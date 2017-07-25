AT&T: Does A Surprise Beat Alter The Thesis?

Despite the competitive situation in the domestic wireless sector, AT&T (T) actually produced solid Q2 results. The market will probably rightfully need to question whether the trends are sustainable previously brought up in my last article.

The stock traded near multi-year lows at $36 prior to the results suggesting a rebound is past due. The question is whether the 5.4% dividend is worth buying up the stock or even merger target Time Warner (TWX).

AT&T beat earnings estimates by $0.05. The market initially rallied in part due to this news and the mention of adding 2.3 wireless subscribers during the quarter.

The reality is that the subscriber additions were only 127,000 for the key postpaid subs while the company actually lost postpaid voice subs. The wireless giant continues to see most of the gains in connected devices that surged 2.3 million in the quarter and in prepaid customers that are up 1.6 million from last year.

Source: AT&T Q2'17 investor briefing

At the same time, the merger with DirecTV still isn't seeing any benefits in the video segment. AT&T is now seeing losses in the traditional satellite subs on DirecTV with the losses only partially offset by gains in the DirecTV Now service.

Source: AT&T Q2'17 investor briefing

Doubt anybody would've voted for the merger knowing that the company would lose video subs each and every quarter since closing the merger. For Q2, AT&T lost 351,000 traditional subs that were only offset by the addition of 152,000 OTT subs.

The end result is sliding revenues. All of the upside comes from the substantial cost cuts that amount to $1.5 billion over the levels from last Q2. The biggest cuts came from the 10% reduction to SG&A expenses. The only benefits of the DirecTV merger were apparently the synergies.

The key investor takeaway is that AT&T remains under extreme pressure from both the wireless and video markets where consumers are constantly cutting the cord or moving to cheaper options. The merger with Time Warner is only going to further divert management from focusing on the existing business that is already under assault from multiple sides.

The wireless giant appears capable of maintaining the dividend as low wireless sub churn probably helped by the DirecTV video bundle provides enough stability. The stock isn't likely to rally much above $37, but the large dividend is probably enough for some long-term investors. The risk though remains to the downside if AT&T can't resolve the sliding video subs and find a solution to the wireless pricing pressures.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TWX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.