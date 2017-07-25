3 Reasons This Is The World's Best REIT ETF

However, there are 3 reasons why I think the iShares Global REIT offers a far better long-term income investment opportunity.

The Vanguard REIT Index ETF has generally been viewed as the gold standard of REIT ETFs and for good reason.

REIT ETFs are the ultimate low hassle way of benefiting from rental properties.

Historically, REITs have been the best performing equity class, which isn't surprising, given that 90% of the world's millionaires made their fortunes in real estate.

Over the past 200 years, 90% of the world's millionaires have made their fortunes in real estate. Of course, physically owning rental properties can be a highly complex, capital intensive, and a hands on ordeal, involving lots of time, paperwork, and expertise that most investors lack.

Which is why real estate investment trusts or REITs are the single best way for hands-off dividend lovers to invest in this sector, which has historically proven to be a great way of compounding both income and wealth.

Of course, as with all investing, the trick is to be highly selective and only buy high-quality REITs, ones marked by conservative, long-term focused management, strong balance sheets, and a history of generous, secure, and growing dividends.

But given that the REIT industry involves a lot of specialized knowledge, a quick and easy way of gaining exposure to this amazing income generating sector is with a broadly diversified REIT ETF.

Vanguard has become famous for its high-quality ETF products, being synonymous with low costs and highly tax efficient, low turnover products, such as the Vanguard REIT Index ETF (VNQ).

However, while I certainly respect VNQ and consider it a solid default choice for most people, as a professional investment analyst, I'm always on the hunt for the best possible long-term wealth generating ideas.

That's why I'd like to bring to your attention what I consider to be a much better alternative to VNQ, the iShares Global REIT ETF (REET).

Let's take a look at the three reasons why I consider REET to be the new gold standard of REIT ETFs, so much so that, despite being a passionate stock picker, I own it in my real money portfolio.

Superior Portfolio Composition

Metric VNQ REET Portfolio Holdings 157 273 Annual Turnover 7% 5% Average Turnover 76% 76%

Source: Morningstar

One of the main benefits of ETFs is that you get instant diversification. And, while VNQ certainly offers good diversification, its portfolio composition does somewhat limit it.

That's because VNQ tracks the MSCI US REIT Index, which only considers domestic equity REITs and excludes mREITs (a good thing), and also excludes certain sectors such as prison and Timber REITs.

That being said, VNQ does offer broad exposure to most US REIT sectors, including:

Retail: 18.9%

Specialized: 17.2%

Residential: 16.6%

Office: 13.3%

Healthcare: 13.0%

Diversified: 7.6%

Industrial: 7.0%

Hotels: 6.4%

The ETF is weighted by market cap, meaning that its largest holdings are made of America's largest and generally highest-quality REIT blue chips.

Source: Morningstar

A big plus for VNQ, however, is that despite receiving a semi-annual review, and quarterly re-weightings, the ETF's manager, Gerard O'Reilly, who's been managing the company's mutual fund version of this ETF since 1996, employs a very low turnover strategy, resulting in very high tax efficiency.

For example, since the ETF's inception, just 16% of the ETF's 9.06% total return has been eaten up by taxes, which is pretty impressive given that REITs are by law required to pay unqualified dividends, which are taxed as regular income.

Meanwhile REET, because of its international focus, offers an even more diversified portfolio, because about 35% of its holdings are in international holdings.

That's thanks to its use of the FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global REIT Index to construct the portfolio.

Source: BlackRock

And, like VNQ, REET offers plenty of diversification across the REIT industry, though with a higher focus on retailers and diversified REITs.

Meanwhile, the fact that REET's largest holdings overlap a lot with VNQ's, in that both are heavily weighted towards America's largest and highest quality blue chip REITs, should help give income investors confidence that REET's relatively short history doesn't hide potentially disastrous performance going forward.

Source: Morningstar

One additional factor I really like about this ETF is that though foreign countries can often withhold a large amount of dividends for tax reasons, REET is structured to avoid this, making it the perfect way to invest abroad without the hassle (or cost) of foreign dividend withholdings.

Higher Yield And Better Total Return Potential

While REIT investing is all about the dividend, yield isn't the only thing that matters. You also want to have consistent dividend growth, which both VNQ and REET offer in spades.

Of course, what really matters is long-term dividend growth, across multiple economic and market cycles. On that front, investors don't have much clarity since both VNQ and REET are relatively new, meaning they only offer three and four years of dividend data, respectively.

Metric VNQ REET Yield 4.43% 5.07% Expense Ratio 0.12% 0.14% Net Yield 4.31% 4.93% Dividend Growth 2014-2016 16.71% 75.54% Projected 10 Year Dividend Growth 6.44% 6.04% Projected 10 Year Annual Total Return 10.75% 10.97%

Source: Morningstar

However, while this means that we need to take both ETFs' recent excellent dividend growth records with a grain of salt, they have managed to provide impressive payout growth in the last few years.

For example, REET's payouts have been growing like a weed, and VNQ's annual dividend has grown by 16.71% and 12.6% over the past two and three years, respectively.

Going forward, Morningstar estimates that the weighted portfolios of each ETF should allow for approximately 6.4% and 6% cash flow growth, which means that investors can likely expect long-term dividend increases of the same amount.

That in turn translates to about 10.8% and 11% annual total return potential for VNQ and REET, respectively, which is significantly greater than the S&P 500's historic 9.1% total return since 1871.

That being said, thanks to a 14% higher net yield (after accounting for expense ratio), REET does appear to offer superior total return potential.

And, while only history will tell whether REET will indeed be able to match VNQ's slightly longer track record of excellent wealth and income compounding, given the high caliber of REET's holdings, I have no qualms about either owning or recommending this high yield, dividend growth stock.

Bottom Line: VNQ Is A Solid Choice But REET Is The New Gold Standard In The Industry

Please don't misunderstand me. It's hard to go wrong with any Vanguard ETF.

That being said, investing is never done in a vacuum, so if you can find a compelling, high-quality, low cost ETF that offers greater diversification, a higher yield, and greater total return potential, as REET appears to, then I think you should consider making it a core holding in your diversified dividend growth portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long REET.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.