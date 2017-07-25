Gazprom Is Ridiculously Cheap

I wrote about Gazprom (OTCQX:GZPFY) (OTCPK:OGZPY) a year ago and made a strong case for the stock. The stock started to rally not long after that but has had a very weak performance since making a high at $5.30. It's back at the $4 mark now, and I think this is another great opportunity to buy into one of the most profitable energy companies in the world at a fantastic price.

There are basically two major reasons why the stock is trading near a 20-year low.

Sanctions on Russia

Gazprom's strong ties to the state guarantee the company a monopoly for exporting natural gas. Having a legal monopoly puts the company into a very comfortable position. On the other hand, it is easily caught up in political maneuvers. Not only have the EU and the U.S. prolonged their sanctions against Putin and his elite clique, lately Trump has wanted to put a stop to the construction of Nord Stream 2. Below you'll see a map that shows where the first pipeline of Nord Stream is located.

Gazprom is expanding this pipeline with its European partners (Uniper, BASF, Shell, OMV and Engie) at a cost of close to €10 bn. As you can see on the map, there are already land-pipelines going to Europe; one is going through Belarus (pro-Russian) and Poland (anti-Russian), with whom relations have soured repeatedly. The other one flows directly through Ukraine (anti-Russian), which has become a huge liability since the annexation of Crimea.

Gazprom is paying significant transit fees to these countries, which they'll save when using Nord Stream pipeline through the Baltic Sea while making the supply more secure. Although the German minister of foreign affairs has countered Trump's wish to stop the pipeline construction harshly, there are fears that the U.S. might succeed in stopping construction (it's due to be finished in 2019). Since European partners have poured more than €5 bn into the project, I hardly see this happening. Germany was also very quick to counter Trump's request to stop the project. Europe has always been treated fairly by Gazprom, which has proven to be a reliable partner over decades.

Oil and Gas Prices

Natural gas prices have been following oil's trend (as usual) and are quite depressed. Since most long-term gas contracts are paired to the weakening oil price, there is understandable concern about Gazprom's future profitability. There is also ever more natural gas, which is shipped in a liquified form (LNG) that tends to harmonize worldwide prices, since gas has become very easy to transport in comparison to pipelines only. This could be seen as a disadvantage at it somehow limits regional price hikes. Since Gazprom sells literally all their gas in long-term contracts, this has no direct implications for upside profitability.

Also, since the company has one of the lowest extracting costs in the world (much cheaper than shale gas), Gazprom has also started to build LNG terminals, especially on the Russian Pacific shores, to be able to service the Asian market (especially Japan). They've only shipped 55 cargos in 2016, but are set to expand that market. However, it's not lucrative for any supplier to undercut Gazprom's European gas prices with shipped in gas as this is simply too expensive compared to Gazprom's exploration and transport costs. As for Trump's suggestion that the U.S. could replace Russian gas supplies by sea, the U.S. shipped only five LNG cargoes to Europe in 2016.

One can argue that the stock trades so low mainly because of the political risks (which include the fact that no big pension fund in the West wants to be seen holding the stock) and the general pessimistic market outlook on energy. Emerging markets are not exactly en vogue these days.

Another reason for concern is that Gazprom plans for a capex of $14 bn annually up until 2025. Although the company has a very solid equity ratio (60%), some analysts are worried about Gazprom's ability to handle a growing number of mega-projects at the same time (Nord Stream, South Stream, Chinese pipeline projects, etc.). While there are certainly a couple of reasons the stock should not be trading at an all-time high, I think this is another opportunity to buy into one of the most profitable energy companies in the world at bargain prices.

There are six reasons why I think the stock is an attractive investment at the current price level of $4.

Natural Gas Will Be Key in the Transition to Sustainable Energy

We are already in the middle of a transition to cleaner energy. Installed renewable capacity in the world is growing daily. One of the biggest weaknesses solar and wind energy have is the fluctuations in the energy they can produce and the unpredictability of changes in power generation.

Coal and nuclear power plants need many hours to be adjusted in terms of energy they transfer into the grid. They are, simply put, very inflexible and not compatible with the wild fluctuations in renewable power. Hydropower is very flexible and, where available, usually complements solar and wind power perfectly, as excess energy can be used to pump water uphill. In times of energy shortages water can be used to power turbines to generate electricity, an easily fine-tuned process.

However, there is very little hydropower infrastructure that can be used for this, as it obviously requires very specific locations in mountainous regions. The other energy form that cannot store power (at least at reasonable prices), but is able to complement renewable energy, is natural gas. Burned directly to power generators, its flexibility is unrivaled. This efficient way of generating steam is more economical and still much more flexible than coal or nuclear power plants.

Another core advantage for natural gas is its CO 2 footprint compared to brown coal, coal and oil. Natural gas plants with the aforementioned steam generating technology have a CO 2 emission of 420 grams per kwh, whereas coal (790 to 1230) and oil (890) emit a lot more greenhouse gases. In the EU, every power plant needs certificates for the CO 2 it emits. The costs of these certificates have fallen dramatically since their inception (from a range of $20-$25 to $5), which was certainly not intended. It can be argued that it is a matter of time before these become more expensive, and with that the competitiveness of natural gas will increase compared to coal.

Source: Investing.com

Energy Prices Will Rise

Beyond all the political talk and OPEC policies, let's have a look at the basic factors of the formation of prices:

First there is demand. We're building 100 million cars a year, and all the transportation in the world, which is growing, is powered by fossil fuels. Sure, there are electric cars coming to market, but that won't change the fact that all the conventional vehicles built these days will use petrol for the next 20 years (first in the West, then sold off to emerging and developing countries). Looking at recent development of oil demand, I hardly see a drop (unless prices explode). Just look at this chart from the International Energy Agency:

Source: International Energy Agency

All things being equal, more demand usually means higher prices.

