes about the potential of its real estate. This came up as well in the comments of our article on another retailer that's been beleaguered by Amazon, Target (TGT) (Don't Be A Target). In response to a comment about the potential of Target's real estate, we wrote:

Real estate has been part of Bruce Berkowitz's bullish case for Sears for years. Granted, Target's in better shape operationally than Sears, but America is over retailed, as this tweet storm by Lawrence McDonald makes clear: Lawrence McDonald on Twitter So that raises the questions of who would buy or rent a closed-down Target location, and how much they would pay for it.

The same questions apply to Sears' real estate. Amazon is likely to continue to eat away at brick and mortar retailers. Maybe the bottom in mall real estate will be marked by the moment when Amazon decides to open its own anchor stores in high-end malls?

NYU Stern Professor: Amazon's Only Threat Is Antitrust

Amazon is the apex predator to Sears, Target, and other brick and mortar retailers, and we've argued the only threat to Amazon on the horizon (beyond a broad market pullback) is the prospect of antitrust action against it. On Monday's episode of Bloomberg TV's What'd You Miss, NYU Stern market professor Scott Galloway agreed with us.

Prof. Galloway made an interesting point about Amazon's dominance, not just versus brick and mortar retailers but against its fellow FAANGs, Facebook (FB), Apple, Google (Alphabet) (GOOG, GOOGL):

With respect to the other big guys, Alphabet, Facebook, Apple - I would argue that in every area of Venn diagram overlap, (Amazon is) beating every other company, including Apple. What was the hardware innovation of '15 and '16? The Apple watch? The Airpods? No, it was Alexa. In search, 44% of product searches began on Amazon in 2015; by 2016, it was 55%. In streaming, they were 2% of all streaming time in '15; now they're 4%, they're number 3. In every area they are coming up against Apple, Alphabet, and Facebook, they are winning.

That prompted Bloomberg's Joe Wiesenthal to ask about the prospect of Amazon eventually facing antitrust attention, or even being broken up. Prof. Galloway responded,

I think it's already happening. I thought Amazon would hit a trillion dollars (market cap) and then there'd be calls to break it up, but I don't know if you saw (Senator) Cory Booker's comments... (presumably, referring to the Senator's comments about scrutinizing Amazon's acquisition of Whole Foods (WFM)). People are going to start connecting the dots between job losses, and people think, "well, you can't protect jobs, you can only protect people", so we need to retrain people, but these companies (Amazon and other FANGs) generally don't pay taxes, so we're going to have to come to grips with the fact that these companies are destroying jobs faster than we can create them, and, at the same time, aren't necessarily great citizens, if you think paying their fair share of taxes is good citizenship.

Professor Galloway went on to suggest that a politically ambitious district attorney would start the ball rolling by targeting Amazon, and then reiterated his target of a trillion-dollar market cap, followed by "the end of Amazon as we know it."

A few hours after Professor Galloway speculated about Amazon's political risk, President Trump added some fuel to the fire with these three tweets (recall that Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos owns the Washington Post):

Avoiding Direct Competition With Amazon

We've mentioned before that the Portfolio Armor system used by Bulletproof Investing eschews fundamentals in favor of signals from the stock and option markets. Those signals have been repeatedly bullish on Amazon over the past several years, as we've noted. What's interesting is that when our system has highlighted other e-commerce stocks, they've been ones that operate in niches where they have some protection from Amazon. We shared an example of one last month (Chanos Versus Us) on the Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba (BABA). We shared a different example with our subscribers in our Top Picks post last week, the Latin American e-commerce company MercadoLibre (MELI). MercadoLibre was also one of our system's top picks last September. Since then, it's up nearly 65%.

Unless an e-commerce or retail company has a moat, such as the regional/cultural advantages MercadoLibre and Alibaba have in their home markets, it's going to face a threat from Amazon, as long as Amazon isn't hobbled by government action.