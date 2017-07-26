General Electric: The End Is Near

What Happened?

General Electric: (NYSE:GE) reported earnings and beat on both the top and bottom lines. Nevertheless, the stock sold off hard after an initial pop. The selloff was based on outgoing CEO Jeff Immelt hosting his last earnings conference call, stating the recovery for the oil and gas market has been slower and more volatile than expected. Immelt said he expects results for General Electric's legacy business to be "lower than previously anticipated... given our outlook on oil and gas, we are trending to the bottom end of the range of $1.60-$1.70 EPS for the year.”

All I can say is thank you and goodbye, Mr. Immelt. After the latest selloff, the stock is now trading at its lowest level since October of 2015.

Current Chart

The stock is down big. In fact, it has now officially reached correction territory, down over 20% from its 52-week high. Nevertheless, sometimes bad news is good news. In the following sections, I divulge what I see as the major reasons why the selloff may be nearing an end.

Dividend yield nearing 4%

The over 20% selloff in the stock has the stock nearing the all-important 4% mark.

Only twice in the last five years has the dividend yield come close to 4%. Both times, the stock was immediately bought up by market participants. The yield would reach 4% when the stock hits the $24 mark.

I see this as a major support level for the stock. Furthermore, a dividend cut is not in the cards.

Dividend cut off the table

Many have postulated General Electric’s dividend may be in danger from the lackluster cash flow from operating activities (CFOA) reported in the first quarter. Nonetheless, CFOA in the second quarter was $1.5 billion.

This was up significantly from the first quarter and the same quarter last year. What’s more, General Electric management has stated it expects CFOA to continue to rise in the second half of the year. I see no chance of a dividend cut whatsoever. The next positive - cost reductions are on track as well.

Cost reduction and avoidance on target

General Electric’s cost reduction and avoidance program is on track. The company already cut $670 million in industrial structural costs year to date. Moreover, it appears there is much more to go. Immelt stated:

“We’ve reduced our Industrial structural costs year to date by $670 million and we are on track to meet or exceed our $1 billion cost reduction target for the year. The global scale of the company, along with our ability to innovate industry-leading products and services, will help us navigate the current environment and unlock productivity across our businesses and markets.”

These cost cutting activities should underpin CFOA going forward. The next major reason why the end of the selloff is near is the fact all the bad news is currently priced in.

Bad news priced in

The stock has been punished significantly over the past few months. At this point, I believe all the bad news is priced in. Immelt took down guidance for 2017, and the new CEO Flannery stated he will provide 2018 guidance in November after he has completed his assessment of the company. It couldn’t get any worse, if you ask me. Obviously, everyone knows Flannery is going to take down the $2 EPS guidance given by Immelt at this point. I say the risk is to the upside at this point. Sentiment on the stock appears at an all-time low. This is exactly the time to buy, not sell, for long-term shareholders looking to lock in a superior yield. Furthermore, there is a significant capital appreciation opportunity if the stock returns to the mean.

Capital appreciation opportunity

There are several reasons the stock may be poised to rally over the long term with the rise of a new global middle class.

- Rise of global middle class

An ever emerging middle class across the globe will drive exponential growth in many industries. Fortunately, the company always is thinking a few steps ahead of the competition. Power generation, healthcare, and oil and gas needs will grow exponentially over the coming years. General Electric is uniquely positioned to take advantage of this macro trend.

- Mean reversion play

The mean reversion strategy is based on the mathematical premise that all prices will eventually move back toward the mean, or average, return. Thus, if a stock is underperforming, its price will move toward its average value at some point. With General Electric’s stock down over 20% from its 52-week highs, the stock may rebound based simply on mean reversion.

The Bottom Line

You have to buy low to sell high. The hallmark of long-term dividend growth investing is picking up shares on the cheap along the way. Now is one of those times for General Electric. Even so, if I was a new investor looking to start a position, I would layer into a full position over time. Furthermore, I would not buy more than a half position prior to Flannery resetting expectations. I expect the stock to languish at the lows until the new targets for 2018 are announced, so you should have plenty of time to pick up shares. Finally, with the dividend poised to break into the 4% range, a substantial margin of safety currently exists. The risk is to the upside at this point. Those are my thoughts on the subject. I look forward to reading yours.