Next there is supply. It will become ever more expensive to extract oil and natural gas. The Netherlands, which produced so much fossil fuels in the 1970s that it became the first country to experience "Dutch disease," has produced 10% less natural gas in 2016. The shortfall was picked up by Gazprom.

Sure enough, fracking has put a temporary limit on oil prices. Saudi Arabia has, for whatever reason, no interest in maximizing profits on their reserves (at least currently). But as long as there will be less oil and natural gas every day, this also means that it will become scarcer. An awful lot of operations are unprofitable at current prices, and deep-sea drilling operators are going bankrupt -- whole countries are even running out of toilet paper (Venezuela) -- that is all supply we are going to lose if prices stay at the $50 level. Less supply usually means higher prices.

The conclusion here is that less supply + more demand = prices are likely to rise over time.

Business Is Expanding

Let's have a look at the map I was referring to earlier:

Source: Gazprom Investor Presentation

Below I note the the most promising projects.

TurkStream: The pipeline formerly known as South Stream will be built from Russia to Turkey at the cost of €11bn. It will have a capacity of 1.11 trillion cubic feet per annum, which at current market rates equals some $4.4bn in gas revenues. The construction of the pipeline is due to be finished by the end of 2019. Half of its capacity will be used by Turkish customers while the other half will be exported further to Greece and beyond.

Nord Stream 2: The expansion of the existing Nord Stream pipeline is due to be finished in 2020. It will double the total capacity of the Nord Stream line to 3.9 trillion cubic feet. That's up to $8bn more in revenue per year for the Russian gas giant. There is a lot of political tension around the expansion as Poland and Ukraine will lose most of their transit fees once Nord Stream 2 runs at full capacity.

The expansion of Nord Stream will allow Gazprom to pump more gas to Europe at no transit cost, and as such the project bears enormous potential. The Russians are the sole shareholder of the project but have secured funding from German (UNIPER, BASF), French (ENGIE), British (Shell) and Austrian (OMV) partners. This shows a significant (political) buy in from European partners and makes it, in my opinion, much less likely that the project will be abandoned.

Power of Siberia: The Power of Siberia pipeline will transport gas from Siberia to the Far East, especially China. Gazprom and China have agreed on a 30-year sales plan of 1.3 trillion cubic feet per annum at prices close to the lucrative European export prices.

These and other smaller expansions will kick in in about two to three years, and will significantly increase overall revenue and, of course, profitability -- which we'll look at next.

Profitability

Gazprom has shown some remarkable profitability over the years. The sharp fall in their profits in 2014 was sparked by the Ukraine crisis and the subsequent collapse of the ruble (currency depreciation are usually not a big deal for Gazprom as they have their contracts negotiated in USD). As you can see below, profits have well recovered since and are on track to get back to the previous levels:

Year 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 Revenue 30.8 43.5 60.0 69.6 132.5 94.4 118.3 157.7 153.2 165.1 70.2 82.7 100.4 Net-profit 5.6 7.2 12.6 14.1 30.0 24.6 31.8 44.5 39.4 35.8 3.1 12.2 16.7 Profitability 18% 16% 21% 20% 23% 26% 27% 28% 26% 22% 4% 15% 17%

Source: Data taken from annual reports (in $U.S. billions)

Source: Created by author

As mentioned above, the company plans to spend an average of $14bn on capital expenditures until 2025. While this is, in shares of revenue, even much less than in the last 10 years (Gazprom invested heavily in its infrastructure in the past decade), it's still an awful lot. Looking at this from a positive perspective, there is surely no lack of investment into new opportunities. Indeed, the three pipeline projects mentioned above are certainly good long-term investments. On the other hand, Gazprom continues to commit a lot of money to its infrastructure, which could also be spent, for instance, on share repurchases and dividends.

Dividend Yield

Speaking of which, dividends have been a strong compensation for long-term investors with uninterrupted dividends since 1999 after the Russian financial crisis in 1998. In the last 10 years, Gazprom paid out an average dividend of $0.28 per share. The Russians have a stable payout policy, especially since the majority stakeholder, the Russian government, needs the annual dividend for its budget. Although this is not a classic dividend investment, a 6% dividend yield surely doesn't make the stock any less attractive and makes waiting for a more balanced valuation easier.

Year 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 Dividend $0.33 $0.27 $0.03 $0.26 $0.21 $0.46 $0.29 $0.42 $0.29 $0.24

Source: Data taken from Yahoo Finance

Valuation

This is certainly the strongest and by far the most important point. Gazprom is worth $45bn at its current share price of around $4.00. Putting that into perspective, last year's net income was $16.7bn. The last 10 years' average net income was $25bn -- that's more than half of the current market capitalization.

There are reasons as to why an investment into Gazprom is associated with more risks (i.e., political) than investments into fossil fuel players like Exxon (NYSE:XOM), Total (NYSE:TOT), BP (NYSE:BP), Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) and the like. These companies trade at earnings multiples of 15 to 30. Gazprom's P/E is roughly 10% of that. The reasons are almost purely political. While there remain doubts about Gazprom's ability to successfully finish all their ongoing projects (at least on time), their very comfortable equity ratio of 60% (Exxon's at 50%, BP's at 36%, Shell's at 45%, and Total's at 43%) provides a hefty margin of safety.

In my opinion, Gazprom's current share price represents an incredibly cheap valuation and hence a good opportunity to buy into this vastly undervalued stock.

