Get Twice The Market's Dividend Yield With A Big And Cheap Bank

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) provides a hefty dividend yield, especially when compared to other major banks. The company trades at a low valuation, and worries about Canada's economy and housing prices seem overblown, as those are not a big threat to the company.

CIBC is earning the majority of its bottom line in retail and business banking, with wealth management and capital markets providing some earnings as well, but to a lesser degree.

The company, which is active in Canada, the US, Europe and the Carribean, is heavily active in mortgages, and has been able to benefit from rising demand for loans in the last quarters:

We see that CIBC's loan portfolio keeps growing at an attractive pace, growing eleven percent year over year and more than two percent on a quarter-to-quarter basis. The company's net interest margin has unfortunately declined a little bit, but with the Canadian central bank being on a rather hawkish course right now, that trend could reverse in the next quarters (see the NIM improvements of US-based banks after the FED started increasing its rates).

CIBC has been able to grow its profits by a very attractive pace last quarter, despite its net interest margin not moving in the right direction:

Earnings in all segments grew substantially, and overall EPS were up by ten percent year over year. The acquisition of PrivateBank, which will close in the current quarter, will bring additional growth for CIBC's top and bottom line: PrivateBank's loan portfolio totals $16 billion and comes with a high net interest margin of 330 base points. A bigger loan portfolio, at higher average margins, will be very beneficial for CIBC's sales numbers, but especially its earnings results, due to better margins.

CM PE Ratio (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

Despite these strong results, CIBC trades at a pretty low valuation: Shares are currently valued at 10 times trailing earnings and 9.4 times forward earnings. That is a low price relative to what the shares of other banks are trading for, and it is a low price relative to the broad market as well.

CIBC is attractive not only due to its growth and low valuation, but also due to its dividend story:

The company's dividend has risen for many years -- without being cut during the last financial crisis, unlike the dividends of many other banks -- and offers an attractive dividend yield right now. With one Canadian dollar being equal to 0.8 US dollars, the current dividend is equal to $4.06; when we look at the share price of $86, we get a dividend yield of 4.7% right now. That is a high yield per se, and it is an especially high yield when we compare it to what investors get from other banks (between 1% and 3% in most cases) and the broad market (1.9% for the S&P500 index).

In the above chart we also see that the dividend has grown at an attractive pace. Those were not alibi increases by a couple of cents a year; CIBC has grown its dividend by more than six percent annually through the financial crisis.

Much is talked about a real estate bubble in Canada, and home prices have indeed risen much faster than in the US over the last years. Yet CIBC looks well positioned, as the company holds a pretty high-quality portfolio of loans and is well capitalized:

With a capital equity tier 1 ratio of 12.2%, CIBC has much more equity on its balance sheet than it has to, which makes it a rather low-risk investment.

When we look at CIBC's credit losses, we see that the provisions are at a rather low level and have actually been declining over the last quarters: CIBC's loan portfolio is being de-risked, partially due to a lower allocation to oil and gas loans.

When we take a closer look at the Canadian mortgage business (which some believe is too risky right now), we see the following:

The company's uninsured residential mortgages have relatively high Beacon scores in most cases: 70% have a Beacon score of 700 or more, more than 90% have a Beacon score of 650 or more. When we look at the loan to value ratios, we see that almost 90% of loans are less than 75% of the respective home's value, and 60% of loans are less than 60% of the respective home's value. This means that even a big cut in Canadian home prices would mean that the vast majority of homes would still be more valuable than the respective loan the homeowners have taken out.

Let's look at an example: If a home is valued at C$1 million right now, and the owners have a loan of C$550,000 on their home (which is about the average loan to value ratio of CIBC's customers), a price drop by 30% would cut down the home's value to C$700,000 -- an amount still well above the value of the respective mortgage. On top of that it wouldn't even necessarily be a problem if the home price dropped so far that the loan to value ratio rose above 100%. That would only be a problem if the homeowner cannot finance his mortgage payments any longer, in which case CIBC would want to liquidate the home.

A combination of steep home price declines and steep income declines for the average Canadian family (which would result in a situation where many mortgages could not be financed any longer, and at the same time home values would drop below the value of the respective loan) seems pretty unlikely, thus CIBC is not really at risk, despite the fact that Canadian home prices have had a big run in the last few years.

Takeaway

CIBC offers a great dividend and attractive dividend growth and trades at a pretty low valuation. With strong earnings growth and the upcoming acquisition of PrivateBank the outlook is good as well, and it seems that worries about Canadian real estate seem overblown: CIBC is not threatened, even if home prices in Canada contract for a while.

Author's note: If you enjoyed this article and would like to read more from me, you can hit the "Follow" button to get informed about new articles. I am always glad to see new followers!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CM over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.