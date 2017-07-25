Electronic Arts: What To Watch For With Earnings

Electronic Arts (EA) reports its fiscal Q1 results on July 27 after the close. It is expected the corporation will deliver $0.27 in earnings per share and $768.5 million in revenue, which would represent 12.7% growth year over year. It is interesting to note the corporation tends to beat estimates, and I believe this quarter will not be an exception, albeit the beat is not likely to be dramatic.

What to expect

No major games in Q1

First of all, it is important to note Electronic Arts did not publish major games in the first quarter. The only significant release was Mass Effect: Andromeda, which became available worldwide on March 21. The game was associated with an enormous amount of bugs related to facial animations, which led to the fact the game’s rating is rather moderate among critics and very low among players. The issues were improved through time with a set of patches, but the first impression was spoiled.

As for Andromeda’s sales, the numbers are controversial. On the one hand, the game sold three times fewer copies in its first week than had been expected by EA: 1 million copies vs. an estimation of 3 million. On the other hand, Andromeda was the third best-selling game in March, while holding the top spot in the UK sales chart for several consecutive weeks. Overall, it is reported Andromeda is the seventh best-selling game in 2017, which is not a disaster, but also not a huge success.

However, EA has a broad portfolio of other games, like Battlefield 1 or FIFA, which still sell good and also provide recurring revenues from in-game purchases. Moreover, the company’s mobile game Star Wars Galaxy of Heroes is estimated to generate about $80,000 in daily revenue only in the US from iOS users, which is an impressive amount of money. As the corporation derives about 22% of digital revenue from the mobile segment, mobile games can influence the company’s results significantly.

(Source: Think Gaming)

Currency tailwind

Another important issue that should boost EA’s revenues is currency. Hence, the corporation gets about 70% of income from foreign sales, and, therefore weakening dollar should provide a very positive effect on the corporation’s results.

(Source: EA Annual report)

As the dollar index has decreased by more than 6% since the end of March, Electronic Arts should be able to demonstrate solid results even despite the lack of big releases in Q1.

(Source: Bloomberg)

Seasonality

Finally, the factor of seasonality always influences EA’s results. Over the last three years, the first quarter has accounted for about 16% of the total annual revenue of the corporation. Therefore, there is a high probability that this time the situation will not be different. In light of this, if we take the average analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion revenue provided by Yahoo Finance and multiply it by 15-17%, we get a range of $778.5-882.3 million. This is higher than the current expectations, which also increases the probability of a beat.

What to watch and final words

Overall, in Q1 FY 2018, EA’s results were influenced by several factors, including an unimpressive Andromeda debut and currency tailwind. While it is likely the company will beat estimates, some things should be closely monitored.

Margins

The first point is related to margins. I wrote in my previous article on EA that digital sales should significantly increase the margins of video game companies. Therefore, EA should demonstrate at least a slight improvement in margins in order to fortify its position in the market.

Mobile

The second point is mobile revenue. In FY 2017, the mobile segment showed 9% growth and accounted for a significant part of EA’s digital revenue. As the mobile games market is huge and expected to rise in the coming years, EA must sustain its position in mobile to remain a successful company in the future.



(Source: Newzoo)

Deferred revenues

Finally, what I also will look at is the amount of deferred revenue. This shows the unrecognized revenue from sales of bundles that cannot be separated. In short, among other things, this is likely to include season passes for online games such as Star Wars Battlefront or Battlefield 1. As the corporation unveiled the most recent DLC for Battlefield 1 during E3 2017, it should be able to increase sales of season passes for the game. Therefore, deferred revenue will show the success of the company’s online games.